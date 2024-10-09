ADVERTISEMENT

Turtle Memes are an acquired taste — you either get it or don't, there’s no in-between. But regardless of whether they are up your alley, there’s no denying that turtles are unimaginably cute, effortlessly funny, and wholesome creatures.

Memes featuring the shell-clad reptiles can also help you make subtle remarks at an employee who has trouble being punctual. And let’s not forget the potential for dark humor when it comes to those disastrous paper straws — they’re almost begging to become a turtle meme.

Unlike the raccoon memes, which are so last season, turtle memes aren’t yet mainstream, age like fine wine, and will surely conjure some wholesome chuckles. So, let’s dive into our handpicked assortment of favorite turtle memes that will require you to slow down, be patient, and enjoy a leisurely-paced humor.