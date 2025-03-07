This Photographer Took Wholesome Photos Of Shelter Dogs On Their Greatest Adventure (5 Pics)

ADVERTISEMENT

Photography saves lives—here's how.

World renowned dogtographer, Kaylee Greer, and her team at the Dog Breath Foundation are on a mission to tell the stories of forgotten shelter dogs around the world. The Dog Breath team created "The Greatest Adventure Tour" with hopes to use the power of photography to send shelter dogs on their real greatest adventure, going home.

Starting on April 1, 2025, Kaylee and her team will embark on the second leg of the tour, traveling up the east coast and partnering with local shelters along the way. The shelter dogs will experience unforgettable memories whether it's splashing in the ocean, climbing mountains, or enjoying a car ride with the wind in their fur, all captured by the Dog Breath Foundation.

Along the way, Kaylee and her team will share expert tips and tricks with the shelter staff, encouraging them to continue showing the dogs in the best light possible.

Follow this incredible journey and learn more about how you can contribute to the foundation's mission at www.dogbreathfoundation.org!

*The Dog Breath Foundation owns all rights to photos.*

More info: dogbreathfoundation.org | Instagram