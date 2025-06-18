Trans Woman Swims Topless In Competition Against Men To Protest Against New Rule

ADVERTISEMENT

A 67-year-old trans woman in England staged a silent protest during a swimming competition when she was not allowed to compete against cis women.

Anne Isabella Coombes, who has fully transitioned, swam in a men’s bathing suit with her breasts exposed during the competition.

Previously, she had been swimming in the women’s category, but was told in 2023 she would have to start competing against cis men due to policy changes from Swim England, the national governing body for swimming in England.

Highlights A 67 year old trans woman wears a men’s swimming costume during a competition, exposing her breasts

Anne Isabella Coombes from Reading, England said she wore the men’s costume because she was forced to compete in the men’s category, and not the women’s

The issue of trans female athletes has been making headlines in the country since the highest court declared that the definition of ‘woman’ is based on someone’s biological s*x

RELATED:

Share icon Anne Isabella Coombes had previously swam in the women’s category

Image credits: Arisa Chattasa/Unsplash (Not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

As described in a lengthy article in the Reading Chronicle from Reading, England, Coombes staged the protest during the Cornwall County Masters swimming competition.

The article says Coombes, who transitioned during the COVID lockdown when she was 62, had been swimming against women during the 2022 and 2023 competition years.

Share icon

Image credits: Reading Chronicle

However, in late 2023, Swim England created a new ‘open’ category, wherein trans females and nonbinary competitors were to swim against cis men.

According to Swim England, the move was meant to “negate post-puberty transgender females’ biological level of performance advantage post-transition,” the organization wrote.

Share icon In an earlier competition against cis women, Coombes came in second

Image credits: anne.coombes1

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

When she competed against cis females, Coombes told the Chronicle, she came in second place during the masters in Sheffield.

“The woman who came first was a whole length ahead of me. She broke the European record; she’s an excellent swimmer,” Coombes said.

“I’m trying to emphasise that this is not a trans person coming in and nicking places from other people,” she continued.

But soon thereafter, Swim England would publish its new policies regarding its ‘open’ swim category.

Share icon “Not allowed to do that”: Coombes refused to be outed in women’s suit

Image credits: Hussain Badshah/Unsplash (Not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

The ‘Open’ category refers to athletes with a birth s*x of male, trans or non-binary competitors, and any competitor not eligible for the female category, the Chronicle says.

“They confirmed that I need to wear a female swimming costume despite having to compete with the men, which ‘outs’ me as a woman who is transgender.

“I explained to the person on the phone that they are not allowed to do that, and he didn’t have an answer,” she told the Chronicle.

Share icon Coombes’ protest message is that “trans people are not a threat when it comes to sports”



Image credits: Reading Chronicle

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Coombes decided not to swim again until the most recent protest. She decided to protest now “to show the world that this policy isn’t thought through, and it’s meant to hit trans people and nobody else,” she told the Chronicle.

“There are many who say I should only compete against men because I have a man’s advantage, and that just isn’t the case. I want to make it clear through this protest that trans people are not a threat when it comes to sport,” she concluded.

Going forward, Swim England has told Ms. Coombes that if she intends to wear a male swimming costume at the next masters, it is up to the referee to decide if her costume is “in good moral taste.”

If it is determined not to be, she may be disqualified.

Share icon UK defines “woman” based on biology: experts ask if there’s a better way

Image credits: tmesis_petrichor_cadence

ADVERTISEMENT

The new Swim England policies come on the heels of the landmark ruling from the UK’s highest court about the legal definition of “woman.”

Share icon The court ruled that the word ‘woman’ is based on biological s*x, which prompted massive backlash from LGBTQ+ rights groups.

Image credits: Karollyne Videira Hubert/Unsplash (Not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon The larger debate around trans female athletes centers around the question of whether trans women can compete in female categories without their biological s*x, giving them an unfair advantage or presenting a threat of injury to other competitors.

Image credits: America First Policy Institute

ADVERTISEMENT

During an interview with the BBC, Joanna Harper, a sports scientist and transgender female, said the question is rather complicated.

“The question isn’t ‘Do trans women have advantages?’ but instead, ‘Can trans women and women compete against one another in meaningful competition?’ Truthfully, the answer isn’t definitive yet.”

Share icon

Image credits: icons_women

Harper gave an example of left-handed athletes having an advantage over right-handed athletes in sports like fencing.

“40% of elite fencers are left-handed versus 10% of the population is left-handed. But right-handed fencers and left-handed fencers can engage in meaningful competition despite the advantages that left-handed fencers have,” she said.

Netizens are once again split on the hot button issue

Share icon

Image credits: Riley_Gaines_

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

A lot of online messages were negative.

“Good for him… I’m sure that was one of the best promotions ever to scare children away from going trans.”

“I dont get it.. It’s a man swimming with other men,” said someone pretending to be confused.

Meanwhile, others were supportive.

“Brave woman. I’m proud of her,” said one person.

“Good for her for standing up for herself and showcasing their contradictions in a provocative way,” said another.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT