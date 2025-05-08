Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Tim And Bash: I Make Comics About A Pet Dragon, Here He Gets Concerned About His Owner (Part 5)
Man crouching beside a blue pet dragon with wings, next to a sparkling treasure pile with a crown and sword.
User submission
1K+
Comics

Tim And Bash: I Make Comics About A Pet Dragon, Here He Gets Concerned About His Owner (Part 5)

dacrookie7 Daniel Crook
Community member
Open list comments 0
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

33

Open list comments

0

ADVERTISEMENT

Bash is a young dragon, and like any baby dragon, he’s driven by a single passion — GOLD!

The story continues from the last episode, ‘How to Tax Your Hooman.’

Tim, a firefighter, has found himself with an unexpected housemate: a mischievous baby dragon named Bash. Ever since Bash moved in, life has been anything but ordinary. With a love for shiny treasures and a demand to be treated like royalty, Bash’s antics often resemble those of a particularly spoiled cat.

However, this week, Bash is beginning to sense that something isn’t right — Tim might be in trouble.

Stay tuned for what happens in Episode 6 next week!

Catch up on the previous episodes: Episode 1, Episode 2, Episode 3, Episode 4.

More info: webtoons.com | timandbash.com | tiktok.com | youtube.com | Facebook | Instagram | kickstarter.com

RELATED:

    Tim And Bash: I Make Comics About A Pet Dragon, Here He Gets Concerned About His Owner (Part 5)

    Image credits: Tim and Bash

    Tim And Bash: I Make Comics About A Pet Dragon, Here He Gets Concerned About His Owner (Part 5)

    Image credits: Tim and Bash

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tim And Bash: I Make Comics About A Pet Dragon, Here He Gets Concerned About His Owner (Part 5)

    Image credits: Tim and Bash

    Tim And Bash: I Make Comics About A Pet Dragon, Here He Gets Concerned About His Owner (Part 5)

    Image credits: Tim and Bash

    Tim And Bash: I Make Comics About A Pet Dragon, Here He Gets Concerned About His Owner (Part 5)

    Image credits: Tim and Bash

    Tim And Bash: I Make Comics About A Pet Dragon, Here He Gets Concerned About His Owner (Part 5)

    Image credits: Tim and Bash

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tim And Bash: I Make Comics About A Pet Dragon, Here He Gets Concerned About His Owner (Part 5)

    Image credits: Tim and Bash

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tim And Bash: I Make Comics About A Pet Dragon, Here He Gets Concerned About His Owner (Part 5)

    Image credits: Tim and Bash

    Tim And Bash: I Make Comics About A Pet Dragon, Here He Gets Concerned About His Owner (Part 5)

    Image credits: Tim and Bash

    Tim And Bash: I Make Comics About A Pet Dragon, Here He Gets Concerned About His Owner (Part 5)

    Image credits: Tim and Bash

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tim And Bash: I Make Comics About A Pet Dragon, Here He Gets Concerned About His Owner (Part 5)

    Image credits: Tim and Bash

    Tim And Bash: I Make Comics About A Pet Dragon, Here He Gets Concerned About His Owner (Part 5)

    Image credits: Tim and Bash

    Tim And Bash: I Make Comics About A Pet Dragon, Here He Gets Concerned About His Owner (Part 5)

    Image credits: Tim and Bash

    Tim And Bash: I Make Comics About A Pet Dragon, Here He Gets Concerned About His Owner (Part 5)

    Image credits: Tim and Bash

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tim And Bash: I Make Comics About A Pet Dragon, Here He Gets Concerned About His Owner (Part 5)

    Image credits: Tim and Bash

    Tim And Bash: I Make Comics About A Pet Dragon, Here He Gets Concerned About His Owner (Part 5)

    Image credits: Tim and Bash

    Tim And Bash: I Make Comics About A Pet Dragon, Here He Gets Concerned About His Owner (Part 5)

    Image credits: Tim and Bash

    Tim And Bash: I Make Comics About A Pet Dragon, Here He Gets Concerned About His Owner (Part 5)

    Image credits: Tim and Bash

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tim And Bash: I Make Comics About A Pet Dragon, Here He Gets Concerned About His Owner (Part 5)

    How A Dragon Sees Chinese New Year 2024 😂

    Check out our Tim and Bash mugs on our website! 👉 https://www.timandbash.com/shopall

    Tim And Bash: I Make Comics About A Pet Dragon, Here He Gets Concerned About His Owner (Part 5)

    Browse all our mugs here 👉 https://www.timandbash.com/shopall?Category=Mugs

    Tim And Bash: I Make Comics About A Pet Dragon, Here He Gets Concerned About His Owner (Part 5)

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    1k+views

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    33

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    0
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    33

    Open list comments

    0

    Daniel Crook

    Daniel Crook

    Author, Community member

    Read more »

    Co-Creator of Tim and Bash (Comic artist and Animator)2D and 3D animator on films such Klaus, Paddington, Space Jam 2, Sonic 2, Disenchanted

    Read less »
    Daniel Crook

    Daniel Crook

    Author, Community member

    Read more »

    Co-Creator of Tim and Bash (Comic artist and Animator)2D and 3D animator on films such Klaus, Paddington, Space Jam 2, Sonic 2, Disenchanted

    Read less »
    Eglė Tenikytė

    Eglė Tenikytė

    Moderator, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Photographer and creative content creator with 10 years of experience, currently living in Portugal, inspired by the ocean and with a huge passion for classic sports cars 🏎🏁🌊✨

    Read less »
    Eglė Tenikytė

    Eglė Tenikytė

    Moderator, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Photographer and creative content creator with 10 years of experience, currently living in Portugal, inspired by the ocean and with a huge passion for classic sports cars 🏎🏁🌊✨

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    User avatar
    POST
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Comics
    Homepage
    Trending
    Comics
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Comics Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda