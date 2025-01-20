ADVERTISEMENT

If I asked TikTok users to raise their hand, would you raise yours? If you would, you’re not the only one—far from it. According to some sources, the platform currently boasts over a billion monthly active users worldwide.

One of them, social media expert Kate Winick, is—or at least was—a TikTok user, too, but for her, it became way more than just a source of entertainment. In her own words, “TikTok saved my life. Literally.” Scroll down to find her story that she shared on her LinkedIn profile below.

RELATED:

    People use social media for different purposes, from entertainment to work and beyond

    Young woman in kitchen using smartphone, holding a pink mug, with sunlight on her face.

    Image credits: Andrej Lišakov/Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    For this woman, one social media platform became a way to a better life

    TikTok post by a woman explaining how the platform's content helped her seek emergency care, expressing gratitude for sharing.

    Text about a woman's severe itching symptoms and attempted remedies, highlighting TikTok's role in finding a solution.

    Text describing TikTok users advising a woman to see a doctor for liver failure concerns.

    Text about a woman's life being saved by a TikTok video on autoimmune disease and liver health.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text post thanking TikTok, reflecting on the positive connections and learning the platform enables.

    Kate believed she’d be a lot worse off today if it wasn’t for TikTok

    Woman in hospital bed after TikTok advice saves her, smiling with bandage on neck.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Kate Winick

    People replied with their thoughts in the comments, some have seemingly gone through similar situations themselves

    Comment highlighting TikTok's impact on health awareness, mentioning symptoms being ignored.

    A comment expressing gratitude for sharing a life-saving story on social media.

    Nitza Rivera praises TikTok's impact on saving lives, highlighting human connection and digital platform benefits.

    Comment appreciating shared story that influenced perspective on social media, mentioning local community connection.

    Comment appreciating a TikTok story, expressing love for medical content, and humor about hypochondria.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment from a social media manager explaining how a TikTok video prompted her to seek medical help, potentially saving her life.

    Comment appreciating TikTok for health and wellness tips, expressing gratitude for its help.

    Text message sharing story of TikTok saving a woman's life with a health diagnosis.

    Comment from Jenni D. supporting a woman's health journey, highlighting the impact of TikTok.

    TikTok helps in POTS diagnosis as shared by a woman online.

    Comment thanking someone for sharing a life-saving TikTok story; expressing happiness for the support they received.

    Comment praising TikTok's impact, mentioning its value and importance.

    TikTok user shares life-saving health diagnosis experience in a LinkedIn post.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment from a nurse discussing how TikTok highlighted a pregnancy complication, emphasizing social media's impact.

    Comment expressing gratitude for learning about cholestasis during pregnancy through social media, crediting TikTok for vital info.

    Comment about TikTok's impact on safety, expressing concern and calling for a better safety plan.

    LinkedIn comment appreciating TikTok's positive impact, highlighting connections and lives saved through social media.

    Comment thanking TikTok for life-saving information; response to a shocking event on social media.

    Comment about TikTok's impact on lives, with a decision it should go.

    A comment discussing social media's impact and gratitude for shared life-saving stories.

    Lena's post about TikTok helping manage endometriosis symptoms better than doctors, highlighting community impact and misinformation.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!