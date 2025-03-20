ADVERTISEMENT

Nostalgia is an incredibly powerful force! The past is an often enticing place where the world seemed like it was far better, with fewer problems, better products and services, happier people, tastier food, and the like. Of course, a big part of this is your rose-colored interpretation of everything. But that’s not to say that earlier decades don’t have their unique charm—they do!

The 1980s had a very particular vibe, and our team at Bored Panda wanted to show you exactly what it was like. So, we’ve collected photos from that decade that show the atmosphere of everyday life, including some of the things—from furniture and technology to toys and knickknacks—that many people owned back in the ’80s. Scroll down for a trip into the past.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Anybody Remember The Fisher Price Toy Barns That Make The Moo Sound When You Open The Door?

Vintage 1980s Fisher-Price family farm toy set with barn, animals, and tractor, encapsulating 1980s nostalgia.

imgur.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    Almost Every House In The 1980s Had A Room That Looked Like This

    Child sitting on a floral 80s couch with vintage decor, capturing the essence of the 1980s vibe.

    hotbowlsofjustice Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    arlenecharris avatar
    Arlnee
    Arlnee
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    OMG my mom was so into the faux Colonial decor, this coulda been our house if the side table was square :-D

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #3

    This Stereo System And Glass Case

    1980s stereo system in a glass cabinet with vinyl records on the lower shelf.

    oiiioiiio Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Nostalgia can be very profitable, as many people have a strong emotional connection with past decades and yearn to relive the good old days. So, reintroducing old products can be a profitable strategy for companies.

    However, this approach is not without its potential pitfalls. For one, many people have very high expectations and have hyped past decades up.
    #4

    I Don't Know About You Folk. But, This Was Core 80's For Me

    Retro 1980s kitchen floor with geometric orange and yellow tile pattern next to wooden cabinets.

    kaijugigante Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #5

    Pencils With Cartridges

    Hand holding a pink retro pen from the 1980s, with a clear grip and visible ink tube.

    Lexjiggler Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #6

    The Casserole Dish That Every Family Had

    1980s vintage casserole dish with floral design, clear glass lid, and blue background.

    2ezyo Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    jr_15 avatar
    PrettyJoyBird
    PrettyJoyBird
    Community Member
    38 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Passed down from grandmothers and our mothers. I still cook with them!

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Therefore, if the reintroduced products don’t quite reach all the hype, they can feel disappointed if the reality doesn’t match their (rose-colored) memories. Oftentimes, the past isn’t as wonderful and magical as we remember it to be.

    You may have had a great childhood, for example, but you may simply not have been aware of the bigger social problems that affected this period of time.
    #7

    Blank Vhs Tapes

    1980s VHS tape collection showcasing vibrant retro packaging designs from brands like Fuji, Sony, and Memorex.

    GalacticLinx Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #8

    How Many Of You Owned This Bad Boy??

    Yellow Sony Walkman SPORTS on a textured carpet, capturing the 1980s vibe.

    Modogg88 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Who Had A Spirograph Growing Up?

    1980s Spirograph set with colorful pens and pattern disks in packaging, ideal for creating intricate geometric designs.

    AxelNoir Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    paulscheermeijer avatar
    Dodokus
    Dodokus
    Community Member
    12 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    everyone had them. can't remember if anyone had the set complete tho.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply

    What’s more, just because an item evokes a certain sense of nostalgia doesn’t mean that it’ll necessarily be successful in this day and age. Context changes. Tastes and trends change, too. Just because you enjoyed a certain video game, design style, or food decades ago doesn’t necessarily mean that they’ll bring you the same level of joy as before.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #10

    Who Remembers The Waterful Ring Toss Game As A Kid? It Was So Simple, But So Much Fun To Me

    Vintage 1980s Waterful Ring-Toss game with red base and colorful rings floating inside a clear container.

    imgur.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    paulscheermeijer avatar
    Dodokus
    Dodokus
    Community Member
    15 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I am still trying to get all those rings without cheating...

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #11

    Turned My Spare Bedroom Into A Nostalgia Oasis

    1980s living room with wood paneling, vintage TV, and retro chairs, capturing the essence of classic 80s interior design.

    My house is a 4 br built in 2007. I was born in 1981 and was trying to recreate the feeling of growing up in the 80s middle class home. Needed a project after my wife passed and it was so much fun putting it together. My teenage girls would let me convert the whole basement.

    jrgeorge01 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #12

    Old Polaroid We Found From The 80s

    Polaroid Sun 600 camera, iconic 1980s gadget, held in hand, showcasing vintage design and instant photography feel.

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    paulscheermeijer avatar
    Dodokus
    Dodokus
    Community Member
    21 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    smile bzzzz flap flap flap. blowing on it flap some more and voila a fainted brand new picture

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply

    Psychology professor Krystine Batcho had this to say to marketing firm Quikly: “The problem is people’s memories are fallible; they’re not perfect. So when the manufacturer brings back the old packaging or the old item, we’re disappointed because it isn’t exactly how we remember it.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    On the flip side, if a product is brought back in a way that’s authentic yet still adapted for modern tastes, you can really make a huge impact in the market.
    #13

    Did Anyone Else Sleep In One Of These? I Think I Would Have To Be Helped Out Of It Today

    1980s-style wooden waterbed with ornate headboard in a retro room.

    1illiteratefool Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    jr_15 avatar
    PrettyJoyBird
    PrettyJoyBird
    Community Member
    35 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My aunt and uncle had one. Dont know how they slept on it. I layed on it every chance i got.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #14

    The Puffiness Made Them Better

    1980s stickers of Garfield and Odie, and Smurf characters like Papa Smurf and Smurfette in colorful puffy designs.

    halfmeasures611 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    The Ge Alarm Clock That Everyone Seemed To Have

    A vintage 1980s digital clock radio displaying the time 1:10 AM, with radio frequency buttons on top.

    2ezyo Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Furthermore, what you yearn for may not actually be the past but the sense of freedom, opportunity, energy, and fewer responsibilities—all things that you can cultivate in the present, too.

    For instance, you could focus on your health and fitness more, finding a good work/life balance, (re)connecting with your family and friends, carving out more time for your hobbies, and disconnecting from your screens.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #16

    Removing The Faceplate Of Your Car Stereo So It Wouldn’t Get Stolen

    Hand holding a removable car stereo from the 1980s, showcasing vintage electronic design.

    ebjazzz Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #17

    Pizza Hut's Drinking Glasses From The 80s And 90s!

    Red textured vintage glasses from the 1980s arranged on a white background.

    lmcclel Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #18

    Tape Recorded Answering Machines

    1980s answering machine with an open tape compartment showcasing retro technology.

    Vanzarrk Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    paulscheermeijer avatar
    Dodokus
    Dodokus
    Community Member
    19 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    ok fam. everyone know what to say, when to say? take 125.....

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply

    You might not be able to turn back time, but you can live a happier, healthier, more fulfilling, and purposeful life no matter your age. A big part of this comes down to being more grateful and appreciative of what you already have.

    If you’re too focused on the past, you might become bitter about how things are now in comparison.

    Meanwhile, focusing too much on the future can make you anxious. In both cases, you might miss out on the great opportunities that come your way in the present.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #19

    Anybody Old Enough To Remember The Whee-Lo?

    80s toy Wheel-o with red plastic wheel and metal frame, packaged in retro yellow box.

    imgur.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #20

    Had A Talkboy Growing Up, Best Toy Ever

    Talkboy cassette player in packaging, a nostalgic gadget capturing the 1980s vibe.

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #21

    Tupperware Just Filed For Bankruptcy. Rip To That Set Of Bowls All Our Grandma's Had

    Stacked colorful plastic bowls from the 1980s era.

    Zoozoo95 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    paulscheermeijer avatar
    Dodokus
    Dodokus
    Community Member
    18 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    in every miss match color and falling out everything from your cabinet

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply

    Nostalgia can be healthy in small doses because you’re remembering the positive things that happened to you in the past. It’s wonderful as a coping strategy when things get tough.

    However, if you start believing that nothing in the present or the future will ever compare to the past, then you’re setting yourself up for negativity and disappointment. Comparison is the thief of joy.
    #22

    Remembering A Time When People Would Debate Over Fullscreen vs. Widescreen Vhs Tapes For Movie Releases

    Vintage Magnavox TV displaying Spiderman, with VHS tape on top, encapsulating 1980s nostalgia.

    ryohazuki224 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #23

    What Was It Like Growing Up In The 80s? The 80s:

    Retro 1980s McDonald's ashtray with iconic golden arches logo, showcasing nostalgic vibes of the era.

    tumblr.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    arlenecharris avatar
    Arlnee
    Arlnee
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    don't forget the coffee stirrers with the little spoon at the end that they had to discontinue bc it was perfect for snorting c0ke :-D

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #24

    You Guys Hate Carpet In The Bathroom? I Can One Up That. My Parents Have A Bathroom With Carpet That Goes Up The Bathtub Walls! Bonus Points For The Terrible Wallpaper

    80s vibe bathroom with pink carpeted floor and bathtub, white toilet, and candle holders on a tiled wall.

    That is impressive preservation of 80s interior design.

    jbird2525 , reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    According to the Admind agency, different people might be nostalgic about the 1980s for different reasons.

    For example, some might miss the economic prosperity, while others might focus more on pop culture, music, movies, and entertainment, the popularization of video games, or the new technologies that came out that decade.
    #25

    Atari

    Collection of vintage 1980s Atari video game cartridges displayed on a red-patterned table.

    over-sight Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #26

    In The 80s Lots Of Us Learnt To Type With A Manual Typewriter. I Used To Dream Of Becoming A Writer And Even Folded Pages And Used To Craft Handmade Books

    Vintage 1980s Brother Deluxe 220 typewriter on a textured surface.

    priscillahernandez Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #27

    Slap Bracelets

    Colorful 1980s slap bracelets with various patterns on display, including zebra stripes and peacock feathers.

    Tori Telfer Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Which of the pics that we’ve featured here do you personally feel evoke the vibe of the 1980s the best? What do you personally miss about the ’80s if you lived through the decade? If you weren’t born then, what do you think you’d have enjoyed about it the most?

    ADVERTISEMENT

    If not the ’80s, what decade do you miss the most and why? We’d love to hear your thoughts! Scroll down to the comments to share yours.
    #28

    Fantastic Setup

    Vintage 1980s television setup featuring Super Mario Bros. and a classic gaming console in a retro living room.

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #29

    No Early 80’s Kitchen Was Complete Without A Set Of These Bad Boys:

    Giant wooden fork and spoon wall decor, capturing the 1980s vibe.

    chewedupbylife Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #30

    If You're Interested In Dust, Here's A Quaint Little Piece From The 1980s, It's Called A Dustbuster

    Vintage 1980s Dustbuster Plus vacuum with charger on a dark surface.

    DGsociety Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #31

    A Bowl Of Beaded Fake Fruit That Everyone's Great Aunt Had

    Colorful beaded fruits in a bowl, capturing the retro aesthetic of the 1980s.

    Mid Century AirBNB On A Budget Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #32

    Who Else Grew Up With These?

    Colorful plastic cups in 1980s style, featuring vibrant red, green, yellow, and blue hues.

    acidcow.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #33

    I’m This Old

    Vintage 1980s Radio Shack TV switch box held in a hand on a wooden floor background.

    DonaldKey Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #34

    Who Remembers These Switchblade Combs?

    Folding pocket comb with black handle and packaging, capturing the iconic style of the 1980s.

    piximus.net Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #35

    Kelloggs Star Wars Spoons

    1980s-inspired spoon with a glowing neon handle on a dark surface.

    DJP Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #36

    Holographic Pog Slammers

    1980s holographic coins featuring skull and dinosaur designs in vibrant colors.

    Otherwise_Basis_6328 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #37

    Beach Chairs From The 80s. Get A Tan And First Degree Burns At The Same Time

    Blue 1980s lawn chair on green grass, showcasing retro design vibes.

    styckx Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #38

    A Very 80s Phone

    Vintage 1980s see-through landline phone with colorful interior components and rotary-style keypad.

    treash2152 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #39

    Visiting The Cousin’s House Circa 1986-88

    1980s living room with brown wood paneling, vintage TV, and three people seated on patterned sofas.

    jb4647 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #40

    If You Know, You Know. If Not Then I Feel Sorry For You

    Atari console and Pac-Man game, capturing 1980s nostalgia with joystick and vintage packaging.

    Medical-One9202 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #41

    Making Orange Juice From A Frozen Paper Can

    A hand holding a vintage Minute Maid orange juice can, emblematic of 1980s design.

    I can remember my mom getting this out of the freezer, into a Tupperware gallon jug, adding water and you you had to stir it all up.

    Altruistic-Cut9795 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #42

    You're Definitely Old If You Know What That Slot Is For

    1980s vibe with cologne bottles and toiletries on a bathroom shelf.

    Intelligent-Shock207 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    arlenecharris avatar
    Arlnee
    Arlnee
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    (used razor blades) and god knows how many of those rusting menaces are behind that wall...

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #43

    Anyone Out There Had Construx As A Kid?

    1980s Construx Lunar Rover toy with instruction booklet featuring vintage design.

    MDH2881 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #44

    This LEGO Windshield

    Translucent blue Lego piece from the 1980s.

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #45

    Humble Beginnings

    Retro 1980s computer setup with CRT monitor and floppy disks, capturing the era's tech vibe.

    onebadmofo Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #46

    The Clapper

    The Clapper sound-activated switch packaging from the 1980s, featuring "Clap On! Clap Off!" slogan.

    Otherwise_Basis_6328 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #47

    Trivial Pursuit '81, Spent So Many Winter Weekends Playing This Game

    1980s Trivial Pursuit board game set with colorful pieces and rule sheet.

    capnkirk462 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #48

    Who Else Destroyed Their Bedroom Walls, Taping Posters Directly To Them?

    1980s vibe room with movie posters covering the walls above a bed, reflecting popular culture of the era.

    You say destroyed. I say decorated.

    aperson7780 , TLD18379 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    arlenecharris avatar
    Arlnee
    Arlnee
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I used that blue stickum that was supposed to come off the walls easily. Which it actually did! But left little blue dots all over the place...

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #49

    My TV Tray In 1980. Hangs In My Garage Now

    Vintage Dukes of Hazzard tray featuring actors, encapsulating the 1980s vibe with iconic style and nostalgic appeal.

    mbattnet Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #50

    I Do Not Remeber Why, But These Country Goose Designs Were Prominent In The 1980s

    Set of 1980s-style glasses with blue goose design, evoking a retro vibe.

    TheVictorianUnicorn Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #51

    Radio Shack’s New All-Electronic Cordless Phone (1982)

    1980s kitchen ad showcasing a cordless phone with a woman using it, encapsulating the era's vibe.

    The Click Americana Team Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #52

    The Tomato Pincushion Our Grandmothers, Mothers, And Aunts Had

    1980s vibe: red tomato-shaped pincushion with green leaf, decorated with pins.

    damagedgoodz99824 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    jr_15 avatar
    PrettyJoyBird
    PrettyJoyBird
    Community Member
    29 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Still have my families one that gets passed down through generations.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #53

    Who All Had These, Candy Cigarettes Growing Up ?

    1980s vibe candy display featuring various retro candy cigarette boxes with colorful graphics.

    FollowingHairy5927 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    kzys59pcrp avatar
    kzys59pcrp
    kzys59pcrp
    Community Member
    2 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Sometimes the stress of being a kid had me consuming a whole pack

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #54

    These Cereal Bowls I Used To Eat Out Of As A Kid

    1980s cereal bowls featuring cartoon characters like Corny the Rooster and Tony the Tiger on a wooden table.

    Amartincelt Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #55

    I Know You All Remember The Spacemaker Pencil Box!

    Purple Spacemaker pencil box, a classic item that encapsulates the 1980s vibe, sitting on a wooden surface.

    FatSloppyPecker Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #56

    90's Big Screen TV

    1980s-style large, boxy television in a living room with a patterned couch and wooden floor.

    Christopher Voute Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #57

    Orange Nickelodeon Vhs Tapes

    1980s vibe encapsulated in a Rugrats VHS cover and orange tape, featuring cartoon characters in adventurous poses.

    Stoltz3 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #58

    Thought You Guys Might Get A Kick Out Of My Around-The-House Home Improvement Tape Measure I've Used Since I Was 3

    Hand holding a tape measure with a Tim Allen photo on it, capturing the 1980s vibe.

    llamawearinghat Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #59

    A Photo From My First Digital Camera In 1998

    1980s vibe: A CRT TV with "The Legend of Zelda" game from Nintendo, highlighting retro gaming nostalgia.

    sychox51 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #60

    Stepdad Hooked Me Up With His Classic Nes Collection. Any Favorites In Here?

    A collection of 1980s video game cartridges, including titles like "Tetris," "Metroid," and "Contra," displayed on carpet.

    Shakey1212 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #61

    Unboxing A New 80s Nintendo Entertainment System. With A Legit 80s Toy Store Sticker

    Nintendo Entertainment System box, featuring the iconic 1980s Control Deck and controllers in original packaging.

    DivOveR Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #62

    My Mothers Kitchen Mixer/Blender From Early 80s Still Work Flawlessly

    1980s Philips food processor on kitchen counter with control buttons and recipe guide.

    amiliusone Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #63

    Anyone Else Still Have A Cabbage Patch Kid Lying Around?

    1980s doll with curly hair and overalls sitting on a colorful quilt, capturing the nostalgic vibe of the decade.

    Eredic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #64

    How Awesome Were The 80s? This Awesome

    1980s Transformers lunchbox and thermos set with vibrant artwork.

    asskickingjedi Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #65

    Electric Carving Knife

    Vintage 1980s electric knife on a kitchen counter, surrounded by a few crumbs and a roll of paper towels.

    corkboy Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #66

    Micro Machines

    Micro Machines convertible collection showcasing vibrant 1980s miniature cars in original packaging.

    n_thomas74 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #67

    Ninja Turtle Pies!

    Hostess Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Pie package, 1980s nostalgia with bright colors and retro design.

    Matt Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #68

    80’s Care Bear Found In A Bin Of My Old Things

    1980s blue teddy bear with a cloud emblem on its belly, sitting on a table in a workshop setting.

    Jhuderis Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #69

    A Classic

    Orange 1980s vintage pitcher with lid, sitting on a wooden table.

    DGsociety Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #70

    This Pattern Really Takes Me Back

    1980s style bedroom with a geometric comforter set in blue, red, and yellow patterns, typical of the decade's design vibe.

    Bob Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #71

    Who Remembers Bristle Blocks?

    Colorful 1980s toy building blocks scattered on a surface.

    AccioUpvotes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #72

    The Flowbee Haircutting System “Attaches Easily To Any Canister Vacuum Cleaner”

    Flowbee home haircutting system, iconic 1980s product, with box and accessories displayed on a table.

    Porkchopp33 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #73

    Found A Box Of Cookbooks And Recipes From The 80s (?) In The Garage Attic. Some Of These Are Pretty Cool…! What Do I Even Do With All This?

    Collection of 1980s cookbooks featuring American, Chinese, and Thai recipes in vintage style.

    extrapages Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #74

    Managed To Get My Hands On A Sealed 1980’s Rubik’s Cube!

    Original Rubik's Cube in vintage packaging, iconic 1980s puzzle game.

    IanAnimalCrossing Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #75

    The System That Started My Love For Portable Gaming

    1980s vibe captured by a classic Nintendo Game Boy displaying "Super Mario Land" on its screen.

    I still play Super Mario and Tetris on my Gameboy.

    Benzona Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    paulscheermeijer avatar
    Dodokus
    Dodokus
    Community Member
    4 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    only during the daytime... unless you had the light add on

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #76

    Finger Monsters

    Colorful plastic finger puppets on a hand, reminiscent of 1980s toys.

    Person2201 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #77

    Who Had Teddy Ruxpin?

    Teddy Ruxpin bear with cassette tapes, iconic 1980s toy.

    marbleheader88 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #78

    Early 80’s School Lunch Box… Mine Was E.t… What Was Your’s?

    Vintage 1980s lunchboxes featuring Star Wars, E.T., and UFO designs stacked against a plain background.

    Soggy-Pea2226 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #79

    Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Action Figures Series 1 (1988)

    Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles action figures showcasing 1980s vibe on a reflective surface.

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #80

    Who Here Has Fond Memories Of These Pink Art Deco Table Lamps From The 1980s?

    1980s pink ceramic lamps with beige shades, showcasing retro design elements.

    hotbowlsofjustice Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #81

    42 And Still Using My Gi Joe Thermos

    1980s thermos featuring G.I. Joe artwork with soldiers and patriotic motifs on a table.

    Still using my childhood thermos from 1987. Wish I still had the whole kit with lunchbox.

    JacenSolo_SWGOH Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!