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Woman Accused Of Infidelity Subjects Her Daughter To DNA Test, Unravels MIL’s Dark Secret
A thoughtful woman with brown hair, in a white shirt, looking off-camera. She faced a DNA test and unravelled a dark secret.
Family, Relationships

Woman Accused Of Infidelity Subjects Her Daughter To DNA Test, Unravels MIL’s Dark Secret

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If you’ve read enough stories on this site, you’ll know how family dramas get ugly. It typically starts with a small rift between a woman and her mother-in-law, until it slowly snowballs into a chaotic situation. 

Here’s another story of the same vein. A woman gave birth to a baby girl with green eyes, which caused quite a stir considering that she and her husband didn’t have the said trait. To squash all speculations of her supposed infidelity, she subjected the child to a DNA test

However, she also unraveled a potentially damaging secret involving her mother-in-law. Read the full story to see how this ends. 

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    Many family dramas revolve around a rift between in-laws

    Image credits: MaplesImages / envato (not the actual photo)

    For this woman, it began when she discovered her newborn daughter’s green eyes at birth

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    Image credits: TrueTouchLifestyle / envato (not the actual photo)

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    She plans to have her daughter undergo a DNA test, but also unraveled her mother-in-law’s potentially damaging secret

    Image credits: ThrowRAFamiltsopa

    Family secrets have relational implications

    Family secrets, especially the kind of bombshell the author may have uncovered, are expected to rock the foundations of each relationship. According to psychotherapist Doriel Jacov, these concealed pieces of information are more than just facts. 

    “Revealing a family secret can disrupt trust, shift family roles and identities, and change how people perceive each other,” Jacov told Bored Panda, noting that the person who uncovers the said secret may feel a responsibility to share it. 

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    In this story, the mother-in-law is suspected of possible infidelity. Jacov says such accusations often react with defensiveness out of fear and shame. This may urge them to take drastic measures to regain control of the situation. 

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    The author didn’t mention whether she intends to expose her mother-in-law, especially given the hefty consequences. However, whether the family recovers or falls apart is highly variable. 

    As Jacov says, the only way a family could move forward is to stay emotionally engaged, connected, and respectful in the aftermath of the disclosure. 

    “Exposure of a family secret has the potential to disrupt long-term relational dynamics and expectations. If the family can remain connected, that’s usually what determines the outcome,” he said. 

    The author is aware that the fallout of such a revelation would be “apocalyptic.” While her relationship with her mother-in-law may be strained, she may be better off keeping what she learned a secret. 

    The woman provided more information about her post

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    Many readers sided with her

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    But of course, there were those who had opposing perspectives

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    Miguel Ordoñez

    Miguel Ordoñez

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

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    Struggling writer by day. Frustrated jazz drummer by night. Space Cowboy 24/7.

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    Miguel Ordoñez

    Miguel Ordoñez

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

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    Struggling writer by day. Frustrated jazz drummer by night. Space Cowboy 24/7.

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    Gabija Palšytė

    Gabija Palšytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

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    Gabija is a senior photo editor at Bored Panda. Before joining the team, she achieved a Professional Bachelor degree in Photography and has been working as a freelance photographer since. She also has a special place in her heart for movies and nature.

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    Gabija Palšytė

    Gabija Palšytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

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    Gabija is a senior photo editor at Bored Panda. Before joining the team, she achieved a Professional Bachelor degree in Photography and has been working as a freelance photographer since. She also has a special place in her heart for movies and nature.

    Read less »
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