ADVERTISEMENT

If I asked TikTok users to raise their hand, would you raise yours? If you would, you’re not the only one—far from it. According to some sources, the platform currently boasts over a billion monthly active users worldwide.

One of them, social media expert Kate Winick, is—or at least was—a TikTok user, too, but for her, it became way more than just a source of entertainment. In her own words, “TikTok saved my life. Literally.” Scroll down to find her story that she shared on her LinkedIn profile below.

RELATED:

People use social media for different purposes, from entertainment to work and beyond

Share icon

Image credits: Andrej Lišakov/Unsplash (not the actual photo)

For this woman, one social media platform became a way to a better life

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Kate believed she’d be a lot worse off today if it wasn’t for TikTok

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Kate Winick

People replied with their thoughts in the comments, some have seemingly gone through similar situations themselves

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon