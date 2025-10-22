70 Times People Knew Exactly What They Were Doing And Still Went For It (New Pics)
We need rules to keep the world safe. But a little mischief can be really fun.
The subreddit r/TheyKnew is dedicated to those moments when a person realizes that what they are about to say or do will be perceived as inappropriate, but decides to roll with the consequences anyway.
From cheeky signs to perfectly timed "accidents," these posts capture the playful side of chaos. I guess some of us simply don't care about the stares they attract.
She Knew
Noice
This Couldn't Have Been A Coincidence
As clinical psychologist Dr. Noam Shpancer points out, by common sense and experience, we would expect people who follow the rules to be rewarded and those who break them to experience negative consequences.
However, as we can see from the pictures, that's not always the case. And there's a study from 2024 that might explain why we're entertained or even impressed by people who don't always play along.
The paper by Astrid Homan of the University of Amsterdam and colleagues provided insight into people's responses to normative and counter-normative behavior in relation to leadership.
The researchers hypothesized that rule breakers are less likely to end up in leadership roles because, while they may demonstrate dominance, it would be perceived as low in prestige and thus they would be seen as inferior leaders compared to those who are rule abiders.
Kevin Is A Dog
Kevin Lasagna
Those Who Know, Know
In their first study, 149 participants were asked to consider a car company in dire need of revenue that also had to complete a large amount of administrative work to be allowed to sell cars. Three solutions were presented to keep the business in operation:
- Relying on crowdfunding (rule abider)
- Selling cars anyway (rule breaker)
- Selling memberships that include a free car—this way, cars can find new owners while technically no cars are sold, so there is no need to keep records preventing the sale of cars (rule bender).
But Have Their Subs Unionized?
Dad Knew... For Sure
Sold
Participants of the experiment were then asked to indicate their willingness to grant leadership to the person in each of the scenarios, as well as the extent to which they perceived that person to be prestigious and/or dominant.
Results revealed that, as hypothesized, rule breakers were seen as more dominant and less prestigious than rule abiders—rule breaking reduced one's prestige and in turn, resulted in granting less power.
However, the results further showed that rule benders were rated as more dominant than rule abiders but more prestigious than rule breakers. They were granted more leadership than either rule abiders or rule breakers.
He Definitely Knew
Yeah…they Knew
Enough Said
Yep Its From Florida
In the second study, involving 480 participants, the researchers hypothesized that since rule bending may signal both dominance and prestige, it should provide an advantage in competitive leadership contests across contexts.
The team varied the context within which leadership was to be granted, asking participants to judge the suitability of a person for a leadership position in various competitive and cooperative settings.
Results showed that rule benders did best in both competitive and cooperative contexts. Rule breakers (higher dominance and lower prestige) were granted less leadership in cooperative contexts than both rule abiders and rule benders. Still, while rule breakers were granted the least leadership overall, they were granted more leadership in the competitive than in the cooperative setting. This suggests that rule breakers’ leadership appeal may increase in adverse environments.
Smelly Flights
"PLEASE! Somebody open the windows. A door....ANYTHING!"
Hotel Knows What’s Up
A Bored Employee Knew
This is a true representation of how long cats can get, especially when you try to pick them up.
They Definitely Knew, And I Love Them For It
Commenting on the results, Shpancer wasn't one hundred percent optimistic. "[They] suggest that the leadership appeal of rule bending constitutes a risk factor for organizations and society, since rule benders tend to operate in the gray area between adherence and violation and are thus able to manipulate the very rules devised to keep checks and balances on powerful leaders," he said.
As rule benders rise to power, they create a self-reinforcing loop, gaining influence that enables more rule bending, which in turn brings them even greater influence. It appears that sly is the way.
Disney “Dumbo” Shirt
This Ad Placement
Are You Sure That's The Name Of The App?
Happy Easter!
Nice
An Employee With A Sense Of Humor
Sounds Like They Have A Kinky Furry On The Design Team
I Hope It Is Not Photoshopped
They Definitely Knew
He Really Came Through
Ismart
The Cleveland Indians Have Been Officially Renamed The Guardians
I am surprised so many men have made the effort to find it.
Inspiration
Oh They Knew
He’s Watching
They Definitely Knew
Don’t Do It, Chris!
They Definitely Knew!
Guy maybe couldn't remember what it was called so he cited murph.
These Blocks In This Children's Book
Government Ad In Brussels Airport
Please Don’t Take My Crown Jewels!
They Definitely Knew
IKEA Knows!
Poke The MT Fuji
Joe Wilkinson. "I said don't have an erection!" Look it up.
Entertainment Weekly
Meow
Oh Snap
Aquarium Employee Is An Anime Fan
Not A Good Way To Honor Her
She Knew
A Calculated Move
The Stocker Knew
They Might As Well Have Put A Winky Face Emoji
Sometimes you can pump quite vigorously as well.
That Resemblance Is Uncanny
At Least They're Being Upfront About It
Grab The What
You Can’t Accidentally Turn That On
Welcome To [insert Town Here]
Couldn't Possibly Be A Coincidence
There Are No Accidents
Never Thought Of It Like That
In today's news Microsoft have announced a pretending due to the possible sexual connotations of their original name. From today Microsoft will be known as Tinyflaccid.
At Least We Know Now
This Has To Be Intentional
The Guy Who Made This Was Diabolical, He Didn't Care
Editor Knew
And the Scoutmasters are very excited by this.
They Are Indeed
A Sign Of The Times
They Knew
“Designed The New Closet Rod Bracket, Boss”
They Had To Do It To Us With This Glasses Ad
Hmm, I believe some of these posts could be misconstrued as being sexual in nature.
