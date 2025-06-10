ADVERTISEMENT

Living alone is an incredible experience that also requires a lot of effort. For someone to stay solo, they must first feel confident in their abilities to manage their day-to-day, and then, on top of that, their household as well. For women, there is the added concern of their safety.

That’s why these experienced ladies are happy to share all the tips and tricks they’ve amassed. This list is full of useful hacks that all women should know, especially if they want to live by themselves or have been doing so for a while.

More info: Reddit

#1

Woman holding sanitary pads while sitting on the toilet, illustrating uncommon hacks for women living alone in a bathroom setting. I never close the door of the bathroom if I’m home alone. Reading this…I’m very glad I don’t!

letmebeyourmummy , Sora Shimazaki Report

    #2

    Meal prep containers with rice, roasted vegetables, and falafel, illustrating uncommon hacks women living alone use for easy meals. Keep a small stockpile of frozen meals in your freezer. If you ever get too sick to stand let alone cook, you can still use the microwave while sitting on the floor.

    jay-eye-elle-elle- , Ella Olsson Report

    bairdbelinda021 avatar
    Serena Myers
    Serena Myers
    Community Member
    41 minutes ago

    How? And how would you manage to stand up again? And walk anywhere? Or use the toilet?

    #3

    Gray door stopper wedge placed on carpet floor to prevent door movement, illustrating uncommon hacks for women living alone. I use a door wedge when I sleep home alone or in a motel room. They are cheap, 2.50 are Walmart for a pair, but if the door lock fails, the wedge will give you time to escape through a window if there is a break in, and anyone trying to get through that door will make a Hella lot of noise. I also keep intact carriers available in my closet for my animals incase of fire.

    LilRedRidingHood72 , itsmii Report

    Living alone is apparently on the rise, especially among young ladies. Around 43% of women between the ages of 25 and 34 are choosing to stay solo. This could be due to the fact that they might want more freedom and independence. Whatever their idea may be, it’s clear that it’s proving to be a fun and comfortable option for many people.

    To understand more about staying solo, Bored Panda reached out to Jennifer Chalmers, a 50-something woman who started the YouTube channel ‘silverandsolo’ to document her experiences and share her expertise. 

    She told us that “for me, living alone means that I don't have another human sharing my space in my home; that I don't have to make the little (and big) compromises people in coupledom have to make in day-to-day life. I don't have to ask, explain, justify, or consider another person's opinion, taste, or preferences, only my own, and I love it.”
    #4

    Modern bathroom with a jetted bathtub and frosted window, showcasing uncommon hacks for women living alone comfort. Get an anti-slip bathtub mat! Shower accidents are common and you don't want to hit your noggin. (This probably is common knowledge but it bears repeating!).

    DarcyMcCarbomb , Curtis Adams Report

    #5

    Modern kitchen with multiple green plants and three pink velvet bar stools showcasing uncommon hacks for women living alone Your home is meant to take care of you. If having something conventionally set up gets in the way of you enjoying your space why are you doing it?

    I spent a long time trying to have my home set up to make other people more comfortable when they come over and it never works for me when they're not.

    MoodInternational481 , cottonbro studio Report

    #6

    Two cats on a multi-level cat tree, illustrating uncommon hacks women living alone use for companionship and home comfort. I started keeping many cats. they growl when someones at the door and help with pest control.

    Signal_Procedure4607 , Arina Krasnikova Report

    bairdbelinda021 avatar
    Serena Myers
    Serena Myers
    Community Member
    34 minutes ago

    Little rescue Yuki, who has the smallest miaow ever, it's just a squeak, has a very big boy growl, first time I heard it, while half asleep/dreaming early one morning, my dreams translated it as thunder!

    Many of the folks on this list love the idea of living alone and find it to be a comfortable experience, but there are many people who struggle with the loneliness that comes with the choice. Social isolation can affect people’s mental health and make them feel like they have no support.

    Jennifer explained that “for some people, living alone is more of an emotional vacuum. The absence of love, companionship, connection, and purpose. So, although they experience the same benefits of independence that I love about living alone, they don't enjoy them because they're lonely.”

    She added that “living solo is a matter of routines and a smarter-not-harder mind-set in my experience. There are household tasks that need to be completed in a specific time frame, some are more flexible, and others that I impose deadlines on myself because they matter to me.”
    #7

    Close-up of a flushing toilet bowl, illustrating uncommon hacks for women living alone to maintain household cleanliness. If you have a toilet that doesn't get used, flush it weekly to avoid the water evaporating in the bowl or you can get an unpleasant smell and possibly a cracked wax ring that would mean having to pull the toilet out to replace it so that sewer gas isn't leaking into your apartment

    Also don't use those toilet tank drop ins , the chemicals eat away at the toilet parts and can mess with the flush mechanism, ask me how I know 😬.

    PoliteSupervillain , Kaboompics.com Report

    #8

    Brown boots placed by the open door inside a home with a view of the outdoors, illustrating uncommon hacks for women living alone. I used to keep a pair of thrifted size 13 ratty a*s boots by the door

    ETA: also if you have a bat put a sock on the end.

    GreatGospel97 , freepik Report

    #9

    Power drill, hammer, screwdrivers, and screws on a white surface illustrating uncommon hacks for women living alone. Hammer > bat if you’re looking for a non-firearm weapon for home defense. You’ll need room to swing hard with a bat but you need very little room and strength to use a hammer.

    lolliberryx , Саша Алалыкин Report

    Some people cannot handle the pressure of living alone because they also find many of the household tasks overwhelming. Since all of the responsibilities are on one person’s shoulders, it might end up straining them and expending too much of their energy.

    Jennifer said, “I keep a house journal for seasonal and maintenance items. It's just a notebook that I write down reminders about warranties and repairs in. When you live alone, everything is your responsibility. Nothing is shared. This is where routines help.”
    #10

    Woman holding smartphone with Uber Eats app open, illustrating uncommon hacks for women living alone. I changed my delivery/uber etc name to a mans name and it definitely decreased the amount of “friendly chatty” people staying at my door lol.

    ohokthankstho , cottonbro studio Report

    #11

    Woman wearing mask delivering pizzas at doorstep, illustrating uncommon hacks for women living alone. Whenever I answer the door to a takeaway delivery person I shout “babe your food is here!” as I’m opening the door 😂.

    lavenderlane255 , RDNE Stock project Report

    #12

    Close-up of various colorful batteries stacked together, representing uncommon hacks for women living alone using battery power solutions. Make sure to remove and properly store batteries of electronics you will not be using for months/years. Check these batteries for signs of bloating leaking or corrosion once in a while and be prepared to properly dispose of them if you see any warning signs. Also do this with electronics that have an unremovable battery inside that allows for usage without an outlet. I had a small projector that had a battery inside poof up over a years of no use. When I saw it bloated like that I was so relieved to catch it.

    PoliteSupervillain , Roberto Sorin Report

    When a person decides to live alone, apart from the aspect of safety and day-to-day routines, it is important that they find joy in being by themselves. When loneliness starts creeping in, it might discourage people from wanting to stay solo.

    Jennifer assured people that “no one is an expert at everything, and just because you've never changed a sprinkler head on an irrigation system before, doesn't mean that you're incapable of it. There's a lot of learning and DIY'ing, but everyone can become capable.”

    She also mentioned that it’s important to “lessen the likelihood of surprises by planning and keeping good records so that you'll feel more in control. Have a safety routine, learn how to install, work, and use cameras, lights, and alarms, and keep up maintenance and repair schedules to ensure you're always on top of things.”
    #13

    Black and blue slippers placed neatly on carpet beside a dresser, illustrating uncommon hacks for women living alone. I don't live alone anymore but still have a Birdie alarm by my bed and a Ring panic button. Someone went on our property through a side gate and tried to get in, but thankfully he didn't break any windows and gave up when the door didn't unlock. Whenever my partner is traveling I make sure the button and alarm have batteries.

    Also, shoes by bed in case of earthquake or other emergency, and a window-hanging emergency exit ladder in our bedroom.

    kelduck1 , Immo Wegmann Report

    #14

    Hand placing a coin into a black piggy bank surrounded by scattered coins, representing hacks for women living alone. Save enough money for all kinds of emergencies. Money makes problems easier to deal with. Too sick to cook? Order in for some days. Too depressed at work? Take a break, go for vacation. Roof leaking? Hire a repair person. The independence money offers is nice, so keep some for needy days.

    FudgyFun , cottonbro studio Report

    #15

    Smartphone on a table playing music video, showing uncommon hacks for women living alone in a casual setting. I set my phone down next to the shower within arm's reach just in case I fall.

    My mom (single) and I text each other every morning to make sure we're both still kicking.

    Someone told me to park at the end of the driveway during snowy season so I only need to dig out a little bit of the driveway if there's a lot of snow.

    My Marine guy friend who had kids and weapons told me he rarely kept weapons at arms' length to protect himself because he was afraid his kids would get there. He told me to keep a steel bat under my bed and a can of pepper spray on my nightstand. No idea how that would work out, but I do it anyway. I have a child so I never felt confident having a gun within arm's reach.

    Cute-Presentation212 , Ben Collins Report

    Staying solo doesn’t have to be a big and scary experience; it is actually a lot of fun. All of the tips in this list will help you stay safe and on top of all the chores you need to do. It’s also important to understand that people like Jennifer or the women in this list have been living alone for a while, which is why they are so comfortable with the idea. It’s okay to take your time and make it happen at your own pace.

    If you have any useful tips for people living alone, do share them with us as well!
    #16

    Woman using a wrench to fix a leaking pipe, demonstrating uncommon hacks for women living alone in home maintenance. DO NOT USE DRANO or any of the equivalent drain gels, especially if you live in an older house. Get a little drain snake at a hardware store for like $4. Please learn from my $800 mistake.

    My other tips: get a ladder tall enough to reach your smoke detectors. A bicycle air pump fits inside of the hose that connects your dishwasher to your disposal and can unclog food bits, with a bit of creativity. Regularly tighten the screws on door knobs so you don't get stuck. Recaulking the tub is shockingly easy, a quick YouTube video and some painters tape are key. They sell oven mitts that have grippy bottoms that are great for opening jars. Clean your ice bin regularly. Change your filters for your HVAC unit!

    K_Knoodle13 , rawpixel.com Report

    graigguillotte avatar
    Bored Sailor
    Bored Sailor
    Community Member
    16 minutes ago

    My tip for the air filter spend the extra money on the higher MPR rating I go with 1900 or higher. You will just about eliminate all dust especially if you do not open your windows often.

    #17

    Cordless drill and interchangeable bits on a white surface, useful for uncommon hacks women living alone. Last tip: get a portable power drill and a drill brush kit set. I use it to scrub my shower, sinks, car, shoes, counters, etc. I know which attachments I use with which materials and it saves SO much time and is pretty affordable.

    Guilty-Run-8811 , freepik Report

    #18

    Older woman smiling and stretching her leg outdoors on a sunny sidewalk, demonstrating uncommon hacks for women living alone. Always be nice to your neighbours and once you all are being closed enough,politely ask if they could check on you once in awhile. I often ask about their food intolerances/diet and make some baked goods for them. Even when I moved to new area,my old neighbour still keeps in touch with me.

    tracyvu89 , RDNE Stock project Report

    #19

    Modern bathroom with glass shower and double vanity, ideal uncommon hacks for women living alone for comfort and safety. I don’t live alone, but I’m home alone a lot and ever since we moved to house with a water closet this has been my fear!

    I’m honestly surprised I don’t hear about it more!

    RunningRunnerRun , Lotus Design N Print Report

    #20

    View through a peephole showing a dark wooden door in a narrow stairwell, illustrating uncommon hacks for women living alone. Don't answer the door for anyone you're not expecting.  


    Even if you're expecting someone, use the peephole or Ring camera to confirm the person is who they say they are before opening the door. 



    Get a Ring doorbell (or similar). .

    Spare-Shirt24 , Isaac Quesada Report

    #21

    Woman living alone smiling outdoors holding a bouquet of flowers and giving a thumbs up gesture. Introduce yourself to your women neighbors. In my building we have each other’s phone numbers in a group chat just in case of an emergency.

    Change your name on food delivery apps to a man’s name.

    Also, fire extinguishers. I painted mine so they look cool now and I keep one in every room 😅.

    quasarbath , Kampus Production Report

    #22

    Happy brown dog outdoors on a trail, illustrating uncommon hacks for women living alone and pet companionship benefits. I know this won't work for a lot of people, but when I got a dog, my anxiety went way down.

    Also, pay attention to which way your blinds are tilted. If you live on 2nd floor, make sure they're tilted up, not down. Sheer privacy curtains also helped me worry less about people being able to see in during the day. At dusk,, make sure you close your blinds or curtains before you turn your lights on. Use light timers on lamps to make sure you never come home to a dark apartment, and make sure you adjust them as sunset changes throughout the year. The old manual kind are usually $3-5.

    ProdigalNun , Jamie Street Report

    #23

    Woman using a smartwatch to track fitness data, demonstrating uncommon hacks for women living alone to stay active and healthy. Task Rabbit, learning how to lift with your legs, and not falling down the stairs. I've slipped down the stairs twice (3 story townhouse). Laying there at the bottom of the stairs were the only times I missed having someone living with me.

    Oh, and for what you described, wear a smartwatch so you can make phone calls from it and not have your phone with you.

    SFAdminLife , Pixabay Report

    #24

    Hand holding smartphone with Lyft app open against a vibrant pink background, representing uncommon hacks for women living alone. Rideshare
    - Fake name

    - Fake home address that’s a few doors down

    - Never answer honestly about living there/visiting.

    leafonawall , Thought Catalog Report

    #25

    Close-up of uncooked elbow macaroni on a wooden surface, illustrating uncommon hacks for women living alone with pasta meals. Definitely an uncommon tip, but I lived alone in my early twenties in a very sketchy apartment complex because it was all I could afford. At night, I would stack macaroni boxes at my front door so that if anyone were to break in on the middle of the night, I’d hear them.

    I also kept a glass jar of Ragu by my bed so that I’d have something to throw at and stun an intruder if they ever got in 😅.

    whatsthesitchwade_ , Klaus Nielsen Report

    #26

    Person unloading packages from a delivery van outside a modern building related to uncommon hacks for women living alone. When I lived alone I got a PO Box and had my physical address be a complete secret.

    Emmydyre , Norma Mortenson Report

    #27

    Jar of pickles on a white surface, illustrating uncommon hacks for women living alone involving food preservation. To open a lid that’s really tight, smack all around the edges with the handle of a knife or similar heavy object. Make a lot of dents in the lid. Then it’s easy to open.

    My-Innie-Is-A-SAHM , Polina Tankilevitch Report

    #28

    Woman living alone looks thoughtfully out of a vintage blue truck window, showcasing uncommon hacks for independence and confidence. I always lie and say the big 1 ton diesel in my driveway is my husband’s truck. Makes people think there is always a man around for safety lol.

    ArcaneKnight-00 , averie woodard Report

    #29

    Video doorbell installed on a wooden door, illustrating uncommon hacks for women living alone to enhance home security. I have a ring camera on my front door and make sure both locks are locked at all times if I’m home. A drawer full of kitchen knives near the entry. I honestly don’t feel the need to panic and be paranoid. I have never felt in danger in my place.

    Besides that, I always make sure I have medicine at home so that if I’m sick, I at least have something to take. A few freezer meals too.

    FinalBlackberry , anon Report

    #30

    Close-up of a modern door lock and multiple bolts illustrating security hacks for women living alone. For me personally a little strategy helps. Get to know your neighbors, let friends visit regularly, and create a routine that doesn’t make you look isolated. I’ve invested in security, cameras, smart lock, some motion lights. If you can, stash tools in unexpected spots, places most people wouldn’t think to check.

    Creative_Purple9077 , Pixabay Report

