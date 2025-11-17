Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“This Is A Reminder Why I Became An Actor”: Actress Ming-Na Wen Opens Up About Her Mom’s Insults
Actress Ming-Na Wen posing in a burgundy gown at an event with a vibrant rose-covered wall background.
Family, Relationships

“This Is A Reminder Why I Became An Actor”: Actress Ming-Na Wen Opens Up About Her Mom’s Insults

0

30

0

ADVERTISEMENT

No matter how hard-working, skilled, and capable you really are, you won’t be able to please everyone. But when it’s one of your parents who tells you that they’re not proud of you, it cuts really deeply. It’s a hit to your self-esteem that can haunt you throughout even an illustrious, star-studded career.

Iconic actress Ming-Na Wen, 61, recently went viral on X after revealing how her mother still insults and belittles her achievements, even to this day. Fans rushed to express their love and support for the actress. Scroll down for the full story.

RELATED:

    Actress Ming-Na Wen has had a long and illustrious career. However, even with so much success, she falls short of her mother’s expectations

    Actress Ming-Na Wen posing in a red gown at an event with a floral wall backdrop highlighting her acting career.

    Image credits: Larry Busacca/Getty Images

    The star went viral after being brutally honest about how her mom still criticises her, no matter how much she has achieved

    Actress Ming-Na Wen shares how her mom’s insults remind her why she became an actor, thanking fans for support.

    Image credits: Ming-Na Wen

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Actress Ming-Na Wen in a flowing gray gown adorned with floral details at the Hollywood Beauty Awards event.

    Image credits: Monica Schipper/Getty Images

    Tweet by actress Ming-Na Wen discussing emotional impact of her mom’s insults and her journey in acting.

    Image credits: Ming-Na Wen

    Fans of the actress came out to show their love and support

    Tweet by Sean Chriscole supporting actress Ming-Na Wen, mentioning love for performing and work ethic in Manchester.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet from Ming-Na Wen France encouraging followers to be proud, referencing actress Ming-Na Wen and her acting career.

    Tweet expressing support for actress Ming-Na Wen, highlighting talent and strength overcoming negativity and insults.

    Tweet from Pulse expressing support for actress Ming-Na Wen, referencing insults and her journey as an actor.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Twitter reply to actress Ming-Na Wen about her mom’s insults and her inspiring acting career.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a tweet praising actress Ming-Na Wen for her impactful portrayal of Melinda May, inspiring a teenager.

    Tweet expressing support for actress Ming-Na Wen about her career and challenges with her mom’s insults.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet by James supporting actress Ming-Na Wen's acting career and lasting legacy in the entertainment industry.

    Tweet about surviving first generation Asian parenting as an achievement, related to actress Ming-Na Wen and acting career.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet from Ming-Na Wen Daily expressing love and pride for actress Ming-Na Wen and her impact as an actor.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet from a fan praising actress Ming-Na Wen as an amazing actor and discussing challenges with support from family.

    Tweet expressing support for actress Ming-Na Wen and recalling her impact since ER days despite family insults.

    Tweet showing support for actress Ming-Na Wen as she opens up about her mom’s insults and why she became an actor.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet from Kelly Knox expressing admiration and reflecting on parenting lessons related to actress Ming-Na Wen and her mom’s insults.

    Twitter post praising actress Ming-Na Wen’s acting career, highlighting roles in ER, Mulan, Star Wars, and SHIELD.

    Tweet praising actress Ming-Na Wen as a Disney princess, Marvel superhero, and Star Wars star highlighting her triple threat status.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet showing a fan thanking actress Ming-Na Wen for sharing about her mom’s insults and praising her role in Joy Luck Club.

    Tweet showing a fan thanking actress Ming-Na Wen for sharing about her mom’s insults and praising her role in Joy Luck Club.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Some parents have a scarcity and survival mentality, so they clash with their children

    As ‘Parents’ magazine explains, some children of immigrant parents are “raised on a steady diet of love expressed as critique.”

    And so, Wen’s post deeply resonated with them. Your parents’ huge expectations and obsessive fixation on achievement in all parts of your life can make you feel as though you’re never good enough. Even if, objectively, you are incredibly successful.

    “In immigrant families—especially in the Asian American community—acculturation levels can influence parenting styles. First-generation parents may have more traditional values, which can set the stage for conflict, especially for a second-generation child, who is socialized in American culture,” ‘Parents’ explains. This phenomenon is known as the parent-child acculturation gap.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “Asian American parents may feel like it’s their responsibility to socialize their kids to just simply succeed in society,” Kevin M. Chun, PhD, a psychology professor at the University of San Francisco, told ‘Parents’ magazine.

    Angela Li, PhD, a licensed clinical psychologist from the San Francisco Bay Area, adds that parents who deliver (what they see as) love through criticism may have a scarcity and survival mentality, and be shaped by intergenerational trauma.

    “A lot of immigrant parents feel that criticism is a way of showing that they care. They want to push you. They want you to be successful and have a ‘good life’ and be OK. But the way that it lands can be incredibly painful,” Li says.

    According to her, it’s vital that you aim to let go of seeking the conditional approval of your parents. You have to understand that their comments are triggering, and allow yourself to not be affected by them.

    Meanwhile, in a post on Psychology Today, licensed marriage and family therapist Darlene Lancer explains that some of the main signs that your parent may be toxic include behaviors like:

    • Making unreasonable demands
    • Criticizing and comparing you to others
    • Overreacting
    • Using emotional blackmail
    • Trying to control or manipulate you
    • Guilt-tripping you or playing the victim
    • Blaming you
    • Disrespecting your boundaries and disregarding your feelings
    • Competing with or feeling envious of you

    Two women having a tense conversation on a couch, illustrating a mother’s critical and insulting behavior.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: bokodi (not the actual image)

    Wen knew early on that she wanted to be an actress. Her mom, however, wanted her to pursue a different career path

    “When my mother can still trigger me with insults when I show her something I’ve achieved. Yep, this is a reminder why I became an actor,” Wen wrote on X.

    “Thank you to my fans for their love and support. I need you today,” she expressed just how grateful she is for the kindness and encouragement she gets from her loyal followers.

    At the time of writing, Wen’s post got 641.4k views, 23k likes, over 900 reshares, and garnered 900+ comments on the social network.

    According to IMDb, Wen discovered her passion for acting early on in life, when she played a bunny in her third-grade Easter play. However, her mother was less than enthused, wanting her to pursue medicine instead of acting.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Despite her mother’s disapproval, Wen went on to major in theater at Carnegie Mellon University. Early in her career, she was known for acting in the daytime soap opera ‘As The World Turns’ and the movie ‘The Joy Luck Club.’

    She also had roles in the medical drama series ER, voiced Fa Mulan in Disney’s legendary classic animated film ‘Mulan,’ played Melinda May in the Marvel series ‘Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.,’ and appeared in a series of ‘Star Wars’ shows, such as ‘The Mandalorian,’ ‘The Bad Batch,’ and ‘The Book of Boba Fett.’

    What’s more, she is known for her roles in ‘Street Fighter,’ ‘The Batman,’ ‘Two and a Half Men,’ and ‘Stargate Universe.’

    What are your thoughts after reading Wen’s viral social media post? Have you ever found yourself craving your parents’ approval, only for them to have nigh-unreachable expectations of you? What advice would you give any child who can’t ever seem to be ‘good enough’ for their overly judgmental parents? Share your thoughts down below in the comments.

    Actress Ming-Na Wen in dark outfit with braided hair, reflecting quietly in a dim, rocky outdoor setting.

    Image credits: Lucasfilm 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Other people shared similar experiences with having overly critical parents

    Tweet text about a mom’s unique way of saving contacts, illustrating actress Ming-Na Wen’s story about her mom’s insults.

    Tweet text about a mom’s unique way of saving contacts, illustrating actress Ming-Na Wen’s story about her mom’s insults.

    Tweet from Joey Clark responding to actress Ming-Na Wen about why he became an actor and pursuing the arts despite challenges.

    Tweet from Joey Clark responding to actress Ming-Na Wen about why he became an actor and pursuing the arts despite challenges.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply expressing support for actress Ming-Na Wen discussing her mom’s insults and acting journey.

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply expressing support for actress Ming-Na Wen discussing her mom’s insults and acting journey.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet discussing personal experiences with nagging and criticism, related to actress Ming-Na Wen opening up about insults from her mom.

    Tweet discussing personal experiences with nagging and criticism, related to actress Ming-Na Wen opening up about insults from her mom.

    Tweet screenshot showing a user responding about Mom’s insults related to actress Ming-Na Wen’s acting journey.

    Tweet screenshot showing a user responding about Mom’s insults related to actress Ming-Na Wen’s acting journey.

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply about feeling young due to mom’s insults, related to actress Ming-Na Wen’s story.

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply about feeling young due to mom’s insults, related to actress Ming-Na Wen’s story.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet by Grace Hwang L***h about relating to actress Ming-Na Wen’s story on challenges and achievements in acting.

    Tweet by Grace Hwang L***h about relating to actress Ming-Na Wen’s story on challenges and achievements in acting.

    Tweet from a fan praising actress Ming-Na Wen as a beautiful and brilliant actor supported by many fans.

    Tweet from a fan praising actress Ming-Na Wen as a beautiful and brilliant actor supported by many fans.

    Tweet reply about overcoming adversity and success, relating to actress Ming-Na Wen and her acting journey.

    Tweet reply about overcoming adversity and success, relating to actress Ming-Na Wen and her acting journey.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Twitter reply appreciating actress Ming-Na Wen’s roles, reflecting on personal challenges with a mother’s lack of compliments.

    Twitter reply appreciating actress Ming-Na Wen’s roles, reflecting on personal challenges with a mother’s lack of compliments.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Twitter reply from Lola sharing her personal story about her mom’s insults and self-worth in relation to actress Ming-Na Wen.

    Twitter reply from Lola sharing her personal story about her mom’s insults and self-worth in relation to actress Ming-Na Wen.

    Twitter post by Matt McGain sharing a personal story about challenges and insults, relating to actor Ming-Na Wen’s mom’s insults.

    Twitter post by Matt McGain sharing a personal story about challenges and insults, relating to actor Ming-Na Wen’s mom’s insults.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet expressing support about struggles with parents, related to actress Ming-Na Wen opening up about her mom’s insults.

    Tweet expressing support about struggles with parents, related to actress Ming-Na Wen opening up about her mom’s insults.

    Tweet reply discussing the impact of a mother’s insults and reflecting on gratitude, related to actress Ming-Na Wen.

    Tweet reply discussing the impact of a mother’s insults and reflecting on gratitude, related to actress Ming-Na Wen.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet from West Coast Grandma replying to Ming-Na Wen about overcoming insults and becoming a better parent and actor.

    Tweet from West Coast Grandma replying to Ming-Na Wen about overcoming insults and becoming a better parent and actor.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook

    Explore more of these tags

    Family
    mental health

    30

    0

    30

    0

    Jonas Grinevičius

    Jonas Grinevičius

    Senior Writer

    Read more »

    Storytelling, journalism, and art are a core part of who I am. I've been writing and drawing ever since I could walk—there is nothing else I'd rather do. My formal education, however, is focused on politics, philosophy, and economics because I've always been curious about the gap between the ideal and the real. At work, I'm a Senior Writer and I cover a broad range of topics that I'm passionate about: from psychology and changes in work culture to healthy living, relationships, and design. In my spare time, I'm an avid hiker and reader, enjoy writing short stories, and love to doodle. I thrive when I'm outdoors, going on small adventures in nature. However, you can also find me enjoying a big mug of coffee with a good book (or ten) and entertaining friends with fantasy tabletop games and sci-fi movies.

    Read less »
    Jonas Grinevičius

    Jonas Grinevičius

    Senior Writer

    Read more »

    Storytelling, journalism, and art are a core part of who I am. I've been writing and drawing ever since I could walk—there is nothing else I'd rather do. My formal education, however, is focused on politics, philosophy, and economics because I've always been curious about the gap between the ideal and the real. At work, I'm a Senior Writer and I cover a broad range of topics that I'm passionate about: from psychology and changes in work culture to healthy living, relationships, and design. In my spare time, I'm an avid hiker and reader, enjoy writing short stories, and love to doodle. I thrive when I'm outdoors, going on small adventures in nature. However, you can also find me enjoying a big mug of coffee with a good book (or ten) and entertaining friends with fantasy tabletop games and sci-fi movies.

    Read less »
    Dominyka Proškėnaitė

    Dominyka Proškėnaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a Visual Editor at Bored Panda, crafting captivating visual content to enhance every reader's experience. Sometimes my mornings are spent diving into juicy dramas, while afternoons are all about adding extra laughs to the world by editing the funniest memes around. My favorite part of the job? Choosing the perfect images to illustrate articles. It's like imagining a story as a movie in my mind and selecting the key shots to tell the story visually.

    Read less »
    Dominyka Proškėnaitė

    Dominyka Proškėnaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a Visual Editor at Bored Panda, crafting captivating visual content to enhance every reader's experience. Sometimes my mornings are spent diving into juicy dramas, while afternoons are all about adding extra laughs to the world by editing the funniest memes around. My favorite part of the job? Choosing the perfect images to illustrate articles. It's like imagining a story as a movie in my mind and selecting the key shots to tell the story visually.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    POST
    User avatar
    POST
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Relationships
    Homepage
    Trending
    Relationships
    Homepage
    Next in Relationships
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT