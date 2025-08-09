ADVERTISEMENT

“We never had these problems when I was growing up.” “It was completely different during my time.” “Kids these days!” You’ve likely heard some form of these statements from an older person and had the urge to respond with “OK, boomer.” 

It didn’t matter if the individual wasn’t from that generation, by definition. Their nostalgia and perplexity toward the modern way of life didn’t make sense to you. But as you grow older, you experience the same longing for things to go back to the way they were “back in your day.” 

These people did, and they shared their grievances in a recent post on Threads. Which of these are you also guilty of?

#1

Person editing a close-up photo on computer screen, exploring hot takes related to boomers' opinions. I want to pay once for a piece of software, download it, and be able to use it indefinitely without paying for a subscription.

solitaryblue81 , DC Studio Report

heyrickmail-lindt_1 avatar
Rick Murray
Rick Murray
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

☝️ This. And add to the mix, have it work offline so it doesn't need to be constantly tethered to the mothership. Checking for updates is one thing, but having to ask a distant server for permission to do what the user paid for is extracting urine.

    #2

    Man driving electric car with digital dashboard and navigation screen showing route in daytime. I don’t want touch controls in my car. I want knobs and physical buttons. I can’t be taking my eyes off the road to see if I’m changing the volume or initiating self destruct.

    soupcan__sam , Artist Linbei Report

    geoffreyscott avatar
    Geoffrey Scott
    Geoffrey Scott
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Posted this before: Deciding on our'18 Ford, the salesman was apologetic it "only" had a 2x5 driver info center, otherwise knobs/buttons. "You don't understand, that is a selling feature".

    #3

    Four teenagers sitting on a bench outdoors, each focused on their smartphone, reflecting hot take discussions with boomers. Social media has ruined society.

    kwnowosad , freepik Report

    biache34 avatar
    Ellinor she/they/elle
    Ellinor she/they/elle
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It's a shame that something that could have been amazing got ruined by malice, greed and bullying.

    #4

    Person playing a strategy game on a smartphone, illustrating perspectives related to hot takes and boomers. Also, if I have turned off all of the sounds/music in a game, it should be illegal for the ads they play to blast sound.

    dont_stop_me_meow_ , Pandhuya Niking Report

    heyrickmail-lindt_1 avatar
    Rick Murray
    Rick Murray
    Community Member
    52 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And if you turn off the sound in an advert, for the very next one to turn it back on again. 🤬

    #5

    Hand holding smartphone displaying popular social media and communication apps on the home screen. I do not want to download an app for everything. I should be able to use your website as infrequently as I do and not have to hold digital space for you in my life forever.

    ashhhnikki , Dimitri Karastelev Report

    ohxrkqra avatar
    Kira Okah
    Kira Okah
    Community Member
    15 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Sometimes get blocks on websites saying to use an app while on desktop. Not only am I on a desktop, which I know that you can see clearly site, but even if I wanted an app, which I don't, I don't have a phone. Bye bye, off I go somewhere else, no money for you.

    #6

    Living room with person watching Netflix on TV, surrounded by plants and a guitar, illustrating a hot take with Boomers. Subscription fatigue. I’m so tired of everything being a log in or a subscription.

    tysont89 , Mollie Sivaram Report

    #7

    Young man and woman standing by window, discussing a hot take while using a smartphone, reflecting generational perspectives. I find it incredibly rude when I’m having a conversation with someone and they’re on their phone doing/texting someone else. Like can I not have your undivided attention for 10min? Makes me not want to talk with them at all.

    olivia.g.816 , wayhomestudio Report

    heyrickmail-lindt_1 avatar
    Rick Murray
    Rick Murray
    Community Member
    53 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Then don't. The idiots probably wouldn't even notice until "Babe, what did I do? Babe?!?".

    #8

    Screen showing Microsoft Office apps including Outlook, Word, Excel, and OneDrive on a digital device interface I don't want to save to my OneDrive! I want to save to my computer! That I own! in my house!

    lisastraehley , Ed Hardie Report

    #9

    Young man holding beer and pointing remote while watching TV on couch, reflecting hot take opinions with boomers at home. Ads on television should be at the same volume as the show, not 50% louder.

    mwiads , Stockbusters Report

    heyrickmail-lindt_1 avatar
    Rick Murray
    Rick Murray
    Community Member
    56 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    An audio signal is a wave kind of like a heartbeat but really complicated and thousands per second. If you're not sure, Google for a diagram. Now the audio normally sits in the middle of the available bandwidth and takes up maybe half of it in normal use. This is done in order that loud things (cannons, guns, sports cars, screaming cheerleaders) have some extra bandwidth that the audio can use. If you've ever played with Audacity, you'll know what I mean. The thing with adverts is that they use sound compression. This is done by clipping off the peaks of the signal, compressing it. The reason they do this is in order to expand the waveform to take up most of the bandwidth. Technically the *volume* does not change, you're not dumping twice as many volts into the speaker, but the *loudness* (how we perceive it) changes because a larger waveform is sending more swing from the positives to the negatives and we hear this as being louder. It's really annoying, but it's loudness, not volume.

    #10

    Young man with curly hair reading a newspaper outdoors, reflecting on hot take opinions related to boomers. Physical media/journalism, which has no comments section. Each reader can decide how they feel about the news they consume before anyone else influences them.

    nnediokorafor , ArthurHidden Report

    heyrickmail-lindt_1 avatar
    Rick Murray
    Rick Murray
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You do realise that the piece itself has already guided you to how you should feel. Let's say a piece about the migrants. Did it use words like "illegal" or "unlawful"? Did it mention how many have come over this year? Did it balance that by mentioning how many legally permitted migrants entered in the same period? Did it quote the Greens and LibDems or did it quote Farage and Badenoch? I don't know about other parts of the world but in the UK you can know a person's outlook by the paper they read, and the pieces in the papers are written to appeal to that audience, so you're already being manipulated - by the words used, by the balance, by the facts laid bare and those glossed over, by the "sources close to Downing Street" information that is basically made up rubbish to play to their target audience. Besides, sometimes the comments are the best part. Plus, you don't *have* to read them.

    #11

    Woman loading dishwasher in modern kitchen, illustrating a hot take related to opinions often shared with boomers. They don’t make things like they used to. I want to buy appliances once and have them last my entire life. If I can use my grandma’s 60 year old dishwasher, a new one shouldn’t break after 5 years.

    kellyabizok , Getty Images Report

    geoffreyscott avatar
    Geoffrey Scott
    Geoffrey Scott
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I WILL say, autos, depending on make/model are far more reliable than even 20 years ago. Back in the 60's/70's if you got a vehicle past 100k miles, THAT was something.

    #12

    Young woman with blonde hair holding a phone looking thoughtful, reflecting on hot take opinions about boomers. I just want the recipe. No emails for life, no ebook, and certainly no life story with a dozen images and ads to scroll through.

    stitchinintheswamp , volodymyr-t Report

    ohxrkqra avatar
    Kira Okah
    Kira Okah
    Community Member
    11 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I have recently been noticing "to the recipe" buttons on recipe sites :D

    #13

    Person using laptop and mouse with ergonomic mouse pad, illustrating hot take discussion with boomers concept That scroll to select my year of birth is real obnoxious. You don't trust me to type it?

    moneypenny7 , freepik Report

    ohxrkqra avatar
    Kira Okah
    Kira Okah
    Community Member
    3 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    From some of my previous work - people don't know how to write their birth year a lot. Seen birthdates range from around 80 (not old enough for 1980s but old enough to have been using a different calendar) to something like 199989 (typoooooo).

    #14

    Person holding remote control watching TV, illustrating a hot take on views shared with boomers in a casual setting. I don’t want to type with my tv remote control.

    ninibarton , Drazen Zigic Report

    #15

    Young woman on couch with laptop and snacks, reflecting on a hot take related to boomers late at night. Please stop making these movies with dark lighting and inconsistent volume . I literally cannot see a thing. I cannot hear what anyone is saying. I stopped watching a lot of new movies because of this.

    itskrisrene , DC Studio Report

    heyrickmail-lindt_1 avatar
    Rick Murray
    Rick Murray
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Here in France, Prime video increasingly has three audio options: original, dialogue boost medium, and dialogue boost high. It looks like some are starting to get the message about the mumbling against cinematic scores. It's gotten to the point where I habitually watch with subtitles, so if I didn't catch something I can just read the words on-screen.

    #16

    STOP MAKING EVERYTHING DIGITAL. I want physical concert tickets, buttons in my car, actual menus, none of this "go online" stuff.

    madam.trash.bat Report

    #17

    Person holding a resume and coffee cup, preparing to write with a pen near a laptop and glasses on a desk. Applying for jobs should not be this hard. I should not have to upload a resume and then still have to put in the same information that's on the resume. Actually, just bring paper applications back.

    mandizzle917 , Getty Images Report

    geoffreyscott avatar
    Geoffrey Scott
    Geoffrey Scott
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Or...a sign saying help wanted, walk in, apply. No Indeed, but local job boards, perusing the companies' openings themselves should be adequate.

    #18

    Person holding a yellow sticky note with A.I. written on it, relating to hot take and boomers discussion. AI can go to hell.

    auntie_yaya16 , Hitesh Choudhary Report

    johnnelson_3 avatar
    Faelwolf
    Faelwolf
    Community Member
    34 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You mean back? It came from there! AI is just automated theft with a chat bot tacked on.

    #19

    Family receiving house keys symbolizing a hot take on homeownership values shared with boomers. A family should be able to afford a home with one income.

    cjmstockley , Curated Lifestyle Report

    heyrickmail-lindt_1 avatar
    Rick Murray
    Rick Murray
    Community Member
    54 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Never mind the home, a family should be able to heat and eat *at the same time* with one income.

    #20

    Young woman peacefully sleeping in a bright bedroom, reflecting a hot take you're kind of with the boomers on. Going to bed by 9-930p. Thought that was crazy. It isn't.

    joseiyumet , Getty Images Report

    heyrickmail-lindt_1 avatar
    Rick Murray
    Rick Murray
    Community Member
    50 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I did. Then I binged Wednesday. Now it's quarter to two and I'm here. 🥺 FFS Rick...

    #21

    kids need to get outside more

    kimilynwrites Report

    #22

    Person scanning a QR code with a smartphone while sitting at a table with a glass of tea, discussing hot take opinions. We don’t need a QR code for everything. Please I want to look at a physical menu.

    thenutritiontea , freepik Report

    johnnelson_3 avatar
    Faelwolf
    Faelwolf
    Community Member
    42 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'd just leave. QR codes can send you to loaded sites for Trojans and viruses. I never scan them.

    #23

    Don’t f*ck with Social Security. It’s not an “entitlement.” I paid into it for my whole damn career, with the US government’s pledge I would get it back when I retired. It is not a line-item like defense spending or school vouchers that are part of the federal income tax. It is MY money that the government borrowed on the premise that they could invest better than I could.

    mark.rechtin Report

    geoffreyscott avatar
    Geoffrey Scott
    Geoffrey Scott
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And ..ELON, it's also NOT a Ponzi scheme. You wanna see a Ponzi scheme? It's that you only get SS taxed on the first $170k of your income..oughta be 100% of it!

    #24

    Computer screens displaying code with a person working at a keyboard in an office, related to hot take discussion with boomers. When you buy software or media, you should own it in perpetuity

    liza.notlisa , DC Studio Report

    #25

    Person holding a smartphone displaying a social media post about Beyond Sausage Original vegan meat products. Literally everybody stop asking me to review every single thing I do in my life! Doctors office, car wash, groceries, sub sandwich, ride to the airport, nail place, my daughter’s dance school, flu shot, DMV line, plumber, mechanic, just stop with the reviews!!

    larenaissancegirl , abillion Report

    geoffreyscott avatar
    Geoffrey Scott
    Geoffrey Scott
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    1-5 rating? Everything gets a 4 or less, drives 'em nuts. "What can we do to get a 5?" "GIVE me the product/ service".

    #26

    Kids should have chores. Not a fan of “their job is to do well in school.” They can do both.

    gimmesometruth2025 Report

    #27

    Person placing a dollar bill into a glass, illustrating a hot take related to generational views on money and value. I’m not tipping the concession stand person that handed me an empty cup. Stop giving me dirty looks that I pressed 0%, if I could press LESS THAN THAT, I would. I’m already paying for the thing, you’re already getting paid to give it to me.

    whoreicane_ , Lala Azizli Report

    johnnelson_3 avatar
    Faelwolf
    Faelwolf
    Community Member
    44 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My local pizza and sandwich shop has started adding a 30% gratuity automatically to carry out orders. So I should pay 30% for the owner to set the box on the counter and ring it up? lol

    #28

    Man in a denim shirt talking on phone with confused expression, reflecting a hot take on boomers debate at home. When I call customer service, I want to talk to a real person, not go through 10 minutes of a decision tree to end up with a bot.

    kristencomer , EmilyStock Report

    biache34 avatar
    Ellinor she/they/elle
    Ellinor she/they/elle
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I noticed recently that those annoying calls you get by random numbers 8 times a day are now made with robotic voices.

    #29

    Woman in apron checking oven, using smartphone, illustrating a hot take related to boomers and cooking habits. Every appliance does not need to be ‘smart’. Why the f*ck does my oven need WiFi?!

    _aja.james , natalystep Report

    geoffreyscott avatar
    Geoffrey Scott
    Geoffrey Scott
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I have no desire to know what my washer in Michigan is doing if I'm in Miami.

    #30

    Person holding a pencil and sketching at a white desk near a keyboard, demonstrating a creative hot take concept. Sometimes I like to just write things out. Paper and pencil are just better than a screen some times.

    sbanister527 , Brian J. Tromp Report

    johnnelson_3 avatar
    Faelwolf
    Faelwolf
    Community Member
    32 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'm starting to carry a fountain pen to both make it harder to fake my signature, but also tweak the modernists. :)

    #31

    Stop making me pick out all of the boxes with stoplights in a picture. I can’t see that well.

    park.parker74 Report

    johnnelson_3 avatar
    Faelwolf
    Faelwolf
    Community Member
    35 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Better than the garbled letters going at weird angles! BTW they've been training AI with those picture capchas over the years.

    #32

    Thank you.
    Please.
    Excuse me.
    These are not optional words when moving through life but somewhere in subsequent generations we lost teaching them & using them.

    emrita Report

    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    55 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I will say that I was impressed with the amount of basic courtesy people showed each other when I moved to France several years back. No one would think of going into a store without saying hello and goodbye, with plenty of "please"s and "thank you"s liberally sprinkled about.

    #33

    ChatGPT interface on laptop screen displaying capabilities and limitations in a dark mode setting for hot take discussion. It’s horrible that kids use ChatGPT to do all their writing assignments. Writing is a valuable and necessary skill for adult life.

    sagey_unicorn , Emiliano Vittoriosi Report

    johnnelson_3 avatar
    Faelwolf
    Faelwolf
    Community Member
    31 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'm sure teachers can spot AI writing even better than I can! Should be an automatic F

    #34

    Young woman walking with umbrella on rainy urban street, dressed in hat and leather jacket, illustrating hot take with the boomers concept. Saying "we needed this" when it rains.
    Because we do in fact, need that.

    littlemrsmayhem , dikushin Report

    heyrickmail-lindt_1 avatar
    Rick Murray
    Rick Murray
    Community Member
    38 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Sorry, I'm British. We are legally required to pass blatantly obvious comments on the weather when weather, of any sort, is happening.

    #35

    Cell phones are destroying our attention spans and critical thinking skills.

    katemariehavlik Report

    geoffreyscott avatar
    Geoffrey Scott
    Geoffrey Scott
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I would alter that to say Facebook, X, and all the others are just as culpable as they remove your thinking and tell you HOW to think!

    #36

    Black Polycom office phone on a white shelf with green plant leaves partially covering it, showing a modern workspace setup. I kinda miss having a home phone and people not being able to be reached 247.
    Also 8pm is too late to do things

    maraaaaa.333 , Sigmund Report

    heyrickmail-lindt_1 avatar
    Rick Murray
    Rick Murray
    Community Member
    40 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My mobile lives on airplane mode at home. It's a non-reception area, but I'd still turn it off. You are only contactable 24/7 because you're not yet brave enough to turn the thing off when you want some you time.

    #37

    I want physical tickets for things. give me a little stub of paper and not a qr code in an app or a regular receipt please

    failthing Report

    johnnelson_3 avatar
    Faelwolf
    Faelwolf
    Community Member
    29 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I make them print a paper boarding pass at the airport. My phone stays off, the airport is a high risk zone for data theft.

    #38

    Let kids ride their bikes with their friends unsupervised! How else will they save the world from the Upside Down?!?

    creative.empire.academy Report

    #39

    Smartphone displaying social media apps with high notifications, placed on wooden table next to a glass of coffee. I don’t want 1000 apps. Why do I need 4 seperate apps for my child’s school?

    echaney001 , Nathan Dumlao Report

    #40

    The need to create overly complicated passwords is annoying. It's not my bank account, It's literally a website I will use once, who cares about a secure password

    kasia_paradowska Report

    johnnelson_3 avatar
    Faelwolf
    Faelwolf
    Community Member
    28 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Use a weak password and it won't be "your" bank account for long.

    #41

    I think kids need to be handwriting stuff again.

    lexivaughancosplay Report

    #42

    Just because I have a cellphone, doesn’t mean I’m more reachable for my employer unless you’re giving me on-call pay. Even if I’m salaried, I deserve some time off during the week

    lilfiz99 Report

    #43

    I don’t need two factor authentication to look at my cable bill.

    louarab Report

    #44

    I don't want to take another survey and I don't want to make another account and I don't want to download another app and I don't want to scan another QR code

    schmumlauf Report

    #45

    Physical ownership of music was better. We are paying for the same amount as a physical album yet the digital and streaming “ownership” can disappear in a second

    woodlandwhimsyinco Report

    #46

    Enough touch screens. I want more buttons and knobs.

    shankenblip Report

    heyrickmail-lindt_1 avatar
    Rick Murray
    Rick Murray
    Community Member
    30 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Knobs wasn't censored! Neither is k**b? Huh? Am I allowed to say such terribly dirty words at two in the morning then? 😂

    #47

    Passwords on everything are their own level of hell.

    johnroderick Report

    #48

    1. I'm not reviewing your company or my purchase.
    2. No j do not want to subscribe, I just want to buy your product.
    3. Not so I want to download a sodding app.
    4. I'd like my purchases to last 10+ years, instead of being made so shoddily they barely last 5.

    seawitch7010 Report

    #49

    Idk if this counts but give me my damn home button back on my iPhone

    iris_in_bloom_art Report

    #50

    -not everything needs an app
    -why is everything a subscription
    -can we please put our phones down when spending time together in person
    -regular, structured schooling is the best choice for MOST kids

    leah.alisa85 Report

    #51

    No, I do not want to sign up for your rewards program… just price the groceries for less to begin with.

    marlawitkowski Report

    johnnelson_3 avatar
    Faelwolf
    Faelwolf
    Community Member
    27 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The discount is to get you to sign up so that they can sell the data for much more.

    #52

    Customer satisfaction surveys are a useless waste of my time. If you ask me to take one, I'll tell you that I'm dissatisfied because of having to take your stupid survey.

    mad2merry Report

    #53

    They don’t make stuff like they used to. Everything is plastic bullshit now. Clothes, furniture, dishes.

    zebrasnlionsomy Report

    #54

    Self check-out is the worst. Why do we have to announce every item I’ve purchased?

    annie.at.large Report

    geoffreyscott avatar
    Geoffrey Scott
    Geoffrey Scott
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    We go to human clerks unless it's 1 or 2 items. I am NOT your employee unless I get my stuff with a 25% discount every time.

