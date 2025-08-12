ADVERTISEMENT

Everyone has little things they do when no one is watching—quirky habits, secret routines, or quiet moments just for themselves. Artist Amanda Oleander collected these private stories from people all over and turned them into colorful, charming illustrations.

The result is a playful and heartfelt series that celebrates the small, unseen parts of everyday life. From funny to touching, each piece captures a slice of humanity we can all relate to, even if we’d never admit it out loud.

More info: Instagram | Facebook | amandaoleander.com

#1

Person kneeling while placing a letter in a bookshelf in a wholesome illustration by the artist sharing private moments.

"I have stage 4 cancer and hide little notes around for my kids to find when I'm gone."

amandaoleander Report

    #2

    Woman with cup talking to a black cat across the table in a wholesome illustration of private moments.

    "I sit with my cat to update him about my day with a cup of coffee (I work from home)."

    amandaoleander Report

    #3

    Illustration of a person curled up on a bed, capturing a private moment in a wholesome illustration series.

    "Sometimes at night I hold my own hand and I feel sooo loved and held. Link all fingers."

    amandaoleander Report

    #4

    Illustration of a woman enjoying a private moment eating cake created by an artist sharing wholesome illustrations.

    "I practise my speech in case anyone asks me what my recipe for a moist chocolate cake is."

    amandaoleander Report

    #5

    Wholesome illustration of a person joyfully surrounded by multiple cats, depicting private moments shared by an artist.

    "I work at a cat cafe. When I'm done closing before the end of my shift, I just lay with cats, in fear my boss sees."

    amandaoleander Report

    #6

    Illustration of a woman showing affection to her dog, depicting wholesome moments shared in private life.

    "Snuggle in my dog's bed with her on the floor; she passed away a few weeks ago, will miss it."

    amandaoleander Report

    #7

    Person kneeling on a sidewalk reaching out to a worm on grass, wholesome illustrations showing private moments.

    "When it rains, I take a walk and put all the worms that drifted onto the sidewalk back into the dirt."

    amandaoleander Report

    #8

    Wholesome illustration of an elderly person braiding a child's hair, capturing private moments in art.

    "My grandma would brush and braid my hair as a kid, and it felt the safest place in the world to me."

    amandaoleander Report

    #9

    Illustration showing a person sitting alone on a tree branch, representing private moments by the artist.

    "Climbing my favorite tree that hangs over a river to watch the sunrise while everything sleeps."

    amandaoleander Report

    #10

    Illustration of a person sitting cross-legged on a kitchen counter, enjoying a bowl of food in private moments.

    "I like to sit on the kitchen counter, crisscross, with a bowl of cereal in my favorite oversized red mug."

    amandaoleander Report

    #11

    Wholesome illustration of a person holding and cuddling a dog, representing private moments shared by an artist.

    "I used to hold my little dog like a baby wrapped in a towel after a bath. I miss her."

    amandaoleander Report

    #12

    Illustration of a woman drinking from a cup, depicting a private moment shared for wholesome illustrations by the artist.

    "Spend my whole day in underwear."

    amandaoleander Report

    #13

    Two people lying on a bed having a private conversation in a wholesome illustration by the artist.

    "Lay down on the floor with my sister whenever I feel overstimulated and just talk."

    amandaoleander Report

    #14

    Two women brushing their teeth in a bathroom, part of wholesome illustrations depicting private moments by an artist.

    "My girlfriend and I ALWAYS brush our teeth together before bed."

    amandaoleander Report

    #15

    Illustration of a person relaxing upside down on a sofa, a wholesome private moment captured by the artist.

    "I like to stay upside down on my sofa thinking about nothing."

    amandaoleander Report

    #16

    Child climbing on a person lying on a couch in a wholesome illustration of private moments by an artist.

    "My 2-year-old son is sitting on my head every time I'm comfortable on the couch."

    amandaoleander Report

    #17

    Wholesome illustration of a person sitting on a couch with an affectionate ghost, representing private moments by the artist.

    "I like to think my late grandma comforts me and caresses my back when I don't feel well."

    amandaoleander Report

    #18

    A family playfully making dinosaur shadow shapes on the wall in a wholesome private moment illustration.

    "My husband and I stomping like dinosaurs around the house with our toddler."

    amandaoleander Report

    #19

    Illustration of a woman playfully kissing a baby's feet, capturing wholesome moments people do in private.

    "Smell my baby's toes every morning when he wakes up. Really drink them in."

    amandaoleander Report

    #20

    Illustration of a person lovingly holding a child's face in bed, part of wholesome private moments artwork series.

    "Watch my kids and stroke their hair while they're sleeping."

    amandaoleander Report

    #21

    Wholesome illustration showing four people sharing private moments and enjoying a lighthearted conversation.

    "My Ma always laughs at my Papa's jokes when we have guests over, like she's hearing them for the first time."

    amandaoleander Report

    #22

    Wholesome illustration of a mother and children sharing a private moment together in a bubble-filled bathtub.

    "Mama bubble baths with my two kiddos (age 1 and 4). Our bathtub is 70s tile, light pink."

    amandaoleander Report

    #23

    Wholesome illustration of a joyful woman dancing naked with a towel in a private moment, expressing self-confidence and freedom.

    "Dance naked."

    amandaoleander Report

    #24

    Wholesome illustration of a mother nursing and feeding babies, depicting private everyday moments shared by an artist.

    "Breastfeed my 5-month-old after the shower with just my towel while my 3-year-old boy runs around naked and my 2-year-old daughter feeds her babydoll just like mama."

    amandaoleander Report

    #25

    Wholesome illustration of a person gardening and cutting flowers outdoors in a colorful private moment.

    "I go to my garden every Saturday morning and pick a bouquet of flowers for myself."

    amandaoleander Report

    #26

    Illustration of a woman reading peacefully outdoors, depicting private moments in wholesome illustrations by the artist.

    "I like to take some me time and read a book surrounded by nature."

    amandaoleander Report

    #27

    Wholesome illustration of a person sitting nude on the floor reading a book surrounded by stacks of books in a private moment.

    "I sit among the pile of books and read them while I'm naked."

    amandaoleander Report

