Nevertheless, lately, thrifting lovers have been noticing a worrying trend where second-hand goods are often pricier than their new counterparts. So much so that they've been posting the prices online and shaming thrift retailers. We've collected the funniest and most absurd examples of ridiculous thrift item prices and present them to you here, Pandas!

Shopping at thrift stores is great: you can find something authentic, it doesn't hurt your wallet, and you're helping the planet by not contributing to overconsumption. In 2024, roughly 90% of Americans and Canadians engaged with a thrift store through either shopping or donating. And Gen Z is leading the trend, with 60% thrifting monthly.

#1 Cocktail Umbrellas $12 Each Share icon Seen in an antique store, so possibly vintage? Still this is one of the most ridiculous things I've seen in a second hand shop. And the pink one was ripped! Saw a listing on eBay where you could buy 25 vintage ones for $20. And new you can get about 145 for $9 from Oriental Trading Company.



#2 My Local Thrift Shop Got A New Store Manager Share icon

#3 The Goodwill Price Is Almost Double Of The Marshall’s It’s Came From Share icon

#4 $5 For A Blown Out Hole And A Spider Share icon

#5 There Has To Be Something I'm Missing Here. Is There Something To This Rock? Share icon

#6 Dude Share icon

#7 I Wish This Was A Joke Share icon

#8 A Clearly Fake "Issey Miyake" Backpack For $350 Share icon

#9 No Authenticity, No Certification, No Return, No Exchange, No Explanation Share icon

#10 Would You Like A Pair Of 2 Different Shoes For $20? Share icon

#11 Dirty Bag With Used Pencil, Anyone? Share icon

#12 Spotted At An Estate Sale Share icon

#13 I Think The Employees Just Do This To See If Someone Actually Buys It Share icon

#14 How Did These Make It Out To The Shelf? Share icon

#15 The Ole Wasp Nest Under Glass 20 Bones Share icon

#16 At "Value" Village In Canada Share icon

#17 Is This A Joke? Share icon

#18 $800 For “Some Gold Earring Singles And Cool Beads” Says The Employee Share icon

#19 $400 Fake Louis Vuitton. Who Can I Report This To? Share icon Need advice on who I can contact before someone gets scammed by Goodwill for $400. The employees know it’s fake after I brought up the flaws but put it back in the case. This color combination doesn’t even exist.



#20 It’s Almost Cheaper To Buy Books New Now Share icon

#21 I Just Get Mad When I Go Now Share icon Some little Mexican lady that spoke little English came up to me while in goodwill and said, “I no afford anything, this donation yes?” Made me so sick, these prices are ridiculous.



#22 Some Absurdly Priced Items I Found Today At A Thrift Store Share icon

#23 5 Glass Yogurt Jars For $5. I Think You Can Get Them Filled With Yogurt For $1 Each. Why Does Goodwill Do This? Share icon

#24 I'll Style This With My Versachi And Goochie Share icon

#25 Hm. Charity Diapers Meant To Be Free For Needy Families. “Not For Sale” On Sale At Griftwill Share icon

#26 I Love Reducing Waste, But Not Everything Needs To Be Donated To The Thrift Store. There's No Way Those Markers Aren't Dry, Right? Share icon

#27 Stitch Marker "Earrings" Share icon Found these "earrings" at the local Savers. Tried to tell a cashier that they weren't earrings and are available like 50pc for $3 she said, "well some kid will probably wear them as earrings because they look like safety pins."

They are... Not traditional ear piercing size.



#28 $15 For A Pyrex 1 Cup Measuring Cup Share icon

#29 One Of Those Cardboard Boxes That The Grocery Store Gives You To Carry Multiple Bottles Of Wine. What You Smoking, Goodwill? Share icon

#30 Oh The Possibilities Share icon

#31 I Laughed And Laughed Some More. Shein Dress For $39.99 At A Local Thrift. What A Deal Share icon

#32 I Gave Up Today When I Found This KFC Container For 0.89 Today Share icon

#33 It Was So Hard To Not Get This Shein Beauty Share icon

#34 For A Used Candle And Matted Plush? Share icon

#35 I Thought These Were Free On The USPS Website. This Local Goodwill Is Breaking The Law I Think. Do I Report Them To Their Corporate Or USPS? Share icon

#36 My Favorite Thrift Store Has A New Manager… And So It Begins Share icon

#37 LOL I Walked Out After Share icon

#38 Nothing Should Cost $300 At A Shop That Runs On Donations Share icon

#39 Oh Boy, A Deal On Used Vaseline Share icon

#40 Oh, A Mohicsno? Share icon

#41 Starbucks Shopping Bag For $2 That You Can Get For Free From Starbucks Share icon

#42 My So Just Paid $15 For This At A Thrift Store Share icon

#43 Pair Of Matching Urns In Thrift Shop. Very Heavy And High Quality, With Names And Dates, So Not Just Cheap Decorations. Empty, But Clearly Contained Cremains At One Time Share icon

#44 Leaking Coyote Mist Found At The Thrift Store. Thank You Random Citizen Share icon

#45 I’m Getting Really Tired Of This. I’m Sure You Can Get These Brand New For A Similar Price. Money Is Tight And Seeing This At Thrift Stores Is Really Discouraging Share icon

#46 They Raised The Price With A New Tag But Didn't Remove Old Tag Share icon

#47 I’m Just Gonna Start Stealing Stuff Share icon

#48 Local Goodwill Is Pre-Damaging The Clothes Share icon This particular goodwill has an interesting new idea. They pre-damage the clothing. I was browsing the racks today, and noticed a lot of the clothing had what I thought were initials written on the logo. Then I found some new with tags that had the initials written in it. Then I started to wonder what was going on and asked the cashier. She says its part of an anti-theft policy? They write with marker in the logo to help them reduce theft?

So cool. I would never have thought to write all over the product so I could detour thieves!

Oh, an check out them prices.



#49 Goodwill Selling “Mystery” Amazon Returns For $60 Share icon

#50 Estate Sale I Just Spent 30 Seconds At Share icon

#51 Thanks Savers Share icon

#52 Canadian "Thrift" Store Selling Stolen Walmart Baskets For A Profit Share icon

#53 The Local Thrift Store Has Decided To Write The Price Of The Lens Using Permanent Marker On The Actual Lens Share icon

#54 At First I Thought It Said $41.99 And I Still Thought That Was Outrageous Share icon

#55 I Prefer My Mouthwash To Be At Least Half Full, Even If It Is Just $1 Share icon

#56 Previously Owned K-Cup, $4.99 Share icon

#57 In What World? My Mouth Dropped Share icon

#58 Some Thrift Stores Scare Me. Obvious Fake For $600 Share icon

#59 Aahahahaha Share icon

#60 These Are $5 Brand-New At A Bass Pro Shop Share icon

#61 Box Of Dollar General Tissues For Double The Price Share icon

#62 Goodwill More Like Good Grief. Literally Haven’t Even Left The Store Yet And I’m Posting This Because I Can’t Believe Share icon

#63 Goodwill Selling Sunflower Oil Expired In 1998 Share icon

#64 About Half Of The Jeans At My Goodwill Were Priced Similarly Share icon

#65 Applesnax Tops Share icon

#66 Antique Mall In Ohio. $80 For A Shein Coat Is Wild Share icon

#67 Local Thrift Store Caught On, Now They’re Using Ebay Listings Share icon Although $69 doesn’t sound too bad (even though people are seeking it for $80 off eBay not close to $300) it’s still petty just to slap the piece of paper on.



#68 For Those Who Cook By Feel Share icon

#69 Goodwill San Jose Ca Selling Trash Share icon

#70 Half Used Lotion Anyone? Share icon

#71 I Truly Have No Words. Selling Literal Trash For More Than $1 Share icon

#72 Random Woman’s 30 Years Of Service $12 Share icon

#73 Ah Yes, I'd Love To Pay 3 Dollars For Literal Garbage Share icon

#74 Surprise Share icon

#75 Thrift Store Selling Free Sticker For 50 Cents Share icon

#76 Just Don’t Donate It If It’s Missing Pieces. That’s All. Be Kind Share icon

#77 Spotted My First Blatant Ripoff Share icon

#78 $15 For Obviously Knock Off My Little Pony Toys Share icon

#79 Come On These Can Be Easily Recycled Share icon

#80 $75 For A Jean Jacket. Aren’t These Cheaper New At The Mall? Share icon

#81 Is The Supposed To Be A Louis Vuitton? Share icon

#82 Ummmmmmm Share icon

#83 Only 99¢ For An Open Can Of Green Beans Share icon

#84 Goodwill Charging 60% Over Retail Share icon

#85 This Is Getting Out Of Hand Share icon

#86 I Laughed Out Loud. Three Used McDonald's Cups, Plastic, To-Go Cups... $1.50 Each Share icon

#87 $3 For A Stranger’s Baby Hair Share icon

#88 Why Would You Pay For These? Share icon

#89 Are We Thinking Wasps? Bees? Share icon

#90 Ruined Shoes (99% Of Them Are Tagged Like This) Share icon

#91 Worst Thrift Store Pull In A Long Time Share icon

#92 $399.99 Salvatore Ferragamo Share icon

#93 Not The Buzzball, How Did This Get Accepted? Share icon

#94 $5 IKEA Shelf? That’ll Be $15 Share icon

#95 Goodwill Selling This Shirt For More Than The Original Price Share icon

#96 $40 Target, $119 The Antique Mall Share icon

#97 Charging $250 For “Balecinaga” Boots Share icon

#98 Local Thrift Store Wanted $13 For An Empty Bottle Of Crown Royal Share icon

#99 My Local Thrift Store Is Trying To Sell Old Tomato Sauce Jars For $2 Share icon

#100 35 Bucks For Used Shoes? Share icon

#101 Literally A Piece Of A Cardboard Box For 10$ Share icon

