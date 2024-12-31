Camera Captures A Heartwarming Moment Of A Baby Manatee Hugging And Kissing His Mom

ADVERTISEMENT

Manatees are known as some of the most peaceful and mesmerizing marine animals on the planet, and there’s probably no better way to observe them than out on the water paddling in a crystal-clear kayak.

Get Up And Go Kayaking (GUAGK) offers unforgettable guided eco tours all throughout the state of Florida, but for those wanting to catch a glimpse of lovable sea cows, Silver Springs is definitely the best location. And this recently captured heartwarming moment between a giant manatee mom and her baby could be the perfect proof.

More info: Clear Kayak Tour Silver Springs

Image credits: Clear Kayak Tour Silver Springs / Instagram

Image credits: Get Up And Go Kayaking – Silver Springs / Facebook

The people that work at GUAGK are used to showing their guests astonishingly beautiful animals of all kinds interacting with each other, yet this time, a tour guide accidentally captured a one-of-a-kind moment when a baby manatee swam over to his mom to give her a gentle kiss on her chin.

Everyone’s hearts melted in a split second as they watched the mother manatee wrapping her flippers around her baby as if giving him a tight hug.

The unexpected heartwarming video instantly went viral all over the internet.

“I can’t take enough of manatees. They are the cutest in the whole Earth,” wrote one of the commentators next to the shared clip.

“Even in the animal world moms are still moms, so sweet,” another added.

“I want a manatee hug!” another said.

GUAGK guides are always excited and happy to be able to witness such precious moments as this nurturing manatee mom taking care of her baby in such an adorably sweet way, yet they never forget to follow protocol when observing animals in the wild, since manatees are very sensitive mammals.

“If you see this duo along the Silver River, make sure to keep a safe distance, as it’s very important that new baby manatees have the ability to get air when they need and [that] the mama has room to feed her and graze, as she’s working hard to keep her baby healthy,” GUAGK explained and noted that there’s something truly peaceful about watching these amazing creatures slowly flow with the current.

Image credits: Clear Kayak Tour Silver Springs / Instagram

Image credits: Clear Kayak Tour Silver Springs / Instagram

Image credits: Get Up And Go Kayaking – Silver Springs / Facebook

I believe most people could watch manatees gracefully swimming around all day long, yet probably not everyone knows that these majestic mammals have no natural predators and humans are actually the biggest threat to their population.

Beautifully nicknamed sea cows due to their giant size and deep love for sea grass, manatees can range from 9 to 10 feet and can weigh 440 to 1,300 lbs, but some have been found at 13 feet long and over 3,500 lbs!

These astonishing creatures need to remain in waters warmer than 60 degrees Fahrenheit to survive and can’t move their head sideways.

Despite being sea creatures, manatees closely resemble elephants and have an exceptional sense of touch, which compensates their lack of full-color vision.

Image credits: Get Up And Go Kayaking – Silver Springs / Facebook

Get Up And Go Kayaking, which started as a small idea in the summer of 2016, in a very short period of time became the first clear kayak tour company in the entire world to be a franchise and the fastest growing kayak tour company with 30+ different locations showcasing unique wildlife, marine life, and nature.

The company is always looking for exciting new places to offer guests premium experiences, but the interactions with gentle manatees are probably the most popular, since they always promise extraordinary moments and unforgettable memories for a lifetime.

