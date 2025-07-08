Tiny Interiors With Big Stories: I Paint Rooms That Feel Alive

ADVERTISEMENT

Some rooms just feel like something happened. A curtain mid-sway. A teacup not quite where it should be. A goat in the hallway.

I paint interiors that tell stories—quiet, surreal ones. A tiger naps in a hammock. Butterflies take over the wallpaper. Doves negotiate in the parlour. Each piece is a tiny scene frozen mid-moment, filled with odd guests, unexpected tension, or soft chaos.

Lately, I’ve started animating them. Just enough for the story to slip out—like the room finally exhaled. These aren’t just interiors. Their stories caught mid-scene.

Lazy Days

Image credits: MariaTitanArtist

Some afternoons are made for nothing. No roaring, no rushing. Just a hammock, a breeze, and a tiger who has absolutely nowhere else to be.

Watch it move below: the hammock sways slowly, as if even time decided to take the afternoon off.

Just a Tiger… Lounging in a hammock. Totally Normal

A striped hammock, a maximalist room, and one very relaxed tiger. In Lazy Days, I painted a scene of wild comfort, then brought it to life with soft animation.

Papillon

Image credits: MariaTitanArtist

You open the door and they scatter. Or maybe they were always here, waiting for you to notice.

Watch it move below: butterflies flutter gently through the room as if the air itself has memories.

Papillon – When a Quiet Room Starts to Flutter

A soft room, fluttering wings, and the feeling that the wallpaper just breathed. In Papillon, butterflies move through space like memory.

The One That Got Away

Image credits: MariaTitanArtist

A quiet lunch scene… until the goldfish leaps mid-air and the cat barely flinches. One of those moments where time slows down, and you’re not sure whether to laugh or intervene. Painted from a real interior, with a little narrative mischief added.

Watch it move below: the fish makes its daring escape, and the cat just stares—as if it knew this would happen all along.

The One That Got Away – A goldfish leaps. A cat watches. A peaceful room turns into a tiny drama.

This painting captures a frozen moment: a leaping goldfish, a watchful cat, and a room just beginning to react. In the animated version, that second stretches forever.

Yoo Hoo

Image credits: MariaTitanArtist

A curtain sways. A goat peeks out. Nothing else moves—until it does.

“Yoo Hoo” is part of my surreal interior painting series, where quiet rooms hold tiny surprises.

Watch the video below and see what happens when the room starts to breathe.

Yoo Hoo – When the Goat Notices You Before You Notice the Goat

Who invited the goat? In this whimsical Roomportrait, a quiet room stirs—the curtain sways, and someone’s watching.

Bedtime Story

Image credits: MariaTitanArtist

A quiet moment before sleep, a warm mug, a soft blanket—and a surprise visit from a hummingbird. This painting captures that hazy space between dreaming and waking, where anything feels possible.

Watch the video below to see the hummingbird flap its wings and the golden light begin to glow. The animation brings the painting to life in the gentlest way.

Bedtime Story – When the Light Glows and the Hummingbird Stays

She’s half asleep, coffee in hand… and then the hummingbird drifts in. This is a soft, surreal scene brought to life with delicate animation.

His Majesty

Image credits: MariaTitanArtist

What happens when maximalist interiors collide with unapologetic feline energy? This painting captures that exact moment—a tiger draped across a boldly patterned bed like he’s been there forever. Vibrant, playful, and a little bit defiant.

Watch the video to see the moment he lifts his head and roars—then settles right back into total comfort.

A Maximalist Bedroom, a Tiger, and Zero Regrets

A maximalist bedroom, a striped duvet, and a tiger who clearly owns the place. He lifts his head, lets out one roar, and then settles like a king reclaiming his throne.

Fly Birdie, Fly!

Image credits: MariaTitanArtist

Frida Kahlo relaxes on a pink sofa while a mischievous parrot circles the room in this dreamy, surreal painting. A quiet moment filled with movement, memory, and magic.

Watch the painting come to life in this animated video—parrot and all!

A Parrot Circles. Frida Smokes. The Painting Moves. Still Life, Until It Isn’t.

Frida Kahlo lounges in a pink room, her parrot flying in loops above her as she exhales a curl of smoke. This painting is full of quiet movement and surreal warmth.

What a Good Boy!

Image credits: MariaTitanArtist

In this playful original painting, Queen Elizabeth claps with joy as her beloved corgi runs across the royal sitting room. I brought the scene to life with gentle animation—watch her move, the corgi leap, and the whole moment sparkle.

Watch the video come to life!

A Royal Room, a Running Corgi, and One Happy Queen

Queen Elizabeth claps in delight as her corgi dashes across the room. A royal moment, frozen in time—then brought to life.

Life’s Too Short To Do Dishes

Image credits: MariaTitanArtist

What if Marilyn Monroe never left the 1950s—and moved into your kitchen? In this joyful original painting, she stands in a vibrant retro space, laughing mid-moment while the houseplants grow wild and the dishes wait patiently. Part fantasy, part nostalgia, this whimsical piece now comes to life in animation.

This artwork is called “Life’s Too Short To Do Dishes” and it’s part of my larger Roomportrait series—where iconic women, curious animals, and everyday objects mix in rooms filled with personality.

Watch Marilyn make this kitchen legendary.

When Marilyn Monroe Decided Dishes Could Wait

A yellow kitchen, a red dress, and Marilyn Monroe’s laughter caught in motion. This retro-inspired piece comes to life with joyful animation.