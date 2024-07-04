ADVERTISEMENT

Thursdays can be a real struggle as we make our way toward the weekend. To help get through the day, we’ve compiled a hilarious collection of Thursday memes. Whether at the office or working from home, the memes we’ve picked are sure to get through the last stretch of the workweek.

Weekdays can sometimes feel endless, with Monday blues leading into the humdrum of Tuesday. But Thursday marks a turning point – the weekend is just around the corner! With one day to go, all you need is something to make the wait more bearable. That’s where the Thursday memes come in.

The memes we’ve included cover many relatable Thursday moments. From the excitement and weekend anticipation to the dreadful realization that there’s still one more day of work left. You’ll find memes that capture the Thursday morning mood, the slow-moving Thursday afternoons, and the Happy Thursday greetings. So, take a break from your work (or whatever else you’re doing) and let these Thursday memes help you sail smoothly into the weekend. 

#1

“I Can Smell the Weekend from Here”

The dog’s nose smells like it is smelling the weekend on Thursday.

ThePhoenix0829 Report

#2

“It’s Wednesday, My Dude”

The legend Wednesday frog is sad because it is Thursday.

hauzan2112 Report

#3

Gentleman Fish Has an Important Announcement 

Gentleman Fish is informing us that today is Thursday.

AnakinFan28 Report

#4

The Pain of Realizing It’s Only Thursday

Dwight Schrute is screaming because it is only Thursday.

corporatebish Report

#5

Thursday Mood

Sea lion is staring at us on Thursday meme

reddit.com Report

#6

“I Say Friday Eve”

Two young children on the bicycles. Text reads "you say thursday i say friday eve"

dryfallsoutfitters Report

The Origins of the Word Thursday

The origin of the word “Thursday” is deeply rooted in Norse mythology (just like many other old English words). To be more precise, it is a tribute to Thor, the god of thunder (1). Thor, the eldest son of Odin and the goddess of Earth is a prominent figure in Norse mythology, renowned for his immense strength and association with thunder, wind, lightning, and oak trees. The day itself, “Thor’s day,” reflects this influence. 

The naming for Thursday traces back to Roman times when the fourth day of the week was dedicated to Jupiter, the Roman god of thunder. During the Roman occupation of Germanic territories, this association merged with Thor’s attributes, leading to the adoption of “Thunor's Day,“ which finally evolved into “Thursday.”

The Norse influence is evident in various Germanic languages: “Torsdag” in Scandinavian languages, “Donnerstag” in German, and “Donderdag” in Dutch. The spread of Christianity in Germanic-speaking regions further solidified Thor’s cultural significance, making Thursday a homage to the Norse god.

Today, Thursday memes are a popular way to celebrate this day, adding a fun twist to the workweek. The memes often highlight the anticipation for Friday and the weekend, making everyone happy as they get through their workday. So, next time you see a hilarious Thursday meme, remember the history of the word Thursday.
#7

“Foursday”

A humorous meme showing a calendar with the caption "Thursday should be called Foursday".

bluetriumphantcloud Report

#8

A Wild Ride to the Weekend

Mad Max on Thursday and Barbie on Friday

rtslaywood Report

#9

“Me Every Time”

The disappointed baby covers his face with a hand, realizing it’s only Thursday.

urbanmedspa_ Report

#10

Morgan Freeman’s Thursday Greetings

Morgan Freeman wishes you a happy Thursday.

NewAgeDoom Report

#11

Happy Thursday

A gecko with the caption "It is Thursday my dudes."

ADHDB0Y Report

#12

“Are You Serious?”

A baby looking surprised with the words "Thursday! Are you serious?"

Report

#13

“It’s Thursday”

Marty Byrde is from a movie scene of Ozark. Talking with another person. Caption: Me when it is Thursday, It's Thursday.

-MountainChicken- Report

#14

How I Look on Monday vs How I Look on Thursday 

The white bear, after winter sleep, symbolizes Monday, whereas the white bear during winter symbolizes Friday.

reddit.com Report

#15

“Happy Thursday Boo”

A dog is staring at us with the words, “Happy Thursday, Boo, Almost the weekend!“

Funny ~ Good Morning ~ Images ~ Quotes Report

#16

“Friday Will Be Here Soon, Promise”

Thursday is almost done

Report

#17

“May Your Friday Feel Like Saturday Morning”

A dog is blinking an eye at us with the words, “May your Thursday feel like pancakes and coffee on a Saturday Morning“

imgur.com Report

#18

“Get a Hold of Yourself, Bob”

Two orange cats are talking about Thursday

SugarFreeMom.com Report

#19

Thirsty Thursday

A man pours water on another man, saying, “Happy Thirsty Thursday. “

LarryGnomes Report

#20

When It's Thursday, But It's Hard To Remain Serious

Scene from the Batman about Thursday and Friday clash.

nickn2323 Report

#21

“What Do You Mean It’s Thursday?”

A frightened dog with a wide eye, saying, “What do you mean, it's only Thursday “

Funny Memes India Report

#22

“You're Scheduled Friday”

The orange cat is looking at us, saying, “The storm will pass Thursday; you're scheduled Friday“

DesperateHelicopter8 Report

#23

A Happy Turtoise Brings Exciting News

The turtle with the natural background is looking at us, saying, “It’s Thursday, my dudes. “

imgur.com Report

#24

“We All Know What That Means”

Colonel Toad is looking at us, saying, “Gentlemen, it is with great pleasure to inform you that Yesterday was Wednesday.“

BenJacobs04 Report

#25

“Narrow Dog”

A huge brown dog in the car is looking at us, saying, “This is a narrow dog. He wishes you a happy Thursday.“

Elevendy-Sheven Report

#26

“The Weekend’s Right Around the Corner”

A cat jumps into the air, saying, “Hey, Look! The weekend's right around the corner! Happy Thursday!“

otctrainingcentre Report

#27

“Arise My Fellow Chaps”

A frog with a pink hat, saying, “Arise, my fellow chaps, 'tis Thursday.“

jai_wadhwa_ Report

#28

Kermit Wishes Everyone a Great Thursday

Kermit from the Muppet Show looking at us from his table, saying, “Good morning, have a great Thursday.“

Funny ~ Good Morning ~ Images ~ Quotes Report

#29

“I'm Here to Inform You…”

A salamander is looking at us, saying, “I am here to inform you that today is Thursday.“

Zike77 Report

#30

“What?!”

A snarling orange cat is looking at us, saying, “What?! It's only Thursday??“

Funny ~ Good Morning ~ Images ~ Quotes Report

#31

“Some People Call It Thursday…”

A man shouting in the concert, saying, “Some people call it Thursday, I call it Friday eve!“

labelpresents_official Report

#32

A Lucky Thursday

A fisherman is releasing a fish from his boat, saying, “Lucky for you, it’s throwback Thursday.“

imgur.com Report

#33

“According to My Calculations… “

A small white dog with glasses said, “My calculations say it's Thursday! Woof!“

Report

#34

“If Thursday Could Actually Be Friday…”

Office meme about Thursday

itimestweets Report

#35

“Curly Chicken Says It's Thursday” 

A brown curly chicken is staring at us and saying, “Curly Chichen says it’s Thursday, my bros.“

Cautious_Tonight Report

#36

“If Thursday Could Be Friday”

A grey cat with fake black glasses and a red tie is staring at us and saying, “Yeah, if Thursday could be Friday, that’d be great.“

4thstfosters Report

#37

“What Day It Is Today?”

A man woke up in bed and is now staring at us, saying, “It's not Tuesday... It’s not Wednesday. It’s Thursday!“

mebibad Report

#38

“When You Thought It’s Friday…”

A yawning cat face, saying, “When you thought it was Friday, but it’s only Thursday.“

purrfectspark Report

#39

“Ta Da!”

A dancing bulldog, saying, “Ta-da, it's Thursday! Nearly the Weekend.“

Report

#40

Fancy Axeloti Has Important News to Share

A sir salamander is staring at us, saying, “It is my pleasure to inform you that today is Thursday.“

pacoporella Report

References
  1. “Why Is Thursday Named For A Comic Book Character?” Dictionary, October 18, 2018. | https://www.dictionary.com/e/thursday/

