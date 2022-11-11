Stefan Thelen, also known as Super A, is a Dutch artist who uses traditional painting techniques to deconstruct our well-known cartoon, fairy tale and pop culture characters. He created the series "Trapped" in which he "peels away" the surface of iconic personages revealing what's really hiding inside of them.

More info: Instagram | super-a.nl

#1

Buttercup

Hidrėlėy
This sweet little girl is the artist's daughter 😍

#2

Hello Kitty

#3

Secret Squirrel

#4

Mushroom

#5

Tweety

#6

Donald Duck

#7

Mickey Mouse

#8

Garfield

#9

Sonic The Hedgehog

#10

Kermit The Frog

I thought for sure it would be a hand!

#11

Tom And Jerry

#12

Mega Man

i read this as mega mind XD

#13

Spirited Away

#14

Pink Panther

#15

Woody Woodpecker

#16

Mighty Mouse

#17

Scooby-Doo

i thought scooby was a great dane...

#18

Bart Simpson

#19

Sheriff Woody And Horse Bullseye

#20

Doraemon

#21

Mike Wazowski

#22

Ronald Mcdonald

#23

Zelda And Crimson Loftwing

i love this one tho

#24

Minnie Mouse

#25

Count Von Count

#26

Popeye

#27

My Neighbor Totoro

#28

Dumbo

#29

The Wizard Of Oz

#30

Buzz Lightyear

#31

Bugs Bunny

#32

Snow White

#33

Daffy Duck

#34

Pinocchio

#35

Goofy, Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse And Donald Duck

#36

Canary Tweety And Cat Sylvester

#37

Batman

#38

Dandy Jim Crow

#39

Mr. Krabs, Squidward, Sponge Bob Squarepants, Patrick Star, Gary

#40

Alice In Wonderland

