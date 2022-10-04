Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser
We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Uber Driver Sparks Debate After Claiming She Revealed Customer’s Secret Affair To His Wife And Children
30points
People, Social Issues5 hours ago

Uber Driver Sparks Debate After Claiming She Revealed Customer’s Secret Affair To His Wife And Children

Ieva Gailiūtė and
Mindaugas Balčiauskas

“Not all superheroes wear capes,” wrote one TikToker under Dallas-based Uber driver Roni’s video that has recently ignited a debate on the platform. In the now-viral clip, which has attracted more than 1.7 million likes and 8.8 million views, the woman shared a story of how she exposed a man for allegedly cheating on his wife.

Roni, who goes by the handle @perfectly_unbroken, claimed a customer she picked up said goodbye and sent his love to his wife and children outside his house before entering her vehicle. But shortly after they started driving, Roni discovered the husband was having an affair. See, he added a stop during his ride, and once they pulled up to the new location, a woman with a “little bit of luggage” approached the car.

As soon as the woman got in, she allegedly said, “I’m so glad you finally got away from your damn wife.” However, the man and his mistress could not have been more wrong. Below, you’ll find Roni’s full explanation of how the situation unfolded and some of the reactions from viewers. Be sure to decide where you land on the matter, and share your thoughts with us in the comments down below.

A Dallas-based Uber driver named Roni recently went viral after ending a customer’s ride when she discovered he was allegedly having an affair

Uber Driver Sparks Debate After Claiming She Revealed Customer's Secret Affair To His Wife And Children

Image credits: perfectly_unbroken

After claiming she exposed a man for cheating on his wife, the woman ignited a debate online

Uber Driver Sparks Debate After Claiming She Revealed Customer's Secret Affair To His Wife And Children

Uber Driver Sparks Debate After Claiming She Revealed Customer's Secret Affair To His Wife And Children

Image credits: Humphrey Muleba (not the actual photo)

Uber Driver Sparks Debate After Claiming She Revealed Customer's Secret Affair To His Wife And Children

Image credits: cottonbro (not the actual photo)

Uber Driver Sparks Debate After Claiming She Revealed Customer's Secret Affair To His Wife And Children

Uber Driver Sparks Debate After Claiming She Revealed Customer's Secret Affair To His Wife And Children

Uber Driver Sparks Debate After Claiming She Revealed Customer's Secret Affair To His Wife And Children

Image credits: Samuele Errico Piccarini (not the actual photo)

Uber Driver Sparks Debate After Claiming She Revealed Customer's Secret Affair To His Wife And Children

Uber Driver Sparks Debate After Claiming She Revealed Customer's Secret Affair To His Wife And Children

Uber Driver Sparks Debate After Claiming She Revealed Customer's Secret Affair To His Wife And Children

Uber Driver Sparks Debate After Claiming She Revealed Customer's Secret Affair To His Wife And Children

Image credits: perfectly_unbroken

You can hear Roni tell the full story right here

@perfectly_unbroken ♬ original sound – 🌻UnBreakable🌻

Later on, the driver posted a follow-up video where she clarified some details about the situation

@perfectly_unbroken #fyp #fypシ #fypシ゚viral #hopeyourdayrocks ♬ original sound – 🌻UnBreakable🌻

Many people applauded Roni for doing the right thing

Uber Driver Sparks Debate After Claiming She Revealed Customer's Secret Affair To His Wife And Children

Uber Driver Sparks Debate After Claiming She Revealed Customer's Secret Affair To His Wife And Children

Uber Driver Sparks Debate After Claiming She Revealed Customer's Secret Affair To His Wife And Children

Uber Driver Sparks Debate After Claiming She Revealed Customer's Secret Affair To His Wife And Children

Uber Driver Sparks Debate After Claiming She Revealed Customer's Secret Affair To His Wife And Children

Uber Driver Sparks Debate After Claiming She Revealed Customer's Secret Affair To His Wife And Children

Uber Driver Sparks Debate After Claiming She Revealed Customer's Secret Affair To His Wife And Children

Uber Driver Sparks Debate After Claiming She Revealed Customer's Secret Affair To His Wife And Children

And others expressed concerns about her actions, saying she had no right to do it

Uber Driver Sparks Debate After Claiming She Revealed Customer's Secret Affair To His Wife And Children

Uber Driver Sparks Debate After Claiming She Revealed Customer's Secret Affair To His Wife And Children

Uber Driver Sparks Debate After Claiming She Revealed Customer's Secret Affair To His Wife And Children

Uber Driver Sparks Debate After Claiming She Revealed Customer's Secret Affair To His Wife And Children

Uber Driver Sparks Debate After Claiming She Revealed Customer's Secret Affair To His Wife And Children

Uber Driver Sparks Debate After Claiming She Revealed Customer's Secret Affair To His Wife And Children

Uber Driver Sparks Debate After Claiming She Revealed Customer's Secret Affair To His Wife And Children

Uber Driver Sparks Debate After Claiming She Revealed Customer's Secret Affair To His Wife And Children

Here’s another video where Ronni addressed people saying it’s none of her business

@perfectly_unbroken #fyp #fypシ #fypシ゚viral #uberstories ♬ original sound – 🌻UnBreakable🌻

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Ieva Gailiūtė
Ieva Gailiūtė
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Ieva is a writer at Bored Panda who graduated in Scandinavian studies from Vilnius University. After learning the Swedish language and getting completely lost in the world of Scandinavian mythology, she figured out that translating and writing is what she's passionate about. When not writing, Ieva enjoys making jewelry, going on hikes, reading and drinking coffee.

Read more »
Mindaugas Balčiauskas
Mindaugas Balčiauskas
Author, BoredPanda staff

Photo editor at Bored Panda. Mindaugas has worked as a freelance photographer mainly doing events, product photography and has a recurring passion for macro photography.

Read more »
Show All Contributors
Popular on Bored Panda
Start the discussion
POST
Michelle M
Michelle M
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited)

If I were an Uber driver, I would mind my business all the time. Exception: life threatening situations and thefts.

2
2points
reply
Mark Vella
Mark Vella
Community Member
45 minutes ago

Yes, you're the AH!

1
1point
reply
Mike Crow
Mike Crow
Community Member
43 minutes ago

What gives her the right to be the morals police? For what is next?

0
0points
reply
POST
Michelle M
Michelle M
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited)

If I were an Uber driver, I would mind my business all the time. Exception: life threatening situations and thefts.

2
2points
reply
Mark Vella
Mark Vella
Community Member
45 minutes ago

Yes, you're the AH!

1
1point
reply
Mike Crow
Mike Crow
Community Member
43 minutes ago

What gives her the right to be the morals police? For what is next?

0
0points
reply
Popular on Bored Panda
Popular on Bored Panda
User Submissions
Also on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda