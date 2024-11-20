Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Mom Feels 6YO Is Dictating Her Life Choices As She Hates Her Long-Term Partner And Acts Rude With Him
Parenting

Mom Feels 6YO Is Dictating Her Life Choices As She Hates Her Long-Term Partner And Acts Rude With Him

Interview With Expert
Right from the moment when kids start understanding things, they are taught that they have a mom and a dad. It becomes so ingrained in them that accepting a new parent figure into the family, especially when they are young, becomes a tough challenge.

This mom is stuck in a similar situation: her 6-year-old daughter simply acts rudely with her new partner, but not so with her father’s girlfriends. None of the punishments are having any effect on the kid as she resumes her behavior and it’s driving the mom quite mad!

A mom and a dad are ingrained into kids’ heads right from a tender age, so accepting a new person is difficult

Mom Feels 6YO Is Dictating Her Life Choices As She Hates Her Long-Term Partner And Acts Rude With Him

Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The poster’s 6-year-old daughter hates her partner who she has been with for the past 3 years

Mom Feels 6YO Is Dictating Her Life Choices As She Hates Her Long-Term Partner And Acts Rude With Him

Mom Feels 6YO Is Dictating Her Life Choices As She Hates Her Long-Term Partner And Acts Rude With Him

Mom Feels 6YO Is Dictating Her Life Choices As She Hates Her Long-Term Partner And Acts Rude With Him

Image credits: Wiselass

Mom Feels 6YO Is Dictating Her Life Choices As She Hates Her Long-Term Partner And Acts Rude With Him

Image credits: Kaboompics.com/ Pexels (not the actual photo)

She is good to her father’s girlfriends but screams, shouts, and acts rudely with her mother’s partner even when he’s good to her

Mom Feels 6YO Is Dictating Her Life Choices As She Hates Her Long-Term Partner And Acts Rude With Him

Mom Feels 6YO Is Dictating Her Life Choices As She Hates Her Long-Term Partner And Acts Rude With Him

Mom Feels 6YO Is Dictating Her Life Choices As She Hates Her Long-Term Partner And Acts Rude With Him

Image credits: Wiselass

Mom Feels 6YO Is Dictating Her Life Choices As She Hates Her Long-Term Partner And Acts Rude With Him

Image credits: Stephen Andrews / Pexels (not the actual photo)

The poster’s ex-husband was abusive and cheated on her, while her new partner is quite nice and very helpful, so she doesn’t want to lose him

Mom Feels 6YO Is Dictating Her Life Choices As She Hates Her Long-Term Partner And Acts Rude With Him

Mom Feels 6YO Is Dictating Her Life Choices As She Hates Her Long-Term Partner And Acts Rude With Him

Image credits: Wiselass

However, no matter how many punishments she gives her kid, none of them work as she resumes her rude behavior with her partner

In today’s story, the original poster (OP) tells us how her 6-year-old daughter simply refuses to be nice to her partner of 3 years. Meanwhile, she is good to her dad’s girlfriends but screams, shouts, rolls her eyes, and acts completely rudely with her mother’s partner. Frustrated by all this, the mom vented online, seeking advice.

To get a deeper understanding of the matter, Bored Panda contacted Trupti Bobade, a psychologist at The Secret Ingredient. She said that this behavior from the daughter could be a result of attachment dynamics and a sense of loyalty toward her mother. As per Trupti, the child might feel possessive of their primary caregiver and perceive the new partner as a threat to their bond with her. 

“Developmentally, children at this age are still navigating changes to their emotional security, making significant shifts in family dynamics challenging. Additionally, the child might view the father’s partners differently, as they are not seen as an intrusion into a primary caregiving relationship,” she explained.

Our expert also noted that if the father exhibits negative attitudes toward the mother’s relationship, either directly or indirectly, the child may internalize these views. However, the poster didn’t clarify this part and some people even questioned her about it in the comments.

The mother is tired of it as she feels like her daughter would react this way no matter who her partner was because it’s not about the person for her. Many folks mentioned that she should consider her daughter’s happiness and make her a priority, but a few also sided with the mom and expressed that they felt the pain and difficult situation she was caught up in.

Trupti mentioned that when a child resists accepting a parent’s new partner, it can create significant emotional challenges for the parent. She elaborated, “It can feel like trying to build a bridge while a storm rages. Each gust of resistance chips away at the foundation, leaving the parent stranded between two worlds—their love for their child and their desire to move forward in their own life.”

Mom Feels 6YO Is Dictating Her Life Choices As She Hates Her Long-Term Partner And Acts Rude With Him

Image credits: Anna Shvets / Pexels (not the actual photo)

“The emotional weight of the storm can erode their sense of balance, creating cracks in their self-confidence and causing them to question their ability to connect these two parts of their life,” she said.

The poster also expressed how unhappy she was with the whole situation, but she also wanted to teach her daughter that it was not okay to be rude to people for no reason. She confided that none of the punishments that she gave her daughter worked because later, she would be back to her old self and be rude to him even when he was good to her. 

When we asked Trupti about effective ways to address the child’s negative behavior without creating more tension in the household, she spoke about patience and clear communication. 

She advised that parents can help the child express their feelings through conversation, play, or creative activities, helping them understand and process their emotions. She added that it’s important to acknowledge the child’s concerns while calmly explaining the role of the new partner in the family.

Trupti feels that engaging in shared activities where the child and partner interact in a neutral, low-pressure setting can help build comfort over time. She also stressed that establishing consistent boundaries around respect and behavior is also key to maintaining harmony.

Lastly, she emphasized that if difficulties persist, seeking guidance from a family therapist can provide strategies to address underlying issues and improve the overall dynamic.

Trupti concluded the interview with a beautiful example: “Think of the family as a symphony where each member plays an instrument. If one is out of tune, the music feels chaotic. By first listening to the child’s melody and gradually introducing gentle, harmonious notes from the new partner, the family can find its rhythm again. Patience and understanding are key to creating a cohesive, balanced tune.”

Getting expert insights always helps comprehend a situation better, doesn’t it? Well, that’s it from us. Now, we want to hear from you, so leave your thoughts in the comments.

Many folks said that the poster should stop having her partner over if it made her daughter so unhappy, while others spoke about family therapy

Mom Feels 6YO Is Dictating Her Life Choices As She Hates Her Long-Term Partner And Acts Rude With Him

Mom Feels 6YO Is Dictating Her Life Choices As She Hates Her Long-Term Partner And Acts Rude With Him

Mom Feels 6YO Is Dictating Her Life Choices As She Hates Her Long-Term Partner And Acts Rude With Him

Mom Feels 6YO Is Dictating Her Life Choices As She Hates Her Long-Term Partner And Acts Rude With Him

Mom Feels 6YO Is Dictating Her Life Choices As She Hates Her Long-Term Partner And Acts Rude With Him

Mom Feels 6YO Is Dictating Her Life Choices As She Hates Her Long-Term Partner And Acts Rude With Him

Mom Feels 6YO Is Dictating Her Life Choices As She Hates Her Long-Term Partner And Acts Rude With Him

Mom Feels 6YO Is Dictating Her Life Choices As She Hates Her Long-Term Partner And Acts Rude With Him

Mom Feels 6YO Is Dictating Her Life Choices As She Hates Her Long-Term Partner And Acts Rude With Him

Mom Feels 6YO Is Dictating Her Life Choices As She Hates Her Long-Term Partner And Acts Rude With Him

Mom Feels 6YO Is Dictating Her Life Choices As She Hates Her Long-Term Partner And Acts Rude With Him

Mom Feels 6YO Is Dictating Her Life Choices As She Hates Her Long-Term Partner And Acts Rude With Him

sharkeydsc avatar
Aline
Aline
Community Member
51 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Bringing a child up dictates a lot of life choices, so weird to complain about that. But in terms of relationships, you can't force someone to like someone else. You can curb behaviours to some extent, but it's probably always going to be a battle. Thats part of why it's hard to date when you have kids, if someone is joining the family, they join the family, not just the romantic partner. Get to therapy, but also be realistic. She's known him half her life and she hates him, probably not going to change anytime soon. You have to decide if the war is worth fighting. Will the ramtic relationship weather it, will the battles against daughter be worth it? I know a lot of people who moved out at 18 and never looked back because they hated a step parent. But there are a lot of people who resent their kids for failed romances. Figure out what you can live with.

rbarrattpeacock avatar
RP
RP
Community Member
23 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Wow, people on here are mean! She was asking a perfectly reasonable question for a common but tricky situation. Personally, I think that punishing the child's behaviour is only going to make things worse in the long run. This behaviour is an unaddressed fear or an unmet need. If that child went through the key early attachment years in an abusive household there are issue there that will need addressing, even if she can't articulate it. If she were rude to everyone on a regular basis, then I'd say it's a parenting issue but it sounds like her behaviour is very specific to her (effectively) stepfather. I'd listen to her. Either something is odd with him or he could be the best person in the world, but the living situation is not working. If it's not working, then it needs to change

dbzi5shm avatar
Secret Squirrel
Secret Squirrel
Community Member
49 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Oh no! Having a child is hard? It affects your relationships? I would never have guessed.

