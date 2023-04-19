Art serves as a mirror of our society, constantly adapting to capture and reflect its developments, progress, or regress. Throughout history, art has been a powerful tool for artists to depict the world around them, expressing their interpretations of the society in which they live.

Steffen Kraft, also known as "Iconeo", is a German artist and activist who uses his skills as a graphic designer to reflect on important social issues through his illustrations. His artworks often address topics such as environmental conservation, social justice, and human rights. Through his creative and thought-provoking pieces, Steffen aims to raise awareness, spark conversations, and inspire positive change in society.

