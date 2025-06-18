Trans Woman Swims Topless In Competition Against Men To Protest Against New Rule

A 67-year-old trans woman in England staged a silent protest during a swimming competition when she was not allowed to compete against cis women.
Anne Isabella Coombes, who has fully transitioned, swam in a men’s bathing suit with her breasts exposed during the competition.
Previously, she had been swimming in the women’s category, but was told in 2023 she would have to start competing against cis men due to policy changes from Swim England, the national governing body for swimming in England.
Anne Isabella Coombes had previously swam in the women’s category
Image credits: Arisa Chattasa/Unsplash (Not the actual photo)
As described in a lengthy article in the Reading Chronicle from Reading, England, Coombes staged the protest during the Cornwall County Masters swimming competition.
The article says Coombes, who transitioned during the COVID lockdown when she was 62, had been swimming against women during the 2022 and 2023 competition years.
Image credits: Reading Chronicle
However, in late 2023, Swim England created a new ‘open’ category, wherein trans females and nonbinary competitors were to swim against cis men.
According to Swim England, the move was meant to “negate post-puberty transgender females’ biological level of performance advantage post-transition,” the organization wrote.
In an earlier competition against cis women, Coombes came in second
Image credits: anne.coombes1
When she competed against cis females, Coombes told the Chronicle, she came in second place during the masters in Sheffield.
“The woman who came first was a whole length ahead of me. She broke the European record; she’s an excellent swimmer,” Coombes said.
“I’m trying to emphasise that this is not a trans person coming in and nicking places from other people,” she continued.
But soon thereafter, Swim England would publish its new policies regarding its ‘open’ swim category.
“Not allowed to do that”: Coombes refused to be outed in women’s suit
Image credits: Hussain Badshah/Unsplash (Not the actual photo)
The ‘Open’ category refers to athletes with a birth s*x of male, trans or non-binary competitors, and any competitor not eligible for the female category, the Chronicle says.
@tmesis_petrichor_cadenceIs this why they call it breaststroke?♬ original sound – Izzy
“They confirmed that I need to wear a female swimming costume despite having to compete with the men, which ‘outs’ me as a woman who is transgender.
“I explained to the person on the phone that they are not allowed to do that, and he didn’t have an answer,” she told the Chronicle.
Coombes’ protest message is that “trans people are not a threat when it comes to sports”
Image credits: Reading Chronicle
Coombes decided not to swim again until the most recent protest. She decided to protest now “to show the world that this policy isn’t thought through, and it’s meant to hit trans people and nobody else,” she told the Chronicle.
“There are many who say I should only compete against men because I have a man’s advantage, and that just isn’t the case. I want to make it clear through this protest that trans people are not a threat when it comes to sport,” she concluded.
Going forward, Swim England has told Ms. Coombes that if she intends to wear a male swimming costume at the next masters, it is up to the referee to decide if her costume is “in good moral taste.”
If it is determined not to be, she may be disqualified.
UK defines “woman” based on biology: experts ask if there’s a better way
Image credits: tmesis_petrichor_cadence
@tmesis_petrichor_cadenceMisgendered in the Swimming Competition Entries♬ original sound – Izzy
The new Swim England policies come on the heels of the landmark ruling from the UK’s highest court about the legal definition of “woman.”
Image credits: Karollyne Videira Hubert/Unsplash (Not the actual photo)
Image credits: America First Policy Institute
During an interview with the BBC, Joanna Harper, a sports scientist and transgender female, said the question is rather complicated.
“The question isn’t ‘Do trans women have advantages?’ but instead, ‘Can trans women and women compete against one another in meaningful competition?’ Truthfully, the answer isn’t definitive yet.”
Image credits: icons_women
Harper gave an example of left-handed athletes having an advantage over right-handed athletes in sports like fencing.
“40% of elite fencers are left-handed versus 10% of the population is left-handed. But right-handed fencers and left-handed fencers can engage in meaningful competition despite the advantages that left-handed fencers have,” she said.
Netizens are once again split on the hot button issue
Image credits: Riley_Gaines_
A lot of online messages were negative.
“Good for him… I’m sure that was one of the best promotions ever to scare children away from going trans.”
“I dont get it.. It’s a man swimming with other men,” said someone pretending to be confused.
Meanwhile, others were supportive.
“Brave woman. I’m proud of her,” said one person.
“Good for her for standing up for herself and showcasing their contradictions in a provocative way,” said another.
Comments online range from supportive to critical
Current standards of decency apparently dictate that women, whether trans or not do not go topless in public (with exceptions in certain places). If she is MAB and transitioned after puberty my understanding is her body type, muscle mass etc will be in excess of an equivalent FAB woman and therefore give her an unfair advantage. Seems to me she’s just being awkward.
She did that to protest the ridiculous rules that ask trans women to compete with men, while still asking them to conform themselves to the same rules as other women. It's like all the trans-women who manifested bare-chested to show that even if they were seen as "men", their chest were still being censored like women's when men's are not.Load More Replies...
This is a bit more of a grey area if she is fully transitioned, rather than just identifying. There needs to be research into how far into the transitioning process, or how long being fully transitioned (if there is such a time) that there is no advantage to having been born a man, before she can be allowed to compete, to be fair to the biological female competitors. From her point of view, I would expect there to be additional drag (no pun intended) if not wearing a top, but I agree that it seems to be a significant contradiction.
