Mark Zuckerberg was in the building, and like a good guest, he did not come empty-handed. The Meta CEO and Facebook founder was spotted chatting with Trump at the event, which in 2026 is somehow normalized. But the more interesting moment came when UFC president Dana White took to the microphone and made a huge announcement.

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He said that Meta would be donating a pair of Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses to every blind veteran in the country. The announcement came with a side of viral confusion, as social media quickly ran wild with claims that Zuckerberg had brought his father along for the night.

He had not. The man pictured with him was Don Overton, executive director of the Blinded Veterans Association and US Army veteran who lost his eyesight during Operation Desert Storm. A man who, it is fair to say, deserved to be at that announcement considerably more than anyone else in the building.