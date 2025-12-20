Top 10 Most Beautiful Celebrities In The World Based On The Golden Ratio

ADVERTISEMENT

Though beauty remains deeply subjective, Dr. Julian De Silva has made a tradition out of challenging that idea.

Each year, the Harley Street cosmetic surgeon releases a ranked list claiming to identify the world’s most objectively beautiful celebrities by applying mathematical analysis to their facial features.

At the center of De Silva’s method is the Golden Ratio, a formula that has been used for centuries in art and architecture, including in works attributed to Leonardo da Vinci.

By digitally mapping facial landmarks and comparing their proportions to the Golden Ratio, De Silva argues that it is possible to measure who are the most beautiful female celebrity faces in 2025.

Portrait of a smiling man with curly hair, showcasing facial features studied in the golden ratio for beauty analysis.

Image credits: Dr. Julian De Silva

10th Place – Beyoncé

Close-up of a smiling celebrity with long blonde hair, showcasing beauty based on the golden ratio.

Image credits: Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Golden Ratio Rating: 92.4%

Beyoncé once again earns a spot on Dr. Julian De Silva’s annual Golden Ratio list, this time landing at the 10th spot.

According to De Silva’s analysis, the 44-year-old ‘s strongest metric was her face shape, which measured an exceptional 99.6% symmetry, placing it among the most mathematically balanced features assessed in this year’s ranking.

9th Place – Tang Wei

Asian female celebrity with black hair and diamond earrings, showcasing beauty based on the golden ratio principles.

Image credits: Han Myung-Gu/Getty Images

Golden Ratio Rating: 93.08%

Tang Wei earned the 9th spot on the 2025 Golden Ratio list. The Chinese actress, known globally for her film work spanning Asia and Europe, remains a fixture at major festivals and luxury fashion events, where her refined features continue to draw attention.

Dr. Julian De Silva’s facial mapping said Tang Wei’s most mathematically balanced feature was her chin, which scored a 99.8% – one of the highest single-feature symmetry ratings on this year’s list.

8th place – Aishwarya Rai

Close-up of a celebrity with red lipstick and wavy hair, showcasing the beauty aligned with the golden ratio concept.

Image credits: JB Lacroix/FilmMagic

Golden Ratio Rating: 93.41%

The former Miss World and Bollywood icon remains a global reference point for classical beauty, with regular appearances at international film festivals and luxury fashion events.

According to Dr. De Silva’s Golden Ratio analysis, Rai’s strongest feature was her lip width at 99.7%, indicating near-perfect proportional balance between the lips and the surrounding facial structure.

7th place – Margot Robbie

Blonde woman with long hair wearing a dark jacket highlighting beauty based on the golden ratio concept of celebrities.

Image credits: Swan Gallet/WWD via Getty Images

Golden Ratio Rating: 93.43%

Robbie landed the 7th spoton Dr. Julian De Silva’s 2025 Golden Ratio list. The Australian actress returned to the big screen this year in A Big Bold Beautiful Journey, her first major acting role since Barbie.

According to Dr. Julian De Silva’s Golden Ratio analysis, Robbie’s most mathematically balanced feature was herlip width, which scored 97.4%.

6th place – Olivia Rodrigo

Young woman with elegant updo and red lipstick wearing a dark blue dress, representing beautiful celebrities and golden ratio standards.

Image credits: Maya Dehlin Spach/WireImage

Golden Ratio Rating: 93.71%

Landing at 6th place, the singer continues to enjoy the success of her 2024 GUTS tour. Selling over 1.4 million tickets across four continents, it grossed an estimated $186 million.

According to Dr. De Silva’s facial mapping, Rodrigo’s most mathematically balanced feature was her chin, which scored 98.6%, followed closely by her forehead at 97.2%.

5th place – Jenna Ortega

Young female celebrity with dark wavy hair and bold makeup wearing a cross necklace, representing beauty with golden ratio standards.

Image credits: Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Golden Ratio Rating: 93.91%

Jenna Ortega secured the 5th spot on the list. She’s enjoying the success of Netflix’s Wednesday Season 2, which released its last batch of episodes on September 3 to an overall favorable critical reception as per Rotten Tomatoes.

According to Dr. De Silva’s analysis, Ortega’s most balanced feature was her forehead, which scored an exceptional 99.6%.

4th place – Vanessa Kirby

Close-up of a female celebrity with blonde hair and blue eyes, showcasing beauty aligned with the golden ratio.

Image credits: Brendon Thorne/Getty Images

Golden Ratio Rating: 94.31%

Vanessa Kirby earned the 4th spot on the list. In July 2025, she starred as Sue Storm in The Fantastic Four: First Steps, marking her debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. She also appeared in and produced the Netflix drama Night Always Comes, which was released in August 2025.

According to Dr. De Silva’s Golden Ratio analysis, Kirby’s most symmetrical feature was her face shape, which scored 99.8%, followed closely by her nose width and length at 99.5%.

3rd place – Freida Pinto

Close-up of a beautiful celebrity with long dark hair and natural makeup, exemplifying the golden ratio beauty standards.

Image credits: Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images

Golden Ratio Rating: 94.34%

Freida Pinto earned the 3rd spot on the list amid renewed visibility for her screen work. In 2025 she was cast as the lead in the upcoming Netflix drama series Unaccustomed Earth.

According to Dr. De Silva’s facial mapping, Pinto’s most symmetrical metric was the ratio of her nose base to lip width, which scored 99.6%.

9th place – Zendaya

Actress with wavy hair and elegant necklace posing in an orange dress, showcasing golden ratio beauty standards of celebrities.

Image credits: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Golden Ratio Rating: 94.37%

Zendaya earned the 2nd spot on the 2025 Golden Ratio list. The actress remained firmly in the global spotlight following her leading role in 2024’s Challengers. Her next project is the A24 comedy The Drama, slated for release in April 2026.

According to the doctor’s facial mapping, Zendaya’s most symmetrical feature was her lips, which scored 99.5%.

1st place – Emma Stone

Close-up of a beautiful celebrity with perfect facial features showcasing the golden ratio attractiveness standard.

Image credits: Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Golden Ratio Rating: 94.72%

The “winner” of this year’s Golden Ratio list is none other than Emma Stone.

According to Dr. De Silva’s analysis, Stone’s strongest individual metric was her lips, which scored 95.6%.

Notably, none of her facial features reached the high percentages seen in other contenders, yet her consistently strong proportions across all measured areas combined to give her the highest overall Golden Ratio score on this year’s list.

Credits: Dr. Julian De Silva

While Dr. De Silva’s study aims to provide an objective framework for measuring beauty, he stresses that what we perceive as beautiful is also dictated by factors that go beyond mere mathematical harmony.

“[This study] emphasizes the importance of diversity and unique features in shaping our perceptions of beauty,” he added.

“Just getting out my measuring tape.” Netizens discussed the placings on social media

Comment by Krzysztof Krzych discussing the fairness of nominations among the most beautiful celebrities using the golden ratio.

Woman commenting on facial feature ratios and beauty, discussing the concept of the golden ratio in celebrity attractiveness.

Comment by Jo Owen about using measuring tape and mirror, related to beauty and the golden ratio concept for celebrities.

Comment about celebrities, discussing Ana de Armas, Zendaya, and Sydney Sweeney in the context of beauty and the golden ratio.

Woman posing in a deep V-neck dress, showcasing the top 10 most beautiful celebrities in the world by golden ratio.

User comment by Matt Bell expressing disbelief about not being included in the top 10 most beautiful celebrities according to the golden ratio.

Person named Michael Scheer commenting that people are more tasteless than ever, illustrating opinions on beauty and the golden ratio.

Woman smiling on stage at an awards show, representing beautiful celebrities ranked by the golden ratio.

Comment mentioning surprise that Tate Mcrae is not listed among most beautiful celebrities according to the golden ratio with emojis.

Comment by Jennifer Lee Alberti expressing shock that Sydney Weenie is not included in the list of most beautiful celebrities.

User comment on top 10 most beautiful celebrities in the world according to the golden ratio, mentioning Salma Hayek and Margot Robbie.