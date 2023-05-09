"In September 2013, Sassy lost her sight to a deteriorating eye condition called Uveitis Iritis. The vision loss started at 14 and she lost major chunks of it by the time she was 16. 8 years ago, she went in for an eye operation with the knowledge that the results could go either way. Her eye had had so many operations on it earlier that it had become too weak and damaged and there was a high chance that it could not withstand another.



Yet, the eternal optimist - Sassy, went in to the surgery with a positive mindset. Unfortunately however, she came out of the surgery, with blood over her eye… which meant that no light could get in.



Once the blood subsided… Sassy could see light or what you can call “light perception.” She can tell day from night. But that is all!



When we went out for her photo session, I noticed Sassy looking towards the sky... Her beautiful eyes were chasing the light...



The next five years were a rollercoaster of emotions for Sassy.



"I have been diagnosed with depression. I have taken it out on people I care about the most. I get angry and frustrated. And there are days I have truly wished that I could turn back the clock and never have the operation. I want people reading this to know that no matter what, you are not alone and that you will come out on the other side. Because here I am… telling you this story… BECAUSE I GOT PAST IT!!” She says.



"For years I was tethering on the edge between two worlds. The sighted world and the blind world.



As my world became darker. More shadow than light… I was left behind.



I was still me, I wasn’t different, but to others I was. I had changed.



With my future distorting before my very own eyes, I didn’t know which path to take. But with each step, it became a triumph, a celebration and a new milestone reached.



I face misconceptions, prejudice and discrimination. But I also face love, support, compassion and inclusion.



I see the beauty everywhere I go. I hear the laughter and I feel the joy.



Now I stand out from the crowd and I shine.



I carry the weight of who I am with pride. Everything I want to be and everything I can be.” ~ poem by @sassywyattofficial (The girl who sees light.)"