Do you have a quirk that makes you think you're the only one who does it? Like talking to yourself while driving. Turns out, you might not be as special as you think. One study has found that 98% of people have an internal monologue.

And if you think you're the only one who has meowing conversations with their cat, think again. According to one survey, 84% of pet owners talk to their pets as if they were fellow humans.

We seldom discuss these weird habits with someone else. Yet we're not afraid to admit to them on the internet. We've collected the best and most out-of-pocket answers from two Reddit threads where someone asked people to share the things we all do but don't talk about. Scroll down and see if you can relate to any of them, Pandas!

#1

Young woman smiling and hugging a fluffy orange cat indoors, showing things everyone does but doesn’t talk about. I have meowing conversations with my cat when no one is around. Anyone else do this or am I just odd?

Nankey907 , lookstudio Report

Floeckchen
Floeckchen
Floeckchen
Community Member
1 hour ago

I hope you don't accidentially say something inappropriate to your cat

View more commentsArrow down menu
    #2

    Man holding a cotton swab closely, illustrating one of the things everyone does but doesn’t talk about. Use Q-tips the way the instructions warn you not to.

    Justicepain , drobotdean Report

    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    If you have a problem with earwax, there's a thing out there I didn't know about until my 40s. Debrox. You can buy it in the pharmacy without a prescription and it is the best thing for a clogged up ear. Just buy the kit and follow the instructions. make sure you're wearing a shirt you don't care about though. It can get kind of messy when all that wax lets loose.

    #3

    Young man sitting on a bench outdoors, looking away thoughtfully, representing things everyone does but doesn’t talk about. Overthink social interactions immediately after saying goodbye.

    wtfBLASTOISE , freepik Report

    Billo66
    Billo66
    Billo66
    Community Member
    21 minutes ago

    Oh yes, also play scenarios of upcoming situations in my head. Spoiler: It never, ever goes like that. But if it did, I would be ready.

    Imaginary arguments were a pretty popular answer in both threads. Indeed, who hasn't overthunk a conversation after saying goodbye or laid in bed at 3 AM in the morning coming up with the perfect comeback they could've used that day? Psychologists actually call this 'rumination.'

    It's when we repeat entire conversations in our head and sometimes can't stop thinking about them. Why do we ruminate? These are some of the possible reasons:

    1. It's a way to control anxiety;
    2. It's how we self-soothe;
    3. It's how we prepare for similar conversations in the future.
    #4

    Young man wearing casual clothing and a camo hat walking up stairs, illustrating things everyone does but doesn’t talk about. Not really knowing when or how to interact with someone walking towards you down a long hallway. I never know when its time to make eye contact and I end up staring at people like a freak.

    KateWG , freepik Report

    Enuya
    Enuya
    Enuya
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    Or when you take a step to the right to avoid them and they do the same. So you take a step to the left - and they do it too. Repeat a few times. Awkward as hell.

    #5

    Man sleeping in bed in comfortable pajamas showing things everyone does but doesn’t talk about everyday habits Simulate awesome and highly improbable situations with your imagination when you are alone or about to sleep.

    GreatCucumber , faststocklv Report

    #6

    Woman holding coffee cup outside near glass wall, reflecting things everyone does but doesn’t talk about moments. We pretend we're looking into the shop but really we're just checking out our reflection in the shop's windows.

    anon , freepik Report

    Enuya
    Enuya
    Enuya
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    Obviously. If you start looking into a mirror in the middle of the street, for some reason people look weirdly at you. If you're looking at shop's exhibition, no one bats an eye

    If a situation or a conversation caused us a lot of stress and anxiety, we're more likely to keep repeating it in our heads. A psychologist and therapeutic life coach in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Natalie Bernstein explains that we ruminate to prepare for similar experiences in the future.

    "Rumination can develop as a result of traumatic experiences or the false belief that repeatedly thinking about this one thing can help solve the problem. There's an idea that forcing ourselves to think about a situation will lead to a solution," she says.
    #7

    Cluttered kitchen cabinet with dishes, plastic bags, and kitchen tools, showing things everyone does but doesn’t talk about. Puts lots of plastic bags in another plastic bag and keeps it under their sink.

    shmoopy_bear , freepik Report

    #8

    When you're all alone and a really embarrassing moment from your past barges into your head. And then you start cursing at yourself out loud.

    yognautilus Report

    #9

    Four smiling kids outdoors, enjoying a candid moment reflecting things everyone does but doesn't talk about. I have a suspicion that a lot of people regret having children but if you admitted it, people would think you're a horrible person.

    Oburcuk , freepik Report

    Enuya
    Enuya
    Enuya
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    My headcanon is that the loudest people demanding others to have children have the biggest regrets about becoming parents themselves. They feel miserable and think that "since they're suffering/sacrificing themselves, other people also should".

    Rumination in itself isn't that bad and most people do it. However, if it starts causing too much anxiety or starts veering into obsessive overthinking, it might be a sign of something more serious. Nevertheless, there are some strategies we can use to stop ruminating so much.

    1. Ground yourself in the present moment;
    2. Allow yourself to make mistakes and be wrong;
    3. Focus on something else in the moment: call a friend, listen to some music or a podcast;
    4. Put your worries in writing;
    5. Adjust your perspective and ask yourself, "Will it matter an hour? 3 hours? A day from now?”
    6. Focus on your strengths, not your weaknesses.
    #10

    Popping blackheads and zits. So satisfying.

    Flowers_for_Torgo Report

    Auntriarch
    Auntriarch
    Auntriarch
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    Guilty as charged. I was Dr Pimple Popper at school. It's the battle of good over evil

    #11

    When you're just doing whatever, minding your own business, and suddenly you remember the absolute worst moment of your life.

    Wazula42 Report

    Howl's sleeping castle
    Howl's sleeping castle
    Howl's sleeping castle
    Community Member
    34 minutes ago

    Whenever it happens i immediately start telling myself that it wasn't my fault and that I can shut it down by using the 'off' button

    Man in a white shirt picking his nose, illustrating things everyone does but doesn't talk about in daily life. Nose-picking.

    forsayken , user18526052 Report

    MEB
    MEB
    MEB
    Community Member
    41 minutes ago

    There was a drunk man at a soirée, sitting by himself, picking his nose. Being quite drunk myself and without social inhibition, I shoutted at him to not pick so deep, he could poke an eye out. Someone then grabbed my arm and took me outside to scold me. Turns out Picker Man was the city's mayor and my boss's boss (I was a live in nanny back then). Oupsy!

    #13

    Two professionals discussing things everyone does but doesn’t talk about, dressed in business attire outdoors. Judge others. So many people act self righteous about it, but you judge people without even thinking about it. It's human nature.

    shhhGoToSleep , pressfoto Report

    Auntriarch
    Auntriarch
    Auntriarch
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    I think people mean different things by judging. Judgemental can be a problem, but judicious is necessary.

    #14

    A woman wearing earbuds and smiling while driving a car, illustrating things everyone does but doesn’t talk about. Have conversations with themselves while driving.

    ziasaur , freepik Report

    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    Or doing any long repetitive task. I tell myself stories to keep that part of my brain going while teh rest is doing mundane BS. The wonders of the ADHD mind.

    #15

    When getting ready to order at a restaurant, you repeat the order over and over in your head so you don't forget when it's time to put in the order. Then as soon as they ask what you'd like your mind goes blank and you have to look at the menu again to find it.

    kk5 Report

    #16

    Young woman with a yellow towel on her head looking thoughtful and anxious, reflecting on things everyone does but doesn't talk about. Girls don't talk about the difficulties of shaving pubic hair. I'm 20 and I still haven't been able to do it without hurting myself, but I can't seem to bring myself to ask anyone about it because no one ever talks about it.

    anon , Dragana_Gordic Report

    Other user
    Other user
    Other user
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    Use one of those clippers that men shave their 5 o'clock shadows with. Works wonders and you will never have nicks

    #17

    This might be slightly off-topic, but when I had a miscarriage, I realized that no one ever talks about it. Tons of women came to me saying they had one but never even mentioned it before. Like a taboo subject.

    autumnx Report

    Kim Kermes
    Kim Kermes
    Kim Kermes
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    I'm so sorry. I wouldn't know what to say but I'd ask if you needed to talk, 24/7. I know the awful things that should shouldn't be said, but what can we say?

    #18

    Young man sitting thoughtfully on a couch in a cozy room, illustrating things everyone does but doesn’t talk about. Have imaginary arguments between you and someone else, usually someone you dislike, and winning, embarrassing them in front of everyone.

    anon , stockking Report

    #19

    Young woman enjoying popcorn while watching a tablet under a blanket, highlighting things everyone does but doesn’t talk about. Saying they are busy and can't go out this weekend, but in reality they are just lying in bed watching netflix.

    TheYoungPadawan , freepik Report

    Martin
    Martin
    Martin
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    Watching other people on a screen on Netflix etc is sometimes more enjoyable that meeting people as they can be exhausting, exasperating, stupid and just down right draining, though this can get a bit too addictive.

    #20

    Close-up of a person shaving toes with a pink razor, illustrating one of the things everyone does but doesn’t talk about. For many women, shave their toe hairs.

    thingswillgetbrightr , freepik Report

    Sue User
    Sue User
    Sue User
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    Side bonus of neuropathy due to blood flow issues: no hair growth. There is a clear line on my calf . Below that, no hair.

    #21

    Ask questions you know the answer to, for the sake of continuing the conversation.

    Gwyllion Report

    Billo66
    Billo66
    Billo66
    Community Member
    9 minutes ago

    Say things they already know so they can say "I identify with you so much." - Henry Rollins - Liar

    #22

    Thinks about being rich and famous, and imagines what your lifestyle would be like and how impressive it will be to everyone you know, and then forcing yourself to accept that that will probably never happen and feeling bummed out about it. For bonus bummer points you can do this while looking at expensive real estate online and mentally planning how you would furnish your awesome mansion.

    NoodleSponge Report

    Other user
    Other user
    Other user
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    Or being the significant other of a celeb or singer and living a life of luxury because you are arm candy

    #23

    Almost falling down when taking pants off or putting them on.

    anon Report

    #24

    Person in sporty clothes walking up stairs at night, illustrating things everyone does but doesn’t talk about in daily life. Running up the stairs when its dark, because satan is most definitely following you.

    RianonFTW , EyeEm Report

    Sarah
    Sarah
    Sarah
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    Not looking out the back window of a car when driving at njght on country roads with no street lights ( as a passenger)

    #25

    Two women happily walking and carrying shopping bags, illustrating things everyone does but doesn’t talk about. Saying we support small business but then only buy big brands ....

    justindean90 , milanmarkovic Report

    Enuya
    Enuya
    Enuya
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    Sadly, it's often a matter of price. I "support" local small businesses in my country via sharing their posts, telling other people about them and encouraging others to buy from them. And I buy from local producents if I can and have not-repetitive purchases (i.e. if I need a new backpack I prefer to spend more and buy something local than go to market). But the sad truth is I don't have enough money to buy from small companies in daily life, as their prices often are much higher than the ones in chain stores. If I have to choose between paying my bills and doing all my daily groceries in small shops, unfortunately I have to choose bills

    #26

    When I'm walking on a path by a road I start to worry about how I'm walking and if I look like an idiot to everyone.

    Madwolf28 Report

    Helena
    Helena
    Helena
    Community Member
    25 minutes ago

    I very much have a hitch in my giddyup. Just walking along I look like I'm stumbling

    #27

    Think about what you're going to say before you even say it, then you stutter for some reason even though you already knew what you were going to say.

    cali_man42 Report

    #28

    Young man sitting in a chair looking thoughtful indoors, reflecting on things everyone does but doesn’t talk about. Daydream about life without our spouse or significant other. Doesn't mean we're not happy, just pondering all scenarios.

    whistledick , freepik Report

    #29

    Young man with headphones lost in thought, representing things everyone does but doesn’t talk about. Worry about how loud you're breathing when wearing headphones.

    anon , freepik Report

    #30

    Binge watch a season of television all day.

    Sure, we might say, "oh yeah, I watched A LOT of Breaking Bad this weekend", but what we really mean is "oh yeah, I did not get off my couch except to pee and bring food to the couch, and even that was a challenge."

    Edit: Spelling. No I'm not proud, but I do have a fever of 103°...

    Edit Edit: You know what, before I posted this I was a little worried that I would have no one to relate to. I mean, I know people watch a lot of TV, but I didn't realize anyone else shared my level of commitment. It feels good to know that there are others out there, just like me, who right now are telling themselves "one more, then bed.".

    anon Report

    #31

    Sniffing our pits to check whether we stink or not.

    tritter211 Report

    Auntriarch
    Auntriarch
    Auntriarch
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    How else. Sniffing because you like it, now that's a confession.

    #32

    Imagining yourselves performing live in front of a huge crowd when listening to songs.

    Hunter88 Report

    Enuya
    Enuya
    Enuya
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    Pretending that mop is a microphone or guitar during cleaning

    #33

    Imagining that you have superpowers.

    Studmuffin309 Report

    #34

    Hold your breath when you pass someone who looks like they smell bad.

    Or in my case, inhale deeply to justify my assumption.

    onesweatybear Report

    Howl's sleeping castle
    Howl's sleeping castle
    Howl's sleeping castle
    Community Member
    27 minutes ago

    OMG 😂 I do this. And once I almost died because there was a group entering through my office main door and i was leaving. My manager was aware of my habit and could not stop laughing

    #35

    Imagine how other people think of you. I try very hard not to live in other peoples heads too much, but sometimes it's really difficult.

    GeebusNZ Report

    #36

    Inspect your droppings after a long bowel movement. Make sure no critters/ corn flakes squeezed their way out.
    Edit: I have to make sure them d**n critters stay where they belong!

    jjpontrelli Report

    #37

    Imagine having s*x with someone else other than their SO. Whether this be a passing thought on the street or a brief moment during intercourse itself.

    fabondi Report

    #38

    Talk to themselves. More specifically talk to themselves in the shower and win past arguments.

    TINYDANCER07 Report

    #39

    Tucking our junk back between our legs to see what we would look like as a woman.

    _vargas_ Report

    #40

    Three women in red tops looking thoughtfully in different directions, illustrating things everyone does but doesn’t talk about. Judge someone based on race or ethnicity. Even if the judgment is pretty trivial or benign, or a stereotype that you joke about but don't take seriously, it's something we all do all the time.

    anon , freepik Report

    Enuya
    Enuya
    Enuya
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    Crowd of "I absolutely never do it" in the comments in 3... 2... 1...

    #41

    Enjoying the smell of your own fart and enjoying it even more when other people are disgusted.

    boys_dont_cry Report

