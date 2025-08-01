Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
This Cat Steals So Much Laundry, His Owner Started A WhatsApp Group For The Neighborhood
Cat sitting among scattered laundry socks on wooden floor, showcasing a laundry-stealing habit in a home setting.
User submission
Animals, Cats

This Cat Steals So Much Laundry, His Owner Started A WhatsApp Group For The Neighborhood

Interview With Owner
hidreley-btu
Hidrėlėy
Pro member
In a quiet Auckland suburb, a sleek Tonkinese cat named Leonardo Da Pinchy has been committing daily acts of petty theft, and the entire neighborhood is in on the joke. From socks and gardening gloves to designer clothing and a 1.5-meter toy snake, Leo’s collection of stolen goods has turned him into a local legend.

What began as a kitten’s obsession with his human dad’s socks quickly escalated into full-blown laundry larceny. Now 16 months old, Leo can haul home up to nine items in a single sunny day. His method? Wait until the washing’s out, strike fast, and vanish over the fence with your underwear.

More info: Instagram

RELATED:

    Meet Leonardo Da Pinchy: 16 months old, soft as silk, and wanted for over 150 counts of theft

    Gray cat with green eyes sitting on wooden floor, known for stealing laundry and causing neighborhood WhatsApp group creation.

    Image credits: mr_leonardo_da_pinchy

    Cat sitting inside a dishwasher, highlighting mischievous behavior related to a cat stealing laundry in the neighborhood.

    Image credits: mr_leonardo_da_pinchy

    It started small, just his human dad’s socks, tossed proudly around the lounge at 10 weeks old

    Cat lying next to stolen laundry socks on bed, showcasing mischievous behavior in a neighborhood setting.

    Image credits: mr_leonardo_da_pinchy

    Brown cat standing on wooden floor next to a single gray sock, known for stealing laundry in the neighborhood.

    Image credits: mr_leonardo_da_pinchy

    At 6 months, he was allowed outside. Within days, he began raiding the neighborhood

    Cat wearing a red bow tie standing on wooden deck, known for stealing laundry and sparking a neighborhood WhatsApp group.

    Image credits: mr_leonardo_da_pinchy

    Leo’s human, Helen North, told Bored Panda that once he turned 6 months old and was allowed outside, he immediately began hauling home other people’s socks—lots of them! “Over time, he expanded his collection to include a wider range of clothes, especially on weekends when neighbors have their fresh laundry out to dry.

    “On a busy day, he can bring home 3 or 4 items in a row. His biggest haul was 9 items in one single day—it was a beautiful sunny Sunday, and we think everyone had their laundry out. He had a blast!”

    Underwear, hats, gardening gloves, even baby clothes. Leo’s haul now lives in a dedicated laundry basket

    Cat sitting among stolen laundry socks on wooden floor with a feather toy nearby showing unusual cat laundry stealing behavior

    Image credits: mr_leonardo_da_pinchy

    “Socks were his favorite for quite a while, but now he’s moved on to undies—particularly men’s boxer shorts. He also likes merino items like pants, hoodies, baby clothes, and more.

    “Surprisingly, he has a real thing for gardening gloves—he’s brought home dozens of them. Neighbors have even spotted him hiding in gardens, waiting for people to remove their gloves!”

    Various stolen laundry items including socks, pants, underwear, and gloves laid out on a wooden floor by a cat stealing laundry.

    Image credits: mr_leonardo_da_pinchy

    Laundry items laid out on a floor, highlighting clothes that a cat frequently steals from the neighborhood.

    Image credits: mr_leonardo_da_pinchy

    Various clothing items laid out on the floor, illustrating laundry stolen by a cat in the neighborhood.

    Image credits: mr_leonardo_da_pinchy

    “He’s actually locked in at night, from dusk to 7 am, to stop him from roaming or fighting with other cats. So all his stealing happens during daylight hours. Luckily, our neighbors love him and think he’s quite the character.”

    His human, Helen, created a neighborhood WhatsApp group to return the loot. It’s part true crime, part treasure hunt

    Siamese cat standing on kitchen shelf among food containers, illustrating cat stealing laundry and household items.

    Image credits: mr_leonardo_da_pinchy

    He once stole a brand new $300 merino jersey from inside a neighbor’s house

    Siamese cat standing on a white kitchen counter known for stealing laundry in the neighborhood.

    Image credits: mr_leonardo_da_pinchy

    Helen North shared that whenever Leonardo brings something home, he just drops his “treasures” on the floor—no fanfare, no pride. “He usually goes straight back out to find more! He seems to love the thrill of the ‘steal,’ so he’s always chasing that feeling.”

    After a full day of hunting boxer shorts, Leo recharges like any respectable thief—in a sunbeam

    Close-up of a cat lying on a carpet, known for stealing laundry and prompting a neighborhood WhatsApp group.

    Image credits: mr_leonardo_da_pinchy

    Cat sleeping stretched out on striped laundry with sunlight and a sheer curtain in the background in a cozy setting

    Image credits: mr_leonardo_da_pinchy

    According to Helen, when he’s not causing mischief, Leonardo’s favorite thing is curling up on their laps and purring like a tractor. “He’s extremely affectionate and always wants to be involved in whatever we’re doing. Like most cats, he loves sleeping in the sun—especially after a big day of hunting undies!”

    Gray cat sleeping stretched out on yellow and white striped laundry, known for stealing laundry in the neighborhood.

    Image credits: mr_leonardo_da_pinchy

    Despite his crimes, the neighborhood loves him. Let’s be honest—he’s the most entertaining neighbor they’ve got

    Siamese cat standing on wooden floor with a stolen white sock, known for stealing laundry in the neighborhood.

    Image credits: mr_leonardo_da_pinchy

    Cat stealing laundry while lying on carpet near a wall, showing playful behavior and holding a white string in its mouth.

    Image credits: mr_leonardo_da_pinchy

    He might steal your gloves, but he’ll also steal your heart

    Cat lying on a bed, looking directly at the camera, relating to a cat that steals laundry in the neighborhood.

    Image credits: mr_leonardo_da_pinchy

    Hidrėlėy

    Hidrėlėy

    Author, Pro member

    Read more »

    Fascinated by music, movies and sitcoms, I'm passionate about social media and can't live without the internet, especially for all the cute dog and cat pictures out there. I wish the day had about 40 hours to be able to do everything I want.

    Read less »
    Gabrielė Malukaitė

    Gabrielė Malukaitė

    Moderator, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi there! I'm Gabrielė, but you can also catch me responding to Gab, Gabi, Gabert, or Gabe – take your pick. Professionally, I'm the senior community manager over at Bored Panda, helping people share their awesome work and connecting artists with a worldwide audience. Beyond work, you'll catch me traveling, listening to vinyl and diving into movies, art exhibitions, and concerts. I'm a culture buff at heart, always eager to explore and embrace the richness of the human experience.

    Read less »
