102 Times People Found Something So Ridiculous At The Thrift Store They Just Had To Share
Shopping at thrift stores is great: you can find something authentic, it doesn't hurt your wallet, and you're helping the planet by not contributing to overconsumption. In 2024, roughly 90% of Americans and Canadians engaged with a thrift store through either shopping or donating. And Gen Z is leading the trend, with 60% thrifting monthly.
Nevertheless, lately, thrifting lovers have been noticing a worrying trend where second-hand goods are often pricier than their new counterparts. So much so that they've been posting the prices online and shaming thrift retailers. We've collected the funniest and most absurd examples of ridiculous thrift item prices and present them to you here, Pandas!
This post may include affiliate links.
Cocktail Umbrellas $12 Each
Seen in an antique store, so possibly vintage? Still this is one of the most ridiculous things I've seen in a second hand shop. And the pink one was ripped! Saw a listing on eBay where you could buy 25 vintage ones for $20. And new you can get about 145 for $9 from Oriental Trading Company.
My Local Thrift Shop Got A New Store Manager
The Goodwill Price Is Almost Double Of The Marshall’s It’s Came From
My local Goodwill does that with Lucky Brand t-shirts. They charge like $40 by calling them vintage collectibles, but they're just old, worn out, faded t-shirts.
$5 For A Blown Out Hole And A Spider
There Has To Be Something I'm Missing Here. Is There Something To This Rock?
Dude
I Wish This Was A Joke
A Clearly Fake "Issey Miyake" Backpack For $350
No Authenticity, No Certification, No Return, No Exchange, No Explanation
Would You Like A Pair Of 2 Different Shoes For $20?
Dirty Bag With Used Pencil, Anyone?
Spotted At An Estate Sale
Not all vinyl is collectable. Mostly it's 60's & 70's Rock, and some blues and jazz and the albums have to be in mint condition with the dust jacket. None in this pile would qualify.
I Think The Employees Just Do This To See If Someone Actually Buys It
How Did These Make It Out To The Shelf?
The Ole Wasp Nest Under Glass 20 Bones
The case might be a bargain if you had something else you wanted to put in it.
At "Value" Village In Canada
Is This A Joke?
$800 For “Some Gold Earring Singles And Cool Beads” Says The Employee
$400 Fake Louis Vuitton. Who Can I Report This To?
Need advice on who I can contact before someone gets scammed by Goodwill for $400. The employees know it’s fake after I brought up the flaws but put it back in the case. This color combination doesn’t even exist.
It’s Almost Cheaper To Buy Books New Now
I Just Get Mad When I Go Now
Some little Mexican lady that spoke little English came up to me while in goodwill and said, “I no afford anything, this donation yes?” Made me so sick, these prices are ridiculous.
Some Absurdly Priced Items I Found Today At A Thrift Store
5 Glass Yogurt Jars For $5. I Think You Can Get Them Filled With Yogurt For $1 Each. Why Does Goodwill Do This?
Those jars will probably go for $.99 on the final day of purple tag sales or something stupid like that… just put decent prices on them to begin with, d**n
I'll Style This With My Versachi And Goochie
Hm. Charity Diapers Meant To Be Free For Needy Families. “Not For Sale” On Sale At Griftwill
I Love Reducing Waste, But Not Everything Needs To Be Donated To The Thrift Store. There's No Way Those Markers Aren't Dry, Right?
Stitch Marker "Earrings"
Found these "earrings" at the local Savers. Tried to tell a cashier that they weren't earrings and are available like 50pc for $3 she said, "well some kid will probably wear them as earrings because they look like safety pins."
They are... Not traditional ear piercing size.
$15 For A Pyrex 1 Cup Measuring Cup
If it's the order stuff before they sold the name, it's worth it. Vintage name is all CAPS.
One Of Those Cardboard Boxes That The Grocery Store Gives You To Carry Multiple Bottles Of Wine. What You Smoking, Goodwill?
someone should get a slap for that, to bring them back to reality
Oh The Possibilities
I Laughed And Laughed Some More. Shein Dress For $39.99 At A Local Thrift. What A Deal
I Gave Up Today When I Found This KFC Container For 0.89 Today
It Was So Hard To Not Get This Shein Beauty
For A Used Candle And Matted Plush?
I Thought These Were Free On The USPS Website. This Local Goodwill Is Breaking The Law I Think. Do I Report Them To Their Corporate Or USPS?
My Favorite Thrift Store Has A New Manager… And So It Begins
LOL I Walked Out After
Nothing Should Cost $300 At A Shop That Runs On Donations
Oh Boy, A Deal On Used Vaseline
Oh, A Mohicsno?
Starbucks Shopping Bag For $2 That You Can Get For Free From Starbucks
My So Just Paid $15 For This At A Thrift Store
Pair Of Matching Urns In Thrift Shop. Very Heavy And High Quality, With Names And Dates, So Not Just Cheap Decorations. Empty, But Clearly Contained Cremains At One Time
Leaking Coyote Mist Found At The Thrift Store. Thank You Random Citizen
I’m Getting Really Tired Of This. I’m Sure You Can Get These Brand New For A Similar Price. Money Is Tight And Seeing This At Thrift Stores Is Really Discouraging
They Raised The Price With A New Tag But Didn't Remove Old Tag
I’m Just Gonna Start Stealing Stuff
Local Goodwill Is Pre-Damaging The Clothes
This particular goodwill has an interesting new idea. They pre-damage the clothing. I was browsing the racks today, and noticed a lot of the clothing had what I thought were initials written on the logo. Then I found some new with tags that had the initials written in it. Then I started to wonder what was going on and asked the cashier. She says its part of an anti-theft policy? They write with marker in the logo to help them reduce theft?
So cool. I would never have thought to write all over the product so I could detour thieves!
Oh, an check out them prices.
Goodwill Selling “Mystery” Amazon Returns For $60
Estate Sale I Just Spent 30 Seconds At
Thanks Savers
Canadian "Thrift" Store Selling Stolen Walmart Baskets For A Profit
The Local Thrift Store Has Decided To Write The Price Of The Lens Using Permanent Marker On The Actual Lens
At First I Thought It Said $41.99 And I Still Thought That Was Outrageous
I Prefer My Mouthwash To Be At Least Half Full, Even If It Is Just $1
Previously Owned K-Cup, $4.99
In What World? My Mouth Dropped
Some Thrift Stores Scare Me. Obvious Fake For $600
Aahahahaha
These Are $5 Brand-New At A Bass Pro Shop
Box Of Dollar General Tissues For Double The Price
Goodwill More Like Good Grief. Literally Haven’t Even Left The Store Yet And I’m Posting This Because I Can’t Believe
Goodwill Selling Sunflower Oil Expired In 1998
About Half Of The Jeans At My Goodwill Were Priced Similarly
Applesnax Tops
Antique Mall In Ohio. $80 For A Shein Coat Is Wild
Local Thrift Store Caught On, Now They’re Using Ebay Listings
Although $69 doesn’t sound too bad (even though people are seeking it for $80 off eBay not close to $300) it’s still petty just to slap the piece of paper on.