Tim And Bash: I Make Comics About A Pet Dragon, Here He Gets Concerned About His Owner (Part 5)

Bash is a young dragon, and like any baby dragon, he’s driven by a single passion — GOLD!

The story continues from the last episode, ‘How to Tax Your Hooman.’

Tim, a firefighter, has found himself with an unexpected housemate: a mischievous baby dragon named Bash. Ever since Bash moved in, life has been anything but ordinary. With a love for shiny treasures and a demand to be treated like royalty, Bash’s antics often resemble those of a particularly spoiled cat.

However, this week, Bash is beginning to sense that something isn’t right — Tim might be in trouble.

Stay tuned for what happens in Episode 6 next week!

Catch up on the previous episodes: Episode 1, Episode 2, Episode 3, Episode 4.

More info: webtoons.com | timandbash.com | tiktok.com | youtube.com | Facebook | Instagram | kickstarter.com

