Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Trans Woman Swims Topless In Competition Against Men To Protest Against New Rule
Swimmers diving into a pool at a competition featuring a trans woman swimming topless in protest against new rule.
News, Sports

Trans Woman Swims Topless In Competition Against Men To Protest Against New Rule

Open list comments 4
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

22

Open list comments

4

ADVERTISEMENT

A 67-year-old trans woman in England staged a silent protest during a swimming competition when she was not allowed to compete against cis women.

Anne Isabella Coombes, who has fully transitioned, swam in a men’s bathing suit with her breasts exposed during the competition.

Previously, she had been swimming in the women’s category, but was told in 2023 she would have to start competing against cis men due to policy changes from Swim England, the national governing body for swimming in England.

Highlights
  • A 67 year old trans woman wears a men’s swimming costume during a competition, exposing her breasts
  • Anne Isabella Coombes from Reading, England said she wore the men’s costume because she was forced to compete in the men’s category, and not the women’s
  • The issue of trans female athletes has been making headlines in the country since the highest court declared that the definition of ‘woman’ is based on someone’s biological s*x
RELATED:

    Anne Isabella Coombes had previously swam in the women’s categoryTrans woman swimming topless in competition, diving into pool lanes during protest against new rule in men's event.

    Image credits: Arisa Chattasa/Unsplash (Not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    As described in a lengthy article in the Reading Chronicle from Reading, England, Coombes staged the protest during the Cornwall County Masters swimming competition.

    The article says Coombes, who transitioned during the COVID lockdown when she was 62, had been swimming against women during the 2022 and 2023 competition years.

    Trans woman with blonde hair and glasses sitting on a train, related to trans woman swims topless competition protest.

    Image credits: Reading Chronicle

    Comment by Lynette Holmes discussing a trans woman swimming topless in competition against men to protest a new rule.

    However, in late 2023, Swim England created a new ‘open’ category, wherein trans females and nonbinary competitors were to swim against cis men.

    According to Swim England, the move was meant to “negate post-puberty transgender females’  biological level of performance advantage post-transition,” the organization wrote.

    In an earlier competition against cis women, Coombes came in secondClose-up of a trans woman with glasses at a train station, related to trans woman swims topless competition protest.

    Image credits: anne.coombes1

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment by Bianca Hayward Roberts expressing support for creativity in protests and encouragement to keep fighting the good fight.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    When she competed against cis females, Coombes told the Chronicle, she came in second place during the masters in Sheffield.

    “The woman who came first was a whole length ahead of me. She broke the European record; she’s an excellent swimmer,” Coombes said.

    “I’m trying to emphasise that this is not a trans person coming in and nicking places from other people,” she continued.

    But soon thereafter, Swim England would publish its new policies regarding its ‘open’ swim category.

    “Not allowed to do that”: Coombes refused to be outed in women’s suit Swimming starting blocks numbered 6 to 8 at an indoor pool, symbolizing competition and swimming events.

    Image credits: Hussain Badshah/Unsplash (Not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The ‘Open’ category refers to athletes with a birth s*x of male, trans or non-binary competitors, and any competitor not eligible for the female category, the Chronicle says.

    When Coombes inquired about which swimming costume she should wear, she says she was told to wear a women’s costume.Comment by Marshall Opfer-bullus discussing a trans woman swimming topless in competition against men to protest new rules.

    @tmesis_petrichor_cadenceIs this why they call it breaststroke?♬ original sound – Izzy

    “They confirmed that I need to wear a female swimming costume despite having to compete with the men, which ‘outs’ me as a woman who is transgender. 

    “I explained to the person on the phone that they are not allowed to do that, and he didn’t have an answer,” she told the Chronicle.

    Coombes’ protest message is that “trans people are not a threat when it comes to sports”
    Trans woman swims topless during swim competition against men wearing black shorts and rainbow swim cap.

    Image credits: Reading Chronicle

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment by Cindy Marsh saying Malicious compliance for the win on a light background with reaction icons below.

    Coombes decided not to swim again until the most recent protest. She decided to protest now “to show the world that this policy isn’t thought through, and it’s meant to hit trans people and nobody else,” she told the Chronicle

    “There are many who say I should only compete against men because I have a man’s advantage, and that just isn’t the case. I want to make it clear through this protest that trans people are not a threat when it comes to sport,” she concluded.

    Going forward, Swim England has told Ms. Coombes that if she intends to wear a male swimming costume at the next masters, it is up to the referee to decide if her costume is “in good moral taste.” 

    If it is determined not to be, she may be disqualified.

    UK defines “woman” based on biology: experts ask if there’s a better wayTrans woman with blonde hair and glasses smiling inside a car, related to protest against new competition rule.

    Image credits: tmesis_petrichor_cadence

    ADVERTISEMENT
    @tmesis_petrichor_cadenceMisgendered in the Swimming Competition Entries♬ original sound – Izzy

    The new Swim England policies come on the heels of the landmark ruling from the UK’s highest court about the legal definition of “woman.” 

    The court ruled that the word ‘woman’ is based on biological s*x, which prompted massive backlash from LGBTQ+ rights groups.Protesters at rally holding signs supporting trans youth rights with a transgender pride flag waving in the background.

    Image credits: Karollyne Videira Hubert/Unsplash (Not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The larger debate around trans female athletes centers around the question of whether trans women can compete in female categories without their biological s*x, giving them an unfair advantage or presenting a threat of injury to other competitors.Athletes standing on a track podium during a competition, highlighting trans woman swimming protest against new rule.

    Image credits: America First Policy Institute

    ADVERTISEMENT

    During an interview with the BBC, Joanna Harper, a sports scientist and transgender female, said the question is rather complicated.

    “The question isn’t ‘Do trans women have advantages?’ but instead, ‘Can trans women and women compete against one another in meaningful competition?’ Truthfully, the answer isn’t definitive yet.”

    Two fencers in white gear standing and preparing to compete indoors on a blue mat in a sports setting.

    Image credits: icons_women

    Harper gave an example of left-handed athletes having an advantage over right-handed athletes in sports like fencing.

    “40% of elite fencers are left-handed versus 10% of the population is left-handed. But right-handed fencers and left-handed fencers can engage in meaningful competition despite the advantages that left-handed fencers have,” she said.

    Netizens are once again split on the hot button issue

    Trans woman standing on winner podium at a track event, wearing athletic gear and posing with peace signs.

    Image credits: Riley_Gaines_

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    A lot of online messages were negative.

    “Good for him… I’m sure that was one of the best promotions ever to scare children away from going trans.”

    “I dont get it.. It’s a man swimming with other men,” said someone pretending to be confused.

    Meanwhile, others were supportive.

    “Brave woman. I’m proud of her,” said one person.

    “Good for her for standing up for herself and showcasing their contradictions in a provocative way,” said another.

    Comments online range from supportive to criticalTrans woman swims topless in competition against men challenging new swimming rule with a bold protest.

    Comment by Judith Morrissey stating support and concern for safety regarding trans woman swimming topless in competition against men protest.

    Comment by Hannah Smith discussing fairness of open category in competition amid trans woman swims topless protest against new rule.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a social media comment expressing support for a trans woman swimming topless in competition against men protest.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment on social media by Kay Walton-Smith discussing bravery and diversity, referencing trans woman competing topless.

    Comment by Sean Friess stating that's a pretty funny flex and expressing support for a trans woman swimming topless in competition against men.

    Comment from Coach Graham expressing pride in supporting a trans woman swimming topless in competition against men protest.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment from Philippa Downey expressing support for trans woman swimming topless in competition against men to protest new rule.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment by Gary Forrester questioning the issue with a trans woman swimming topless in competition against men to protest new rule.

    Comment from Glenda Charles expressing approval with text well played they got what they asked for in a social media post.

    Comment from Ulrika Mullen expressing sadness about the brilliantly executed protest by trans woman swimming topless against men.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment by Fabien Strawbridge expressing frustration about rules for trans woman swimming topless in men's competition.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment by user Kate Christy expressing frustration over a trans woman swimming topless in competition against men to protest a new rule.

    Comment by Jazmine Perez discussing diversity in physical features and the importance of celebrating differences.

    Comment by Edward Mehnert discussing men's division attire rules in a swimming competition protest against new regulation.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a social media post discussing a trans woman protesting swimming with men in competition.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    22

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    4
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    22

    Open list comments

    4

    Karina Babenok

    Karina Babenok

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

    Read less »
    Karina Babenok

    Karina Babenok

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

    Read less »
    Julie Christine Noce

    Julie Christine Noce

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hola! I’m a Julie, a giant panda currently living in the lush green bamboo groves of Barcelona. I spend my days lounging in the shade, munching on snacks, and trying to avoid becoming an Instagram influencer. Life’s good. BP is my absolute favorite place to find funny, weird, and heartwarming stories. I especially love the animal content (have you seen the dog wearing a panda costume? 🤣 You know he didn't put that on himself! Oh humans) I might be a panda, but even I get bored sometimes—so BP to the rescue! 🐼💻✨

    Read less »
    Julie Christine Noce

    Julie Christine Noce

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hola! I’m a Julie, a giant panda currently living in the lush green bamboo groves of Barcelona. I spend my days lounging in the shade, munching on snacks, and trying to avoid becoming an Instagram influencer. Life’s good. BP is my absolute favorite place to find funny, weird, and heartwarming stories. I especially love the animal content (have you seen the dog wearing a panda costume? 🤣 You know he didn't put that on himself! Oh humans) I might be a panda, but even I get bored sometimes—so BP to the rescue! 🐼💻✨

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    sushi_detour_0m avatar
    Boris Long-Johnson
    Boris Long-Johnson
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Current standards of decency apparently dictate that women, whether trans or not do not go topless in public (with exceptions in certain places). If she is MAB and transitioned after puberty my understanding is her body type, muscle mass etc will be in excess of an equivalent FAB woman and therefore give her an unfair advantage. Seems to me she’s just being awkward.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    biache34 avatar
    Ellinor
    Ellinor
    Community Member
    16 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    She did that to protest the ridiculous rules that ask trans women to compete with men, while still asking them to conform themselves to the same rules as other women. It's like all the trans-women who manifested bare-chested to show that even if they were seen as "men", their chest were still being censored like women's when men's are not.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    apatheistaccount2 avatar
    Apatheist Account2
    Apatheist Account2
    Community Member
    1 minute ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is a bit more of a grey area if she is fully transitioned, rather than just identifying. There needs to be research into how far into the transitioning process, or how long being fully transitioned (if there is such a time) that there is no advantage to having been born a man, before she can be allowed to compete, to be fair to the biological female competitors. From her point of view, I would expect there to be additional drag (no pun intended) if not wearing a top, but I agree that it seems to be a significant contradiction.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    sushi_detour_0m avatar
    Boris Long-Johnson
    Boris Long-Johnson
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Current standards of decency apparently dictate that women, whether trans or not do not go topless in public (with exceptions in certain places). If she is MAB and transitioned after puberty my understanding is her body type, muscle mass etc will be in excess of an equivalent FAB woman and therefore give her an unfair advantage. Seems to me she’s just being awkward.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    biache34 avatar
    Ellinor
    Ellinor
    Community Member
    16 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    She did that to protest the ridiculous rules that ask trans women to compete with men, while still asking them to conform themselves to the same rules as other women. It's like all the trans-women who manifested bare-chested to show that even if they were seen as "men", their chest were still being censored like women's when men's are not.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    apatheistaccount2 avatar
    Apatheist Account2
    Apatheist Account2
    Community Member
    1 minute ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is a bit more of a grey area if she is fully transitioned, rather than just identifying. There needs to be research into how far into the transitioning process, or how long being fully transitioned (if there is such a time) that there is no advantage to having been born a man, before she can be allowed to compete, to be fair to the biological female competitors. From her point of view, I would expect there to be additional drag (no pun intended) if not wearing a top, but I agree that it seems to be a significant contradiction.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Back to Homepage
    More about News
    Homepage
    Trending
    News
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in News Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT