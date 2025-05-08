Tim And Bash: I Make Comics About A Pet Dragon, Here He Gets Concerned About His Owner (Part 5)
Bash is a young dragon, and like any baby dragon, he’s driven by a single passion — GOLD!
The story continues from the last episode, ‘How to Tax Your Hooman.’
Tim, a firefighter, has found himself with an unexpected housemate: a mischievous baby dragon named Bash. Ever since Bash moved in, life has been anything but ordinary. With a love for shiny treasures and a demand to be treated like royalty, Bash’s antics often resemble those of a particularly spoiled cat.
However, this week, Bash is beginning to sense that something isn’t right — Tim might be in trouble.
Stay tuned for what happens in Episode 6 next week!
Catch up on the previous episodes: Episode 1, Episode 2, Episode 3, Episode 4.
More info: webtoons.com | timandbash.com | tiktok.com | youtube.com | Facebook | Instagram | kickstarter.com
Image credits: Tim and Bash
Image credits: Tim and Bash
Image credits: Tim and Bash
Image credits: Tim and Bash
Image credits: Tim and Bash
Image credits: Tim and Bash
Image credits: Tim and Bash
Image credits: Tim and Bash
Image credits: Tim and Bash
Image credits: Tim and Bash
Image credits: Tim and Bash
Image credits: Tim and Bash
Image credits: Tim and Bash
Image credits: Tim and Bash
Image credits: Tim and Bash
Image credits: Tim and Bash
Image credits: Tim and Bash
Image credits: Tim and Bash
How A Dragon Sees Chinese New Year 2024 😂
Check out our Tim and Bash mugs on our website! 👉 https://www.timandbash.com/shopall
Browse all our mugs here 👉 https://www.timandbash.com/shopall?Category=Mugs
1k+viewsShare on Facebook
33
0