Here Are My 30 Best Pics Showing The Uniqueness Of New Zealand

“I raro i nga whetu”—under the stars of New Zealand. Inspired by the Romantic Movement in the mid-1800s I searched for the majesty and beauty of nature in New Zealand. Romanticism had the goal of making the mind one with the infinite in the midst of the finite. This state of mind thus gave priority to feeling over ratio. Contrary to the daytime, at night it is quiet and deserted, revealing the true beauty of the landscape.

“I raro i nga whetu” is not only an ode to romanticism, but also searches for it with modern means in a fast-moving time. Through single light sources, I bring life into otherwise deserted scenes. In this way, it can be felt how man and nature are connected. Above all this, the stars shine in the incredible sky over New Zealand. Far from any light pollution, the viewer is transported to a quiet moment in the middle of the night.

Besides the photos under the stars, New Zealand offers so much that catches the eye on a trip through the country. Whether it’s the mountains that stretch majestically into the sky, making humans seem tiny and unimportant. Or the streets of the cities by day and by night.

At every turn, this country offers something to discover. The houses of the inhabitants, which are completely different from what I am used to in Europe. And of course, the landscape, which can be so different that you can not believe you’re still in the same country. New Zealand, I will come back.

Houses Of New Zealand

Mountains Of New Zealand

Nature Of New Zealand

Streets Of New Zealand