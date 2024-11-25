Nowadays, you don't have to take a trip to the local library if you want to go on a fact -finding mission. You don't have to read a whole book, magazine, or even an Encyclopaeda Brittanica to learn something new. The internet is a never-ending treasure trove of trivia. From fascinating bite-size tidbits about science, to celebrities, history, and the plain weird and bizarre. The “ Today I Learned ” (TIL) page is a go-to corner of the internet, where a whopping 39 million people gather to satisfy their hunger for knowledge. Bored Panda has picked our favorite cool and weird facts from the page to create a captivating listicle. Whether you're wanting to impress your friends, need something interesting to talk about on your next first date, want to win trivia night or you just enjoy soaking in new information, you should find something useful here. Keep scrolling and don't forget the ones that blew your mind.

#1 TIL Al Capone, America’s most notorious gangster sponsored the charity that served up three hot meals a day to thousands of the unemployed—no questions asked.

#2 TIL in 2011 a Brazilian man rescued a starving Magellanic penguin that was drenched in oil on the beach near his house. It stayed with him for about 11 months before returning to the sea. Although for at least the next 5 years, the penguin returned to visit the man for a few months each year.

#3 TIL in 2012, over 2,000 Koreans gathered to watch a single man pitch a tent (a 24-man army tent) after he claimed on an internet forum that he could do it in under two hours. The event grew so large it even attracted corporate sponsers. The man succeeded, taking about an hour to accomplish the task.

#4 TIL that orcas spend their entire lives with their mothers. Only one whale is known to have survived alone: Luna (or Tsux'iit) was young when separated and ended up in Nootka Sound. He was adored by locals for his interactive and playful demeanor, seeking socialization intensely without his pod.

#5 TIL that the Spice Girls co-wrote all their own songs. When they left their original management, they allegedly stole the masters of their recordings from the management office to make sure they retained creative control of their work.

#6 TIL the US Navy had no idea Cher would be wearing a racy outfit when they agreed to let her film “If I Could Turn Back Time” on the battleship *Missouri*. They didn’t see her now-iconic fishnet bodysuit until filming started. The crew’s crazy reaction is genuine.

#7 TIL while filming Metropolis (1927) they would often end up with more children in the evening than in the morning. Coming from the poorest areas of Berlin, the children would sneak onto set or climb over the fence to experience the warm rooms, games, toys, cocoa, cake, and regular meals

#8 TIL what we call a 9-to-5 workday, Chinese people have "996," which means they have to work from 9am to 9pm 6 days a week.

#9 TIL: There is a figure known as the "unluckiest man in Pompeii". In 2018, archaeologists uncovered his skeleton and a rock where his head should've been, he got struck by the rock and his skull was found in a tunnel a distance away.

#10 TIL Japan railway platforms saw a 84 percent decrease in s***ides at stations after they installed blue lights.

#11 TIL of 'Joe Martin', a captive orangutan actor that starred in over 50 silent era films, and for years lived essentially as a free human, wearing clothes, having it's own keys to come and go, attending film premieres and trusted to work with many children. Eventually it attacked many people...

#12 TIL: After the 2017 movie "It" there was a spike in coulrophiliacs, or people who are attracted to clowns, mainly among women. Vice interviewed Sugar Weasel, a clown escort who say women were typically clients. Props are a major part of the scene.

#13 TIL there was a Japanese government review in 2010 which found that 82% of the people aged over 100 in Japan turned out to be dead.

#14 TIL until the 1980’s, US television stations would sign off at the end of the broadcasting day, and before they cut to static for the rest of the night, they would often play short clips of American landmarks and US military imagery in a patriotic montage accompanied by the star spangled banner.

#15 TIL Since 1950, the Catholic Church has recognized Darwinian evolution as being compatible with Christian beliefs.

#16 TIL a bear in a state park got into campers’ coolers and used claws & teeth to puncture beer cans; Fish & Wildlife Sgt. Bill Heinck said the bear tried a can of Busch, ignored the rest, then drank about 36 Rainier beers. They caught it a live trap baited with donuts, honey, open cans of Rainier.

#17 TIL that nearly 0% of Indigenous Mexicans develop wisdom teeth, while practically 100% of Tasmanians do.

#18 TIL a high-ranking dinosaur ant who challenges her queen but fails will be immobilized, publicly chastised for several days, join the working class and lose all hope of ever ruling or reproducing

#19 TIL Tommy Cooper was a Welsh magician/comedian whose shtick was "a clumsy magician messes up his tricks". He had a massive heart attack, collapsed and died on stage during a live broadcast, in front of 12 million viewers, with studio audience laughing at what they thought was just one of his acts.

#20 TIL David Letterman once insulted Quentin Tarantino on his show, which made Tarantino call Letterman on the phone and threaten to come to NY to “kill” him. Letterman responded by offering to pay for his flight and have QT choose the method of battle. Tarantino agreed and chose “bats.”

#21 TIL on November 29th 2001, Mike Myers received the final letter George Harrison ever sent anybody. Being a fan of satire, George hand wrote the letter expressing his admiration for Mike’s Austin Powers movies. Mike received it on the set of Austin Powers 3 on the day George died.

#22 TIL that after his passing, Fred Rogers’ wife revealed that behind the scenes he had a raunchy sense of humor and one of his favorite and funniest ways to break up monotony during a bland event was to look right at her, lift a butt cheek signaling that he was secretly farting, and give her a smile.

#23 TIL The guy who designed Big Ben in London went insane a few months after finishing the clock design and handing the design to the project boss who never credited him for it.

#24 TIL Mozart, Lenin and Hitler were all regulars at the very same bar

#25 TIL researchers studying nominative determinism found that orthopedic surgeons are more likely to have the surname "Limb" than is expected by chance (Limb, Limb, Limb, & Limb, 2015)

#26 TIL a film in 1997 with a budget of $15 million only made $309 because it only played in 2 movie theaters before being pulled.

#27 TIL: The US developed the chemical compound Cyanogen Chloride for use in WW2 against Japan. It is a highly toxic blood agent that could penetrate gas masks. Truman decided against using it and opted for the atom bomb. It is now listed in the Chemical Weapons Convention and has never been deployed.

#28 TIL: The federal government is by far the largest employer of veterans in the United States

#29 TIL there is no official "national identity card" in the United States. Most Americans use their driver’s license as a national identification

#30 TIL Max Planck, the father of quantum theory, considered his quantum hypothesis just a mathematical trick to get the right answer rather than a sizable discovery until Einstein interpreted his hypothesis realistically and used it to explain physical phenomena.

#31 TIL certain East Asian physical traits, like thicker hair, more sweat glands, distinct teeth, and smaller breasts, stem from a gene mutation about 35,000 years ago. Africans and Europeans usually carry the ancestral version of the gene, but in most East Asians, one of the DNA units has mutated.

#32 TIL Hemingway was three months sober when he took his own life in 1961

#33 TIL Malcolm X, while serving a prison sentence in his early 20s, spent his time reading the dictionary and copying its pages to improve his vocabulary. This practice not only expanded his knowledge but also transformed him into one of the most articulate civil rights leaders.

#34 TIL Keanu Reeves only says 380 words in the entirety of John Wick: Chapter 4, which has a runtime of 169 minutes.

#35 TIL: The bodies of two women were discovered over a year after the eruption of Mount St. Helens, but they were both actually victims of murder prior to the eruption whose bodies were hidden to the debris and ash.

#36 TIL that in Romania in 1999, a man and a woman died of carbon monoxide poisoning while having sex in a car parked in a garage with the engine running and won the 1999 Darwin Award.

#37 TIL during the filming of 2017’s Spider-Man: Homecoming, it became a secret running joke between Tom Holland and Michael Keaton that Keaton would often whisper in a deep voice“I’m Batman” in Tom’s ear on set during a few fight scenes.

#38 TIL the 'Robin Hood of the Cookson Hills' or Pretty Boy Floyd was a thief in the 1930's who was touted as a hero for destroying mortgage documents whenever he robbed a bank. His funeral had over 20,000 people attend to pay their respects.

#39 TIL that 1 out of every 8 Americans has worked at a McDonalds at some point in their life.

#40 TIL economists estimate that only 8 percent of the world's currency exists as physical cash

#41 TIL that in 1835, Richard Lawrence attempted to assassinate President Andrew Jackson, marking the first such attempt on a sitting U.S. president. Lawrence's two pistols both misfired, allowing Jackson who was 67 at the time to respond by beating him with his cane until he was restrained.

#42 TIL that Jordan Rice, a 13-year-old Australian boy, became a symbol of courage during devastating floods when he sacrificed his life to save his younger brother. Despite his fear of water, his selfless act continues to inspire as a story of true heroism.

#43 TIL that Chuck Jones, one of the original Looney Tunes directors, hated Space Jam. In particular he took issue with the premise that Bugs Bunny would ask others for help in fighting the Monstars and believed Bugs would have fought them himself.

#44 TIL that in the Tenerife air disaster, the deadliest accident in aviation history, none of the victims had tickets to Tenerife.

#45 TIL while Hitler was signing autographs at the 1936 summer olympics in Berlin, his face was grabbed and forcefully kissed by an American woman. This act reportedly enraged him, leading to the dismissal and demotion of most of his security for failing to stop a middle aged woman from advancing on him

#46 TIL of Kurt Gerstein, a Nazi officer who tried to alert the world of the Holocaust while it was happening by sending detailed reports to Swedish, Swiss, Dutch and Catholic officials. These were largely ineffective and he died by taking his own life in 1945

#47 TIL while on safari, Hemingway survived 2 plane crashes one day apart. The 2nd caught fire & he had to smash open the door with his head, causing extensive burns & skeletal injuries. He was presumed dead until he walked out of the jungle "in high spirits", carrying bananas and a bottle of gin.

#48 TIL ecologists once thought Beaver dam-building was an amazing feat of planning, indicative of the high intellect. This was tested when a recording of running water was played in a field near a beaver pond. Although on dry land, the beaver covered the tape player with branches and mud.

#49 TIL that Graphene is the thinnest two-dimensional material in existence and is 200 times stronger than steel. It is also the most conductive material on Earth, excelling in both electrical and thermal conductivity.

#50 TIL The only known naturally occuring nuclear fission reactor was discovered in Oklo, Gabon and is thought to have been active 1.7 billion years ago. This discovery in 1972 was made after chemists noticed a significant reduction in fissionable U-235 within the ore coming from the Gabonese mine.

#51 TIL that KFC’s handwritten recipe is stored in a safe within a vault at KFC’s Louisville headquarters. To maintain confidentiality, KFC employs two separate suppliers: one blends part of the recipe, and the other completes it, ensuring no single entity has access to the entire formulation.

#52 TIL in South Korea, only blind people can get a masseur's license. This law was established in 1912, to help visually impaired people earn a living. It was upheld by their Constitutional Court in 2008.

#53 TIL: In Laos, as of last year, meth prices dropped to $0.25, making it cheaper than beer. Laos now joins Myanmar and Thailand as having the cheapest meth in the world.

#54 TIL as the horrors of the Warsaw Ghetto mounted, the inhabitants knew they would not survive. A team of historians, writers, rabbis, and social workers created a secret cache of documents to record their way of life. 2/3 of the cache survived the war

#55 TIL that Thalidomide, the drug responsible for thousands of birth defects across Europe in the 1950s/60s, was developed by a doctor who had previously worked for the Nazis, experimenting on concentration camp victims

#56 TIL in 2006, Scott Stapp of Creed filed a lawsuit to block the release of a sex video involving himself, Kid Rock, and four women. The suit was settled with the defendant agreeing to pay Stapp an undisclosed sum and to refrain from distributing the video.

#57 TIL that only the Gospel of Matthew claims Judas betrayed Jesus for 30 pieces of silver. Luke and John suggest he was possessed by Satan, while Mark gives no motive. Mark is also the only book to claim he committed suicide, with Acts suggesting he felt no remorse and died accidentally.

#58 TIL about Frederick Valentich, an Australian pilot who disappeared during a flight in 1978 after reporting an unidentified object following him and saying, 'It's not an aircraft.'

#59 TIL that in Mike Tyson’s last professional boxing match to date, he faced the 6ft 6 Kevin McBride. Tyson would attempt to break McBride’s arm, before being shoved to the floor by McBride and then eventually quitting on his stool, just before the 7th round.

#60 TIL Early in his career actor Zero Mostel was called to testify before the House Un-American Activities Committee (HUAC) for suspected communist sympathies. During his testimony, Mostel refused to name names, made jokes, and challenged the committee's assertions.

#61 TIL In 1921 conman Stanley Clifford Weyman posed as a U.S. naval officer and convinced an Afghan Princess to give him $10,000 to set up a meeting with the President. He spent it on travel and lodging for her, and got her a meeting with the President. The ensuing press coverage led to his arrest.

#62 TIL that a man went to an auction to buy chairs and ended up buying Stonehenge

#63 TIL that one of the most celebrated Bugs Bunny cartoons was thought up when the head of the cartoon studio randomly and inexplicably told the animators that they were not to make any cartoons about bullfighting

#64 TIL k-pop phenomenon only happened because Jurassic Park. In early 90s, Korean Government officials issued a report for the president stating the movie revenue was almost equivalent of exporting 1.5 Million Hyundai cars. As a response, the government invested a lot of money in cultural industry.

#65 TIL that when a moon has a moon, it's called a moonmoon. Theoretical candidates that could host a moonmoon are Earth's moon, Callisto, Titan, and Iapetus, though none have ever been detected

#66 TIL: between 1997 and 2007, 31 young people have died from digging holes in sand at the beach, after the hole collapsed sand on to them, suffocating them to death.

#67 TIL that the only time when more than half of the American public believed that the Apollo space program was worth the expense came at the time of the Apollo 11 lunar landing in 1969. Even then it only received 53% approval.

#68 TIL: That Princess Diana was buried holding a set of rosary beads that were gifted to her by Mother Teresa, who died just 6 days after Diana at the age of 87.