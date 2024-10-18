Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Tom Hardy Accidentally Emails Bizarre List Of 27 Demands To The Wrong Person
Celebrities, Entertainment

Tom Hardy Accidentally Emails Bizarre List Of 27 Demands To The Wrong Person

A lavender diffuser. An Xbox Series X. Strawberry ice cream vapes.

These are some of the things Tom Hardy has requested for his dressing room, according to a list released by The Sun.

The British actor is set to star in a project produced by Peter Heslop, who has worked on films like The Imitation Game, The King’s Speech, Phantom Thread, and the AppleTV+ series Hijack.

Highlights
  • Tom Hardy's email mix-up reportedly revealed his 27-item rider list.
  • The list includes an Xbox Series X, lavender diffuser, and 60 vapes.
  • Requested items also feature Galaxy chocolate, jiu-jitsu mats, and a printer.

Tom was reportedly supposed to send his must-haves to Peter, but he used the wrong email address.

The man who received the list was allegedly another Peter Heslop—a 31-year-old IT worker from London.

Tom Hardy’s 27-item rider was revealed after he allegedly emailed it to the wrong person
Image credits: Epsilon / Getty

In show business, a rider is a set of requests or demands that a performer sets as criteria for a performance. These can be hospitality or technical-related.

Tom’s list is said to consist of 27 items that the Mad Max actor can’t live without, including the $599.99 gaming console, a printer, a toaster, 60 flavored vapes, and tomato and chicken soup.

To satisfy his sweet tooth between takes, Tom asked for Galaxy chocolate and Haribo candy.

He also requested a dog bowl and dog poop bags, presumably for his French bulldog, Blue, when he visits the set.

According to the list, the actor requested a lavender diffuser, 60 strawberry ice cream-flavored vapes, and jiu-jitsu mats, among other things

Image credits: tomhardy

Image credits: tomhardy

Other items on the list include:

  • A Bose speaker.
  • A kettle.
  • A coffee maker.
  • M&S low-alcohol Czech lager.
  • Highlighter pens.
  • Jiu-jitsu mats.
  • Molton Brown peppercorn shower gel.

The Venom star was supposed to email his list to producer Peter Heslop, but reportedly sent it to an IT worker with the same name instead

Image credits: tomhardy

Image credits: Anthony Harvey / Getty

According to the outlet, the IT worker is often mistaken for the producer online and has previously received fifty emails meant for the other Peter, including one about actor Idris Elba and messages from the producer’s wife.

Tom’s new film, Venom: The Last Dance—the final installment of the Marvel Comics hero—will be released in theaters on October 25.

Bored Panda has contacted Tom Hardy’s representatives for comment.

Marina Urman

Marina Urman

Renan Duarte

Renan Duarte

mennovdmeer74 avatar
Menno
Menno
Community Member
24 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It’s intriguing what fame and abundant wealth can do to people. No shame what so ever, just greed and thinking it’s normal behaviour, because apparently everyone in your surroundings goes along with it…

surlyscot avatar
Surly Scot
Surly Scot
Community Member
22 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

My only requirement would be bottles of water and directions to the nearest health food store so I could buy my own stuff. No one needs minions.

heatheratwood_1 avatar
Heather Atwood
Heather Atwood
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is not surprising in any way. These people have more money than God and yet they force people to buy them this c**p? The Reckoning is coming for you Hollywood!!

