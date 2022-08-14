8Kviews
Here Are The Most Beautiful Abandoned Places That I Found In Greece (15 Pics)
I'm a French photographer, and my name is Dimitri "Jahz Design". It was in 2013 when I developed my interest in the photography of heritage in disuse.
I travel the globe looking for places in decline. Today, I want to share with you the most beautiful abandoned places in Greece.
More info: jahzdesign.com | Facebook | Instagram
Mansion
Ghost Ship
How inappropriate to call this planet Earth when it is clearly Ocean.” – Arthur C. Clarke
Locomotive
Aircraft House
That's a Douglas C-47, the military transport variant of the DC-3.
Fairytale Castle
Wow, it's beautiful, fun, and looks fairly new! So sad it's abandoned!
Train
Thermal
Cruise Ship
Church
This church is in a village in central Greece that is slowly sliding downhill. There are many houses that are in the same condition too, i.e. sliding down the slope of the mountain....
Abandoned Airport
747-200 SX-0AB was delivered to Olympic Airlines in December of 1973 and flew until 1996. It will eventually become a museum display.
Swimming Pool
its so beutiful i would adopt it if i could... may i?
Nato Base
Ghost Ship
Ships Graveyard
oh no, it's too amazing to make a graveyard of even one of them.
Locomotive
A single-buffer coupler? Did not know they existed. Please explain?
So much better than the other abandoned building post last week this was very well done.
OP, I've got one for you. On the highway just outside of Thessaloniki, heading southbound, passing the first tollbooth (Malgara) and 5 min further there's a small stone bridge in a field just off the highway, you can see it from your car, which legend claims Alexander the Great himself crossed. It's pretty much abandoned and a cool history fact
