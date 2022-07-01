1k+views
Ancient Heritage: 17 Abandoned Places I Photographed In Sardinia
I'm a French photographer, and my name is Dimitri "Jahz Design". I graduated as a graphic designer. I have always been interested in history and architectural remains. It was in 2013 when I developed my interest in the photography of heritage in disuse.
I travel the globe looking for places in decline. Today, I want to share with you the most beautiful abandoned places in Sardinia.
Psychiatric Hospital
Church
Water Park
Old Mine
Old Mine
Old Mine
I can just feel these images on a soul level. Incredible work!
I'd love to explore all these places. They're so majestic and peaceful looking.
