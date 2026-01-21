Kufri: The Quieter Side Of Himachal That Stole My Heart

ADVERTISEMENT

There are places you visit once and forget the moment you come back home. And then there are places that quietly stay with you, not because they’re loud, famous, or “Instagrammable,” but because they feel right. For me, Kufri is one of those places.

I’ve been to Shimla too, multiple times. I know the charm of the colonial buildings, the café-hopping, the buzzing Mall Road vibe, and the whole “Queen of Hills” energy. But if I’m being honest, Shimla feels like a destination you visit. Every time someone asks me, “Kufri or Shimla?” my answer is instant: Kufri. Always Kufri. Not because Shimla isn’t beautiful—it is—but because Kufri gives me the kind of peace and mountain magic I’m actually looking for when I head to the hills.

While Shimla feels more like a proper hill station checklist, Kufri is like a hillside escape

Image credits: Jitendera Singh

Shimla is historic, lively, and full of character, but it has also grown into a busy hill city. Traffic, crowds, honking vehicles, packed streets, and parking struggles are all part of the experience, especially around Mall Road and central areas. Even when you’re on vacation, you often feel like you’re navigating a city: with traffic, long queues, and that “where do we park?” stress that nobody talks about.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kufri feels different from the moment you arrive. The atmosphere is calmer, the air is cleaner, the roads are calmer, and the vibe is so much simpler that the pace naturally slows down. Instead of feeling like a place you need to explore actively, Kufri feels like a place where you can simply relax and let the surroundings do the work. Even when it’s tourist season, this place somehow still holds onto that “small mountain getaway” feeling — the one you expect when you imagine the Himalayas.

Image credits: Atharva Dixit

In Kufri, even when tourists are present, the space feels more open. You can pause, walk, or stop to take in the views without feeling rushed. That sense of breathing room makes the entire experience far more enjoyable.

Nature takes center stage in Kufri, and it feels closer to what many people imagine when they think of Himachal Pradesh

ADVERTISEMENT

If you’ve traveled around Himachal for a while, you’ll know what I mean when I say some places feel like “old Himachal.”

Shimla offers scenic views, but many of them are shaped by development. Buildings, hotels, and electrical wires often dominate the landscape, and the mountains feel like part of a city backdrop.

In Kufri, nature is far more prominent. There’s something about the way the landscape opens up there. Forests feel denser, slopes feel greener, and views open up without being blocked by heavy construction. The surroundings feel less curated and more natural, which makes a noticeable difference if you’re traveling specifically to enjoy the mountains. You can stand quietly and actually hear the wind move through the deodar trees. That atmosphere is a big reason why I keep coming back.

On the quieter side of Himachal, it’s easier to enjoy without planning every detail

ADVERTISEMENT

In Shimla, I often feel like I need to plan my day around traffic, crowds, and peak hours. Even a simple outing can feel scheduled. Shimla is always performing. Mall Road has that “look at me” energy: the shopping, the cafés, the crowds, the photos, the constant motion. Even when you’re relaxed, you’re still in the middle of a scene.

In Kufri, I don’t feel that pressure. I can go for a short walk, take a random turn, stop at a viewpoint, or do absolutely nothing. There’s no checklist, and that freedom is something I really value when I travel.

Mornings in Kufri feel completely different, with fewer distractions and a much stronger sense of being in nature

Image credits: Vaibhav Shinde

ADVERTISEMENT

My favorite time in Kufri is early morning. The air is cold, the light is soft, and everything feels incredibly peaceful.

While Shimla wakes up fast—you hear vehicles, shops opening, and people heading out early—Kufri starts the day gently and slowly.

You step out and you can smell pine. You can see the mist lifting slowly. You can feel that mountain chill on your face—the kind that wakes you up better than any coffee ever could. Those mornings alone are reason enough for me to choose Kufri.

This peaceful Himalayan getaway is a true dream for nature lovers

Image credits: Atharva Dixit

Shimla is a great place for shopping, cafés, street food, and exploring markets. If that’s a big part of your travel experience, Shimla has more to offer.

But if you’re like me, someone who wants trees, open views, cold air, quiet roads, and nature-first travel, Kufri wins without trying. The focus here is on quiet surroundings rather than commercial activity. You don’t go to Kufri to shop—you go to fully enjoy the environment.

Kufri is one of those places where you can keep it simple or make it adventurous, depending on your mood

ADVERTISEMENT

There are things to do in Kufri—short hikes and forest walks, horse rides, viewpoints, light adventure, seasonal snow activities—but they don’t dominate the experience. Everything feels spread out, not packed into one busy zone.

That balance matters to me a lot. I like having options without feeling like I’m in a crowded attraction, and Kufri has that “mini adventure” energy without the chaos.

This small hill town feels like a much-needed reset, especially after the pace of everyday life

Image credits: Zonayed Ahmed

Shimla keeps my mind busy. There’s always something happening, and even if you’re on vacation, your mind doesn’t fully slow down. You’re still navigating crowds, planning routes, looking for parking, deciding where to eat or what to do next.

In Kufri, I don’t overthink. I don’t feel like constantly checking my phone. I don’t chase content. I don’t feel rushed. I just fully embrace the moment, and honestly, that’s the biggest luxury for me.

If Shimla won me over with its charm, Kufri definitely stole my heart

Image credits: Shreyas Chaudhari

Shimla’s popularity has brought heavy commercialization, which makes the experience more convenient but also more crowded and manufactured. Everything feels geared toward high-volume tourism.

Kufri, at least for now, feels more balanced. While tourism exists, it hasn’t completely overtaken the landscape. There are still open spaces and quieter areas that feel genuine.

I love Kufri because it doesn’t exhaust me. It heals me.

Shimla will always have its charm, but Kufri has my heart. And if you ever ask me where I’d rather spend a quiet day in Himachal, away from the crowds, closer to the trees, with nothing but cold air and views around me…

I’ll choose Kufri. Every single time.