This Thumbless Man’s Genius Life Hacks And Quirky Humor Are Breaking The Internet
Thumbless man demonstrating genius life hacks with quirky humor in a casual indoor setting.
Health & Wellness, Lifestyle

This Thumbless Man’s Genius Life Hacks And Quirky Humor Are Breaking The Internet

Abel Musa Miño Entertainment News Writer
A Chinese man who was born without thumbs has gone mega viral for his ingenious life hacks that prove creativity can outshine limitations.

26-year-old Qiao Aalbers was born in China with just eight fingers: a rare congenital condition often linked to genetic factors or infections during pregnancy. 

Adopted by a Dutch couple at just four months old, he grew up in the Netherlands, where his missing thumbs once made him feel isolated and insecure.

Highlights
  • Qiao Aalbers, an influencer born without thumbs, found viral fame for his clever and humorous life hacks.
  • The 26-year-old now inspires millions with his confidence and self-acceptance.
  • Aalbers proudly calls himself the “living proof” that thumbs are optional, able to do most activities without issues.

“I used to feel different,” he said. “As a child, I didn’t like being stared at.”

Over the years, however, Aalbers transformed what others saw as a disability into an internet sensation, going massively viral under the nickname “Lucky 8.”

    An influencer born without thumbs has gone massively viral after showing the ingenious life hacks he uses everyday

    Young man demonstrating life hacks with expressive hands, showcasing thumbless creativity and quirky humor in a casual setting.

    Young man demonstrating life hacks with expressive hands, showcasing thumbless creativity and quirky humor in a casual setting.

    Image credits: TikTok/qiaodilucky8

    Before becoming an internet sensation with hundreds of millions of views, Aalbers began posting short videos of himself performing everyday tasks effortlessly despite having no thumbs.

    In one viral clip, he shows how his unique anatomy allows his hand to slip into spaces others would have trouble with, by slipping into a narrow vase and scrubbing it clean in seconds. 

    Thumbless man showcasing genius life hacks with his hands in a cozy indoor setting, combining humor and creativity.

    Thumbless man showcasing genius life hacks with his hands in a cozy indoor setting, combining humor and creativity.

    Image credits: TikTok/qiaodilucky8

    In another, he slides his hand inside a tall tube of chips, grabs one, and pulls it out with precision. 

    “I envy your chip-eating dominance. I really want to give you a thumbs-up,” one viewer commented. Aalbers simply responded playfully by putting on a five-finger glove and raising it to the camera.

    @qiaodilucky8 Have a drink buddy 🤞 #nothumbs#fyp#asian#funnytok♬ original sound – Qiao Di Lucky 8

    In another clip, he demonstrates how he can twist off a water bottle cap, use chopsticks, balance difficult objects, and even spark a lighter with ease.

    “You do not have to feel sorry for me,” he told his followers in a joint video with his girlfriend. “I can do many things, like escape handcuffs or get a 20 percent discount on manicures.”

    When asked about prosthetics, Aalbers was clear. “I have spent 26 years adapting to life without thumbs. I do not want to spend another 26 adapting to having them,” he said.

    Text message saying No why do I keep looking for your thumbs, illustrating this thumbless man's quirky humor and genius life hacks.

    Text message saying No why do I keep looking for your thumbs, illustrating this thumbless man's quirky humor and genius life hacks.

    Young man wearing glasses and a black hoodie showing hands without thumbs sharing genius life hacks and quirky humor.

    Young man wearing glasses and a black hoodie showing hands without thumbs sharing genius life hacks and quirky humor.

    Image credits: TikTok/qiaodilucky8

    Despite the humor, he admits that life without thumbs isn’t always easy. 

    Tasks like untying ribbons or hitchhiking have proven to be tricky, and the stares from strangers sometimes make him anxious. But rather than letting it define him, he has learned to find strength in difference.

    Aalbers’ creativity has earned him over 30,000 followers online and turned him into a symbol of resilience

    Young boy in yellow boots sitting in grass holding flowers, reflecting a thumbless man's genius life hacks and quirky humor.

    Young boy in yellow boots sitting in grass holding flowers, reflecting a thumbless man's genius life hacks and quirky humor.

    Image credits: TikTok/qiaodilucky8

    He currently lives in Shanghai, where he works as an English tutor and continues to post new content with his girlfriend.

    When asked about what motivated him to become a content creator, he explained that it had less to do with himself and more to do with others.

    @qiaodilucky8 Born to be disabled. Forced to clean 😔 #nothumbs#fyp#couples#asian#cleaning♬ som original – 𝑷𝒆𝒅𝒓𝒂𝒅𝒂𝒔🎵

    “I could give you the typical ‘I was insecure, I wanted to feel confident’ answer, but the truth is that I simply wanted to make people laugh,” he said, giving his own version of a thumbs up: making a heart figure with his index and middle fingers.

    Text post saying Think I’m too dirty, I blame child me, showcasing this thumbless man's quirky humor and life hacks online.

    Screenshot of a social media post by a thumbless man sharing a witty comment showcasing his quirky humor and genius life hacks.

    Young man with no thumbs eating chips and holding Pringles can showing genius life hacks and quirky humor online.

    Young man with no thumbs eating chips and holding Pringles can showing genius life hacks and quirky humor online.

    Image credits: TikTok/qiaodilucky8

    “I’m the living example that thumbs are optional.”

    The combination of charm, resilience, and a sense of humor continues to attract fans, with his videos being full of uplifting comments.

    @qiaodilucky8 What should I fist next…? #nothumbs#hiddentalents#fyp#funny#asian♬ original sound – hairbyharleyy

    “You are handsome and have a great personality,” one of his fans wrote. 

    “You should be proud of your superpower. You would be perfect as a hand jewellery model.” 

    Another asked, “How do you type on a keyboard? Can you play piano or guitar? You’re just so interesting.”

    The influencer’s condition, thumb aplasia, occurs in approximately one every 100,000 births

    Thumbless man and another person holding hands in a creative way on a brick sidewalk, showcasing unique life hacks.

    Thumbless man and another person holding hands in a creative way on a brick sidewalk, showcasing unique life hacks.

    Image credits: TikTok/qiaodilucky8

    What makes Aalbers’ story even more remarkable is how rare his condition is. 

    A complete or partial absence of thumbs at birth is a condition known as thumb aplasia, and while it affects approximately one in 100,000 births, a total absence of the digit is even rarer.

    The thumb is responsible for nearly half of a hand’s total function, making its absence one of the most challenging limb differences to adapt to.

    @qiaodilucky8 In case you ever wondered, it feels like holding a dinosaurs claw 🦖 #fyp#dinosaur#nothumbs#relatable#asian♬ original sound – bella ☮︎

    It is so crucial, in fact, that some doctors recommend surgical reconstruction, known as pollicization, where an index finger is surgically reshaped into a thumb. But Aalbers rejected that path entirely.

    Man with no thumbs wearing sunglasses and black shirt standing on tiled pavement holding a large bag, showcasing life hacks and humor.

    Man with no thumbs wearing sunglasses and black shirt standing on tiled pavement holding a large bag, showcasing life hacks and humor.

    Image credits: TikTok/qiaodilucky8

    Instead, he built his own methods, such as relying on modified grips and unconventional hand movements that allow him to function independently

    In interviews, he’s been asked if he’d ever want thumbs, but his stance remains firm: “If I woke up with them, I’d probably get rid of them,” he said.

    “You win.” Viewers praised the influencer for his resilience and creativity

    A man without thumbs sharing genius life hacks with quirky humor, engaging viewers and breaking internet trends.

    A man without thumbs sharing genius life hacks with quirky humor, engaging viewers and breaking internet trends.

    Screenshot of an online comment by Paul D showing text Not weird. It’s your way, illustrating quirky humor in internet discussions.

    Screenshot of an online comment by Paul D showing text Not weird. It’s your way, illustrating quirky humor in internet discussions.

    Screenshot of a social media comment highlighting challenges with ribbons, related to a thumbless man's life hacks and humor.

    Screenshot of a social media comment highlighting challenges with ribbons, related to a thumbless man's life hacks and humor.

    A thumbless man sharing genius life hacks and quirky humor, smiling in a casual indoor setting.

    A thumbless man sharing genius life hacks and quirky humor, smiling in a casual indoor setting.

    Text post from demolishedbraindead reading okay sir, you don’t have to flex that hard, fine you win, showcasing thumbless man’s quirky humor and life hacks.

    Text post from demolishedbraindead reading okay sir, you don’t have to flex that hard, fine you win, showcasing thumbless man’s quirky humor and life hacks.

    Thumbless man demonstrating genius life hacks with quirky humor in a casual online post.

    Thumbless man demonstrating genius life hacks with quirky humor in a casual online post.

    Man without thumbs demonstrating genius life hacks with quirky humor in a casual setting, breaking the internet with creativity.

    Man without thumbs demonstrating genius life hacks with quirky humor in a casual setting, breaking the internet with creativity.

    Chat screenshot showing a message "We adapt" by user keeley, illustrating thumbless man's genius life hacks and quirky humor.

    Chat screenshot showing a message "We adapt" by user keeley, illustrating thumbless man's genius life hacks and quirky humor.

    Comment text on a white background showing quirky humor from a thumbless man sharing genius life hacks online.

    Comment text on a white background showing quirky humor from a thumbless man sharing genius life hacks online.

    Text post by user tedj saying "Subway Surfer is his worst enemy," showcasing quirky humor from a thumbless man known for genius life hacks.

    Text post by user tedj saying "Subway Surfer is his worst enemy," showcasing quirky humor from a thumbless man known for genius life hacks.

    Alt text: Man without thumbs sharing genius life hacks and quirky humor, capturing internet attention with innovative ideas and charm.

    Alt text: Man without thumbs sharing genius life hacks and quirky humor, capturing internet attention with innovative ideas and charm.

    Screenshot of a social media comment reading how do u count till 10, showcasing quirky humor and life hacks by a thumbless man.

    Screenshot of a social media comment reading how do u count till 10, showcasing quirky humor and life hacks by a thumbless man.

    Text post on social media about human adaptability, highlighting thumbless man's genius life hacks and quirky humor.

    Text post on social media about human adaptability, highlighting thumbless man's genius life hacks and quirky humor.

    Screenshot of a comment praising a thumbless man’s quirky humor and genius life hacks for their originality and positivity online.

    Screenshot of a comment praising a thumbless man’s quirky humor and genius life hacks for their originality and positivity online.

    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Entertainment News Writer

    Born in Santiago, Chile, with a background in communication and international relations, I bring a global perspective to entertainment reporting at Bored Panda. I cover celebrity news, Hollywood events, true crime, and viral stories that resonate across cultures. My reporting has been featured on Google News, connecting international audiences to the latest in entertainment. For me, journalism is about bridging local stories with global conversations, arming readers with the knowledge necessary to make up their own minds. Research is at the core of my work. I believe that well-sourced, factual storytelling is essential to building trust and driving meaningful engagement.

