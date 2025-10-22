ADVERTISEMENT

We need rules to keep the world safe. But a little mischief can be really fun.

The subreddit r/TheyKnew is dedicated to those moments when a person realizes that what they are about to say or do will be perceived as inappropriate, but decides to roll with the consequences anyway.

From cheeky signs to perfectly timed "accidents," these posts capture the playful side of chaos. I guess some of us simply don't care about the stares they attract.

#1

She Knew

Bench plaque with a message about a cherished husband, dad, and adulterer, showing people knew exactly what they were doing.

theloneliestsoulever Report

    #2

    Noice

    Weather forecast showing lots of sun and pleasant temperatures, perfect for people who knew exactly what they were doing.

    arusub15cfop Report

    #3

    This Couldn't Have Been A Coincidence

    Image of a calendar showing February with a character from Game of Thrones, fitting people knowing what they were doing.

    beefy_bruva Report

    As clinical psychologist Dr. Noam Shpancer points out, by common sense and experience, we would expect people who follow the rules to be rewarded and those who break them to experience negative consequences.

    However, as we can see from the pictures, that's not always the case. And there's a study from 2024 that might explain why we're entertained or even impressed by people who don't always play along.

    The paper by Astrid Homan of the University of Amsterdam and colleagues provided insight into people's responses to normative and counter-normative behavior in relation to leadership.

    The researchers hypothesized that rule breakers are less likely to end up in leadership roles because, while they may demonstrate dominance, it would be perceived as low in prestige and thus they would be seen as inferior leaders compared to those who are rule abiders.
    #4

    Kevin Is A Dog

    Screenshot of a humorous text exchange about a dog named Kevin, showcasing moments people knew exactly what they were doing.

    waitingWolf Report

    #5

    Kevin Lasagna

    Screenshot of Kevin Lasagna profile highlighting the pun with his name related to layers in his playing style.

    Bucky__Goldstein Report

    #6

    Those Who Know, Know

    Truck loaded with large logs on highway, showing risky load securing in a clear daytime setting for times people knew exactly what they were doing.

    alehansolo21 Report

    In their first study, 149 participants were asked to consider a car company in dire need of revenue that also had to complete a large amount of administrative work to be allowed to sell cars. Three solutions were presented to keep the business in operation:

    1. Relying on crowdfunding (rule abider)
    2. Selling cars anyway (rule breaker)
    3. Selling memberships that include a free car—this way, cars can find new owners while technically no cars are sold, so there is no need to keep records preventing the sale of cars (rule bender).
    #7

    But Have Their Subs Unionized?

    Jersey Mike's Subs Twitter exchange showing a pun on sub toppings with pickles and blocked replies in humor post.

    Magic_Al42 Report

    Vote arrow up
    #8

    Dad Knew... For Sure

    Tweet urging expecting parents to check how their child's name spells backwards, a risky choice from people who knew exactly what they were doing.

    Aris-Totally Report

    lindacowley avatar
    Auntriarch
    Auntriarch
    Community Member
    5 minutes ago

    Also check the initials don't spell out anything humorous.

    #9

    Sold

    White and brown mug with text the future is and a price tag of two dollars, illustrating people knowingly taking risks.

    thisIsAswin Report

    Participants of the experiment were then asked to indicate their willingness to grant leadership to the person in each of the scenarios, as well as the extent to which they perceived that person to be prestigious and/or dominant.

    Results revealed that, as hypothesized, rule breakers were seen as more dominant and less prestigious than rule abiders—rule breaking reduced one's prestige and in turn, resulted in granting less power.

    However, the results further showed that rule benders were rated as more dominant than rule abiders but more prestigious than rule breakers. They were granted more leadership than either rule abiders or rule breakers.
    #10

    He Definitely Knew

    Screenshot of a Twitter post showing a humorous email mix-up, fitting the theme of people knowing what they were doing.

    dalai_lara Report

    #11

    Yeah…they Knew

    Room 800B sign for Women’s Care Specialists mammogram and ultrasound, showing a funny typo in a medical setting.

    Gastro_Jedi Report

    #12

    Enough Said

    Football players tackling each other on the field capturing moments where people knew exactly what they were doing and still went for it.

    trxsh-josh Report

    #13

    Yep Its From Florida

    Florida license plate showing "EAT YOUR" and a family graphic, capturing moments people knew exactly what they were doing.

    reddit.com Report

    In the second study, involving 480 participants, the researchers hypothesized that since rule bending may signal both dominance and prestige, it should provide an advantage in competitive leadership contests across contexts.

    The team varied the context within which leadership was to be granted, asking participants to judge the suitability of a person for a leadership position in various competitive and cooperative settings.

    Results showed that rule benders did best in both competitive and cooperative contexts. Rule breakers (higher dominance and lower prestige) were granted less leadership in cooperative contexts than both rule abiders and rule benders. Still, while rule breakers were granted the least leadership overall, they were granted more leadership in the competitive than in the cooperative setting. This suggests that rule breakers’ leadership appeal may increase in adverse environments.

    #14

    Smelly Flights

    Airplane with altered logo reading longer larger fart, showing people knew exactly what they were doing and still went for it.

    youassassin Report

    randykilgore avatar
    Ghostchaplain16
    Ghostchaplain16
    Community Member
    31 minutes ago

    "PLEASE! Somebody open the windows. A door....ANYTHING!"

    #15

    Hotel Knows What’s Up

    Room number signs from 417 to 422, with one sign deliberately tilted, showing people knew exactly what they were doing.

    Zaldabus Report

    #16

    A Bored Employee Knew

    Cat food boxes arranged to form an image of a cat walking across the shelf in a clever visual display.

    lben18 Report

    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    This is a true representation of how long cats can get, especially when you try to pick them up.

    #17

    They Definitely Knew, And I Love Them For It

    TV screen showing Monsters, Inc. movie details with colorful characters, illustrating moments people knew exactly what they were doing.

    LekkerBroDude Report

    Commenting on the results, Shpancer wasn't one hundred percent optimistic. "[They] suggest that the leadership appeal of rule bending constitutes a risk factor for organizations and society, since rule benders tend to operate in the gray area between adherence and violation and are thus able to manipulate the very rules devised to keep checks and balances on powerful leaders," he said.

    As rule benders rise to power, they create a self-reinforcing loop, gaining influence that enables more rule bending, which in turn brings them even greater influence. It appears that sly is the way.

    For more, check out our previous article on r/TheyKnew.
    #18

    Disney “Dumbo” Shirt

    Baby wearing a blue shirt with the word dumb written on the back, showing a moment of people knowing what they were doing.

    jkempt888 Report

    #19

    This Ad Placement

    Couple posing for a refinance home ad with text overlay and zoomed-in eyes edited to emphasize no origination fee.

    c_by_thesea Report

    #20

    Are You Sure That's The Name Of The App?

    News anchor in pink coat reporting on TikTok shutdown in the U.S., showcasing moments people knew what they were doing and still went for it.

    Aynshtaynn Report

    #21

    Happy Easter!

    Shrek character peeking over a church building with a religious sign in an urban setting, capturing a bold unexpected moment.

    Abbbbyo Report

    #22

    Nice

    Store display showing cookies priced at 69 cents, capturing a perfect example of people knowing what they were doing and still going for it.

    MHSPitDad Report

    #23

    An Employee With A Sense Of Humor

    Books on a shelf with humorous titles, showing people knew exactly what they were doing and still went for it in life choices.

    yahyeet00 Report

    #24

    Sounds Like They Have A Kinky Furry On The Design Team

    Tweet showing a PETA graphic with a dog holding a leash and a person kneeling, highlighting prong collars as painful and dangerous.

    Giddy_Duck_84 Report

    #25

    I Hope It Is Not Photoshopped

    Man in suit standing by periodic table with letters circled to form a humorous phrase, showing people knew exactly what they were doing.

    reddit.com Report

    #26

    They Definitely Knew

    Echo smart speaker box with voice command examples showing people knew exactly what they were doing and still went for it

    Tommy_Tommy_Tom Report

    #27

    He Really Came Through

    Vending machine with snack packaging humorously blocking slots, showing people knew exactly what they were doing and still went for it.

    ludwiga7 Report

    #28

    Ismart

    Travel charger plugged in upside down, showing a funny moment of people knowing what they were doing and still going for it.

    OniABS Report

    #29

    The Cleveland Indians Have Been Officially Renamed The Guardians

    Crowd gathered at a sports venue near a sign reading THE G SPOT, showcasing moments when people knew exactly what they were doing.

    an0namish Report

    #30

    Inspiration

    Man squatting under a misleading sign, showcasing humor in moments people knew what they were doing and still went for it.

    Blue_Nyx07 Report

    #31

    Oh They Knew

    Checkbox options for whipped cream showing people knew exactly what they were doing with dessert toppings.

    Astormfront Report

    #32

    He’s Watching

    Signs for adult video store next to a religious billboard saying Jesus is watching, showcasing times people knew what they were doing.

    rosseepoo Report

    #33

    They Definitely Knew

    Man wearing a t-shirt with a realistic turntable design, showcasing people who knew exactly what they were doing.

    nonumberswillhelp Report

    #34

    Don’t Do It, Chris!

    Adopt a highway sign humorously sponsored by Chris Bangs family and friends along a rural roadside.

    furbz1 Report

    #35

    They Definitely Knew!

    Screenshot of a humorous answer mixing up Murphy's Law and Cunningham's Law, showing people knew exactly what they were doing.

    ap39 Report

    megapod1949 avatar
    Robert Trebor
    Robert Trebor
    Community Member
    20 minutes ago

    Guy maybe couldn't remember what it was called so he cited murph.

    #36

    These Blocks In This Children's Book

    Children stacking colorful blocks precariously while knowing exactly what they are doing in a playful setting.

    Hidden_Turkey Report

    #37

    Government Ad In Brussels Airport

    Family wearing masks walking in an airport hallway, emphasizing times people knew what they were doing and still went for it.

    RecyclingExtraSoft Report

    #38

    Please Don’t Take My Crown Jewels!

    Sign on a golf course warning people caught collecting golf balls will be prosecuted, showing people knew exactly what they were doing.

    reddit.com Report

    #39

    They Definitely Knew

    Facebook post showing two bottles labeled OH! BOY Syrup with a caption joking about punctuation, illustrating people knowing what they were doing.

    SirKensingtonsSlop Report

    #40

    Thanks Management

    Handwritten sign on a store item saying don't touch yourself ask the staff illustrating times people knew what they were doing.

    reddit.com Report

    #41

    IKEA Knows!

    Spilled water on waterproof mattress protector showing how people knew exactly what they were doing and still went for it.

    Degsyg1969 Report

    #42

    Poke The MT Fuji

    Two men standing with textured paintings in front of Japan and Iran flags showing people knew exactly what they were doing.

    joonkeat Report

    #43

    Entertainment Weekly

    Entertainment Weekly logo with large white EW letters on a rainbow background, representing bold choice and awareness.

    thasneff Report

    #44

    Meow

    Pakistani officials using cat filter on video call, showing moments people knew exactly what they were doing and still went for it

    ShakalPayne Report

    #45

    Oh Snap

    Woman leader speaking at a podium addressing society's perception of women through the lens of their husbands.

    silvyrphoenix Report

    #46

    Aquarium Employee Is An Anime Fan

    Sign at Monterey Bay Aquarium humorously promoting love for tentacles, showing people knowing what they were doing and still going for it.

    maximegg Report

    #47

    Not A Good Way To Honor Her

    Bus with Rosa Parks tribute on back, car side mirror reflecting the bus, showing a humorous moment of people knowing what they were doing.

    reddit.com Report

    #48

    She Knew

    News anchor in a floral dress gesturing to a coronavirus graphic on screen, showing people knowing what they were doing.

    isoesamu Report

    #49

    A Calculated Move

    Sign instructing to enter code 8008 on keypad to unlock pumping or breastfeeding suite, showcasing people knowing what they were doing.

    furf0xaches Report

    #50

    The Stocker Knew

    Blue and orange M&M candy packs with expressive faces on a store shelf, showcasing humor in packaging design.

    RemoteBonus7795 Report

    #51

    They Might As Well Have Put A Winky Face Emoji

    Hand sanitizer bottle with a humorous sign saying pump gently I squirt and a smiling emoji in a store setting.

    The_Golden_Yeti Report

    #52

    That Resemblance Is Uncanny

    Group of people posing in front of a large inflatable mascot at a stadium, knowing exactly what they were doing.

    Unlucky_Echidna8401 Report

    #53

    At Least They're Being Upfront About It

    Grocery store employee humor with butter spread labeled as "Tastes Like Butt" in a bold, funny packaging design.

    towrofterra Report

    #54

    Grab The What

    Sign at bakery with humor warning customers not to grab their own balls, showcasing times people knew exactly what they were doing.

    reddit.com Report

    #55

    You Can’t Accidentally Turn That On

    Reporter wearing a digital helmet face filter during a snowy weather broadcast showing people knew exactly what they were doing.

    TroyG1997 Report

    #56

    Welcome To [insert Town Here]

    Road sign with colorful letters humorously reminding drivers to follow traffic rules, capturing moments of people knowing what they were doing.

    Oh-Sasa-Lele Report

    #57

    Hmmmm Intersting

    Man wearing headphones reacting to a mission statement about touching lives, fitting with knowing exactly what they were doing theme.

    code_punk_ Report

    #58

    Couldn't Possibly Be A Coincidence

    BBC correspondent reporting live at a petrol station during a fuel shortage showing empty pumps and no customers.

    Sarky-and-George Report

    #59

    There Are No Accidents

    Two images showing moments people knew exactly what they were doing, including a trash bin under a motivational sign and a quote from Master Oogway.

    Usernameofnitesh Report

    #60

    Never Thought Of It Like That

    Tweet humorously calling Microsoft a crazy company name, showcasing people knowing exactly what they were doing and still went for it.

    tennille_24 Report

    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    44 minutes ago

    In today's news Microsoft have announced a pretending due to the possible sexual connotations of their original name. From today Microsoft will be known as Tinyflaccid.

    #61

    At Least We Know Now

    Illustration of Sesame Street characters on playground labeled with top, bottom, low, and down, showing people knowing exactly what they are doing.

    CandidculonasRedux Report

    #62

    This Has To Be Intentional

    KFC sign with a misspelled request for the next POS showing people knew exactly what they were doing and still went for it.

    Horizon_26 Report

    #63

    The Guy Who Made This Was Diabolical, He Didn't Care

    Funny sign about drowning humor and people knowing exactly what they were doing despite the warning in a public place

    Level_Counter_1672 Report

    #64

    Editor Knew

    Newspaper headline showing Boy Scouts accepting gay boys, an example of people knowing what they were doing and still went for it.

    Far-Character-1980 Report

    #65

    They Are Indeed

    Political poster highlighting safety concerns for women on Delhi roads with a candidate offering an answer and solution.

    ChaosOfOrder24 Report

    #66

    A Sign Of The Times

    Skyscraper building with missing letters spelling well known brand, showing people knew exactly what they were doing.

    Business-Stuff8711 Report

    #67

    They Knew

    Horror movie selection showing a screaming woman next to family and kids category with an animated character playing guitar.

    Alikie_ Report

    #68

    “Designed The New Closet Rod Bracket, Boss”

    Close-up of a broken stack shelf bracket still holding a rod, showing people knew what they were doing and still went for it.

    legs_y Report

    #69

    Nice

    Carpet samples in neutral colors labeled with names and numbers, showcasing texture for flooring choices.

    novko15 Report

    #70

    They Had To Do It To Us With This Glasses Ad

    Billboard advertising sunglasses with bold text and a humorous message, showing a clever example of people knowing what they were doing.

    Mean-Buy836 Report

