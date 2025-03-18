Redditors have been discussing features that are typical in American homes that aren’t as common globally, so we’ve gathered their most interesting replies below. From ceiling fans to carpeted bedrooms, enjoy scrolling through these dead giveaways that a house is located in the U.S. And keep reading to find conversations with Victoria Pearce of A Life Away and Diane of Oui in France !

When I was about 10 years old, my family moved . And after attending dozens of open houses, it became very clear to me that my parents were extremely particular, especially when it came to their kitchen . Now that I’m an adult though, I completely understand where they were coming from. I would give anything to have a dishwasher, a garbage disposal and a dryer in my current apartment. But it turns out that those items aren’t as ubiquitous in every country as they are in the United States…

#1 Garbage disposals!

RELATED:

#2 Based on my travels, I'd say clothes dryers, central air conditioning, and firearms.

#3 A dryer!



Garbage disposals.



Screens on our windows.



Ceiling fans. (These exist in many countries, but are not common.)



A large garage for two cars.

To learn more about how American homes vary from other houses around the world, we got in touch with Victoria Pearce of A Life Away, an American living in the U.K., and Diane of Oui in France, an American living in France. First, we wanted to know what features of American homes stand out to them.

#4 Do Europeans have ice makers in their refrigerators?



We have ice everywhere here but those guys act like its their most precious resource.

ADVERTISEMENT

#5 If you go by the comments that show up any time construction gets mentioned, apparently wood.I am lead to believe that all houses in europe are constructed from a mixture of concrete, brick, diamond and titanium, built to withstand the mightiest of gales and double as a bomb shelter.



Over here we mostly use wood framing and cladding, with sometimes a brick or stone outer layer, sometimes just vinyl or aluminum (or even more wood) siding, and drywall on the insides. It works well, but apparently terrifies our overseas neighbors.

Victoria says that large closets, dedicated laundry rooms and large counters, especially in bathrooms, are uniquely American. “American homes tend to have a lot more built-in storage space. Walk-in closets in particular are nearly impossible to find in the U.K. or Europe,” she explained. “Occasionally, people will use a spare room as a closet/dressing room, but most people can't afford to use their space this way.” “For any Americans shocked at the idea of using a whole bedroom as a closet, keep in mind that European rooms can be quite tiny,” she continued. “It's common to find bedrooms that will only fit a twin-size bed." ADVERTISEMENT

#6 A big garage. When I visited family in the UK I was amazed their garage could barely fit their Ford Fiesta in it. My garage fits an F-150 double cab with zero issues and there's room to spare. Plus you can fit a whole other vehicle next to it.



To go along with that a garage fridge. Not all Americans have them by a long shot but it's common enough to see a hand-me-down refrigerator in a garage that has beer, pop, and stuff like that in it.



Also a coffee maker. When I was going to university in the UK I wanted a small coffee maker but couldn't find one for the life of me. There were French presses and kettles, but no coffee makers like a Mr. Coffee.

ADVERTISEMENT

As for why these big closets aren’t common in other places, Victoria shared, “I think the lack of storage space comes down to less available land space in general in Europe compared to America. However, this also impacts things like seasonal decor that are so popular in the U.S. By comparison, people outside of America are less likely to spend money on things like giant Halloween skeletons simply because there isn't anywhere to put it when you don't have it on display.”

#7 Ive lived in other countries. Everything is bigger as far as appliances. Its like 1.5-2X scale that you would find in like appliances in other countries.

“Having a dedicated room for laundry is not common outside of the U.S. Most homes have a washer under the counter in the kitchen,” Victoria continued. “You'll sometimes find homes with washers or dryers in the garage or a hallway. Our current rental home came with a washer in the kitchen and we bought our own tumble dryer for the garage. Homes are often older than those found in America and were not built to include dedicated laundry space.” ADVERTISEMENT “These machines are also smaller than U.S. models and sometimes combine washing and drying in the same machine. Energy to run washing machines is more expensive outside America, which makes smaller machines more cost effective,” Victoria says. “To save energy, most people will hang dry clothing more often than Americans even if they own a tumble dryer.”

#8 His and Her sinks.

ADVERTISEMENT

Victoria also pointed out that American bathrooms are gigantic by European standards, one of the big space differences being countertops. “Even primary bedrooms with an en-suite bathroom in the U.K. are more likely to have a pedestal sink instead of the large counter with his and hers sinks that can be found in American homes,” she explained. ADVERTISEMENT “One of the effects of having less storage in the bathroom is the popularity of alternative storage furniture for things Americans usually store in the bathroom. For example, it's common to place a dressing table with a mirror in the bedroom for storing and applying makeup and hair products.”

#9 Window screens.

#10 I may be wrong in this, but we usually have dedicated laundry rooms or at least laundry closets. I've read a lot of comments here and elsewhere that many places, especially Europe, just have a washing machine in the kitchen.

ADVERTISEMENT

#11 Plumbing that actually functions 99% of the time. Showers that access hot or cold without having to flip extra switches. Central heating and air conditioning standard in most homes (not in all areas, but most). A fridge with a built in water and ice dispenser. Large beds.

#12 Most toilets here are 1.28 or 1.6 gallons of water per flush.



The best info I've found says German toilets use nearly 2 gallons per flush. My guess is you need to, because of the nasty s**t-shelf your toilets have. In any case I'm not sure where your perception of swimming pool sized toilets comes from.

But Diane pointed out that, even in the U.S., there are a wide variety of homes. “There are a lot of regional differences within the U.S. since it's a huge country with varied landscapes, climates, socioeconomics, etc., so a home in one area might seem very different to someone from another region,” she shared. “In my experience, big yards are something you don't see as much in my area of France.” ADVERTISEMENT “Space comes at a premium. In the U.S., many states have a ton of land and properties tend to be bigger, the actual house square footage as well, than what you'd find in Europe,” Diane continued.

#13 From my observation, garages, and garage size. My double wide, double deep garage is insulated, heated and has cooling, my work shop and desktop computer are out there and oh and a couple cars and motorcycles. It's basically a man cave but called "garage" for tax purposes.

“Some other American home features I don't see as much abroad are fixed shower heads, shingled roofs, central air conditioning, garbage disposals, huge double door refrigerators, wall-to-wall carpet, and king size beds,” Diane says. “Cultural differences account for a lot of this – each country has their own preferences and ways of doing something – in addition to space constraints, climate, and a bunch of other factors.” ADVERTISEMENT

#14 Super comfortable sofas that you just sink into. Maybe I just had bad luck renting Airbnb's in Europe, but my god was the furniture uncomfortable.



Also affordable computers and smart phones.

#15 Having lived in upper middle class homes here and in other parts of the world: The theater room is the thing that always fascinates people. Other cultures also have things like pools, jacuzzis, billiards rooms, wine cellars, saunas, libraries, etc. but you rarely see a room dedicated to the theater. Three+ car garages are also not as common.

#16 Americans.

ADVERTISEMENT

We also wanted to know if any other countries could benefit from incorporating some of these American features into their homes. “There are pros and cons to all types of houses around the world and what might work for one family might not work for another,” Diane says. “Typical American features aren't the gold standard across the board for everyone, so I think it's important to do whatever makes sense for your family, budget, and personal preferences no matter where you live.” “Just because something is different in another country doesn't make it wrong,” she added. “I think we can learn a lot by seeing how other people live.”

#17 A drip coffee maker.

#18 >your toilets that could be mistaken for swimming pools with all the water in it.



This amazes me. I've always wondered why other countries haven't figured out how to design a commode where you don't have to s**t on a flat dry surface directly under your a*s and then scratch your head wondering where all the flies are coming from as you bathe in the stench of openly drying s**t inches away from your butt.



We Americans have figured out how to eliminate this by s******g into water and then making the water go away.

ADVERTISEMENT

Victoria would love to see more counter space in her bathroom, though. “It seems likely that a cabinet sink would fit into many existing homes and triple the amount of built-in bathroom storage,” she shared. “Having to buy storage baskets or shelving is annoying when a built-in would add storage and provide space to keep regularly used products.”

#19 Box fans. I miss them.

#20 When I was in Australia I learned that dryers, while not hard to find, were not as common as in the US. I also learned that while a common first appliance for a university student here might be a microwave, a kettle is preferred in other places.

#21 Walk in closets (most European countries I've been to, they use wardrobes and dressers).



Switch in the bathroom that runs a fan, the only purpose of which is to cover up the sound of you doing your business.

ADVERTISEMENT

On the other hand, we wanted to know what features from other countries American homes could benefit from. “Tilting windows would be great in America,” Victoria shared. “When you turn the window handle one direction, the window opens up fully. But when turned in the other direction it tilts inward a few inches from the top of the window only. The tilt option is a great way to let in air flow while keeping it secure from intruders. Unlike a slide window, it is still locked when tilted.”

#22 A/C.

“I also think Americans should take advantage of hang drying clothes. In many parts of the U.S., the weather is warm enough to dry clothes quickly, and not putting them through the tumble dryer every time would help the fabric last longer,” Victoria continued. “Americans should embrace the kettle. Make a pour-over coffee instead of housing a big drip coffee maker, quickly boil water for cooking, or just make a cup of tea,” she added. ADVERTISEMENT

#23 No bidets.

#24 A third and fourth bathroom.



My first house in the UK had one bathroom. My second had two.



My house in the US had FOUR BATHROOMS. Honestly felt a touch excessive.

#25 A large gun safe.

#26 Big a*s bag of ice in the freezer.

ADVERTISEMENT

“For many of us, our home is our sanctuary and the most valuable thing we own, so we want it to be comfortable and a place where we feel at peace. That'll look different for everyone and I respect that,” Diane says. “My style and vibe might not mesh with yours and that's okay.” “Many Americans value curb appeal and a lot of space, and after living abroad for over a decade, my views on what a dream home is have shifted,” she continued. “French people (and many Europeans in general) live well in much smaller spaces. Everything from the size of the rooms themselves, the size of the TVs and beds, the fridge, the yard, and so much more are smaller. Bigger isn't always better. It opens up a conversation on consumerism and consumption and how American views may differ from French values.”

#27 Crunchy Peanut Butter



One spout on a sink so you can get warm water, not freezing cold and super hot separate spouts



Tea Kettle on the stove.

ADVERTISEMENT

#28 TVs in every room.

#29 The raw amount of space, always available air conditioning and ice, open floor plans and kitchen islands. I stayed at a friend’s place in china once and although the home was many multiple mine by value, the kitchen was essentially a separate room. They didn’t do much cooking themselves versus we like our kitchens to be the heart of entertaining.

#30 An instant hot water faucet.

#31 I have the fridge that allows you to knock on the door to see what's inside.

Washer and dryer upstairs in its own room and a basement.

ADVERTISEMENT

#32 Dishwashers. Idk about restaurants, but I'm in third world country and its just been a year or two since I know dishwasher exist.



It astounds me, why would you need something to do a chore for you when it takes a few mins to do it? I'm jealous.

#33 Based on my experience living in China, Americans keep a lot more food in their home. Most people I know could survive for days, if not weeks, if the grocery stores vanished. Not sure about anywhere else, but an entire room (pantry) full of shelf stable food is tinfoil hat territory to most Chinese people.

#34 Giant closets.

ADVERTISEMENT

#35 Fully enclosed showers. WTH is going on in Europe? Why do you want to make a hot, relaxing shower so stressful? A piece of glass the length of my arm does f**k all to keep water in a shower.