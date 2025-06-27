ADVERTISEMENT

Throughout our human existence, we have collectively accumulated concepts and information that an average person is typically supposed to be aware of, better known as general or common knowledge. Like, for example, the fact that the Earth revolves around the sun or that a week has seven days. However, due to our different backgrounds, upbringings, educations, professions, and many other factors, what we think encompasses common knowledge can hugely vary.Many people assumed the facts you’ll find below were common knowledge but were surprised to learn otherwise. Scroll down to see them for yourself, and be sure to upvote those that caught you off guard.

#1

Vaccines are safe and effective.

Bushy_Wampa_Pussy Report

peitsch331 avatar
Petra Peitsch
Petra Peitsch
Community Member
4 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If, as a country you wanna play safe, you make them mandatory. People are idiots.

RELATED:
    #2

    Not everyone's disability is visible. Just because someone parks in a handicap spot then gets out and walks in without you being able to tell why they're handicapped doesn't mean they don't deserve that placard.

    phyxiusone Report

    biache34 avatar
    Ellinor
    Ellinor
    Community Member
    19 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Very true, and also young people can have disabilities (directed at all the older people who give them dark looks when they sit in public transport)

    #3

    People playing slot machines in a casino, illustrating things they thought everyone knew but apparently don’t. Gambling at a casino will most likely result in losing money.

    Krazy-Kat15 , Nayan Bhalotia Report

    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    36 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If you own a casino and it goes bankrupt, you are not a very good businessman. Even if you tell a whole country you are a good businessman, you ain't

    In an academic environment, common knowledge refers to “information generally known to an educated reader, such as widely known facts and dates, and, more rarely, ideas or language,” according to Harvard University. 

    This information shouldn’t need a citation backing it up for the average educated reader to understand it. “Widely known scientific and historical facts—such as the molecular structure of water (H2O), or that Andrew Jackson was the seventh president of the United States—generally count as common knowledge. You can include such facts in your writing without citation and without fear of committing plagiarism,” the educational institution further instructs.

    #4

    Highway with cars driving under sunset, illustrating things people thought everyone knew but apparently don’t. The on-ramp is for accelerating to highway speeds *before* you reach the highway.

    Jak03e , EyeEm Report

    tom459 avatar
    DeShotz
    DeShotz
    Community Member
    23 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    People really need to learn this, learn how to zipper merge, and learn that the left lane is for passing only and is not a travel lane (unless you're in a country with left-hand traffic, then it is the right lane).

    #5

    Tiger walking forward in a natural setting illustrating things people thought everyone knew but apparently don’t. That there are no tigers in Africa. I was on safari in Tanzania and two others in the truck were discussing how excited they would be to see tigers. I told them there weren't any and they looked all disbelieving and crestfallen, like I was spoiling their fun. They had to check with the guide.

    4ar0n-Aaron , Mike Marrah Report

    #6

    Hands pointing on a world map and reading a book with a magnifying glass exploring things people thought everyone knew Basic Geography.


    Not being able to point out Turkmenistan on a map is one thing.


    Not being able to point out the Pacific Ocean on a map is another.

    anon , freepik Report

    Knowing whether something is common knowledge can be tricky. Therefore, Scribbr, a company that provides a range of academic services, suggests asking yourself a few questions before assuming something is common knowledge. Like, for example, ‘Who is my audience, and what can I assume they know?’ In case your audience has knowledge in the same field as you, you probably can get away with assuming they know more than an average person.

    #7

    Person working at desk with multiple screens, representing people sharing things they thought everyone knew but don’t. I work in IT and I’m constantly helping people who:
    •Don’t know what the Windows key is.

    •Don’t know Internet Explorer/Chrome/Firefox are web browsers.

    •Making your password your name is a really poor choice.

    Bar_Har , Nguyen Dang Hoang Nhu Report

    #8

    Map of Africa highlighting countries and cities, illustrating geography facts people thought everyone knew Africa is NOT a country, its a continent.

    Santosp3 , Nothing Ahead Report

    #9

    That you shouldn’t be rude to customer service or the cashier cuz it’s not their fault that the item is expensive.

    CollidingCherries Report

    If you think your addressee might be surprised by the information you present or question its accuracy, then it probably isn’t common knowledge. Another indicator of information not being known to everyone is if it can’t be easily verified with a quick Google search. No piece of common knowledge has to be dug out of the depths of the internet or other databases.

    #10

    Hands typing on a laptop keyboard with a blurred desktop monitor in the background, illustrating shared knowledge topics. That the vast majority of telecommunications traffic between countries is carried via undersea fiber optic cables.

    brp , Glenn Carstens-Peters Report

    #11

    Carton of brown eggs on a kitchen counter, illustrating things people thought everyone knew but apparently don’t. Just because eggs are sold in the dairy section doesn’t make them a dairy product.

    I’ve heard people say they don’t eat eggs because they don’t eat dairy.

    NE_Golf , Edouard Gilles Report

    lenhill avatar
    Len Hill
    Len Hill
    Community Member
    36 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Where do they sell eggs in the dairy section? They're always on their own shelf in the aisle.

    #12

    Woman lying on couch covered with blanket, appearing sick and using tissues, reflecting things people thought everyone knew. That antibiotics k**l bacteria, but won't do anything against viruses. Everyone has the idea that if you get a cold, you see your doctor and get antibiotics. Take some acitaminophen/paracetamol and ibuprofen, and stay away from other humans for a while!

    Slidingscale , amerka83 Report

    peitsch331 avatar
    Petra Peitsch
    Petra Peitsch
    Community Member
    33 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If you get a cold stay away from other people for at least 5 day, and rest at home. If not, you'll get complicartions, even lung-problems.

    Vote comment up
    Knowing when a piece of information is common knowledge or not isn’t only useful in academic environments but also in everyday life. It can help you better communicate with others if you aren’t assuming they know everything you know. It’s easy to fall into this assumption trap, as we can possess a cognitive bias called ‘knowledge curse’ that makes it difficult for us to imagine others not knowing something we know and have learned.

    #13

    Man wearing sunglasses looking out from car window on a busy street, part of 80 people sharing things others don't know. How to stay in one's own lane when turning from one street to another.

    Scrappy_Larue , Lia Bekyan Report

    #14

    Aerial view of a roundabout surrounded by trees and roads, illustrating things people thought everyone knew. How to use a d**n roundabout, apparently.

    pimpdaddyjacob , CHUTTERSNAP Report

    #15

    Person in a white shirt stargazing at night, reflecting on things people thought everyone knew but don’t. That other planets are visible from Earth. And the sun is also a star.

    anothersundayx , Stellar_speck Report

    peitsch331 avatar
    Petra Peitsch
    Petra Peitsch
    Community Member
    28 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Light pollution makes it's job, leading millions of people thinking, we are not part of a greater Universe. Because all what they can see, are a few stars here and there. There are parts on Earth, where light pollution is so high, that even Venus can be barely seen or not at all. Not to speak about Mars ....

    Ironically, the curse of knowledge makes it difficult for people to share their knowledge because they fail to empathize with their level of knowledge. It significantly affects how information is communicated, which can be an issue for educators and experts in particular. They might struggle to convey complex concepts to their audience because they struggle to imagine what it’s like for others not to have the depth of knowledge they do.

    #16

    Several people reaching for clear glasses filled with water, illustrating things people thought everyone knew. Alcohol has calories.

    I had to be the one to tell my friend when she was in her mid-20s that the vodka she loved has calories. She was so shocked and said, "What!! I thought since it was clear like water it didn't have any calories.".

    -eDgAR- , Yan Krukau Report

    peitsch331 avatar
    Petra Peitsch
    Petra Peitsch
    Community Member
    26 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    To be fair, vodka is one of to have fewer calories, like other liquors.

    #17

    Don't pet service dogs. I used to think everyone knew this, until I got one.

    Don't pet them, talk to them, make kissy noises, bark at them (grown a*s adults barking at service dogs is shockingly common), whistle, clap, none of that s**t. Do not do anything to deliberately draw the dog's attention.

    If they are distracted, the handler could get hurt or even die. Not exaggerating. If a medical alert dog misses an impending medical emergency, the person doesn't have time to get into a safe position or take rescue medications. If they have a seizure or slip into a diabetic coma or something because you distracted their service dog *it is your fault.*.

    Karaethon22 Report

    michaellargey avatar
    Michael Largey
    Michael Largey
    Community Member
    25 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Service dogs are working. Chat them up only when they're on their cigarette breaks.

    #18

    That the IRS will never request payment via iTunes gift cards.

    MicShattuck Report

    michaellargey avatar
    Michael Largey
    Michael Largey
    Community Member
    23 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Ask yourself - what is the US Treasury going to do with iTunes gift cards?

    Fortunately, the curse of knowledge can be overcome. The first step toward it is to embrace empathy. Practicing perspective-taking and putting ourselves in others’ shoes can help us gauge how to communicate and explain information to others better. Next is simplifying and clarifying the way we communicate with others. Complex ideas should be broken down into smaller, more manageable chunks and illustrated with examples.
    #19

    *Should have* / *would have* / *could have* = the contractions *should’ve* / *would’ve* / *could’ve*

    It’s not *should of* / *would of* / *could of* - those word combos make no grammatical sense.

    VictorBlimpmuscle Report

    #20

    That properties in monopoly go up for auction if the person who landed on it doesn't want to or can't afford to buy it.

    aznanimedude Report

    michaellargey avatar
    Michael Largey
    Michael Largey
    Community Member
    19 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And the person who landed on it is eligible to participate in that auction.

    Narwhal swimming in dark ocean water, illustrating one of 80 people sharing things they thought everyone knew. That narwhals exist/are real. People have thought that I was trolling them by talking about a mythical unicorn-whale.

    pillowkun , BY-SA 4.0 Report

    1977karenharris avatar
    KazzaHazza
    KazzaHazza
    Community Member
    15 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    A potential terrorist attacker in London was thwarted by a fella who grabbed a narwhal tusk and fought him off

    To ensure that the communicated information was clear, the speaker should also encourage questions and feedback from their audience. If there are any knowledge gaps left, the person can then clarify the information, providing the missing puzzle pieces. Remember, clear, concise, and accessible communication can bridge people’s knowledge levels, which can result in an environment where information, inclusivity, and innovation can thrive.

    #22

    A.D. means Anno Domini. not After Death.

    Wrong_Answer_Willie Report

    #23

    Everyone seems to get close to wild animals for pictures and think it’s ok. We are not all one with nature and animals like their space and don’t trust you.

    Cleonce12 Report

    peitsch331 avatar
    Petra Peitsch
    Petra Peitsch
    Community Member
    15 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Also, pissing off the Queen's Guard horses, is also not a good idea. They would bite and kick the soul out of you. And they are trained. But not for stupid tourists.

    #24

    I've seen some Jimmy Kimmel skits where people are asked where certain well-known places in the world are, like "Where is Australia? Where is Africa?" And they literally can't point to them on a map; or they think Africa is a country. I just don't understand how people don't know this stuff.

    Pannekaken Report

    #25

    The flu is not just another cold, and you can’t use the words interchangeably. Many people have never had the flu, or felt that unwell. The flu will knock you on your a*s.

    LizeLies Report

    peitsch331 avatar
    Petra Peitsch
    Petra Peitsch
    Community Member
    11 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Cold is, when you are feeling yourself terrible for like 3-4 days, but eventually you'll recover with resting and sleeping it out. Flu is the more terrible feeling for weeks, and ignored, can lend you to life-threatening complications. Especially pulmonary ones.

    #26

    That you can wash blood with saliva.

    HeyItsCookieH Report

    #27

    If you're entering a venue that requires a ticket to be scanned for entry, someone without a scanner can't let you enter.

    Bativicus Report

    michaellargey avatar
    Michael Largey
    Michael Largey
    Community Member
    20 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My wife volunteers as an usher at Notre Dame's performing arts center. Those scanners don't always work. Then they get left in the office and everything is done by hand without them.

    The passing lane is for PASSING, not for your leisurely drive under the speed limit.

    lisab2266 Report

    #29

    That a lot of people didn't know what a tariff was.

    Mammoth-Substance3 Report

    #30

    Vaccinations do not cause autism and never did.

    Nice_Ad4063 Report

    michaellargey avatar
    Michael Largey
    Michael Largey
    Community Member
    1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    They do induce in a few people a condition called mendax flagrans.

    #31

    That something being "organic" doesn't mean it is extremely healthy.

    anon Report

    #32

    Person counting US dollar bills indoors, illustrating things people thought everyone knew but apparently don’t. Tax brackets. You won't end up paying more in taxes than the extra income if you go up a bracket. Only the income ABOVE the cutoff is taxed at the higher rate, not your total income.

    I had to explain this to a guy in his sixties, literal years away from retirement.

    Sword_n_board , Alexander Grey Report

    peitsch331 avatar
    Petra Peitsch
    Petra Peitsch
    Community Member
    18 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Another, tell my you are from the USA - story .... The corporate America.

    #33

    If your wipers are on, your headlights should be on.

    anon Report

    #34

    “Hey mom, who was the first man on the moon?”

    “Tom Hanks.”.

    Yeet-Dab49 Report

    #35

    You're allowed to start a sentence, even a paragraph, with a conjunction for the sake of emphasis.

    I've had multiple people try to correct that, and then I'll show it to a professor and be like "This is grammatically correct, right?" and they'll say "Of course.".

    SleeplessShitposter Report

    michaellargey avatar
    Michael Largey
    Michael Largey
    Community Member
    7 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Same with the so-called rule against ending a sentence with a preposition. It's a lot of nonsense up with which you should not put.

    #36

    How to use your debit/credit card at a checkout.

    Cokegawa_Yui Report

    #37

    A "screen saver" is the animation (or blankness) that pops up on your computer when you don't use it for a while, to **save** your **screen** from getting burned-in.

    The background picture that wallpapers your desktop is the "wallpaper".

    arcxjo Report

    tom459 avatar
    DeShotz
    DeShotz
    Community Member
    12 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Burn-in was problem for CRT and plasma screens. Not so much for modern LCD screens.

    #38

    Money disappears when you spend it it’s not magic.

    SnowyMuscles Report

    #39

    Taking out your credit/debit card / cash out before you are asked to by the cashier / checkout staff saves time for everyone, rather than looking shocked that you have to pay for your shopping.

    E420CDI Report

    #40

    Don't p**s on a jellyfish sting.

    Edit: If you don't know where I got this from, people trusted that episode of *Friends* as knowledge. Also, you are supposed to do it for a Portuguese Man o' War as a second option if you don't have vinegar or something else. Also, a Man o' War is not a type of jellyfish. That should help explain what I mean.

    **Extra: Don't p**s on a jellyfish, sting.**.

    AntiVaxMom26 Report

    #41

    That whales are mammals that used to be on land but evolved to swim instead.


    I had an art teacher that just didn't believe me when I told her that they're not fish.

    ShameDumpster Report

    #42

    You don't need a rooster for chickens to lay eggs.

    Chainz4Dayz Report

    #43

    The difference between an opinion and a fact.

    JMacSF Report

    #44

    That using your blinker while driving a motor vehicle is helpful to indicate to other drivers where your dumb a*s may be going.

    Chriscat44 Report

    #45

    The Guinness book of world records is actually made by the beer company. It started out as something they gave for free to pubs who stocked guiness to help resolve pub bets between friends.

    anon Report

    #46

    Ctrl C - Ctrl V.

    anon Report

    #47

    You are meant to do the tutorial in games.

    WilderRaichu Report

    #48

    Basic principles of finance (budgeting, interest, debt, saving, etc).

    royal_clam Report

    michaellargey avatar
    Michael Largey
    Michael Largey
    Community Member
    10 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    (!) Don't buy anything with your credit card that you can't pay off in full when the statement arrives. (2) Buy a car you can afford, not one that looks good. You won't see the outside when you're driving, and all the insides basically look alike. (3) Your house is an investment, but choose one you'd live the rest of your life in. (4) "Compound interest is the most powerful force in the universe." - Albert Einstein

    #49

    A surprising number of people don't realize you SHOULD NOT flush hygienic products down the toilet. If it doesn't eventually back up your own pipes it will create massive blockages in the public sewer. I had to explain this to a friend in her mid-20's, I was like "Why do you think there's little trash cans on the wall of every women's stall!?!?"

    riverqueenx Report

    biache34 avatar
    Ellinor
    Ellinor
    Community Member
    15 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Not every stall have these and that's a really huge problem

    #50

    You have to look at the toilet paper after wiping to determine how much p*o is left on your butt.

    You also have to touch your b******e with the paper.

    No, it is not "gay" to clean yourself.

    anon Report

    #51

    Correlation does not equal causation.

    AyraLightbringer Report

    #52

    That margarine isn’t butter...it hurts my soul when people refer to margarine as butter.

    helsquiades Report

    #53

    That all cows are female. Male animals don't have milk-producing udders, *Sean*. The male version of a cow is called a bull.

    Incidentally, I recently learned there's no common genderless word for a member of that species. There's "cattle" for a group of them, but nothing for an individual.

    theletterQfivetimes Report

    michaellargey avatar
    Michael Largey
    Michael Largey
    Community Member
    3 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yes there is. An individual member of a herd of cattle is a head of cattle.

    #54

    There is gravity everywhere. On the ISS the gravity is only a bit less than it is on the surface of the earth. The reason the astronauts float around isn’t because there’s no gravity; it’s because they’re in a state of free fall.

    broberds Report

    #55

    That WWI and WWII were real and separate events that really happened, not just movies. Talking to her was deeply painful.

    JollyBeJolly Report

    #56

    That you had to finish antibiotics even if you feel better or you risk bacteria coming back stronger and more resistant. Glad I warned my friend, didn't want her to get even sicker or cause a pandemic.

    Doll4ever29 Report

    #57

    That birth control is not 100% effective, even an IUD. Even your tubes being tied or a vasectomy.

    THAT BIRTH CONTROL DOES NOT PROTECT FROM STI'S.

    Yes you can get pregnant having s*x on your monthly.

    No formula is not better for the baby than breast milk.

    And my mother in-law takes the cake: Yes, women do in fact create and birth boys.
    (To clarify - we were driving one day and she very seriously and flat out said to me that she was confused how she made a son because she's a woman.).

    xiEatBrainsx Report

    #58

    "For all intents and purposes" being b*********d into "For all intensive purposes".

    Top-Pension-564 Report

    #59

    "Righty tighty, lefty loosy". A 35 year old man had never heard of it.

    Roonuu Report

    #60

    When people say “drink the kool aid,” and don’t know where the expression came from.

    Alternative-Pin5760 Report

    #61

    That crypto is not regulated asset like a stock, bond or CD.

    stymiedforever Report

    #62

    When my 50 year old sister was asking how the stars can reflect sunlight at night when the earth should be blocking it.

    I have never recovered from that question.

    P.S. I study astrophysics as a hobby my entire life.

    EfficiencyDeep1208 Report

    #63

    Ducks can fly and have water proof feathers.

    Roland940 Report

    #64

    North is a fixed direction, not just the way you happen to be facing at any given moment.

    Calamity-Gin Report

    biache34 avatar
    Ellinor
    Ellinor
    Community Member
    12 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Alors je suis pas d'accord, selon comment on est tourné ça change tout !

    #65

    That generic products are generally made in the same factory as the namebrand.

    placebo-addict Report

    #66

    That in order for an aspirin to help 'save your life' while having a heart attack, you need to chew it.

    s7eyedkiller Report

    #67

    There are 5 oceans. People around my age and older (25+) only seem to think there are 4. Atlantic, Pacific, Indian, and Arctic. Well guess what? In the year 2000 they decided they were gonna name another ocean. So the Southern Ocean is the 5th ocean.

    The ocean that no one told us about.

    poliza Report

    #68

    Last year i was walking home with a friend at night when my friend says " woa look at that star, it shines brighter then the rest" so i say, "yeah, it is probably a planet". He refused to belive me when i said you can actually se other planets from earth. The next day he would not stop talking about it. Apparantly he had been googling it all night.

    anon Report

    #69

    A girl at my work was talking about her bucket list. Near the top was "I want to visit all the ancient wonders of the world."

    She was *crushed* when I told her all but one have been destroyed.

    efischerSC2 Report

    #70

    My friend had his address written on a a keychain with his house key. I explained to him that this was a bad idea and everyone around me thought I was a wizard.

    Knostik Report

    #71

    Using your turn signal.

    Luizinho711 Report

    #72

    That the US does indeed have a hurricane season.

    SunOS- Report

    #73

    That in the American tax system, getting a raise and going into the next tax bracket will not result in less income for you.

    Edit: To clarify, I'm not talking about situations where a benefits cliff might exist.

    PourSomeSmegmaInMe Report

    #74

    Ponies are not baby horses. Just like chihuahuas are not Rottweiler puppies.

    M155M01 Report

    #75

    Alaska and Hawaii are not part of the contiguous US.

    A person I knew thought they were both in the southwestern US because that where they were always placed on the map.

    They thought Socal was north of Alaska...

    Dramatic_Reply_3973 Report

    #76

    The earth is round.

    Gnarled_Horn Report

    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    13 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is some made up b******t by "scientists" using cgi. The world is flat! Wear your tinfoil hat to discover the truth!

    #77

    Washing your hands often makes your hands more dry.

    Ok-Tell8151 Report

    biache34 avatar
    Ellinor
    Ellinor
    Community Member
    10 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yep, learned that one a few days ago (and f*ck dysidrosis)

    #78

    Washing your hands after using the toilet.

    lfreckledfrontbum Report

    #79

    The difference between than and then. I seriously thought that when I heard people using the wrong one it was just due to their accent.

    JMacSF Report

    #80

    When I mentioned wanting a hard-drink as opposed to a soft-drink. They did not know the correlation between alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages.

    Max_Powers42 Report

