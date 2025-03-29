Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Mom Turns Daughter’s Classmates Against Their Parents For Excluding Her From Parties And Events
Friends, Parenting

Mom Turns Daughter’s Classmates Against Their Parents For Excluding Her From Parties And Events

Being a parent comes with its own rollercoaster of fun and responsibilities. Sure, you get to plan adorable playdates, pack lunches for school picnics, and watch your kid’s face light up at a surprise treat. But then there are the tricky parts, like when other parents don’t exactly see eye to eye with you. Whether it’s silent judgments, unspoken cliques, or passive-aggressive decisions, navigating the parent social scene can be harder than it looks.

That’s exactly what happened to one single mom who opened up about how a small group of mothers at her child’s school were going out of their way to exclude her 8-year-old daughter from parties and playdates. The twist? The kids absolutely adored her daughter. But instead of matching the pettiness, the mom chose kindness and cleverness. She planned a surprise birthday outing that left both the kids and their parents completely speechless. Keep reading to find out what happened, it’s equal parts heartwarming and jaw-dropping.

RELATED:

    Kids are usually fiercely loyal to their friends, and their bond can be incredibly strong and genuine

    Image credits: freepik (not the actual photo)

    A single mom shared how she decided to take the high road after other parents excluded her daughter from parties and playdates

    Image credits: teksomolika (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: dikushin (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: Independent-Let-7688

    As kids, it’s often hard to tell if your parents are being simply strict or genuinely toxic

    Growing up, we’ve all had those classic run-ins with our parents. Maybe they didn’t get you that cool toy, or they gave you ‘that look’ when you mentioned a career in gaming. While a bit of back-and-forth is normal in any household, things can get unhealthy when the pattern turns toxic. Some parents cross lines that go far beyond harmless scolding. And if it’s constant, it can really affect how you see yourself. That’s when it’s worth asking: is this just strict parenting or something more?

    One of the big red flags of a toxic parent is relentless criticism. It doesn’t matter if you aced a test or cleaned your room; they’ll find a way to nitpick. Over time, this chips away at self-esteem and makes you second-guess even your wins. Everyone deserves to feel proud of themselves sometimes. And when praise is a rare visitor, it’s a problem. Validation shouldn’t feel like a reward you have to earn with perfection.

    Toxic parents can also be masters of manipulation. From guilt-tripping to emotional blackmail, they’ll twist things until you feel like the bad guy. Ever heard “after all I’ve done for you”? That’s the classic line. It creates a weird cycle of obligation and guilt that’s hard to escape. Real love doesn’t come with a receipt.

    Another sign? They don’t respect your boundaries, like, at all. Maybe they go through your things, push you to do stuff you’ve clearly said no to, or expect to be involved in every life decision. Boundaries are basic respect, not rebellion. If your space and choices don’t feel safe around them, it’s not okay. A parent should build your trust, not bulldoze it.

    Emotional unavailability is another tough one. You come home after a bad day hoping for comfort, and you’re met with indifference or cold responses. It’s like trying to hug a brick wall. You may end up bottling your feelings or avoiding vulnerability altogether. Everyone deserves a safe place to be heard, especially from the people who raised them.

    And let’s not forget excessive control. Toxic parents might try to micromanage every part of your life, from your clothes to your college to your social circle. It can leave you feeling powerless or unsure of how to make decisions on your own. 

    Psychologist Chivonna Childs, PhD, hits the nail on the head in a Cleveland Clinic piece. “Your parents are your introduction to the world,” she explains. “What we see in their behavior feels normal—until around age five or six.” By the time a child begins to understand something’s off, a lot of emotional wiring is already set. And untangling that as an adult? Whew, not easy. But it is possible.

    Healing from the effects of toxic parenting can be a tough, emotional, and deeply personal journey

    The good news? You’re not stuck in the past. As an adult, you can unlearn those toxic patterns and choose something better for yourself. Start by giving yourself time to heal, this stuff runs deep. Reflect, journal, talk to a therapist, whatever helps. You don’t have to carry your childhood forever. You get to put it down and move on.

    Setting clear, healthy boundaries is a powerful next step. Say no without guilt. Create distance if needed. Boundaries aren’t punishments, they’re protection. You don’t owe anyone access to your life, especially if that access brings hurt. You get to decide who stays in your circle and under what terms.

    In the specific case, people were understandably torn. On one hand, it’s hard to watch a child be left out or treated unfairly. On the other, many saw this as a symptom of toxic parenting and control. What do you think? Did the problem start with the grown-ups?

    Some people praised the author’s graceful response, while others expressed concern about the long-term impact

    Text discussion about a mom dealing with daughter’s classmates' parents over party exclusions and personal issues.

    Nikita Manot

    Nikita Manot

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Nikita's knack for storytelling and creativity has led her into the world of writing. With a robust foundation in business studies, she crafts compelling narratives by seamlessly blending analytical insight with imaginative expression. At Bored Panda, she embarks on an exhilarating quest to explore diverse topics, fueled by curiosity and passion. During her leisure time, she savors life's simple pleasures, such as gardening, cooking homemade meals and hosting gatherings for loved ones.

