Ever found yourself turning down the music in your car so that you can park properly? Yep, me too. Make it make sense! The only consolation for this ridiculous behavior is that I know I'm not alone.

We all (or many of us) present ourselves as functioning, mature adults who (almost) have our sh*t together. We (sort of) pay bills on time, remember (some) birthdays, and (think we) know how to boil an egg. Yet beneath the facade lies a whole secret world of bizarre little habits that we won't voluntarily admit to, but are 100% guilty of.

I mean, who hasn't checked the time on their phone, only to get distracted and have to check again a few seconds later? And if you claim you've never spent an entire day in your pyjamas, or haven't walked into a room and immediately forgotten why you're there, we're sorry but we might have to call BS!

Bored Panda has put together a list of our collective, hilariously specific and mildly unhinged behaviors that we think no-one else knows about. Upvote the ones you're guilty of and don't worry, we won't judge. Because no matter how unique each of us is, behind closed doors, it turns out we're actually all the same flavor of strange.

#1

Turned Down The Music In Your Car To See Better When Driving

Woman sitting in the driver's seat of a car, relatable moment showing one of the ridiculous but common things people do.

Your brain is completely convinced that a lower volume on the car stereo directly translates to enhanced visual acuity. Need to find that tricky street sign at night? Obviously, the first step is to mute the power ballad you were just belting out.

Ketut Subiyanto , Bob Larkin Report

#2
#2
    #2

    Checked The Time On Your Phone But Got Distracted And Immediately Forgot What Time It Is

    Young woman lying in bed using smartphone at night, illustrating relatable and ridiculous everyday behaviors.

    You pull out your phone with the singular, noble purpose of checking the time. Ten minutes and a deep dive into 17 different apps later, you put your phone away, only to realize you still have absolutely no idea what time it is.

    Ron Lach , Bob Larkin Report

    #3
    #3
    #3

    Stayed In Your Pajamas All Day

    Couple with facial masks playing video games on a couch, illustrating relatable and ridiculous everyday moments.

    That glorious weekend day when the pajamas you slept in seamlessly transition into your daytime loungewear, and then, with a stunning lack of effort, back into your sleepwear for the night. It's the sartorial equivalent of a perfect, unbroken circle of comfort.

    ROMAN ODINTSOV , Cara Hutto Report

    #4
    #4
    Angela C
    Angela C
    Angela C
    Angela C
    Angela C

    No the best way to do it is stay in your pajamas all day, take a hot shower, and change into clean pajamas

    1
    #5
    #5
    #4

    Went On A Phone Hunt When It Has Been In Your Hand All Along

    Person holding smartphone outdoors, illustrating relatable and ridiculous things people are probably guilty of doing.

    The frantic, heart-stopping search for your phone, complete with pocket pats and bag rummaging, is a daily ritual. This mini-drama almost always ends when you realize you've been holding it, or even worse, actively using it as a flashlight to aid in the search.

    George Dolgikh , Bob Larkin Report

    #6
    #6
    Sue Denham
    Sue Denham
    Sue Denham
    Sue Denham
    Sue Denham

    Yup. Last time this happened I was talking on it while frantically lifting cushions on the couch to look for it.

    1
    #7
    #7
    #5

    Put On Headphones And Pretended You Were In Your Own Movie Or Music Video

    Young person walking on a cobblestone street listening to music, relatable moments capturing ridiculous everyday behaviors.

    The moment the headphones go on, the mundane walk to the bus stop instantly transforms into the opening scene of a critically acclaimed film. Every step is perfectly in sync with the beat, and the other pedestrians are now just well-placed extras in the music video for which you are the undisputed star.

    MART PRODUCTION , Bob Larkin Report

    #8
    #8
    #6

    Felt Relieved When You Got Home From Work And There Was No One There

    Woman enjoying a warm drink while relaxing in a cozy chair, reflecting on relatable and ridiculous everyday moments.

    That glorious, silent moment when you walk through the door and realize the house is completely empty. No one to talk to, no one to answer to. Just you, the remote control, and a blissful, uninterrupted stretch of pure, golden solitude.

    Andrea Piacquadio , Bob Larkin Report

    #9
    #9
    SouthernGal
    SouthernGal
    SouthernGal
    SouthernGal
    SouthernGal

    Yes! That's when you run through the house naked and sprinkle cookie crumbs everywhere.

    0
    #10
    #10
    #7

    Held A Fashion Show For Yourself

    Woman looking at herself in a mirror, reflecting on relatable moments we’re all probably guilty of experiencing.

    The full-length mirror is your runway, the bedroom is your backstage, and the audience is a pile of clothes on your bed.

    Ivan S , Cara Hutto Report

    #11
    #11
    #8

    When Someone Stood In Front Of The Thing You Wanted At The Grocery Store, So You Pretended To Be Inspecting Something Else

    Woman wearing mask shopping for fruit in grocery store, illustrating relatable and ridiculous everyday habits people are guilty of.

    Oh, you need the shredded cheese? Let me just stand here and suddenly become intensely fascinated by the nutritional information on this tub of sour cream.

    Anna Shvets , Bob Larkin Report

    #12
    #12
    #9

    Used The Phone's Internet To Have A Break From The Computer's Internet. Because They Are For Sure Different Internets

    Young woman wearing headphones, using smartphone and laptop, relatable to ridiculous but relatable things people do.

    You've spent the last three hours scrolling on your computer, so now it's time for a well-deserved break. You pick up your phone and start scrolling there, because that's a completely different kind of screen time.

    Julio Lopez , Bob Larkin Report

    #13
    #13
    #10

    Hit The Elevator Button As If Your Life Depends On It, Even Though It Makes No Difference

    Person pressing elevator button in a modern elevator, illustrating relatable and ridiculous everyday habits we’re all guilty of.

    You know deep down that repeatedly smashing the elevator button won't make it arrive any faster, but your finger seems to operate under its own set of very optimistic, very impatient rules.

    cottonbro studio , Bob Larkin Report

    #14
    #14
    #11

    When Making Food From The Box, You Read The Instructions And Threw Away The Box. Only To Have To Fish It Out Of The Trash Minutes Later

    Woman cooking in a kitchen wearing an apron, stirring a pot on the stove, relatable and everyday guilty actions.

    You confidently read the microwave instructions, toss the box into the trash, and then immediately have to perform a shame-filled rescue mission because you instantly forgot how many minutes it needed.

    pexels.com , Bob Larkin Report

    #15
    #15
    #12

    Accidentally Sent A Text To The Person You Were Talking About

    Young woman sitting on bed, holding phone with surprised expression, showcasing relatable and ridiculous daily moments.

    You craft the perfect, slightly judgmental text about someone, hit send, and then experience that ice-cold wave of horror as you realize you've sent it directly to them.

    Polina Tankilevitch , Bob Larkin Report

    #16
    #16
    #13

    Made The Effort To Take A Book To The Beach But Never Even Opened It

    Books about animal spirit guides and magic stacked on a textured rug, representing relatable and ridiculous interests.

    Packing a book for the beach is a beautiful act of optimism. Its only real adventure, however, will be getting a light dusting of sand on it while serving as a paperweight for a towel.

    RDNE Stock project , Bob Larkin Report

    #17
    #17
    #14

    Felt Personally Victimized By An Inanimate Object (We Are Talking To You Door Handle That Keeps Grabbing Our Sleeves)

    Person wearing red glasses leaning forward shouting at a laptop, relatable actions showing ridiculous but relatable things.

    That USB plug possesses a fundamental, physical need to be inserted incorrectly the first time, then flipped, then flipped back to its original position before it will consent to go in. The self-checkout machine creates the "unexpected item in the bagging area" error purely for the joy of watching you squirm under the gaze of other shoppers. Every object in your home has a specific, malevolent purpose, and you are the target of their very well-coordinated conspiracy.

    Andrea Piacquadio , Bob Larkin Report

    #18
    #18
    #15

    Completely Ignored The Fact That A "Family Size" Bag Of Chips Is For Multiple People

    Person lying on couch eating chips while reading a magazine, illustrating relatable guilty habits and everyday moments.

    The "Family Size" label on a bag of chips is a delightful work of fiction. That bag has never seen a family gathering in its life; its destiny is to be a loyal companion for a single person through one entire movie.

    Karola G , Bob Larkin Report

    #19
    #19
    #16

    Used A Wrapping Paper Tube As A Lightsaber Or Sword

    Person cutting wrapping paper with scissors, illustrating relatable and ridiculous everyday moments we’re all guilty of.

    That empty cardboard tube from a roll of wrapping paper undergoes an immediate and glorious transformation the moment the last of the paper is gone. It is no longer a piece of trash; it is now a sword, a lightsaber, or a telescope, and it must be used for at least one dramatic duel before it can be thrown away.

    Karola G , Bob Larkin Report

    #20
    #20
    Sue Denham
    Sue Denham
    Sue Denham
    Sue Denham
    Sue Denham

    Of course! That is their main purpose.

    0
    #21
    #21
    #17

    Just Sat On Your Bed Wrapped In A Towel For Way Too Long

    Woman in bathrobe and towel on head, relaxing on bed with coffee and phone, showing relatable everyday moments.

    That post-shower towel cocoon is a sacred and lawless time. You're not wet, but you're not dressed, and for a solid, unexplainable 20 minutes, you'll just sit there, scrolling through your phone in a state of suspended, damply-wrapped animation.

    Ivan S , Bob Larkin Report

    #22
    #22
    #18

    Overthought The Eye Contact You Make

    Young woman with tired eyes and casual denim jacket leaning against brick wall, showing relatable emotions and expressions.

    You made eye contact with a stranger for 0.7 seconds, and now your brain has initiated a full-scale crisis management protocol. Do you look away? Do you smile? Do you look again to confirm it wasn't a fluke? Now you've looked again, and it's just gotten weirder for everyone involved.

    Антон Леонардович Варфоломеев , Bob Larkin Report

    #23
    #23
    #19

    Forgot To Eat The Fresh Produce You Bought That Was Supposed To Last All Week

    Person holding a red basket filled with fresh vegetables, illustrating relatable everyday shopping habits.

    You bought that bag of spinach with the noble intention of becoming a healthier, more vibrant version of yourself. A week later, you find it in the back of the fridge, transformed into a sad bag of primordial ooze, paying homage to your forgotten nutritional ambitions.

    Mike Jones , Bob Larkin Report

    #24
    #24
    #20

    Dramatically Opened A Shower Curtain Just To Make Sure There Was No One Hiding Behind It

    Person gripping a wet shower curtain, illustrating one of the ridiculous but relatable things many people do.

    Even though you know with 99.9% certainty that your bathroom is empty, there's always that tiny, movie-fueled suspicion that a masked villain might be lurking behind the shower curtain. A quick, theatrical rip of the curtain is the only way to silence that irrational, cinematic fear.

    Ketut Subiyanto , Bob Larkin Report

    #25
    #25
    #21

    Actually Took A Selfie But Pretended To Text To Not Look Like An Idiot

    Young man sitting on a chair, wearing earbuds and glasses, engaging with his phone showcasing relatable everyday moments.

    You've found the perfect lighting and angle, but someone just walked into your vicinity. Time to immediately switch to a look of intense concentration, tapping randomly at your screen as if you're composing an incredibly important email and not, in fact, trying to capture your own face for the fifth time.

    Tima Miroshnichenko , Bob Larkin Report

    #26
    #26
    #22

    Said That You Have Plans To Get Out Of A Social Event But Secretly Just Stayed Home

    Three women having a relatable conversation over coffee, sharing funny and ridiculous moments together.

    "Oh, I'd love to, but I already have plans that night." These "plans" are, of course, a non-negotiable appointment with your couch, a cozy blanket, and the entire catalog of a streaming service.

    Tima Miroshnichenko , Bob Larkin Report

    #27
    #27
    #23

    Put On A Full Coachella Performance In Your Car Then Realized Someone In Traffic Is Also Watching Your Show

    Young woman sitting in driver seat of car smiling, relatable moment capturing ridiculous but relatable things we all do.

    You are the undisputed headliner of Traffic-chella, delivering a flawless, concert-level performance complete with passionate lip-syncing and dramatic steering wheel drum solos. The show comes to an abrupt and mortifying end the moment you make eye contact with the driver in the next lane, who has clearly been enjoying your free concert from their front-row seat.

    Kampus Production , Bob Larkin Report

    #28
    #28
    #24

    Re-Read Your Own Email First When Someone Replies To You

    Young woman in cozy bedroom working on laptop, relatable scene showing everyday ridiculous but relatable things people do.

    Someone replies to your email, and the very first thing you do is ignore their response and scroll down to meticulously re-read your original message. You need to first confirm that you were brilliant, articulate, and completely justified before you can even begin to process what they had to say.

    Vlada Karpovich , Bob Larkin Report

    #29
    #29
    #25

    Fully Scripted A Conversation In Your Head Even Though You Will Probably Never Have It

    Young man sitting on a bench outside, deep in thought, illustrating relatable and ridiculous everyday moments.

    That heated argument you're having with your boss in the shower is a masterpiece of rhetoric, complete with devastating comebacks and a mic-drop conclusion. This conversation will, of course, never actually happen, but you have rehearsed it to absolute perfection just in case.

    Chinmay Singh , Bob Larkin Report

    #30
    #30
    #26

    Rubbed Your Legs Together Like A Cricket When You Got Into A Cozy Bed

    Person in striped pajamas lying on bed with feet up, representing relatable and ridiculous everyday moments.

    The moment you slip into a freshly made bed, an ancient, instinctual ritual takes over. A few satisfying leg-rubs are the universal, non-verbal signal to the brain that optimal coziness has been achieved and shutdown procedures can now commence.

    Aljona Ovtšinnikova , Bob Larkin Report

    #31
    #31
    #27

    Smushed Everything Into Your Wallet At Checkout Just To Not Hold Up The Line

    Hands holding a wallet with cash inside, illustrating relatable and ridiculous everyday moments we’re all probably guilty of.

    When the cashier hands you a jumble of bills, coins, and a mile-long receipt, the social pressure is on. There's no time for organization and the only option is to frantically cram the entire mess into your wallet or pocket in one chaotic wad, a problem for Future You to deal with later.

    Karola G , Bob Larkin Report

    #32
    #32
    #28

    Were Convinced You Are On Your Way Out After Checking Your Symptoms On WebMD

    Person in cozy sweater lying in bed with IV drip, holding smartphone, illustrating relatable everyday situations.

    You started with a minor headache, but after a 15-minute, terrifying journey through a series of medical websites, you are now completely convinced you have a rare, incurable tropical disease. It was a good run, but your time is clearly up.

    Ivan S , Bob Larkin Report

    #33
    #33
    #29

    Waited Before You Get Up When Someone Randomly Sat Down Next To You

    People sitting in an airport waiting area, all looking at their phones, showing relatable everyday behaviors.

    Someone sits down next to you on the park bench just as you were about to leave. Now you're trapped. You have to wait a socially acceptable amount of time (at least a solid three minutes) before getting up, just so they don't think they personally scared you away.

    Lucas Oliveira , Bob Larkin Report

    #34
    #34
    #30

    Binge Watched Trashy Reality TV

    Person relaxing at home watching Netflix with remote in hand and hot chocolate nearby, relatable guilty pleasures.

    You tell everyone you're catching up on a critically acclaimed historical drama, but in reality, you're three seasons deep into a show about impossibly wealthy people arguing on a yacht. You know it's intellectual junk food, but you just can't stop, and you will defend the honor of your favorite cast member to the bitter end.

    freestocks.org , Cara Hutto Report

    #35
    #35
    #31

    Kept Things In Your Online Cart "For Later," But Later Never Came

    Person scrolling through clothing options on a smartphone, showing a relatable and ridiculous online shopping habit.

    Your online shopping cart is not a place for immediate purchases. It's a carefully curated museum of your aspirational self. It's a beautiful, hopeful place where that artisanal pasta maker and those leather pants will live, untouched and un-purchased, for all eternity.

    cottonbro studio , Cara Hutto Report

    #36
    #36
    Angela C
    Angela C
    Angela C
    Angela C
    Angela C

    Hey it's better than impulse buying shít at least

    0
    #37
    #37
    #32

    Got Lots Of Satisfaction From Popping Pimples

    Young woman examining her skin closely, relatable to guilty habits and ridiculous but common personal care actions.

    That moment of pure, unadulterated bliss when a stubborn pimple finally yields to the pressure. It's a small, slightly gross, but undeniably triumphant victory in the ongoing war against your own face.

    Polina Tankilevitch , biya Report

    #38
    #38
    #33

    Knew Way Too Much About Celebrity Gossip

    Woman lying on bed reading a book, showing a relatable moment of doing ridiculous but common everyday things.

    You might not remember your own cousin's birthday, but you can deliver a detailed, 20-minute TED Talk on the complete relationship history of two celebrities you have never met. This encyclopedic knowledge is a useless but deeply satisfying superpower.

    Karola G , Cara Hutto Report

    #39
    #39
    #34

    Used "Man/Bro/Buddy" As A Replacement When You Draw A Blank On Someone's Name

    Three friends sharing drinks and laughing together, capturing relatable and ridiculous social moments.

    That moment of pure panic when you see a familiar face walking towards you and your brain's search engine for names just completely crashes. Time to break out the old reliable: "Heyyyy, buddy!"

    Ketut Subiyanto , Bob Larkin Report

    #40
    #40
    #35

    Turned An Embarrassing Stumble Into A Slightly Less Embarrassing Dance Move

    Man in brown coat caught mid-step walking through columns, illustrating relatable but ridiculous moments we’re all probably guilty of.

    That split-second decision when your foot catches on absolutely nothing and you have to instantly convert that stumble into a suave, little shuffle-skip. Nailed it.

    cottonbro studio , Bob Larkin Report

    #41
    #41
    #36

    Had A Peek Inside Someone's Medicine Cabinet While Using The Bathroom At Their Home

    Various medicine bottles and blister packs of pills scattered on a table, illustrating relatable everyday health habits.

    Forget their bookshelf; the real, uncensored story of a person's life is told by the collection of expired prescriptions and fancy skincare samples in their medicine cabinet. A quick, silent peek is simply a form of biographical research.

    Atlantic Ambience , Bob Larkin Report

    #42
    #42
    #37

    Half Mumbled The Name When Singing "Happy Birthday"

    Group of people celebrating with a chocolate cake and sparklers, showing relatable and ridiculous moments together.

    The song "Happy Birthday" is performed with the power and confidence of a national anthem for exactly three of its four lines. That third line, the one containing the actual name, is a moment of collective panic where the group's volume suddenly drops to a low, indecipherable mumble before triumphantly returning for the grand finale.

    Helena Lopes , Bob Larkin Report

    #43
    #43
    #38

    Used The "Spam Folder" Excuse When You Simply Ignored An Email

    Young woman on sofa using laptop, relatable and guilty of common ridiculous things in a casual home setting

    "Oh, that important email from three weeks ago? I'm so sorry, you absolutely have to check your spam folder, it's just so aggressive these days." It's the perfect, blameless alibi for an inbox you consciously ghosted.

    Vlada Karpovich , Bob Larkin Report

    #44
    #44
    #39

    Got Shocked By The Price Tag On An Item But Still Pretending You Are Interested

    Woman trying on a hat in a store, illustrating relatable moments we’re all probably guilty of experiencing.

    After flipping over the price tag, you experience a brief moment of internal, sticker-shock-induced cardiac arrest. You then immediately transition into the role of a serious, thoughtful connoisseur, nodding knowingly at the item before gently placing it back down as if you are merely "considering your options."

    RDNE Stock project , Bob Larkin Report

    #45
    #45
    #40

    Broke Your Back With The Grocery Haul Just To Make One Trip

    Young man carrying many paper bags while a woman reaches out to help, showing relatable everyday moments and common habits.

    A second trip is a sign of weakness, a walk of shame that the soul cannot endure. Therefore, all ten bags will be looped onto your forearms, the case of seltzer will be precariously balanced on top, and you will somehow clutch the keys with your teeth if necessary, all to honor the sacred principle of The One Trip.

    Thirdman , Bob Larkin Report

    #46
    #46
    Gingersnap In Iowa
    Gingersnap In Iowa
    Gingersnap In Iowa
    Gingersnap In Iowa
    Gingersnap In Iowa

    My grandma called this "the lazy man load". Carrying everything in one load bc you're too lazy to make another trip.

    0
    #47
    #47
    #41

    Used Fake Laughter As A Cover

    Group of women laughing together outdoors, capturing relatable and ridiculous moments shared among friends.

    You completely missed the punchline, but the social cue is clear: everyone is laughing. Time to deploy the generic, medium-volume chuckle and pray to every known deity that nobody follows up with, "What was your favorite part?"

    nappy , Bob Larkin Report

    #48
    #48
    #42

    Wrote A Massively Long Angry Email To A Family Member But Never Sending It

    Young woman with long hair frustrated and holding head, sitting at a table using a laptop at home, relatable everyday moment.

    That three-page, perfectly crafted email is a literary masterpiece of righteous indignation, complete with bullet points and quoted evidence of past transgressions. It will be re-read for personal satisfaction at least five times before being triumphantly deleted, its therapeutic purpose fully served.

    Andrea Piacquadio , Bob Larkin Report

    #49
    #49
    #43

    Spent Way Too Long To Find The "Perfect" Spot On The Beach, Even Though It Doesn't Exist

    Four friends walking barefoot on a sandy beach carrying guitar and cooler, capturing relatable moments outdoors.

    You'll wander up and down the shoreline like a surveyor mapping uncharted territory, scrutinizing the sand-to-towel ratio and proximity to the water of every potential location. After a thorough and exhausting analysis, you'll inevitably settle on a spot that is functionally identical to the first one you passed.

    Kampus Production , Bob Larkin Report

    #50
    #50
    #44

    Bought A Closet Full Of T-Shirts But Only Wearing Two Of Them

    Woman wearing glasses browsing clothes on a rack, relatable moment capturing ridiculous but relatable things.

    Your closet is a museum dedicated to a wide variety of t-shirts, each representing a different phase of your life or a vacation you once took. Despite this impressive collection, your daily wardrobe decisions will always come down to a fierce debate between the faded gray one and the slightly less faded blue one.

    MART PRODUCTION , Bob Larkin Report

    #51
    #51
    #45

    Pretended To Be Ok If There Is No Cash Inside A Birthday Card

    Birthday card with Happy birthday text, wrapped gift, macarons, flowers, pen, and red and white twine on a marble surface.

    There is a brief, hopeful moment of anticipation as you open the card, followed by the lightning-fast emotional pivot to "Oh, wow, thank you so much, the message is what really matters!" Your performance is flawless and utterly convincing.

    George Dolgikh , Bob Larkin Report

    #52
    #52
    #46

    Got Way Too Invested On A Conversation You Are Eavesdropping On

    Men enjoying drinks at a rustic bar, relatable moments of socializing and having fun with friends.

    You're supposed to be reading your menu, but the couple at the next table is having a hushed, dramatic argument, and now you are a third member of this relationship. You are now emotionally invested, have already picked a side, and will be furious if they leave before you get to hear how it ends.

    Pavel Danilyuk , Bob Larkin Report

    #53
    #53
    #47

    Had A Solo Dance Party In Your Kitchen

    Young woman in casual clothes holding a wine bottle and glasses, enjoying a relatable and ridiculous moment at home.

    The kitchen, with its superior acoustics and convenient access to snacks, is the undisputed main stage for a spontaneous, one-person dance party. This sacred ritual, often performed while waiting for the microwave, involves a series of made-up but joyful dance moves that must never be witnessed by another living soul.

    Yan Krukau , Bob Larkin Report

    #54
    #54
    #48

    Got The Fright Of Your Life When Your Phone's Front Camera Turned On

    Young woman with glasses lying on bed, looking shocked at phone screen, illustrating relatable and ridiculous habits.

    You're just trying to take a nice picture of the sunset, but you accidentally hit the wrong button, and suddenly you're face-to-face with a terrifying, unflattering, up-the-nostrils live feed of yourself. It's a jump scare more effective than any horror movie.

    Andrea Piacquadio , Bob Larkin Report

    #55
    #55
    #49

    Gave Your Beloved Pet A Pep Talk

    Young woman interacting with her black and white dog outdoors, showcasing relatable moments of everyday life.

    That quiet moment before you leave the house, when you look your dog straight in the eyes and deliver a heartfelt, motivational speech about the importance of being a good boy and not eating the couch cushions while you're gone. You're pretty sure he understands every word.

    Blue Bird , Bob Larkin Report

    #56
    #56
    Gingersnap In Iowa
    Gingersnap In Iowa
    Gingersnap In Iowa
    Gingersnap In Iowa
    Gingersnap In Iowa

    I'd always tell Melvin where I was going and approximately how long I'd be gone. And I'd say be a good boy while I'm gone.

    0
    #57
    #57
    #50

    Did A Deep Dive On People On Social Media

    Person scrolling social media on smartphone, a relatable moment showing common digital habits and behaviors.

    You start with a casual glance at a coworker's profile, and three hours later, you're deep in a rabbit hole, examining the vacation photos of their cousin's best friend from 2014. Some would call it stalking stalking. You call it a very, very thorough digital anthropology.

    Los Muertos Crew , Cara Hutto Report

    #58
    #58
    #51

    Gave The Best Awards Show Acceptance Speech Of Your Life, To Yourself

    Man in tuxedo holding an award, expressing emotion against a red background, relatable to ridiculous but relatable things.

    While holding a shampoo bottle as a makeshift trophy, you deliver a moving and eloquent acceptance speech in the shower. You thank your agent, your family, and, of course, the academy, choking back a single, well-rehearsed tear of joy before the curtain of water closes on your triumphant moment.

    RDNE Stock project , Cara Hutto Report

    #59
    #59
    #52

    Obsessively Played Games On Your Phone Before Falling Asleep

    Man lying on couch scrolling phone in dark room, relatable behavior illustrating ridiculous but relatable things.

    The day is over, the lights are off, and your brain knows it's time for sleep. But your thumbs have one last, very important mission: to spend the next 45 minutes matching colorful gems or building a virtual farm, a crucial ritual before allowing the body to finally rest.

    Ron Lach , Cara Hutto Report

    #60
    #60
    #53

    Told Little White Lies During “Never Have I Ever” To Make Yourself Look Better

    Group of friends laughing and toasting drinks, sharing a relatable and ridiculous moment together indoors.

    During a game of "Never Have I Ever," a well-timed sip of your drink can instantly transform you from the person who's never been on a rollercoaster into a seasoned, worldly adventurer. Conversely, keeping your hand firmly planted on your glass can just as easily erase that one incredibly weird thing you did in middle school from the public record.

    The OurWhisky Foundation , Bob Larkin Report

    9points
    POST
    #54

    Tried To Stay In The Good Books Of Airport Security

    Busy airport check-in area filled with travelers experiencing one of the relatable but ridiculous everyday situations.

    As you approach the TSA checkpoint, you suddenly transform into the most polite, rule-abiding, and non-threatening human being on the planet. You make friendly, unblinking eye contact, offer up your laptop with a cheerful smile, and generally behave as if your entire future depends on a stellar performance review from the person checking your ID.

    Connor Danylenko , Bob Larkin Report

    9points
    POST
