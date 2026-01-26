ADVERTISEMENT

The comics in Mef Ajulo’s “Third Servings” series drop you straight into the messy overlap that will be relatable to anyone who’s been involved in a family-run business, where patience runs thin, love stays constant, and chaos is always one customer away. Set largely inside a struggling family restaurant, the comic hits that sweet spot of painfully ordinary with the kind of everyday drama that doesn’t look dramatic until you’ve lived it.

At the center are siblings who bicker, tease, and occasionally do the bare minimum… but still show up when it matters. Helping out at their dad’s restaurant isn’t glamorous. The customers are exhausting, the money is tight, and the place is forever on the brink. Underneath the sarcasm and eye-rolls, though, there’s a steady loyalty holding it all together, and that emotional undercurrent is what gives the humor its bite.

Ajulo’s jokes naturally emerge from character dynamics and uncomfortable situations, while maintaining clean and expressive visuals.

