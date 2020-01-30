My name is Dimitri, and I am a photographer based in France. I am also known for my brand name Jahz (Jahz Design). I have always been interested in history and architectural remains. In 2020, I’ve captured the beauty of a deserted sanatorium from the Soviet Era.

If you are interested in exploring more abandoned places with me, see my other posts here at Bored Panda. For the most beautiful abandoned places in the world visit my posts here and here. If you are more of a theatre person then explore abandoned theaters here, here, and here. For the castle, lovers see my post here. And also feel free to visit Greece and Sardinia.

More info: jahzdesign.com | Facebook | twitter.com | Instagram