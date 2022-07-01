I'm a French photographer, and my name is Dimitri "Jahz Design". I graduated as a graphic designer. I have always been interested in history and architectural remains. It was in 2013 when I developed my interest in the photography of heritage in disuse.

I travel the globe looking for places in decline. Today, I want to share with you the most beautiful abandoned places in Sardinia.

More info: jahzdesign.com | Instagram | Facebook

Psychiatric Hospital

Psychiatric Hospital

Its beautiful......in a creepy way

Church

Church

I wonder how old it is and why it was abandoned.

Water Park

Water Park

That place looks like so much fun

Old Mine

Old Mine

Old Mine

Old Mine

Old Mine

Old Mine

I can just feel these images on a soul level. Incredible work!

Stadium

Stadium

People who paintball would have a field day in places like this

Old Mine

Old Mine

The doorways are really pretty

Mine Railway

Mine Railway

Hotel Marina

Hotel Marina

I want to know what it looks like inside

Old Mine

Old Mine

Mall

Mall

Why was the mall abandoned

Nato Base

Nato Base

It's actually NATO. It's an acronym: when initial letters form a word.

Hotel Marina

Hotel Marina

Hotel Marina

Hotel Marina

Thermal Power Plant

Thermal Power Plant

Mine Railway

Mine Railway

Rail enthusiasts' wet dreams!

View more comments

