Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

2YO Toddler Realizes She’s Black After Going To Daycare, Mom’s Empowering Reply Goes Viral
Woman with long braided hair in a grey shirt sharing an empowering reply about her toddler's racial realization.
Social Issues, Society

2YO Toddler Realizes She’s Black After Going To Daycare, Mom’s Empowering Reply Goes Viral

marinaurman Marina Urman
BoredPanda staff
Open list comments 1
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

31

Open list comments

1

ADVERTISEMENT

A mother shared her reaction to her 2-year-old daughter coming home from day care and announcing that she’s Black.

Joy Mbakwe, an English teacher based in London, said she had never discussed race with her toddler and, until that moment, had never felt the need to.

“She said, ‘Mommy’s Black, daddy’s Black, and I am Black,'” Joy recounted.

Highlights
  • A 2-year-old girl surprised her mother by saying 'I'm Black' after daycare, though race had never been explicitly discussed at home.
  • The mother, Joy Mbakwe, emphasized that being Black often feels defined in opposition to whiteness.
  • Joy created an "explicit race curriculum" with children's books to "uplift" and "affirm" her daughter.

The mother said she was “surprised” because, although she had exposed her toddler to representative toys and stories, she had never explicitly told her daughter that she was Black.

“One of the reasons I’ve never said to her, ‘You are Black,’ is because if I was living in Nigeria and I had her, I would never say to her, ‘You are Black.’ We would just be Nigerian.”

RELATED:

    A mother in London shared how she reacted when her 2-year-old daughter realized she was Black after day care
    Woman with long braided hair speaking in a video about 2YO toddler realizing she’s Black after going to daycare.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Joy Mbakwe

    Joy added that “sometimes, being Black feels in response to whiteness,” a reality that she finds “uncomfortable.”

    The content creator said that white people don’t explain to their children that they’re white, so Black people shouldn’t feel the need to have that conversation either.

    Joy Mbakwe said she had never explicitly talked about race with her daughter, believing she was too young

    Young Black woman with braids sharing story about 2YO toddler realizing her Black identity after daycare experience

    Image credits: Joy Mbakwe

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by Joy Mbakwe (@msjoymbakwe)


    In response to her daughter’s comments about her skin color, Joy decided to educate her on the topic and bought several children’s books—her “explicit race curriculum,” as the mom put it—to help her 2-year-old develop an awareness of the concept of race and feel proud of who she is.

    “These books are going to give me the opportunity to teach her, uplift her, affirm her, teach her that it’s not OK to be colorblind, and that being Black is a beautiful thing.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Some of the titles she purchased include My Skin, Your Skin by Laura Henry-Allain and Young, Gifted, and Black by Jamia Wilson.

    Woman with long braided hair holding children's books about Black identity and empowerment, addressing toddler realization at daycare.

    Image credits: Joy Mbakwe

    Speaking with Newsweek, Joy shared that she later learned that an older child in her daughter’s class may have introduced the term to her 2-year-old.

    “I had not anticipated that we would have to explicitly speak to her about race until she was older,” she explained.

    “For her to be just two and describe herself as ‘Black’ was both saddening and shocking. Although we are proud to be Black, it is not without its consequences.”

    “For her to be just two and describe herself as ‘Black’ was both saddening and shocking,” said the mom

    Woman with long curly hair in a green jacket, discussing a 2YO toddler realizing she’s Black after daycare experience.

    Image credits: Joy Mbakwe

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    The mom shared that while some Black people in the diaspora find the term “empowering,” Africans who migrate to the West often associate it with the negative stereotypes it carries.

    A landmark study in 2005 showed that babies perceived differences in race and exhibited preferences for their own race as early as at 3 months of age.

    In a 2014 study, white children aged 10 thought that Black children of the same age would feel less pain than them if they bumped their heads or bit their tongues.

    Woman speaking at a podium about a 2YO toddler realizing she’s Black after going to daycare and empowering mom's reply going viral.

    Image credits: Joy Mbakwe

    Joy stressed the importance of authority figures —parents and later teachers—in teaching children about respect and equality, and in staying alert to address discriminatory behaviors.

    “Nurseries absolutely have the responsibility to be culturally and racially sensitive, and radically inclusive in nature. However, I believe parents should lead the conversation first with their children,” said the mom.

    “It’s a sensitive topic and I have to be careful that I am empowering my child as well as educating her.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Speaking with a teacher at the school, Joy learned that an older child in her toddler’s class likely introduced the term to herAfrican American woman wearing beige clothing, standing indoors near a window, representing toddler realizing she’s Black.

    Image credits: Joy Mbakwe

    Joy’s Instagram reel has garnered over 83,000 views and resonated with parents raising young children in multicultural environments. In the comments, many shared how they approach teaching their children about race.

    “I’m a fan of tell them early,” one mother wrote. “Blackness is definitely an experience that is in direct response to whiteness. Which is exactly why I’ve made it very clear to my children that they are Black and it is glorious, before it could be pointed out to them in a negative light.”

    Another agreed, saying, “Taking control of narratives for children before the world thrusts it upon them in a harmful/confusing way is so powerful.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Conference flyer on anti-racism in schools showing diverse hands joined in unity around a circle.

    Image credits: Joy Mbakwe

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “My daughter is Indian, black and white! And she recently asked me why her Uncle Sam is black?! I didn’t really know what to say,” shared someone else. “We’ve spoken about our cultures but not our skin colour. I think these books will help her understand all sides of her mixed origin.”

    Joy believes that parents, more than school authorities, have the primary responsibility for teaching their children to be inclusive

    Woman with long braids wearing a striped shirt, discussing the 2YO toddler realizing she’s Black after daycare experience.

    Image credits: Joy Mbakwe

    African American woman in blue shirt expressing concern about parenting topics in a casual indoor setting.

    Image credits: Joy Mbakwe

    A separate commenter said, “My son’s three. He’s mixed. A few months ago he started asking questions about his skin colour so we told him.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “I have a 6yo & 4yo and I have mentioned colour before mainly just that mum is African and dad is Scottish but not white/black,” added an additional parent. “I’m currently in between having that conversation with them but I just feel so bad that I have to do that & also I don’t want to other them.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Many parents commented on Joy’s approach and shared their own experiences discussing race with their children

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    31

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    1
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    31

    Open list comments

    1

    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Marina is a writer at Bored Panda. Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, she holds a Bachelor's degree in Social Science. In her spare time, she enjoys baking, reading, and watching documentaries. Her main areas of interest include pop culture, literature, and education.

    Read less »
    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Marina is a writer at Bored Panda. Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, she holds a Bachelor's degree in Social Science. In her spare time, she enjoys baking, reading, and watching documentaries. Her main areas of interest include pop culture, literature, and education.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    apatheistaccount2 avatar
    Apatheist Account2
    Apatheist Account2
    Community Member
    10 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    When I was younger, we were just all schoolmates. There weren't a lot of black or Asian kids, but it wouldn't have occurred to us to treat them different in any way, and this was the 60s and 70s. One feels that they learn racism from adults.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    apatheistaccount2 avatar
    Apatheist Account2
    Apatheist Account2
    Community Member
    10 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    When I was younger, we were just all schoolmates. There weren't a lot of black or Asian kids, but it wouldn't have occurred to us to treat them different in any way, and this was the 60s and 70s. One feels that they learn racism from adults.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Social Issues
    Homepage
    Trending
    Social Issues
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Social Issues Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT