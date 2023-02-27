Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
New Manager Calls Worker Useless And Makes Him Redundant, He Complies With Data Security Rules And Deletes All Files
People, Work

Justin Sandberg and
Mantas Kačerauskas

You would think that a boss or manager needs to know what their employees actually do and why they do it. So it’s pretty sad that in the real world, there are way too many people in positions of power with only the slightest inkling of how things actually work. Fortunately, the internet is full of cases where managerial ignorance backfires spectacularly.

One internet user shared a story about a coworker who ended up losing their job after one such boss. A new manager decided that an experienced worker was not useful, so she decided to make him redundant. So on his way out, he maliciously complied with the organization’s strict data protection rules and showed her how his job worked the hard way.

Some bosses feel that if they can’t immediately understand what an employee’s role is, then they must not be doing anything useful

Image credits: Glenn Carstens-Peters (not the actual photo)

An experienced analyst for a health organization learned his new manager wanted him gone

So when he learned he was about to be let go, he decided to comply with the companies data security rules very thoroughly

Image credits: Iyus sugiharto (not the actual photo)

Soon the new manager learned the hard way why ‘Ted’ was necessary for the organization

Image credits: Firmbee.com (not the actual photo)

Image credits: littlewasknown

Commenters shared their sympathy with how ‘Ted’ was treated and OP gave some extra details about the event

Others laughed at ‘Sally’s’ incompetence and wondered how these people got their jobs in the first place

Some shared similar experiences with clueless managers and the disasters they create

Justin Sandberg
Justin Sandberg
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Justin is a writer at Bored Panda. He was born in the US but has spent most of his life in Europe. After graduating with a Bachelors of Arts Degree in Political Science from LCC International University in Lithuania, Justin has resided in Latvia, Austria and Georgia before returning to Lithuania. In his free time Justin enjoys hiking, journalism and cooking.

Read more »
Mantas Kačerauskas
Mantas Kačerauskas
Author, BoredPanda staff

Mantas is a photo editor at Bored Panda. Also he is a student of Digital Contents, who was studying is South Korea and right now is taking a break from studies so he could get more experience and polish his craft.
He likes to get carried away by his own imagination and create something interesting, mostly in a visual form via drawing in Photoshop or on paper.

Read more »
