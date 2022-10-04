Uber Driver Sparks Debate After Claiming She Revealed Customer’s Secret Affair To His Wife And Children

“Not all superheroes wear capes,” wrote one TikToker under Dallas-based Uber driver Roni’s video that has recently ignited a debate on the platform. In the now-viral clip, which has attracted more than 1.7 million likes and 8.8 million views, the woman shared a story of how she exposed a man for allegedly cheating on his wife.

Roni, who goes by the handle @perfectly_unbroken, claimed a customer she picked up said goodbye and sent his love to his wife and children outside his house before entering her vehicle. But shortly after they started driving, Roni discovered the husband was having an affair. See, he added a stop during his ride, and once they pulled up to the new location, a woman with a “little bit of luggage” approached the car.

As soon as the woman got in, she allegedly said, “I’m so glad you finally got away from your damn wife.” However, the man and his mistress could not have been more wrong. Below, you’ll find Roni’s full explanation of how the situation unfolded and some of the reactions from viewers. Be sure to decide where you land on the matter, and share your thoughts with us in the comments down below.

A Dallas-based Uber driver named Roni recently went viral after ending a customer’s ride when she discovered he was allegedly having an affair

After claiming she exposed a man for cheating on his wife, the woman ignited a debate online

You can hear Roni tell the full story right here

Later on, the driver posted a follow-up video where she clarified some details about the situation

Many people applauded Roni for doing the right thing

And others expressed concerns about her actions, saying she had no right to do it

Here’s another video where Ronni addressed people saying it’s none of her business