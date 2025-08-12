ADVERTISEMENT

Everyone has little things they do when no one is watching—quirky habits, secret routines, or quiet moments just for themselves. Artist Amanda Oleander collected these private stories from people all over and turned them into colorful, charming illustrations.

The result is a playful and heartfelt series that celebrates the small, unseen parts of everyday life. From funny to touching, each piece captures a slice of humanity we can all relate to, even if we’d never admit it out loud.

More info: Instagram | Facebook | amandaoleander.com