“I Could Barely Eat”: Man Spends 35 Years With Throat Pain, Finally Solves His Own Medical Mystery

Imagine living with throat pain for 35 years… No doctors can get to the bottom of it. You’re misdiagnosed with everything from mumps to allergies… even anxiety and ADHD. Years of medical procedures, therapy, and surgery don’t help. Eventually, you’re accused of attention seeking and told to “get over it.”

That’s the exact nightmare one man claims to have lived through since childhood. He says he gave up on getting an accurate diagnosis and decided to just suffer in silence. Then, one day, out of the blue, the medical mystery was magically solved. All thanks to a random dish of taco rice that his daughter made one evening.

He lived with severe throat pain for 35 years and not one doctor could figure out why

Then, a bowl of taco rice stepped in and magically solved the decades-long medical mystery

Text describing a man’s painful throat swelling at age 7 causing discomfort and difficulty eating for decades.

Text excerpt describing a man’s experience with throat pain and a delayed medical diagnosis after 35 years.

Text excerpt from a man’s story about persistent throat pain and medical testing to solve his mystery.

Text excerpt discussing psychosomatic diagnosis and years of therapy related to persistent throat pain and fluctuating severity.

Text excerpt describing a man’s 12-year throat pain during military leave before solving his medical mystery.

Man experiencing throat pain for 35 years finally solves medical mystery after coughing up a large tonsil stone.

Text excerpt showing a person expressing relief about an ongoing struggle with throat pain lasting 35 years and finally solving the medical mystery.

Text describing a man’s 32nd year managing throat pain and tonsil stones with a persistent lump sensation.

Man shares his experience of throat pain and how he finally solved his own medical mystery after 35 years.

Text describing a man's surgery and recovery after 35 years of throat pain finally solving his medical mystery.

Man with throat pain for 35 years seeks multiple medical opinions and undergoes allergy shots to solve his health mystery.

Man holding throat in pain, reflecting long-term throat pain and self-discovery of medical mystery solution.

Man sharing his long battle with throat pain, feeling defeated as family and others doubted his medical condition.

Text excerpt describing a man’s experience with throat pain and discovering a bone causing discomfort while eating.

Alt text: Man describing 35 years of throat pain and how he finally solved his own medical mystery about throat discomfort.

Man experiencing relief after spending 35 years with throat pain finally solving his own medical mystery.

Text describing a man spending 35 years with persistent throat pain before solving his own medical mystery.

Text message discussing booking an ENT follow-up after 35 years of throat pain and preserving evidence of the condition.

He later gave more info and even provided a photograph of the culprit

Screenshot of an online forum conversation about a man spending 35 years with throat pain solving his medical mystery.

“I do not understand”: some people were confused and the man was happy to clarify

Reddit comments discussing throat pain and esophageal cancer experiences after many years of discomfort and medical challenges.

Screenshot of an online forum where a man shares relief after solving his 35-year throat pain medical mystery.

Screenshot of an online discussion about a man’s 35 years of throat pain and solving his own medical mystery.

Reddit user shares experience of living with chronic throat pain for decades before solving his medical mystery.

Screenshot of an online forum discussion about a man spending 35 years with throat pain before solving his medical mystery.

Screenshot of an online forum discussion about a man spending 35 years with throat pain before solving his medical mystery.

Reddit user shares experience of living with throat pain for decades and finally solving his own medical mystery.

Screenshot of an online discussion about a man’s 35-year throat pain and how he solved his medical mystery.

The “digital doctors” quickly got to work and tried to guess what it might be

Comment discussing a man’s throat pain mystery possibly caused by a swallowed tooth stuck in throat folds.

Screenshot of a Reddit conversation about long-term throat pain and finally solving a medical mystery after decades.

Screenshot of a Reddit poem titled Lump describing emotional numbness and confusion about a character named Lump.

Man with throat pain for 35 years finally solves his own medical mystery, highlighting long-term throat pain diagnosis.

Screenshot of an online comment asking about a calcified tonsil stone related to throat pain and medical mystery.

Man experiences throat pain for decades before solving his own medical mystery and finding relief after 35 years.

Screenshot of an online comment sharing frustration about medical care related to a man’s 35 years of throat pain mystery.

Commenter shares experience with long-term throat pain and a persistent bump finally resolving after years of discomfort.

Man describing 35 years of throat pain caused by Zenker's Diverticulum, a hidden esophagus pouch causing discomfort.

Comment discussing a man’s experience with throat pain caused by a lodged gnat in his sinus area affecting his throat.

Screenshot of an online comment discussing a man’s long-term throat pain and his quest to solve the medical mystery.

Man with throat pain for 35 years finally solves his own medical mystery after struggling to eat.

Reddit user shares story about mother’s 15-year hearing loss, finally solved with head massage and unexpected ear blockage.

Man with throat pain for 35 years finally solves his own medical mystery after struggling to eat.

Man shares story of living with persistent throat pain for decades and finally solving medical mystery on his own.

The mysterious object was sent off for testing after his doctor couldn’t come to a solid conclusion

Man with throat pain for 35 years undergoes medical tests to solve persistent throat pain and identify cause.

Finally, the medical mystery was solved, leaving many wondering whether the tooth fairy sometimes takes leave

Man spends 35 years with throat pain, finally solves his own medical mystery and finds the cause of the pain.

Have you or your child swallowed a tooth? Here’s when to worry…

If this guy’s story has you panicking about swallowing teeth, fear not. Apparently, it’s quite common and generally, harmless. Most times, a tooth will digest without pain or complications.

“Nearly all swallowed objects will pass through the digestive system without causing any harm, including those with sharp edges,” notes the U.K.’s National Health Service (NHS). According to the the European Society of Gastrointestinal Endoscopy, if an object can pass from the narrowest part of the digestive tract (where the esophagus joins the stomach), it will most likely pass with no problem.

Most swallowed foreign objects (like teeth) will go through your GI tract. “But roughly 8% find their way into the tracheobronchial tree, or the airways that extend into your lungs,” the Hull University Teaching Hospitals reports. If this happens, it’s considered a medical emergency.

Other times, you should seek medical attention after swallowing a tooth include if you have trouble swallowing, experience neck, chest pain or abdominal pain, are vomiting a lot, if there is blood present in vomit or stool, or if you have a fever or are drooling.

It’s clear taco rice guy didn’t swallow the tooth… so how did it stay in his throat for so long? One possibility is something known as Zenker’s diverticulum. It’s basically a pouch that develops in your throat, and it may have literally been holding the answer to his pain for all those years.

“The pouch forms when your cricopharyngeus muscle, which is the upper sphincter muscle of the esophagus, doesn’t work like it should. Constant pressure from this muscle creates back pressure on the wall of your throat,” explains the Cleveland Clinic site. “Over time, that pressure may push tissue through the throat wall to make a pouch or outpouching. The pouch may cause issues like difficulty swallowing, regurgitating food or bad breath.”

And yes, food, pills and even teeth that have fallen out can get stuck in the pouch instead of going through the esophagus. That’s according to Mayo Clinic. This can lead to problems with eating and other complications.

Mayo’s experts add that if the pouch gets big enough, whatever’s in it may spill into the throat. Cue taco rice with a side of milk tooth…

People were invested in the medical drama but some developed a new fear after learning the outcome

Screenshot of an online comment about a man’s 35 years of throat pain linked to a cheese allergy causing mouth bleeding.

Reddit user shares personal story about man’s 35 years of throat pain and discovering a medical flap causing blockage.

Reddit user sharing relief after solving a 35-year throat pain mystery, highlighting chronic throat pain and medical breakthrough.

Reddit comment discussing a man’s 35 years of throat pain and his journey to solve his own medical mystery.

Man suffering throat pain for decades finally solves medical mystery after 35 years of discomfort and difficulty eating.

Comment on Reddit discussing a man’s 35 years of throat pain and his journey to solve his medical mystery.

Man experiencing throat pain for decades, finally solving his own medical mystery after 35 years.

Man reading a comment about throat pain, reflecting on a 35-year medical mystery finally solved.

Man shares experience of living with persistent throat pain for 35 years before solving his own medical mystery.

Comment discussing man’s 35 years of throat pain and finally solving his own medical mystery relieving his symptoms.

Man describes 35 years of throat pain and his journey to solving his own medical mystery despite disbelief from others.

Screenshot of an online comment about a man’s 35 years of throat pain and his medical mystery finally solved.

Comment expressing empathy for chronic throat pain and difficulty getting diagnosed, praising the resolution of a medical mystery.

Screenshot of an online comment discussing a man’s long-term throat pain and the challenges of military health care.

Screenshot of an online comment discussing medical gaslighting related to a man’s 35 years of throat pain mystery.

Comment text on a white background discussing apology to people who treated a man badly during his 35 years of throat pain.

Man experiences throat pain for decades, discovers medical mystery, and finds relief after years of discomfort and diagnostics.

Screenshot of an online comment discussing years of therapy and misdiagnosis related to chronic throat pain mystery.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a man who spent 35 years with throat pain and solved his medical mystery.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment expressing how reading a post about throat pain and medical mystery unlocked a new fear.

Screenshot of an online comment expressing amazement at a man’s 35-year throat pain and relief after solving the medical mystery.

Text post describing a man spending 35 years with throat pain before solving his own medical mystery about allergy symptoms.

Man with 35 years of throat pain finally solves his own medical mystery after long struggle with symptoms.

