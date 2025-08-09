“What Is A Hot Take You’re Kind Of With The Boomers On?” (54 Answers)
“We never had these problems when I was growing up.” “It was completely different during my time.” “Kids these days!” You’ve likely heard some form of these statements from an older person and had the urge to respond with “OK, boomer.”
It didn’t matter if the individual wasn’t from that generation, by definition. Their nostalgia and perplexity toward the modern way of life didn’t make sense to you. But as you grow older, you experience the same longing for things to go back to the way they were “back in your day.”
These people did, and they shared their grievances in a recent post on Threads. Which of these are you also guilty of?
I want to pay once for a piece of software, download it, and be able to use it indefinitely without paying for a subscription.
☝️ This. And add to the mix, have it work offline so it doesn't need to be constantly tethered to the mothership. Checking for updates is one thing, but having to ask a distant server for permission to do what the user paid for is extracting urine.
I don’t want touch controls in my car. I want knobs and physical buttons. I can’t be taking my eyes off the road to see if I’m changing the volume or initiating self destruct.
Posted this before: Deciding on our'18 Ford, the salesman was apologetic it "only" had a 2x5 driver info center, otherwise knobs/buttons. "You don't understand, that is a selling feature".
Social media has ruined society.
It's a shame that something that could have been amazing got ruined by malice, greed and bullying.
Also, if I have turned off all of the sounds/music in a game, it should be illegal for the ads they play to blast sound.
And if you turn off the sound in an advert, for the very next one to turn it back on again. 🤬
I do not want to download an app for everything. I should be able to use your website as infrequently as I do and not have to hold digital space for you in my life forever.
Sometimes get blocks on websites saying to use an app while on desktop. Not only am I on a desktop, which I know that you can see clearly site, but even if I wanted an app, which I don't, I don't have a phone. Bye bye, off I go somewhere else, no money for you.
Subscription fatigue. I’m so tired of everything being a log in or a subscription.
I find it incredibly rude when I’m having a conversation with someone and they’re on their phone doing/texting someone else. Like can I not have your undivided attention for 10min? Makes me not want to talk with them at all.
Then don't. The idiots probably wouldn't even notice until "Babe, what did I do? Babe?!?".
I don't want to save to my OneDrive! I want to save to my computer! That I own! in my house!
Ads on television should be at the same volume as the show, not 50% louder.
An audio signal is a wave kind of like a heartbeat but really complicated and thousands per second. If you're not sure, Google for a diagram. Now the audio normally sits in the middle of the available bandwidth and takes up maybe half of it in normal use. This is done in order that loud things (cannons, guns, sports cars, screaming cheerleaders) have some extra bandwidth that the audio can use. If you've ever played with Audacity, you'll know what I mean. The thing with adverts is that they use sound compression. This is done by clipping off the peaks of the signal, compressing it. The reason they do this is in order to expand the waveform to take up most of the bandwidth. Technically the *volume* does not change, you're not dumping twice as many volts into the speaker, but the *loudness* (how we perceive it) changes because a larger waveform is sending more swing from the positives to the negatives and we hear this as being louder. It's really annoying, but it's loudness, not volume.
Physical media/journalism, which has no comments section. Each reader can decide how they feel about the news they consume before anyone else influences them.
You do realise that the piece itself has already guided you to how you should feel. Let's say a piece about the migrants. Did it use words like "illegal" or "unlawful"? Did it mention how many have come over this year? Did it balance that by mentioning how many legally permitted migrants entered in the same period? Did it quote the Greens and LibDems or did it quote Farage and Badenoch? I don't know about other parts of the world but in the UK you can know a person's outlook by the paper they read, and the pieces in the papers are written to appeal to that audience, so you're already being manipulated - by the words used, by the balance, by the facts laid bare and those glossed over, by the "sources close to Downing Street" information that is basically made up rubbish to play to their target audience. Besides, sometimes the comments are the best part. Plus, you don't *have* to read them.
They don’t make things like they used to. I want to buy appliances once and have them last my entire life. If I can use my grandma’s 60 year old dishwasher, a new one shouldn’t break after 5 years.
I WILL say, autos, depending on make/model are far more reliable than even 20 years ago. Back in the 60's/70's if you got a vehicle past 100k miles, THAT was something.
I just want the recipe. No emails for life, no ebook, and certainly no life story with a dozen images and ads to scroll through.
That scroll to select my year of birth is real obnoxious. You don't trust me to type it?
I don’t want to type with my tv remote control.
Please stop making these movies with dark lighting and inconsistent volume . I literally cannot see a thing. I cannot hear what anyone is saying. I stopped watching a lot of new movies because of this.
Here in France, Prime video increasingly has three audio options: original, dialogue boost medium, and dialogue boost high. It looks like some are starting to get the message about the mumbling against cinematic scores. It's gotten to the point where I habitually watch with subtitles, so if I didn't catch something I can just read the words on-screen.
STOP MAKING EVERYTHING DIGITAL. I want physical concert tickets, buttons in my car, actual menus, none of this "go online" stuff.
Applying for jobs should not be this hard. I should not have to upload a resume and then still have to put in the same information that's on the resume. Actually, just bring paper applications back.
Or...a sign saying help wanted, walk in, apply. No Indeed, but local job boards, perusing the companies' openings themselves should be adequate.
AI can go to hell.
A family should be able to afford a home with one income.
Never mind the home, a family should be able to heat and eat *at the same time* with one income.
Going to bed by 9-930p. Thought that was crazy. It isn't.
I did. Then I binged Wednesday. Now it's quarter to two and I'm here. 🥺 FFS Rick...
kids need to get outside more
We don’t need a QR code for everything. Please I want to look at a physical menu.
Don’t f*ck with Social Security. It’s not an “entitlement.” I paid into it for my whole damn career, with the US government’s pledge I would get it back when I retired. It is not a line-item like defense spending or school vouchers that are part of the federal income tax. It is MY money that the government borrowed on the premise that they could invest better than I could.
And ..ELON, it's also NOT a Ponzi scheme. You wanna see a Ponzi scheme? It's that you only get SS taxed on the first $170k of your income..oughta be 100% of it!
When you buy software or media, you should own it in perpetuity
Literally everybody stop asking me to review every single thing I do in my life! Doctors office, car wash, groceries, sub sandwich, ride to the airport, nail place, my daughter’s dance school, flu shot, DMV line, plumber, mechanic, just stop with the reviews!!
1-5 rating? Everything gets a 4 or less, drives 'em nuts. "What can we do to get a 5?" "GIVE me the product/ service".
Kids should have chores. Not a fan of “their job is to do well in school.” They can do both.
I’m not tipping the concession stand person that handed me an empty cup. Stop giving me dirty looks that I pressed 0%, if I could press LESS THAN THAT, I would. I’m already paying for the thing, you’re already getting paid to give it to me.
When I call customer service, I want to talk to a real person, not go through 10 minutes of a decision tree to end up with a bot.
I noticed recently that those annoying calls you get by random numbers 8 times a day are now made with robotic voices.
Every appliance does not need to be ‘smart’. Why the f*ck does my oven need WiFi?!
I have no desire to know what my washer in Michigan is doing if I'm in Miami.
Sometimes I like to just write things out. Paper and pencil are just better than a screen some times.
Stop making me pick out all of the boxes with stoplights in a picture. I can’t see that well.
Thank you.
Please.
Excuse me.
These are not optional words when moving through life but somewhere in subsequent generations we lost teaching them & using them.
I will say that I was impressed with the amount of basic courtesy people showed each other when I moved to France several years back. No one would think of going into a store without saying hello and goodbye, with plenty of "please"s and "thank you"s liberally sprinkled about.
It’s horrible that kids use ChatGPT to do all their writing assignments. Writing is a valuable and necessary skill for adult life.
Saying "we needed this" when it rains.
Because we do in fact, need that.
Sorry, I'm British. We are legally required to pass blatantly obvious comments on the weather when weather, of any sort, is happening.
Cell phones are destroying our attention spans and critical thinking skills.
I would alter that to say Facebook, X, and all the others are just as culpable as they remove your thinking and tell you HOW to think!
I kinda miss having a home phone and people not being able to be reached 247.
Also 8pm is too late to do things
My mobile lives on airplane mode at home. It's a non-reception area, but I'd still turn it off. You are only contactable 24/7 because you're not yet brave enough to turn the thing off when you want some you time.
I want physical tickets for things. give me a little stub of paper and not a qr code in an app or a regular receipt please
Let kids ride their bikes with their friends unsupervised! How else will they save the world from the Upside Down?!?
I don’t want 1000 apps. Why do I need 4 seperate apps for my child’s school?
The need to create overly complicated passwords is annoying. It's not my bank account, It's literally a website I will use once, who cares about a secure password
I think kids need to be handwriting stuff again.
Just because I have a cellphone, doesn’t mean I’m more reachable for my employer unless you’re giving me on-call pay. Even if I’m salaried, I deserve some time off during the week
I don’t need two factor authentication to look at my cable bill.
I don't want to take another survey and I don't want to make another account and I don't want to download another app and I don't want to scan another QR code
Physical ownership of music was better. We are paying for the same amount as a physical album yet the digital and streaming “ownership” can disappear in a second
Enough touch screens. I want more buttons and knobs.
Knobs wasn't censored! Neither is k**b? Huh? Am I allowed to say such terribly dirty words at two in the morning then? 😂
Passwords on everything are their own level of hell.
1. I'm not reviewing your company or my purchase.
2. No j do not want to subscribe, I just want to buy your product.
3. Not so I want to download a sodding app.
4. I'd like my purchases to last 10+ years, instead of being made so shoddily they barely last 5.
Idk if this counts but give me my damn home button back on my iPhone
-not everything needs an app
-why is everything a subscription
-can we please put our phones down when spending time together in person
-regular, structured schooling is the best choice for MOST kids
No, I do not want to sign up for your rewards program… just price the groceries for less to begin with.
Customer satisfaction surveys are a useless waste of my time. If you ask me to take one, I'll tell you that I'm dissatisfied because of having to take your stupid survey.
They don’t make stuff like they used to. Everything is plastic bullshit now. Clothes, furniture, dishes.
Self check-out is the worst. Why do we have to announce every item I’ve purchased?
We go to human clerks unless it's 1 or 2 items. I am NOT your employee unless I get my stuff with a 25% discount every time.
Enough with the quizzes! If you have information I might find interesting, just give it to me. Don't make me take a multiple choice quiz to get it. I`M TALKING TO YOU BORED PANDA!!!
Restaurants. Let me browse your menu online without me pretending I'm going to order something right here and now.
