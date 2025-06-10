That’s why these experienced ladies are happy to share all the tips and tricks they’ve amassed. This list is full of useful hacks that all women should know, especially if they want to live by themselves or have been doing so for a while.

Living alone is an incredible experience that also requires a lot of effort. For someone to stay solo , they must first feel confident in their abilities to manage their day-to-day, and then, on top of that, their household as well. For women, there is the added concern of their safety.

#1 I never close the door of the bathroom if I’m home alone. Reading this…I’m very glad I don’t!

#2 Keep a small stockpile of frozen meals in your freezer. If you ever get too sick to stand let alone cook, you can still use the microwave while sitting on the floor.

#3 I use a door wedge when I sleep home alone or in a motel room. They are cheap, 2.50 are Walmart for a pair, but if the door lock fails, the wedge will give you time to escape through a window if there is a break in, and anyone trying to get through that door will make a Hella lot of noise. I also keep intact carriers available in my closet for my animals incase of fire.

Living alone is apparently on the rise, especially among young ladies. Around 43% of women between the ages of 25 and 34 are choosing to stay solo. This could be due to the fact that they might want more freedom and independence. Whatever their idea may be, it’s clear that it’s proving to be a fun and comfortable option for many people. To understand more about staying solo, Bored Panda reached out to Jennifer Chalmers, a 50-something woman who started the YouTube channel ‘silverandsolo’ to document her experiences and share her expertise. She told us that “for me, living alone means that I don't have another human sharing my space in my home; that I don't have to make the little (and big) compromises people in coupledom have to make in day-to-day life. I don't have to ask, explain, justify, or consider another person's opinion, taste, or preferences, only my own, and I love it.”

#4 Get an anti-slip bathtub mat! Shower accidents are common and you don't want to hit your noggin. (This probably is common knowledge but it bears repeating!).

#5 Your home is meant to take care of you. If having something conventionally set up gets in the way of you enjoying your space why are you doing it?



I spent a long time trying to have my home set up to make other people more comfortable when they come over and it never works for me when they're not.

#6 I started keeping many cats. they growl when someones at the door and help with pest control.

Many of the folks on this list love the idea of living alone and find it to be a comfortable experience, but there are many people who struggle with the loneliness that comes with the choice. Social isolation can affect people’s mental health and make them feel like they have no support. ADVERTISEMENT Jennifer explained that “for some people, living alone is more of an emotional vacuum. The absence of love, companionship, connection, and purpose. So, although they experience the same benefits of independence that I love about living alone, they don't enjoy them because they're lonely.” She added that “living solo is a matter of routines and a smarter-not-harder mind-set in my experience. There are household tasks that need to be completed in a specific time frame, some are more flexible, and others that I impose deadlines on myself because they matter to me.”

#7 If you have a toilet that doesn't get used, flush it weekly to avoid the water evaporating in the bowl or you can get an unpleasant smell and possibly a cracked wax ring that would mean having to pull the toilet out to replace it so that sewer gas isn't leaking into your apartment



Also don't use those toilet tank drop ins , the chemicals eat away at the toilet parts and can mess with the flush mechanism, ask me how I know 😬.

#8 I used to keep a pair of thrifted size 13 ratty a*s boots by the door



ETA: also if you have a bat put a sock on the end.

#9 Hammer > bat if you’re looking for a non-firearm weapon for home defense. You’ll need room to swing hard with a bat but you need very little room and strength to use a hammer.

Some people cannot handle the pressure of living alone because they also find many of the household tasks overwhelming. Since all of the responsibilities are on one person’s shoulders, it might end up straining them and expending too much of their energy. ADVERTISEMENT Jennifer said, “I keep a house journal for seasonal and maintenance items. It's just a notebook that I write down reminders about warranties and repairs in. When you live alone, everything is your responsibility. Nothing is shared. This is where routines help.”

#10 I changed my delivery/uber etc name to a mans name and it definitely decreased the amount of “friendly chatty” people staying at my door lol.

#11 Whenever I answer the door to a takeaway delivery person I shout “babe your food is here!” as I’m opening the door 😂.

#12 Make sure to remove and properly store batteries of electronics you will not be using for months/years. Check these batteries for signs of bloating leaking or corrosion once in a while and be prepared to properly dispose of them if you see any warning signs. Also do this with electronics that have an unremovable battery inside that allows for usage without an outlet. I had a small projector that had a battery inside poof up over a years of no use. When I saw it bloated like that I was so relieved to catch it.

When a person decides to live alone, apart from the aspect of safety and day-to-day routines, it is important that they find joy in being by themselves. When loneliness starts creeping in, it might discourage people from wanting to stay solo. Jennifer assured people that “no one is an expert at everything, and just because you've never changed a sprinkler head on an irrigation system before, doesn't mean that you're incapable of it. There's a lot of learning and DIY'ing, but everyone can become capable.” ADVERTISEMENT She also mentioned that it’s important to “lessen the likelihood of surprises by planning and keeping good records so that you'll feel more in control. Have a safety routine, learn how to install, work, and use cameras, lights, and alarms, and keep up maintenance and repair schedules to ensure you're always on top of things.”

#13 I don't live alone anymore but still have a Birdie alarm by my bed and a Ring panic button. Someone went on our property through a side gate and tried to get in, but thankfully he didn't break any windows and gave up when the door didn't unlock. Whenever my partner is traveling I make sure the button and alarm have batteries.



Also, shoes by bed in case of earthquake or other emergency, and a window-hanging emergency exit ladder in our bedroom.

#14 Save enough money for all kinds of emergencies. Money makes problems easier to deal with. Too sick to cook? Order in for some days. Too depressed at work? Take a break, go for vacation. Roof leaking? Hire a repair person. The independence money offers is nice, so keep some for needy days.

#15 I set my phone down next to the shower within arm's reach just in case I fall.



My mom (single) and I text each other every morning to make sure we're both still kicking.



Someone told me to park at the end of the driveway during snowy season so I only need to dig out a little bit of the driveway if there's a lot of snow.



My Marine guy friend who had kids and weapons told me he rarely kept weapons at arms' length to protect himself because he was afraid his kids would get there. He told me to keep a steel bat under my bed and a can of pepper spray on my nightstand. No idea how that would work out, but I do it anyway. I have a child so I never felt confident having a gun within arm's reach.

Staying solo doesn’t have to be a big and scary experience; it is actually a lot of fun. All of the tips in this list will help you stay safe and on top of all the chores you need to do. It’s also important to understand that people like Jennifer or the women in this list have been living alone for a while, which is why they are so comfortable with the idea. It’s okay to take your time and make it happen at your own pace. If you have any useful tips for people living alone, do share them with us as well!

#16 DO NOT USE DRANO or any of the equivalent drain gels, especially if you live in an older house. Get a little drain snake at a hardware store for like $4. Please learn from my $800 mistake.



My other tips: get a ladder tall enough to reach your smoke detectors. A bicycle air pump fits inside of the hose that connects your dishwasher to your disposal and can unclog food bits, with a bit of creativity. Regularly tighten the screws on door knobs so you don't get stuck. Recaulking the tub is shockingly easy, a quick YouTube video and some painters tape are key. They sell oven mitts that have grippy bottoms that are great for opening jars. Clean your ice bin regularly. Change your filters for your HVAC unit!

#17 Last tip: get a portable power drill and a drill brush kit set. I use it to scrub my shower, sinks, car, shoes, counters, etc. I know which attachments I use with which materials and it saves SO much time and is pretty affordable.

#18 Always be nice to your neighbours and once you all are being closed enough,politely ask if they could check on you once in awhile. I often ask about their food intolerances/diet and make some baked goods for them. Even when I moved to new area,my old neighbour still keeps in touch with me.

#19 I don’t live alone, but I’m home alone a lot and ever since we moved to house with a water closet this has been my fear!



I’m honestly surprised I don’t hear about it more!

#20 Don't answer the door for anyone you're not expecting.





Even if you're expecting someone, use the peephole or Ring camera to confirm the person is who they say they are before opening the door.







Get a Ring doorbell (or similar). .

#21 Introduce yourself to your women neighbors. In my building we have each other’s phone numbers in a group chat just in case of an emergency.



Change your name on food delivery apps to a man’s name.



Also, fire extinguishers. I painted mine so they look cool now and I keep one in every room 😅.

#22 I know this won't work for a lot of people, but when I got a dog, my anxiety went way down.



Also, pay attention to which way your blinds are tilted. If you live on 2nd floor, make sure they're tilted up, not down. Sheer privacy curtains also helped me worry less about people being able to see in during the day. At dusk,, make sure you close your blinds or curtains before you turn your lights on. Use light timers on lamps to make sure you never come home to a dark apartment, and make sure you adjust them as sunset changes throughout the year. The old manual kind are usually $3-5.

#23 Task Rabbit, learning how to lift with your legs, and not falling down the stairs. I've slipped down the stairs twice (3 story townhouse). Laying there at the bottom of the stairs were the only times I missed having someone living with me.



Oh, and for what you described, wear a smartwatch so you can make phone calls from it and not have your phone with you.

#24 Rideshare

- Fake name



- Fake home address that’s a few doors down



- Never answer honestly about living there/visiting.

#25 Definitely an uncommon tip, but I lived alone in my early twenties in a very sketchy apartment complex because it was all I could afford. At night, I would stack macaroni boxes at my front door so that if anyone were to break in on the middle of the night, I’d hear them.



I also kept a glass jar of Ragu by my bed so that I’d have something to throw at and stun an intruder if they ever got in 😅.

#26 When I lived alone I got a PO Box and had my physical address be a complete secret.

#27 To open a lid that’s really tight, smack all around the edges with the handle of a knife or similar heavy object. Make a lot of dents in the lid. Then it’s easy to open.

#28 I always lie and say the big 1 ton diesel in my driveway is my husband’s truck. Makes people think there is always a man around for safety lol.

#29 I have a ring camera on my front door and make sure both locks are locked at all times if I’m home. A drawer full of kitchen knives near the entry. I honestly don’t feel the need to panic and be paranoid. I have never felt in danger in my place.



Besides that, I always make sure I have medicine at home so that if I’m sick, I at least have something to take. A few freezer meals too.

#30 For me personally a little strategy helps. Get to know your neighbors, let friends visit regularly, and create a routine that doesn’t make you look isolated. I’ve invested in security, cameras, smart lock, some motion lights. If you can, stash tools in unexpected spots, places most people wouldn’t think to check.