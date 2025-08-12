This Artist Asked People To Share The Things They Do In Private And Created Wholesome Illustrations (27 Pics)
Everyone has little things they do when no one is watching—quirky habits, secret routines, or quiet moments just for themselves. Artist Amanda Oleander collected these private stories from people all over and turned them into colorful, charming illustrations.
The result is a playful and heartfelt series that celebrates the small, unseen parts of everyday life. From funny to touching, each piece captures a slice of humanity we can all relate to, even if we’d never admit it out loud.
"I have stage 4 cancer and hide little notes around for my kids to find when I'm gone."
"I sit with my cat to update him about my day with a cup of coffee (I work from home)."
"Sometimes at night I hold my own hand and I feel sooo loved and held. Link all fingers."
"I practise my speech in case anyone asks me what my recipe for a moist chocolate cake is."
"I work at a cat cafe. When I'm done closing before the end of my shift, I just lay with cats, in fear my boss sees."
"Snuggle in my dog's bed with her on the floor; she passed away a few weeks ago, will miss it."
"When it rains, I take a walk and put all the worms that drifted onto the sidewalk back into the dirt."
"My grandma would brush and braid my hair as a kid, and it felt the safest place in the world to me."
"Climbing my favorite tree that hangs over a river to watch the sunrise while everything sleeps."
"I like to sit on the kitchen counter, crisscross, with a bowl of cereal in my favorite oversized red mug."
"I used to hold my little dog like a baby wrapped in a towel after a bath. I miss her."
"Spend my whole day in underwear."
"Lay down on the floor with my sister whenever I feel overstimulated and just talk."
"My girlfriend and I ALWAYS brush our teeth together before bed."
"I like to stay upside down on my sofa thinking about nothing."
"My 2-year-old son is sitting on my head every time I'm comfortable on the couch."
"I like to think my late grandma comforts me and caresses my back when I don't feel well."
"My husband and I stomping like dinosaurs around the house with our toddler."
"Smell my baby's toes every morning when he wakes up. Really drink them in."
"Watch my kids and stroke their hair while they're sleeping."
"My Ma always laughs at my Papa's jokes when we have guests over, like she's hearing them for the first time."
"Mama bubble baths with my two kiddos (age 1 and 4). Our bathtub is 70s tile, light pink."
"Dance naked."
"Breastfeed my 5-month-old after the shower with just my towel while my 3-year-old boy runs around naked and my 2-year-old daughter feeds her babydoll just like mama."
"I go to my garden every Saturday morning and pick a bouquet of flowers for myself."
"I like to take some me time and read a book surrounded by nature."
"I sit among the pile of books and read them while I'm naked."