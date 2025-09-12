25 Tricky Questions To Annoy You: Prove You Can Score 19/25 Easily

ADVERTISEMENT

🚨Double points alert! 🚨

Warning: This quiz was built to test your patience 😏

Your mission? Keep your cool by not letting yourself be annoyed. These 25 questions may look simple at first, but they’re actually tricky and mind-bending. If you manage to score even half, consider yourself sharper than most. But, hey, keep your focus…who knows when you are getting a genius score. Let’s get started 🚀

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

RELATED:

Young man frustrated holding laptop, reacting to tricky questions challenge against solid red background.

Share icon

Image credits: Andrea Piacquadio