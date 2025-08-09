These people did, and they shared their grievances in a recent post on Threads . Which of these are you also guilty of?

It didn’t matter if the individual wasn’t from that generation, by definition. Their nostalgia and perplexity toward the modern way of life didn’t make sense to you. But as you grow older, you experience the same longing for things to go back to the way they were “ back in your day .”

“We never had these problems when I was growing up.” “It was completely different during my time.” “Kids these days!” You’ve likely heard some form of these statements from an older person and had the urge to respond with “ OK, boomer .”

#1 I want to pay once for a piece of software, download it, and be able to use it indefinitely without paying for a subscription.

#2 I don’t want touch controls in my car. I want knobs and physical buttons. I can’t be taking my eyes off the road to see if I’m changing the volume or initiating self destruct.

#3 Social media has ruined society.

#4 Also, if I have turned off all of the sounds/music in a game, it should be illegal for the ads they play to blast sound.

#5 I do not want to download an app for everything. I should be able to use your website as infrequently as I do and not have to hold digital space for you in my life forever.

#6 Subscription fatigue. I’m so tired of everything being a log in or a subscription.

#7 I find it incredibly rude when I’m having a conversation with someone and they’re on their phone doing/texting someone else. Like can I not have your undivided attention for 10min? Makes me not want to talk with them at all.

#8 I don't want to save to my OneDrive! I want to save to my computer! That I own! in my house!

#9 Ads on television should be at the same volume as the show, not 50% louder.

#10 Physical media/journalism, which has no comments section. Each reader can decide how they feel about the news they consume before anyone else influences them.

#11 They don’t make things like they used to. I want to buy appliances once and have them last my entire life. If I can use my grandma’s 60 year old dishwasher, a new one shouldn’t break after 5 years.

#12 I just want the recipe. No emails for life, no ebook, and certainly no life story with a dozen images and ads to scroll through.

#13 That scroll to select my year of birth is real obnoxious. You don't trust me to type it?

#14 I don’t want to type with my tv remote control.

#15 Please stop making these movies with dark lighting and inconsistent volume . I literally cannot see a thing. I cannot hear what anyone is saying. I stopped watching a lot of new movies because of this.

#16 STOP MAKING EVERYTHING DIGITAL. I want physical concert tickets, buttons in my car, actual menus, none of this "go online" stuff.

#17 Applying for jobs should not be this hard. I should not have to upload a resume and then still have to put in the same information that's on the resume. Actually, just bring paper applications back.

#18 AI can go to hell.

#19 A family should be able to afford a home with one income.

#20 Going to bed by 9-930p. Thought that was crazy. It isn't.

#21 kids need to get outside more

#22 We don’t need a QR code for everything. Please I want to look at a physical menu.

#23 Don’t f*ck with Social Security. It’s not an “entitlement.” I paid into it for my whole damn career, with the US government’s pledge I would get it back when I retired. It is not a line-item like defense spending or school vouchers that are part of the federal income tax. It is MY money that the government borrowed on the premise that they could invest better than I could.

#24 When you buy software or media, you should own it in perpetuity

#25 Literally everybody stop asking me to review every single thing I do in my life! Doctors office, car wash, groceries, sub sandwich, ride to the airport, nail place, my daughter’s dance school, flu shot, DMV line, plumber, mechanic, just stop with the reviews!!

#26 Kids should have chores. Not a fan of “their job is to do well in school.” They can do both.

#27 I’m not tipping the concession stand person that handed me an empty cup. Stop giving me dirty looks that I pressed 0%, if I could press LESS THAN THAT, I would. I’m already paying for the thing, you’re already getting paid to give it to me.

#28 When I call customer service, I want to talk to a real person, not go through 10 minutes of a decision tree to end up with a bot.

#29 Every appliance does not need to be ‘smart’. Why the f*ck does my oven need WiFi?!

#30 Sometimes I like to just write things out. Paper and pencil are just better than a screen some times.

#31 Stop making me pick out all of the boxes with stoplights in a picture. I can’t see that well.

#32 Thank you.

Please.

Excuse me.

These are not optional words when moving through life but somewhere in subsequent generations we lost teaching them & using them.

#33 It’s horrible that kids use ChatGPT to do all their writing assignments. Writing is a valuable and necessary skill for adult life.

#34 Saying "we needed this" when it rains.

Because we do in fact, need that.

#35 Cell phones are destroying our attention spans and critical thinking skills.

#36 I kinda miss having a home phone and people not being able to be reached 247.

Also 8pm is too late to do things

#37 I want physical tickets for things. give me a little stub of paper and not a qr code in an app or a regular receipt please

#38 Let kids ride their bikes with their friends unsupervised! How else will they save the world from the Upside Down?!?

#39 I don’t want 1000 apps. Why do I need 4 seperate apps for my child’s school?

#40 The need to create overly complicated passwords is annoying. It's not my bank account, It's literally a website I will use once, who cares about a secure password

#41 I think kids need to be handwriting stuff again.

#42 Just because I have a cellphone, doesn’t mean I’m more reachable for my employer unless you’re giving me on-call pay. Even if I’m salaried, I deserve some time off during the week

#43 I don’t need two factor authentication to look at my cable bill.

#44 I don't want to take another survey and I don't want to make another account and I don't want to download another app and I don't want to scan another QR code

#45 Physical ownership of music was better. We are paying for the same amount as a physical album yet the digital and streaming “ownership” can disappear in a second

#46 Enough touch screens. I want more buttons and knobs.

#47 Passwords on everything are their own level of hell.

#48 1. I'm not reviewing your company or my purchase.

2. No j do not want to subscribe, I just want to buy your product.

3. Not so I want to download a sodding app.

4. I'd like my purchases to last 10+ years, instead of being made so shoddily they barely last 5.

#49 Idk if this counts but give me my damn home button back on my iPhone

#50 -not everything needs an app

-why is everything a subscription

-can we please put our phones down when spending time together in person

-regular, structured schooling is the best choice for MOST kids

#51 No, I do not want to sign up for your rewards program… just price the groceries for less to begin with.

#52 Customer satisfaction surveys are a useless waste of my time. If you ask me to take one, I'll tell you that I'm dissatisfied because of having to take your stupid survey.

#53 They don’t make stuff like they used to. Everything is plastic bullshit now. Clothes, furniture, dishes.

