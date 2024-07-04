The Origins of the Word Thursday

The origin of the word “Thursday” is deeply rooted in Norse mythology (just like many other old English words). To be more precise, it is a tribute to Thor, the god of thunder (1). Thor, the eldest son of Odin and the goddess of Earth is a prominent figure in Norse mythology, renowned for his immense strength and association with thunder, wind, lightning, and oak trees. The day itself, “Thor’s day,” reflects this influence.

The naming for Thursday traces back to Roman times when the fourth day of the week was dedicated to Jupiter, the Roman god of thunder. During the Roman occupation of Germanic territories, this association merged with Thor’s attributes, leading to the adoption of “Thunor's Day,“ which finally evolved into “Thursday.”

The Norse influence is evident in various Germanic languages: “Torsdag” in Scandinavian languages, “Donnerstag” in German, and “Donderdag” in Dutch. The spread of Christianity in Germanic-speaking regions further solidified Thor’s cultural significance, making Thursday a homage to the Norse god.

Today, Thursday memes are a popular way to celebrate this day, adding a fun twist to the workweek. The memes often highlight the anticipation for Friday and the weekend, making everyone happy as they get through their workday. So, next time you see a hilarious Thursday meme, remember the history of the word Thursday.