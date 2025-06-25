ADVERTISEMENT

Shopping at thrift stores is great: you can find something authentic, it doesn't hurt your wallet, and you're helping the planet by not contributing to overconsumption. In 2024, roughly 90% of Americans and Canadians engaged with a thrift store through either shopping or donating. And Gen Z is leading the trend, with 60% thrifting monthly.

Nevertheless, lately, thrifting lovers have been noticing a worrying trend where second-hand goods are often pricier than their new counterparts. So much so that they've been posting the prices online and shaming thrift retailers. We've collected the funniest and most absurd examples of ridiculous thrift item prices and present them to you here, Pandas!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Cocktail Umbrellas $12 Each

Hand holding two miniature foldout fans with price tags, a ridiculous thrift store find shared online.

Seen in an antique store, so possibly vintage? Still this is one of the most ridiculous things I've seen in a second hand shop. And the pink one was ripped! Saw a listing on eBay where you could buy 25 vintage ones for $20. And new you can get about 145 for $9 from Oriental Trading Company.

APenguinInATuxedo Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
RELATED:
    #2

    My Local Thrift Shop Got A New Store Manager

    Ridiculously overpriced thrift store silverware sets with price tags over two hundred dollars each wrapped in plastic.

    MajorBirthdayParty Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    18points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #3

    The Goodwill Price Is Almost Double Of The Marshall’s It’s Came From

    Price tag comparison on thrift store men's long sleeve shirt showing two different prices on one item.

    5upermercado Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    18points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    crazycatlisa avatar
    Damned_Cat
    Damned_Cat
    Community Member
    30 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My local Goodwill does that with Lucky Brand t-shirts. They charge like $40 by calling them vintage collectibles, but they're just old, worn out, faded t-shirts.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #4

    $5 For A Blown Out Hole And A Spider

    Spider crawling on a ripped thrift store shirt, highlighting ridiculous finds people shared from thrift store shopping.

    teenytinyytaylor Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    17points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #5

    There Has To Be Something I'm Missing Here. Is There Something To This Rock?

    Hand holding a large rock with a $24.99 Goodwill price tag, a ridiculous thrift store find shared online.

    mariachipatron Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    17points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    Dude

    Waffle iron with burnt, moldy waffle inside found at thrift store, showcasing ridiculous thrift store finds.

    Troshock Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    17points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #7

    I Wish This Was A Joke

    Clear glass dish holding a plastic bag of ramen noodle seasoning packs priced at one dollar in a thrift store display.

    rrrriley Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    15points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #8

    A Clearly Fake "Issey Miyake" Backpack For $350

    Purple geometric patterned Issey Miyake backpack with a $350 thrift store price tag showing original $1,000 value.

    pixeldustnz Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    15points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #9

    No Authenticity, No Certification, No Return, No Exchange, No Explanation

    Gold necklace with a $2,399.99 price tag displayed in a thrift store, highlighting ridiculous thrift store finds shared online.

    dongnp196 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    15points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #10

    Would You Like A Pair Of 2 Different Shoes For $20?

    Pair of worn Birkenstock sandals with a thrift store price tag displaying $19.99 and a handwritten note.

    Rowsdower_was_taken Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    15points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    Dirty Bag With Used Pencil, Anyone?

    Hand holding a clear plastic bag with a used pencil inside, priced at $1.09 in a thrift store aisle.

    mandernaga Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    15points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #12

    Spotted At An Estate Sale

    Stack of rare albums with a handwritten sign at a thrift store, highlighting ridiculous thrift store finds shared online.

    garfieldsez Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    15points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    rgroper avatar
    Robin Roper
    Robin Roper
    Community Member
    4 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Not all vinyl is collectable. Mostly it's 60's & 70's Rock, and some blues and jazz and the albums have to be in mint condition with the dust jacket. None in this pile would qualify.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #13

    I Think The Employees Just Do This To See If Someone Actually Buys It

    Ridiculous thrift store find showing paper towels and toilet paper with price tags on a shelf surrounded by mugs and dishes.

    iamjoeywan Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    15points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #14

    How Did These Make It Out To The Shelf?

    Worn out cracked shoes found at the thrift store shelf, showcasing ridiculous thrift store finds shared by shoppers.

    ZebraBoat Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    15points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    The Ole Wasp Nest Under Glass 20 Bones

    Wasp nest in a glass case labeled $19.99, a ridiculous thrift store find people shared online.

    georgecostanza11 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    15points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    crazycatlisa avatar
    Damned_Cat
    Damned_Cat
    Community Member
    24 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The case might be a bargain if you had something else you wanted to put in it.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #16

    At "Value" Village In Canada

    Bright pink flip flops with a $29.99 thrift store price tag displayed on a metal shelf at a thrift store sale.

    604col Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    15points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #17

    Is This A Joke?

    Hand holding a black hair tie with a $2.99 price tag found at the thrift store, showing a ridiculous thrift store find.

    _tOomanYfandOms_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #18

    $800 For “Some Gold Earring Singles And Cool Beads” Says The Employee

    Glass jar filled with assorted thrift store jewelry pieces priced ridiculously high at 799.99 dollars.

    spongeboi-me-bob Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #19

    $400 Fake Louis Vuitton. Who Can I Report This To?

    Luxury Louis Vuitton bag found at thrift store with $399.99 Goodwill price tag, showcasing ridiculous thrift store finds.

    Need advice on who I can contact before someone gets scammed by Goodwill for $400. The employees know it’s fake after I brought up the flaws but put it back in the case. This color combination doesn’t even exist.

    p--py Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #20

    It’s Almost Cheaper To Buy Books New Now

    Books priced at $4.99 each on a thrift store shelf with DVDs overhead, showcasing ridiculous thrift store finds.

    cooperwest1985 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #21

    I Just Get Mad When I Go Now

    Furniture ticket showing a $6000 price for a vintage Afghan rug and another ticket on an inexpensive table at a thrift store.

    Some little Mexican lady that spoke little English came up to me while in goodwill and said, “I no afford anything, this donation yes?” Made me so sick, these prices are ridiculous.

    kylestillthatdude Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #22

    Some Absurdly Priced Items I Found Today At A Thrift Store

    Black leather boots and beige jacket with high price tags displayed inside a thrift store showing ridiculous thrift store finds.

    dayrem Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #23

    5 Glass Yogurt Jars For $5. I Think You Can Get Them Filled With Yogurt For $1 Each. Why Does Goodwill Do This?

    Ridiculous thrift store find of glass yogurt containers, still packaged, priced at $4.99 in a plastic bag on a store shelf.

    acebucked Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    msonntag1028 avatar
    Delta Dawn
    Delta Dawn
    Community Member
    34 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Those jars will probably go for $.99 on the final day of purple tag sales or something stupid like that… just put decent prices on them to begin with, d**n

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #24

    I'll Style This With My Versachi And Goochie

    Close-up of a thrift store clothing tag on a Burberry shirt priced at 49.99, showing size and men's long sleeve dress style.

    FlyByHikes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #25

    Hm. Charity Diapers Meant To Be Free For Needy Families. “Not For Sale” On Sale At Griftwill

    Package of diapers with thrift store price tag showing $3.99 on a shelf in a thrift store setting.

    Mars-Cowboy Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #26

    I Love Reducing Waste, But Not Everything Needs To Be Donated To The Thrift Store. There's No Way Those Markers Aren't Dry, Right?

    Thrift store art set found with only a few markers and pencils, missing most of the original 68 pieces inside the plastic case.

    customarymagic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #27

    Stitch Marker "Earrings"

    Hand holding thrift store price tag showing $2.99 for colorful plastic costume jewelry at Savers thrift store.

    Found these "earrings" at the local Savers. Tried to tell a cashier that they weren't earrings and are available like 50pc for $3 she said, "well some kid will probably wear them as earrings because they look like safety pins."
    They are... Not traditional ear piercing size.

    lamentableBonk Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #28

    $15 For A Pyrex 1 Cup Measuring Cup

    Clear glass measuring cup with a price tag at a thrift store, showcasing ridiculous finds shared by people online.

    alaskagirl1992 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    tropicaltarot avatar
    Tropical Tarot
    Tropical Tarot
    Community Member
    22 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If it's the order stuff before they sold the name, it's worth it. Vintage name is all CAPS.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #29

    One Of Those Cardboard Boxes That The Grocery Store Gives You To Carry Multiple Bottles Of Wine. What You Smoking, Goodwill?

    Cardboard six-pack bottle holder with thrift store price tag on shelf, an example of ridiculous thrift store finds.

    President_Zucchini Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    msonntag1028 avatar
    Delta Dawn
    Delta Dawn
    Community Member
    32 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    someone should get a slap for that, to bring them back to reality

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #30

    Oh The Possibilities

    Hand holding an empty cardboard tube with a $1 price tag found at a thrift store among miscellaneous items.

    prop-65-warning Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #31

    I Laughed And Laughed Some More. Shein Dress For $39.99 At A Local Thrift. What A Deal

    Red velvet garment with a SHEIN label and a $39.99 thrift store price tag, showcasing ridiculous thrift store finds.

    Drinkingmytea2 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #32

    I Gave Up Today When I Found This KFC Container For 0.89 Today

    Plastic KFC bucket lid found at thrift store, showcasing a unique and ridiculous thrift store find idea.

    rolandfinn Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #33

    It Was So Hard To Not Get This Shein Beauty

    Ridiculous thrift store find of a wrinkled jumpsuit with a large tear, priced at $6.99 at Goodwill.

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #34

    For A Used Candle And Matted Plush?

    Ridiculous thrift store finds including an overpriced candle and an expensive pink plush unicorn toy at Goodwill.

    No-Giraffe-8096 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #35

    I Thought These Were Free On The USPS Website. This Local Goodwill Is Breaking The Law I Think. Do I Report Them To Their Corporate Or USPS?

    Stack of large flat rate USPS priority mail boxes wrapped in plastic at a thrift store with price stickers visible

    lawn-mumps Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #36

    My Favorite Thrift Store Has A New Manager… And So It Begins

    Vintage McCoy pottery wishing well planter found at thrift store with detailed design and original chain missing.

    p--py Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #37

    LOL I Walked Out After

    Hand holding a new 16-color watercolor paint set with price tag in a thrift store shopping cart.

    Relevant-Zucchini4 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #38

    Nothing Should Cost $300 At A Shop That Runs On Donations

    Intricately designed Disney Tiana figurine found at thrift store priced at 319.99 alongside online listing over 1300.

    justalittlestupid Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #39

    Oh Boy, A Deal On Used Vaseline

    Two unopened Vaseline containers packaged together in a thrift store marked with a $4.49 price tag on a wire rack.

    sharilynj Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #40

    Oh, A Mohicsno?

    Pink hoodie with black stars and the word mohic sno displayed, tagged at $99.99 found at a thrift store.

    Embarrassed_Dinner_6 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #41

    Starbucks Shopping Bag For $2 That You Can Get For Free From Starbucks

    Hand holding a thrift store paper bag with a face design and yellow price stickers, found something ridiculous at the thrift store.

    WheresDorinda Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #42

    My So Just Paid $15 For This At A Thrift Store

    Framed amateur painting of an angel with exaggerated facial features found at a thrift store, showcasing ridiculous thrift store finds.

    Alliekat1282 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #43

    Pair Of Matching Urns In Thrift Shop. Very Heavy And High Quality, With Names And Dates, So Not Just Cheap Decorations. Empty, But Clearly Contained Cremains At One Time

    Two metal urns with floral designs and engraved dates found in a thrift store among unusual items.

    drifter3026 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #44

    Leaking Coyote Mist Found At The Thrift Store. Thank You Random Citizen

    Bottle of coyote mist with coyote urine label found at thrift store alongside black glove and bags.

    MrSomeone107 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #45

    I’m Getting Really Tired Of This. I’m Sure You Can Get These Brand New For A Similar Price. Money Is Tight And Seeing This At Thrift Stores Is Really Discouraging

    Plaid thrift store shoes priced at $24.99 with worn-out soles, highlighting ridiculous finds shared by people.

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #46

    They Raised The Price With A New Tag But Didn't Remove Old Tag

    Two thrift store price tags on coats showing different prices on similar items found at Goodwill.

    cajunfrere Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #47

    I’m Just Gonna Start Stealing Stuff

    Floppy disk labeled Business Plan Pro 2.0 for sale at thrift store with price tag showing $4.49 from Goodwill.

    NeatAd3820 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #48

    Local Goodwill Is Pre-Damaging The Clothes

    Thrift store finds showing luxury brand shirts with price tags highlighting ridiculous thrift store purchases.

    This particular goodwill has an interesting new idea. They pre-damage the clothing. I was browsing the racks today, and noticed a lot of the clothing had what I thought were initials written on the logo. Then I found some new with tags that had the initials written in it. Then I started to wonder what was going on and asked the cashier. She says its part of an anti-theft policy? They write with marker in the logo to help them reduce theft?
    So cool. I would never have thought to write all over the product so I could detour thieves!
    Oh, an check out them prices.

    IddaBadDaddy Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #49

    Goodwill Selling “Mystery” Amazon Returns For $60

    Stack of Amazon mystery boxes priced at $59.99 each displayed on a pallet in a thrift store setting.

    _strangetrails Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #50

    Estate Sale I Just Spent 30 Seconds At

    Worn-out cookware and a toaster oven with price tags found at a thrift store showcasing ridiculous thrift store finds.

    toatorkhat Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #51

    Thanks Savers

    Price tags showing conflicting prices on thrift store activewear pants in a clothing rack with hangers.

    PatientEnthusiasm779 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #52

    Canadian "Thrift" Store Selling Stolen Walmart Baskets For A Profit

    Blue Walmart basket with a Value Village price tag showing a thrift store item priced at $3.99 on a store shelf.

    BurgundyBerry Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #53

    The Local Thrift Store Has Decided To Write The Price Of The Lens Using Permanent Marker On The Actual Lens

    Hand holding a vintage camera lens marked 1994 found at a thrift store, showcasing a ridiculous thrift store find.

    PaJoHo02 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    tobb-1 avatar
    WindySwede
    WindySwede
    Community Member
    15 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "It's a good clean surface, why wouldn't I?" 🤷‍♂️

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #54

    At First I Thought It Said $41.99 And I Still Thought That Was Outrageous

    Stack of vintage floral dinnerware and teacups at thrift store with high price tags, an example of ridiculous thrift store finds.

    Celestial-Salamander Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #55

    I Prefer My Mouthwash To Be At Least Half Full, Even If It Is Just $1

    Ridiculous thrift store find: a half-used bottle of cinnamon-flavored Close-Up mouthwash with a $1 price tag.

    1andOne Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    tobb-1 avatar
    WindySwede
    WindySwede
    Community Member
    13 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And preferably not touched by any strangers mouth? Yes?

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #56

    Previously Owned K-Cup, $4.99

    Hand holding a thrift store item priced $4.99, clearly showing a coffee pod with a hole punched in its center.

    bergerberg Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #57

    In What World? My Mouth Dropped

    Beige Adidas sneakers with a $149.79 price tag found at a thrift store, showcasing ridiculous thrift store finds.

    helpmehelpyou1981 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #58

    Some Thrift Stores Scare Me. Obvious Fake For $600

    Bright pink Balenciaga sneakers found at thrift store priced at $599.99, showcasing ridiculous thrift store finds.

    glixam Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #59

    Aahahahaha

    Black lace Victoria's Secret underwear with a price tag, found at a thrift store among various secondhand items.

    killreagan84 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #60

    These Are $5 Brand-New At A Bass Pro Shop

    Orange Bass Pro Shops hat with Goodwill thrift store price tag hanging on display rack at thrift store.

    VurrTheDestroyer Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #61

    Box Of Dollar General Tissues For Double The Price

    Box of facial tissues with thrift store price tag on shelf, a ridiculous thrift store find to share.

    Yoghurtty Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #62

    Goodwill More Like Good Grief. Literally Haven’t Even Left The Store Yet And I’m Posting This Because I Can’t Believe

    Bright yellow thrift store sandals designed like an egg carton with farm fresh cage-free toes branding.

    mcharpymeal Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #63

    Goodwill Selling Sunflower Oil Expired In 1998

    Hand holding an old bottle of Crista oil with expired date 1998 found at a thrift store, showing the label and contents.

    hurricanesurvivor Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #64

    About Half Of The Jeans At My Goodwill Were Priced Similarly

    Denim jeans with thrift store price tags showing $31.99, highlighting ridiculous thrift store prices shared online.

    SensitiveStructure59 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #65

    Applesnax Tops

    Bag of green plastic clips for $2.99 at a thrift store, an unusual thrift store find shared online.

    MuramasasYari Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    msonntag1028 avatar
    Delta Dawn
    Delta Dawn
    Community Member
    27 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    that’s what they’re paying me to take those home, right?

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #66

    Antique Mall In Ohio. $80 For A Shein Coat Is Wild

    Hand holding a thrift store coat priced at 80 dollars with a Shein label, showcasing ridiculous thrift store finds.

    Runwild_honey Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #67

    Local Thrift Store Caught On, Now They’re Using Ebay Listings

    Glass pineapple punch bowl set with cups displayed at thrift store with price tags and product photo insert.

    Although $69 doesn’t sound too bad (even though people are seeking it for $80 off eBay not close to $300) it’s still petty just to slap the piece of paper on.

    Avectasi Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #68

    For Those Who Cook By Feel

    Clear glass measuring cup with thrift store price tag of 3.85 dollars among other glassware items on display.

    fkawasaki Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #69

    Goodwill San Jose Ca Selling Trash

    Hand holding Trader Joe's Ube Spread jar and thrift store shelf with Starbucks cup and blue PATH bottle found at thrift store.

    uhlexoh Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #70

    Half Used Lotion Anyone?

    Thrift store find of a discounted Sugar Plum Swirl body lotion with price tag and close-up details.

    Psychological-Exit18 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #71

    I Truly Have No Words. Selling Literal Trash For More Than $1

    Green kate spade shopping bag with thrift store price tag hanging on a metal display rack with other bags behind it.

    cryinglightning333 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #72

    Random Woman’s 30 Years Of Service $12

    Clear glass award trophy for 30 years of service found at thrift store with price tags attached on a reddish surface.

    Ok_Guarantee_2980 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #73

    Ah Yes, I'd Love To Pay 3 Dollars For Literal Garbage

    Bag of thrift store sale items containing hundreds of aluminum can tabs priced at $2.99.

    dinoelsaur Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #74

    Surprise

    Chunky heel shoe with a thrift store price tag of $59.99, showcasing a ridiculous thrift store find shared by people.

    figfriend Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #75

    Thrift Store Selling Free Sticker For 50 Cents

    Hand holding a scratched Apple logo sticker with a $5.49 price tag found at a thrift store, ridiculous thrift find.

    nolan816 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #76

    Just Don’t Donate It If It’s Missing Pieces. That’s All. Be Kind

    3D spherical jigsaw puzzle of a world globe found at a thrift store with a missing puzzle piece on a stand.

    Desperate-News-1317 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #77

    Spotted My First Blatant Ripoff

    Orange dress with two conflicting price tags hanging on a hanger at a thrift store, showing thrift store finds.

    qellokitty Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #78

    $15 For Obviously Knock Off My Little Pony Toys

    Two vintage My Little Pony toys wrapped in plastic, found at a thrift store among other secondhand items.

    That_Pink_Furby Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #79

    Come On These Can Be Easily Recycled

    Bag of assorted bottle caps hanging with price tag in thrift store housewares section.

    ctcourt Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #80

    $75 For A Jean Jacket. Aren’t These Cheaper New At The Mall?

    Hand holding a $75 price tag on a Calvin Klein denim jacket found at a thrift store, a ridiculous thrift store find.

    FootUpstairs2782 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #81

    Is The Supposed To Be A Louis Vuitton?

    Fake designer handbag found at thrift store with misspelled brand label and $42.99 price tag, highlighting ridiculous finds.

    sirisaacnewtron4 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #82

    Ummmmmmm

    Clear plastic Talenti gelato container with price stickers, found at a thrift store among ridiculous items.

    hugcommendatore Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #83

    Only 99¢ For An Open Can Of Green Beans

    Can of mixed green beans with a damaged lid and yellow price tag found at a thrift store, showcasing ridiculous thrift store finds.

    _five_by_five_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #84

    Goodwill Charging 60% Over Retail

    Heavyweight gift wrap with animal design seen among rolls of wrapping paper at a thrift store shelf.

    DeucePot Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #85

    This Is Getting Out Of Hand

    Wooden laughing Buddha statue and glassware with vintage patterns on thrift store shelves with price tags.

    majesticshegoat Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #86

    I Laughed Out Loud. Three Used McDonald's Cups, Plastic, To-Go Cups... $1.50 Each

    Clear plastic cup with multiple thrift store price tags stuck on it, an example of ridiculous thrift store finds.

    Common-Season-8667 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #87

    $3 For A Stranger’s Baby Hair

    Ridiculous thrift store find of a "First Lock of Hair" display case with hair inside and a price tag of $2.99.

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #88

    Why Would You Pay For These?

    Cardboard sign at thrift store selling handfuls of silica gel desiccant packs for one dollar in a large black bin.

    PlatypsPlatyps Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #89

    Are We Thinking Wasps? Bees?

    White Puma sneakers with brown clumps stuck on the heel found at a thrift store, showcasing unusual thrift store finds.

    sameliepoulain Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #90

    Ruined Shoes (99% Of Them Are Tagged Like This)

    Various pairs of women's shoes found at a thrift store rack, showcasing unique styles and price tags.

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #91

    Worst Thrift Store Pull In A Long Time

    Blu-ray Spider-Man 2 and Spider-Man 3 movies found at thrift store, showcasing ridiculous movie collection discovery.

    PonderosaBones Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #92

    $399.99 Salvatore Ferragamo

    Black leather handbag priced at $399.99 on display among other bags at a thrift store with a ridiculous price tag.

    FunnyCleanJoke Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #93

    Not The Buzzball, How Did This Get Accepted?

    Glass container made from a recycled drink can, found as a ridiculous thrift store item on a metal shelf.

    constipated_cats Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #94

    $5 IKEA Shelf? That’ll Be $15

    Ridiculous thrift store item, a white plastic board with a price tag, displayed on a store shelf with other miscellaneous items.

    unrealism17 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #95

    Goodwill Selling This Shirt For More Than The Original Price

    Thrift store clothing tags showing conflicting prices, highlighting ridiculous finds at thrift stores.

    FriedRiceLegend Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #96

    $40 Target, $119 The Antique Mall

    Beaded turkey pillow found at thrift store with original price tag, detailed craftsmanship, and varied resale values.

    atomicunicornpriest Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #97

    Charging $250 For “Balecinaga” Boots

    Black leather boot with brand name embossed, found at thrift store showcasing ridiculous fashion finds shared online

    geminihilist Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #98

    Local Thrift Store Wanted $13 For An Empty Bottle Of Crown Royal

    Close-up of Crown Royal bottle with thrift store price tag showing $12.99 on housewares at a Savers thrift store.

    Grateful_J561 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #99

    My Local Thrift Store Is Trying To Sell Old Tomato Sauce Jars For $2

    Glass jar with a Classico pasta sauce lid priced at $1.99 found at the thrift store among ridiculous finds.

    carlysworkaccount Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #100

    35 Bucks For Used Shoes?

    Ridiculous thrift store find: a single LifeStride shoe with a $34.99 Goodwill price tag in a shopping cart.

    hold-up-a-sec Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #101

    Literally A Piece Of A Cardboard Box For 10$

    Cardboard piece with Allied Van Lines logo found at a thrift store, an unusual and funny thrift store discovery.

    Buddist_stalin_2 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #102

    Tempting