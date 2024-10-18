"It's His Now": Viral Dog That Climbed The Pyramid Of Giza To Bark At Birds Finally Comes Down

ADVERTISEMENT

The dog that gained widespread attention after climbing one of the Ancient Egyptian Pyramids of Giza has successfully descended and is safe again with his fellow four-legged friends.

Paramotor pilot Marshall Mosher captured the moment he spotted the canine exploring the apex of the pyramid, standing at a towering 448 feet (136 meters).

Mosher, who documented the dog's adventure, later shared that it had managed to descend safely.

“A dog climbed all the way up the Pyramid of Giza! Do you think he lives up there?” he wrote on Instagram last Wednesday (October 15), along with a video that garnered over 920,000 likes.

The clip showing the white dog’s remarkable feat fascinated millions of viewers, who commented on its unexpected ascent to the top of the ancient structure.

Image credits: ComplexPop

Image credits: ComplexPop

Nevertheless, many others expressed concern for the dog’s wellbeing, wondering if it would survive without food or if he’d be able to descend safely.

After the clip went viral, Mosher returned to soar over the skies in hopes of finding the dog again.

“Yesterday, I spotted a dog at the very top of the Great Pyramid of Khafre who went viral, with people suspecting he might be the physical embodiment of Anubis, the ancient Egyptian god of the dead who’s often depicted with the head of a jackal (a fox-like animal that looks just like these local dogs),” he shared.

“I think he got down. I don’t see him up there,” the pilot added.

The dog was spotted atop the 136-meter-tall ancient Egyptian pyramid by American paramotor pilot Marshall Mosher

Image credits: ComplexPop

Image credits: Marshall Mosher

Netizens were relieved to know the dog made it safely to the ground

Someone filmed the dog coming down the Great Pyramid of Giza after climbing it. 🐶🛕

pic.twitter.com/uuNhbHTLl8 — Complex (@Complex) October 17, 2024



The next day, he shared an update with his flowers: the canine had reached the ground safely. A video circulating on X (formerly known as Twitter) shows the dog descending the ancient pyramid, running down the stones with the agility of a skilled climber.

“It’s his now, he peed on it,” one user wrote.

“In the words of the late great DMX, ‘Let a dog roam, and he’ll find his way home,” another user said.

“This dog climbing the Great Pyramid of Giza knows something we don’t. He/she is the greatest dog of all time,” a third added.

“None of his friends are gonna believe him,” somebody else joked.

“Sounds like that dog had quite the adventure! Maybe he picked up some ancient wisdom along the way!” a separate person commented.

Image credits: Alex Lang

Others were extremely relieved to know the dog was safe and sound. “Thank you for taking the time to clarify the situation! Many of us were worried that the dog would not be able to get off.”

The fearless dog managed to climb—and later descend—the pyramid of Khafre, the middle and second tallest of the three Ancient Egyptian Pyramids of Giza.

Constructed in 2570 BC, the structure serves as the tomb of Fourth Dynasty Pharaoh Khafre, who ruled for roughly 26 years.

Its pyramid complex, which functioned as a temple for the resurrected god-pharaoh after his funeral, is better preserved than others due to its limestone blocks enclosed in a sheath of thin-facing slabs.

Mosher had traveled to Egypt for a power paragliding (also known as paramotoring) experience with other pilots from around the world

Mosher had traveled to Egypt for an adventure hosted by SkyOne, which brought together some of the best paramotor pilots to share their experiences with the world.

“It was incredible flying over the Great Pyramids with some of the best pilots from around the world with the @skyone.egy team, but the most unexpected moment? A dog running back and forth on top of the second tallest pyramid!” he wrote.

“He was only looking for his mummy,” one netizen joked

Image credits: SammiSekushi

Image credits: ElmoSluggo

Image credits: CtjeTrades

Image credits: koushurboi

Image credits: andyturner

Image credits: j_smeaton99

Image credits: YLFu391084