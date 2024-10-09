ADVERTISEMENT

Turtle Memes are an acquired taste — you either get it or don't, there’s no in-between. But regardless of whether they are up your alley, there’s no denying that turtles are unimaginably cute, effortlessly funny, and wholesome creatures. 

Memes featuring the shell-clad reptiles can also help you make subtle remarks at an employee who has trouble being punctual. And let’s not forget the potential for dark humor when it comes to those disastrous paper straws — they’re almost begging to become a turtle meme.

Unlike the raccoon memes, which are so last season, turtle memes aren’t yet mainstream, age like fine wine, and will surely conjure some wholesome chuckles. So, let’s dive into our handpicked assortment of favorite turtle memes that will require you to slow down, be patient, and enjoy a leisurely-paced humor.

#1

The Turtle Mom’s Secret

A turtle meme with a sea turtle saying the secret to a long life is "a burden-free life," while ignoring a baby turtle calling "Mommy."

#2

Mexican Turtle

A turtle meme showing a small dog wearing a backward baseball cap as a shell. The tweet above reads, "what kind of turtle is this?"

Turtles Can’t Live Without Their Shells

We can’t bask in the humor of turtle memes without diving into some fun trivia! One fact that many people find shocking is that turtles can’t live without their shells.

According to NC State University, a turtle’s shell is critical for survival and functions similarly to a human spine (1). The shell is made of bone and keratin, the same substance found in human nails and hair.

Additionally, the shell acts as a protective barrier, shielding turtles from extreme weather, predators, and sun exposure. A damaged shell can lead to infections or even death.

Another interesting fact is that turtles can't leave their shells, contrary to what is often portrayed in cartoons and movies. The shell is part of their skeletal system, making it impossible for them to exit it voluntarily. According to the National Wildlife Federation, the closest example is the softshell turtle, which appears to have no hard shell (2).

#3

The Master Splinter Sales Pitch

A turtle meme showing a mouse talking to four baby turtles. The text above reads, "Hey kids, you wanna live in the sewer, fight crime and eat pizza?"

#4

“When the Cat Didn't Ask for a Turtle, but Now It's Stuck with One”

A turtle meme with a cat sitting in a terrarium as a turtle rests on its back. The text reads, "Cat: doesn’t want a turtle. Me: gets a turtle anyway. Cat and the turtle:"

“Turtles All The Way Down”

“Turtles All the Way Down” is a metaphor often used to describe the problem of infinite regression. It originates from the mythological concept of the “World Turtle,” which is believed to carry the flat Earth on its back. The phrase is widely used in popular culture to illustrate the notion of endless explanations without a conclusive answer (Screen Rant, 2024) (3).

Most recently, this metaphor was popularized in a movie based on John Green’s novel of the same name. Released on Max, the “Turtles All the Way Down” stars Isabela Merced, Felix Mallard, and Cree Cicchino. The plot centers around 16-year-old Aza (Merced), who suffers from obsessive-compulsive disorder and explores themes of friendship, mental illness, and love (4).
#5

Turtle Owner vs Dog Owner

A turtle meme comparing a dog owner with a turtle enthusiast. The dog obeys commands, while the turtle says, "feed me" after years of being recognized.

#6

A Turtle Army

A turtle meme featuring a news headline, "Florida Man Threatens To Conquer Planet Earth With His Army Of Turtles," paired with Big Bird riding a cart saying, "we ride at dawn."

Why Are Plastic Straws Harmful to Turtles?

As the world shifts away from plastic straws toward eco-friendly alternatives, many people are still unaware of the severe impact plastic straws have on endangered sea creatures, especially sea turtles.

2015, a viral YouTube video titled “Sea Turtle with Straw up its Nostril — ’ NO' TO SINGLE-USE PLASTIC” surfaced (5). The video shows a sea turtle in distress with a plastic straw stuck in its nose. This video sparked a global movement to reduce plastic straw use and led to the #StopSucking campaign (6).

Sea turtles often mistake plastic debris for food, which can cause internal injuries and digestive blockages. Plastic straws, though a small part of the larger pollution problem, pose a significant risk to baby turtles, sometimes causing nasal damage that makes them more susceptible to drowning (WWF, 2021) (6).

Although the use of plastic straws is just a fraction of the overall pollution issue, their lightweight nature, brief lifespan, and careless disposal make them a critical environmental problem that needs urgent attention.
#7

“When Your Love for Turtles Doesn’t Quite Fit the Narrative”

A turtle meme showing a protest sign that reads, "If your beliefs fit on a sign, think harder..." next to a sign saying "I like turtles," with the text "Ironic."

#8

Caught in the Act

A turtle meme showing a news headline, "Tortoise rescued after setting house on fire," with a close-up of the tortoise saying, "I'll do it again."

#9

The Creator

A turtle meme featuring a turtle carrying a clump of soil and grass on its back. The text above reads, "The creator of the universe in myths be like."

#10

“My Way or the Highway”

A turtle meme showing a turtle that crashed through a car windshield with the headline, "Flying Turtle Crashes Through Car’s Windshield In Georgia," followed by an image of a ninja turtle saying, "I'm off, I'm off the target!"

#11

“He Looks Better in Person”

A turtle meme showing a hybrid animal with a duck's head and a turtle shell. The text above reads, "Other people: If I could have any imaginary animal as a pet, it would be a dragon! Me:"

#12

Masters of Doing Nothing

A turtle meme featuring characters from a cartoon. Patrick is labeled "Turtle doing absolutely nothing," and Mr. Krabs is labeled "Turtle owners," looking excited.

#13

“It's Good To Be Optimistic”

A turtle meme showing two turtles with small weapons attached to their sides. The text above reads, "My dad keeps turtles. I started the training. Soon I'll have my own personal bodyguards!"

#14

Hangry Level: Pro Max

A turtle meme featuring a turtle with its mouth open, covered in red fruit juice, looking fierce. The text above reads, "RAWRRRR!"

#15

“When It's Your Turn to Do the Dishes”

A turtle meme showing a turtle partially hidden under a covered outdoor chair. The text above reads, "Me hiding from all of my responsibilities."

#16

Turtle Facts

A turtle meme showing a skeleton of a turtle with its shell. The text reads, "Daily reminder that turtles are not 'inside' their shells. They are their shells."

#17

“When Nature and Pokémon Collide”

A turtle meme showing a real turtle with moss and a small plant on its shell, paired with an illustration of a similar turtle with a tree growing on its back.

#18

“It’s Real and It's Coming for You”

A turtle meme with the text, "Therapist: Turtle stack isn't real it can't hurt you. Turtle stack:" showing a stack of three turtles balanced on each other in a pond.

#19

Actions Have Consequences

A turtle meme featuring a turtle breaking through a wall with the text above, "Which one of you mfs in here is using a straw?!"

#20

A Disappointed Turtle

A turtle meme featuring a close-up of a sea turtle underwater, with the text above saying, "I AM NOT MAD," and below, "BUT I AM DISAPPOINTED."

References


  1. “Turtle Anatomy and Physiology.” NC State University. | https://turtleallyprogram.wordpress.ncsu.edu/access-modules/turtle-anatomy-and-physiology/
  2. “Spiny Softshell Turtle.” National Wildlife Federation. | https://www.nwf.org/Educational-Resources/Wildlife-Guide/Reptiles/Spiny-Softshell-Turtle
  3. Kate Bove. "What Does Turtles All The Way Down Mean? John Green Movie Title Explained." Screen Rant, 2024. |  https://screenrant.com/turtles-all-the-way-down-movie-title-meaning-explained/#:~:text=The%20phrase%20%22turtles%20all%20the%20way%20down%22%20expresses%20the%20problem,via%20Stanford%20Encyclopedia%20of%20Philosophy)
  4. Turtles All the Way Down. IMDb. | https://www.imdb.com/title/tt7737224/
  5. Sea Turtle Biologist. “Sea Turtle with Straw up its Nostril - 'NO' TO SINGLE-USE PLASTIC.” YouTube, 2015. | https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4wH878t78bw
  6. “PLASTIC POLLUTION IS KILLING SEA TURTLES: HERE'S HOW." WWF, 2021. | https://wwf.org.au/blogs/plastic-pollution-is-killing-sea-turtles-heres-how/
