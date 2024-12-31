Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Camera Captures A Heartwarming Moment Of A Baby Manatee Hugging And Kissing His Mom
Wholesome

Camera Captures A Heartwarming Moment Of A Baby Manatee Hugging And Kissing His Mom

Eglė Tenikytė
BoredPanda staff
Manatees are known as some of the most peaceful and mesmerizing marine animals on the planet, and there’s probably no better way to observe them than out on the water paddling in a crystal-clear kayak.

Get Up And Go Kayaking (GUAGK) offers unforgettable guided eco tours all throughout the state of Florida, but for those wanting to catch a glimpse of lovable sea cows, Silver Springs is definitely the best location. And this recently captured heartwarming moment between a giant manatee mom and her baby could be the perfect proof.

More info: Clear Kayak Tour Silver Springs

    A tour guide in Silver Springs State Park, Florida accidentally captured the most beautiful, heartwarming moment between a giant manatee mom and her baby

    Baby manatee gives mom a gentle kiss underwater, showcasing a tender moment.

    Image credits: Clear Kayak Tour Silver Springs / Instagram

    Baby manatee kissing mom in a clear river, enchanting nature scene.

    Image credits: Get Up And Go Kayaking – Silver Springs / Facebook

    The people that work at GUAGK are used to showing their guests astonishingly beautiful animals of all kinds interacting with each other, yet this time, a tour guide accidentally captured a one-of-a-kind moment when a baby manatee swam over to his mom to give her a gentle kiss on her chin.

    Everyone’s hearts melted in a split second as they watched the mother manatee wrapping her flippers around her baby as if giving him a tight hug.

    The unexpected heartwarming video instantly went viral all over the internet.

    “I can’t take enough of manatees. They are the cutest in the whole Earth,” wrote one of the commentators next to the shared clip.

    “Even in the animal world moms are still moms, so sweet,” another added.

    “I want a manatee hug!” another said.

    GUAGK guides are always excited and happy to be able to witness such precious moments as this nurturing manatee mom taking care of her baby in such an adorably sweet way, yet they never forget to follow protocol when observing animals in the wild, since manatees are very sensitive mammals.

    “If you see this duo along the Silver River, make sure to keep a safe distance, as it’s very important that new baby manatees have the ability to get air when they need and [that] the mama has room to feed her and graze, as she’s working hard to keep her baby healthy,” GUAGK explained and noted that there’s something truly peaceful about watching these amazing creatures slowly flow with the current.

    GUAGK guides love sharing these special moments with their guests, yet always follow protocol when observing animals in the wild, especially when babies are involved

    "Baby manatee swimming underwater near his mom, capturing the hearts of netizens.

    Image credits: Clear Kayak Tour Silver Springs / Instagram

    Baby manatee in clear water, evoking netizens' hearts with touching family moment.

    Image credits: Clear Kayak Tour Silver Springs / Instagram

    Baby manatee near boat, clear water visible, conveying warmth and affection.

    Image credits: Get Up And Go Kayaking – Silver Springs / Facebook

    I believe most people could watch manatees gracefully swimming around all day long, yet probably not everyone knows that these majestic mammals have no natural predators and humans are actually the biggest threat to their population.

    Beautifully nicknamed sea cows due to their giant size and deep love for sea grass, manatees can range from 9 to 10 feet and can weigh 440 to 1,300 lbs, but some have been found at 13 feet long and over 3,500 lbs!

    These astonishing creatures need to remain in waters warmer than 60 degrees Fahrenheit to survive and can’t move their head sideways.

    Despite being sea creatures, manatees closely resemble elephants and have an exceptional sense of touch, which compensates their lack of full-color vision.

    People are used to seeing animals of all kinds interacting with each other in Florida’s state parks, but nothing like manatees giving one another hugs and kisses

    Baby manatee kissing mom underwater, capturing netizens' hearts.

    Image credits: Get Up And Go Kayaking – Silver Springs / Facebook

    Get Up And Go Kayaking, which started as a small idea in the summer of 2016, in a very short period of time became the first clear kayak tour company in the entire world to be a franchise and the fastest growing kayak tour company with 30+ different locations showcasing unique wildlife, marine life, and nature.

    The company is always looking for exciting new places to offer guests premium experiences, but the interactions with gentle manatees are probably the most popular, since they always promise extraordinary moments and unforgettable memories for a lifetime.

    A baby manatee swimming over to his mom to plant a kiss on her chin melted hearts all over the internet

    Comment by Debb Van Keirsbelk admiring manatees, calling them incredible and interesting water creatures, with heart emojis.

    Comment praising sea cows, highlighting their amazing nature.

    Comment praising a mother’s love with emojis, from Spock the Speechful, receiving 12 likes.

    Claudia Krist's comment on a mother and baby manatee, expressing affection with a heart emoji.

    Text conversation about a surprising encounter with a baby manatee while fishing in Jacksonville, FL.

    "Judi Hileman's comment about loving animals with heart and smile emojis.

    Comment expressing love for manatees with engagement icons below.

    Comment appreciating manatees as beautiful, gentle animals with a heart emoji.

    Comment by Lavonda Patterson with emojis, expressing how sweet the moment is.

    "User comment expressing love for a heartwarming moment with manatees, highlighting their vulnerability and gentleness.

    Comment expressing admiration for a video of a baby manatee kissing its mom, highlighting heartwarming animal behavior.

    Facebook comment expressing love for sweet and peaceful manatees in Intercoastal waters, noting their vegetarian diet.

    Comment praising a baby manatee kissing his mom, with thumbs up and heart emoji.

    Comment from Laura Baines: "Love is always beautiful!" with heart emoji reaction.

    Eglė Tenikytė

    Eglė Tenikytė

    Photographer and creative content creator with 10 years of experience, currently living in Portugal, inspired by the ocean and with a huge passion for classic sports cars 🏎🏁🌊✨

    Read less »
    Karl der Große
    The population of manatees in Florida has been increasing for a while. A speck of hope for the new year!

