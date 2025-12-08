ADVERTISEMENT

Ever found yourself turning down the music in your car so that you can park properly? Yep, me too. Make it make sense! The only consolation for this ridiculous behavior is that I know I'm not alone.

We all (or many of us) present ourselves as functioning, mature adults who (almost) have our sh*t together. We (sort of) pay bills on time, remember (some) birthdays, and (think we) know how to boil an egg. Yet beneath the facade lies a whole secret world of bizarre little habits that we won't voluntarily admit to, but are 100% guilty of.

I mean, who hasn't checked the time on their phone, only to get distracted and have to check again a few seconds later? And if you claim you've never spent an entire day in your pyjamas, or haven't walked into a room and immediately forgotten why you're there, we're sorry but we might have to call BS!

Bored Panda has put together a list of our collective, hilariously specific and mildly unhinged behaviors that we think no-one else knows about. Upvote the ones you're guilty of and don't worry, we won't judge. Because no matter how unique each of us is, behind closed doors, it turns out we're actually all the same flavor of strange.