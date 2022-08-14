I'm a French photographer, and my name is Dimitri "Jahz Design". It was in 2013 when I developed my interest in the photography of heritage in disuse.

I travel the globe looking for places in decline. Today, I want to share with you the most beautiful abandoned places in Greece.

More info: jahzdesign.com | Facebook | Instagram

#1

Mansion

Mansion

Jahz Design
Maggie
Maggie
Community Member
11 months ago

Beautiful. Hope that someone saves it.

4
4points
#2

Ghost Ship

Ghost Ship

Jahz Design
Weed in the Garden
Weed in the Garden
Community Member
11 months ago

How inappropriate to call this planet Earth when it is clearly Ocean.” – Arthur C. Clarke

9
9points
#3

Locomotive

Locomotive

Jahz Design
#4

Aircraft House

Aircraft House

Jahz Design
M O'Connell
M O'Connell
Community Member
11 months ago

That's a Douglas C-47, the military transport variant of the DC-3.

5
5points
#5

Fairytale Castle

Fairytale Castle

Jahz Design
DeoManus Argentem
DeoManus Argentem
Community Member
11 months ago

Wow, it's beautiful, fun, and looks fairly new! So sad it's abandoned!

2
2points
#6

Train

Train

Jahz Design
M O'Connell
M O'Connell
Community Member
11 months ago

A pair of Hellenic Railways class A.151 locomotives.

4
4points
#7

Thermal

Thermal

Jahz Design
Lyone Fein
Lyone Fein
Community Member
11 months ago

What a great spot to put on a play.

2
2points
#8

Cruise Ship

Cruise Ship

Jahz Design
Ray Heap
Ray Heap
Community Member
11 months ago

I want one of the lifeboats.

2
2points
#9

Church

Church

Jahz Design
Theresa Tzitzira
Theresa Tzitzira
Community Member
11 months ago

This church is in a village in central Greece that is slowly sliding downhill. There are many houses that are in the same condition too, i.e. sliding down the slope of the mountain....

2
2points
#10

Abandoned Airport

Abandoned Airport

Jahz Design
M O'Connell
M O'Connell
Community Member
11 months ago

747-200 SX-0AB was delivered to Olympic Airlines in December of 1973 and flew until 1996. It will eventually become a museum display.

8
8points
#11

Swimming Pool

Swimming Pool

Jahz Design
Hayley Jade Eade-Hollier
Hayley Jade Eade-Hollier
Community Member
11 months ago

its so beutiful i would adopt it if i could... may i?

3
3points
#12

Nato Base

Nato Base

Jahz Design
Ryner
Ryner
Community Member
11 months ago

For those wondering. Those are old-timey thingamabobs that were used as radars in a way.

6
6points
#13

Ghost Ship

Ghost Ship

Jahz Design
#14

Ships Graveyard

Ships Graveyard

Jahz Design
Hayley Jade Eade-Hollier
Hayley Jade Eade-Hollier
Community Member
11 months ago

oh no, it's too amazing to make a graveyard of even one of them.

0
0points
#15

Locomotive

Locomotive

Jahz Design
Scott Baysinger
Scott Baysinger
Community Member
11 months ago

A single-buffer coupler? Did not know they existed. Please explain?

1
1point
