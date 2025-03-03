This Man Adopted A Shiba Inu Puppy On His Journey Across Japan—and Their Story Might Melt Your Heart

ADVERTISEMENT

“Let me share with you the story of how San-chan became a part of my journey. It all started on Day 250 of my walk across Japan. After spending three months exploring Okinawa, I flew to Fukuoka to begin my adventure around Kyushu. Fourteen days into walking, I arrived in Beppu City. On the day I was preparing to leave, something unexpected happened.

As I strolled down the street, I noticed a sign on the door of a house that read, ‘Shiba Inu puppies have been born.’ Curiosity got the best of me, and I decided to step inside. That was the moment I first laid eyes on San and her siblings. And when I looked into San’s eyes, I instantly felt a deep connection—I knew right then that I was in love with her.

But at that moment, everything felt so sudden. I wasn’t sure I had the responsibility or resolve to take her into my life. So, I made the decision to walk away. Yet, for the next few days, I couldn’t stop thinking about her. Every step I took, every corner I turned, my mind kept drifting back to that little Shiba Inu. I realized that if I didn’t go back to Beppu and bring her into my life, I would regret it forever.

Without a second thought, I retraced my steps all the way back to Beppu, hoping she was still there. And luckily, she was. But even then, I felt a twinge of guilt—taking her away from her family didn’t feel easy.

However, fate had a cruel twist in store. I found out that San and her sisters were scheduled to be auctioned off on Christmas Day. The thought of her being separated from her family broke my heart, and in that moment, I knew I had no choice. I had to take her in and give her the life she deserved, one filled with love and care.

I had never owned a dog before, but I made a promise to myself that I would do everything in my power to take care of her and give her all the love I have to offer. And that’s how San became a part of my journey. Or perhaps, that’s where our story truly began.”

First day with San Chan

Image credits: kantaro_japanwalker

Image credits: kantaro_japanwalker

Image credits: kantaro_japanwalker

San Chan Sleeping in Kantaro’s Jacket Sleeve

Image credits: kantaro_japanwalker

Image credits: kantaro_japanwalker

Image credits: kantaro_japanwalker

Image credits: kantaro_japanwalker

Image credits: kantaro_japanwalker

San Chan in Kantaro’s Jacket

Image credits: kantaro_japanwalker

Image credits: kantaro_japanwalker