People aspire to be perfect. But we're flawed. So when we try to hide our shortcomings, often the only person that we're fooling is ourselves. And there's a Reddit post to remind us of that if we ever forget.

Created by user TheBlanketFortPirate, it asked everyone, "What's something we all just pretend no one does, but in truth we know we all do it?" The platform's community immediately noticed it and in less than two weeks, it has already received over 19K comments, many of which provide accurate answers! Continue scrolling to check out those that received the most upvotes.

#1

63 Things Basically Everyone Does But Doesn’t Talk About Panic clean before guests come over to then apologize for the mess.

#2

63 Things Basically Everyone Does But Doesn’t Talk About Making up fake scenarios in our head.

Mania08 , Ben White Report

... lead to sleepless nights.

#3

63 Things Basically Everyone Does But Doesn’t Talk About “It is not the picking of the nose that separates us, but what comes after”

- My dad, 2015

Big_Nasty_420 , Ketut Subiyanto Report

#4

63 Things Basically Everyone Does But Doesn’t Talk About Intrusive thoughts that make us question whether we're secretly psychopaths.

Advanced_Union6240 , Anthony Tran Report

#5

63 Things Basically Everyone Does But Doesn’t Talk About Talking to ourselves.

Mr_Lexu , Kelly Sikkema Report

Or talking to the movies on ( THE KILLER IS BEHIND YOU!!!)

#6

63 Things Basically Everyone Does But Doesn’t Talk About Coming up with the perfect comeback in your head long after the other person left.

HotelMemory , Luis Villasmil Report

Every single time I've been in an argument

#7

63 Things Basically Everyone Does But Doesn’t Talk About Winning fake arguments in your head.

paradise_lost9 , Andre Hunter Report

And then get infuriated when people don’t follow the script…

#8

Google an unrecognizable number rather than just answer the call to find out who it is

terrierr3x Report

If I missed a call from unknown number I won't call back. If it's important they'll call again. And I don't think Google can tell every number.

#9

63 Things Basically Everyone Does But Doesn’t Talk About Read messages from the notification bar then pretending you didn't see the message only much later.

kaylaandre , Porapak Apichodilok Report

Yes. This completely. But only because I panic and don't know what to say to them

#10

63 Things Basically Everyone Does But Doesn’t Talk About Reading comments/texts multiple times after sending/posting them. Just to let the fact that you’re a modern day Shakespeare settle in.

Nexrosus , Cytonn Photography Report

Or rewrite a comment like 7 times until it's perfect and witty

#11

63 Things Basically Everyone Does But Doesn’t Talk About Look up words that people use because we don't know the meaning even though we pretend to when they are talking.

j_grouchy , Luis Villasmil Report

Do this with online posts all the time. I have a substantial vocabulary but there's a lot I still don't know.

#12

63 Things Basically Everyone Does But Doesn’t Talk About Procrastination!

Sneh_Vatsa , Adrian Swancar Report

I feel like this one is talked about a lot tho

#13

63 Things Basically Everyone Does But Doesn’t Talk About Have a full conversation with your pet. I can't be the only one.

Scared-Department-96 , Julio Lopez Report

You're not. I've worked out a lot of problems talking with Winston. I wouldn't have it any other way.

#14

63 Things Basically Everyone Does But Doesn’t Talk About Get enraged at the things a bully did 40 years ago.

AttemptingToGeek , Siavash Ghanbari Report

Or get embarrassed by something you did years ago

#15

63 Things Basically Everyone Does But Doesn’t Talk About Tell small lies. Particularly to make us and others feel better.

Actuaryba , Priscilla Du Preez Report

White lies can either be good or bad. I have the bad habit of being brutally honest with most people but then also not being to be mean so I just don't respond or subtly change the subject

#16

63 Things Basically Everyone Does But Doesn’t Talk About Fantasize about doing something/someone you shouldn't.

MarcusAntione Report

Yes!! What if I just swooped in a grabbed a French Fry on my way past that guy with a large Maccas fries

#17

Secret Playlist of songs you don't want anybody knowing you're into

OrcaStratus Report

#18

63 Things Basically Everyone Does But Doesn’t Talk About Kids hide their profanity from Adults, and Adults hide their profanity from Kids. Because both sides must maintain the illusion that the other side doesn't know that they know profanity.

nagol93 , Kaysha Report

Nooo, I don’t think it’s about maintaining an illusion. As a parent, it’s about setting an example and communicating in a way that most people need to be able to do most of the time, civilly. I was with a couple the other day swearing endlessly in front of their 6 and 4 year olds. I swear, but to me that’s not ok. Time and place, nothing to do with an ‘illusion’

#19

63 Things Basically Everyone Does But Doesn’t Talk About Making up conversations in my head before something important. Like I will say this and then the response from other person might be this.. sometimes it can go for 10-15 min before I snap back to reality.

hastinapur , Malachi Cowie Report

#20

Lying about things like "How are you?“ or" You need help?" and so on.

JackyCogan_ Report

"I'm fine, really! Don't worry about me, worry about you! How are you by the way?" Is one of the most common lies I think

#21

63 Things Basically Everyone Does But Doesn’t Talk About Judge other people.

PleasedBeez , Kalea Morgan Report

#22

63 Things Basically Everyone Does But Doesn’t Talk About Convincing yourself in your head that everyone around you is doing things perfectly and at full efficiency and expect the same of the people around them.

No? Just me?

adamantitian , Kelly Sikkema Report

Not just you… not just you…

#23

Deliberately delay responses to text messages and e-mails, even though it would be convenient to reply.

Back2Bach Report

This annoys me particularly when you can see it’s been read

#24

I don't know if we all do it, but open a card and pretend not to see cash fall out while reading the card. Haha

SadTattooedGirl Report

#25

63 Things Basically Everyone Does But Doesn’t Talk About Assume you are "above average" intelligence.

Kingpine42069 , Olav Ahrens Røtne Report

Oh, for me I assume I'm just at..... I'm a complete dunce

#26

Trying to fart carefully so that it doesn't make too loud of a sound.

Lech_Lickerish Report

#27

Look at the bowl after we poop.

cnewman11 Report

Your poop tells a lot about your health and changes in it can indicate a lot of problem. It should always be checked.

#28

We all know you sign up for the free trial and cancel it before it’s over. It’s ok I do it too.

drdre27406 Report

#29

Looking at a couple and wondering what their sex life is like.

Useful_Animal_1590 Report

#30

Have anxiety after social events.

"Was I weird?"

"Did they like me?"

"Did I look well enough?"

We all do this. Your friends don't hate you. They are just as worried about you hating them as you are of them. A healthy person doesn't sit and think about how much they hate a person they either just saw or met. Your real friends won't care about the things you think they hate you for (acting weird, saying something awkwardly, second hand embarassment). Just breathe. You are loved, even if it's just by yourself. You are loved.

goldenzola Report

#31

Constantly talking to oneself, making weird noises, and doing weird dances while alone. Or is it just me?!

DesignerPJs Report

#32

Stalking other people on social media... everyone does it...no one wants to admit it.

Calm-Construction262 Report

Can't stalk on social media if you don't have social media.

#33

Fart in public.

I was at Home Depot a few months back and I was walking down an aisle and another dude was walking down that same aisle towards me. When he realized I would be walking where he just was his exact words were, “I bout just s**t my pants right over there, maybe give it a minute before you head that way”…

I’ve never been so appreciative towards a complete stranger. That’s real looking out for your fellow man right there! We’ve all been out and unknowingly walked through someone else’s fart… or had someone else walk through ours…


Edit: Wow! After reading y’all’s comments- everything from husbands/wives busting a*s in a grocery store line and one leaving the innocent spouse to take the heat, to teachers purposely crop dusting students who are acting a fool, I’ve realized y’all are some sick and twisted individuals…and I love it and I’m pretty sure some of you are evil geniuses.


To those of you who have commented how gross we are and that you have never popped one off in public- let me apologize one behalf of all of us filthy mcnasty’s.

And lastly, to all of you who have fallen victim to the errant air biscuit and have suffered trauma because of it- I’m pretty sure this is where some of y’all’s origin stories begin… Please remember that there are good people like my Home Depot homie who are doing gods work trying to prevent people from the awful experience of unknowingly walking through and tasting someone else’s brand…


Simply put- y’all are awesome!

jmedi11 Report

I never knew there were that many words for fart. My vocabulary has been greatly expanded. ✨the more you know✨

#34

When you go into an aisle in the grocery store and you see someone in front of the object you’re looking for so you pretend you’re getting something else all while hovering near them waiting for them to leave that area so you can get said object.

1Shadowspark1 Report

I go around by way of next aisle and hope they are gone by the time I make it back around...

#35

Thinking about embarrassing moments

Hot_Wine_2004 Report

Those embarrassing moments that are all but forgotten and then something random makes you remember. Wow I can't believe I did that smdh

#36

I'm sure there's actually a term for this but the thing you do when you're upset or hurt and then attribute it to something that feels more respectable to be upset about. Like instead of crying because you're mad that someone forgot your birthday spirals into the long history of wrongs that person has made. Because it's embarrassing to say that you just wanted to be a special boy for a day.

SloppyNachoBros Report

The last couple days, I've been allowing myself to cry more. For instance, yesterday I was working on the beginnings of a song, but then something happened and I couldn't work on that session anymore. Thankfully, I took a screenshot of all the loops and stuff I was using (so I can redo it), but still it SUCKED, and I let myself cry about it. I even realized while I was crying that that it wasn't the worst thing in the world, but it doesn't have to be: it's a healthy release of emotion. And once you do that, you can move forward. Sorry for the long comment, but I hope this helps any pandas out there.

#37

We think that we are special

mrck_ Report

#38

Lying about watching a video or seeing a meme someone sent you by text because you can’t be bothered at the moment

pretztail0403 Report

See the one above about Scanning the notifications without opening the app.

#39

day dreaming about kissing/cuddling with someone. No one admits to it cause it sounds weird as hell, but we've all done it and likely most of us still do it.

OtherwiseAnt2401 Report

#40

Watch movies with IMDB pulled up looking at what other things actors have been in

Elephantmenstruation Report

#41

Kicking the ice cube that fell under the refrigerator, so we don't have to pick it up.

ayjparra Report

Yeah. Happens in restaurants with industrial ice machines too.

#42

Daydreaming about childish s**t.

No, when you ask what I'm thinking and i say nothing when you saw me zone out, I wasn't literally thinking of nothing.

For that minute I was a a race car driver or an astronaut.

Yes I've made plans in my head on how I would go about trying to weigh my own head or how much I'd like to just wail in that crying baby's face to see how it would react.

No I'm not going to say that when you ask me to my face, I'll lie and say nothing, say nothing of importance or hit rewind till the last vaguely important plot point to say I was thinking about to save face.

syriaca Report

#43

Smell our own body odor

Putrid-Car-2896 Report

If I can smell myself, it's time to shower. I only shower about once a week though.

#44

Use q-tips to clean ears. We all *know* it's bad and you're just hurting yourself in the longterm... but damn does it feel great to scratch those itchy, dirty ear canals.

carcassandra Report

#45

Complain about others speeding and saying they are going too fast for no reason but giving ourselves a pass because what we are late for is really important

joshpelletier01 Report

#46

Office workers slacking off for at least half of their 'working' hours. 40hr work weeks are antiquated for many of us, I know I can do my job in 15-20hrs/week and the other 20-25hrs are me just kind of... Sitting around. Why don't we all just cut the b******t and live our f*****g lives already?

TheAlbinoAmigo Report

#47

Imagining how you would kill someone but you realise it's far too much effort

humanunit154-B Report

#48

Enjoy a song from Nickelback.

Actuaryba Report

NO. IMO that entire era of "alternative rock" is the worst trash heap to ever hit the music industry.

#49

My papaw always said there's two people in this world. People who pee in the shower, and liars.

ClassyWomanizer Report

I don't. The toilet is right there. Just pee while you're waiting for hot water. You're pants are already down anyway right?

#50

Incoming call. First thought: *oh why in the heck is this person calling me..*

Answer: "Hey George! So glad you called..."

SalesGuy22 Report

#51

We all brush our teeth until our gums bleed before going to the dentist even though we know it's going to do absolutely nothing

XxMahereezyxX Report

#52

Apologize to inanimate objects

JustSomeRando_o Report

If I trip over a table or anything I apologise.... It's just such a habit I can't stop it

#53

Recently I had to insist that my wife knocks loudly and waits before opening my son’s bedroom door. I really had to explain why FFS! I know he’s constantly jacking off, but he would be mortified if anyone knew, especially his parents.

stateofyou Report

#54

Make snap judgements about people based on their appearance.

This could be anything from race, gender, age, clothing, hairstyle, facial appearance, etc.

We make these judgements before we have time to think about it. It’s almost instant. None of us like to talk about this because some of these judgements are controversial.

GolfandPoker Report

Does gaydar count with this? When you just like, look at someone and are all like, " Ohhhh they def be fruity"

#55

I can’t be the only guy who looks at another dude and wonder how big his d**k is compared to mine.

Jojos_Boring_Trip Report

#56

Looking at other's butts.

theeonlybeans Report

#57

Leave clean towels/clothes in the laundry basket for days and putting off folding them.

littoboots Report

I haven't emptied my clean laundry basket in years.

#58

When you make plans with someone and then regret it, so you cancel the plans with a lie about why you can't make it instead of saying you just don't feel like going.

ksay9104 Report

#59

Saving dead batteries, pretending we will dispose of them properly and then getting to the point where it's out of control and we hide them in the trash can.

Chefpaul1 Report

#60

Scratching your crotch.

Whatawootsee Report

#61

Talk to our pets and imagine their responses.

AJTwinky Report

Cats are sassy yet tired and dogs are super happy yet confused. Pigs are just glad for attention.

#62

Calling in a professional after leaving something way too long

AH0LE_ Report

#63

Get jealous of our friend.

SuvenPan Report

