Theatre Worker Offers An Upgrade To A Couple To Get Back At An Entitled Audience Member Who Refused To Move Back To Her Designated Seat

Most will probably agree that watching a play or a live performance is a one-of-a-kind type of experience; you know, it lives and dies the night it’s performed, making it all a tad more special!

However, it’s not always all that magical for the employees. The star of today’s story, for instance, is a theater supervisor who recently had to deal with an entitled audience member who refused to move back to her allocated seat.

A theatergoer moves a few rows ahead without permission

When confronted, she moves back to her assigned seat – but as soon as the lights go out, she moves again

“Try to move seats without permission? I think not!” – this theater supervisor took to one of Reddit’s most vengeful communities to tell its members a tale about how they got back at an entitled audience member. The post managed to garner nearly 3K upvotes as well as 61 comments discussing the audacity of some people.

Theater is, inarguably, what some might call food for the soul. Just think about it, not only is it the oldest form of entertainment in the world, but it is also pretty grand for your mental well-being!

Don’t get me wrong, streaming services and cinemas are just as great – moreover, there are days when you’d prefer to lie in bed and binge-watch a show or go to a surprise late-night screening with your pals without having to put together formal attire – but there’s something unique about witnessing a performance in person.

Anywho, speaking about the aforementioned well-being, it’s no big shocker that everybody likes to be comfortable, especially when it comes to some sort of public outing. But, these days, more often than not, comfort costs a fortune, which is why we’ve managed to learn to adapt and cheat the system when the opportunity arises.

A free row on your flight or a half-empty cinema, basically anything that includes seats, and chances are as soon as we lay our eyes on a free spot that’s more convenient than our designated seat – we’ll contemplate moving.

Usually, it all depends on the situation; I mean, at the end of the day, you never know if the seat is, in fact, reserved and someone’s just been held up by traffic or whatnot. However, if you do decide to move without permission, at least have the decency to be respectful and go back to your allocated seat if asked.

This provokes the supervisor to wreak petty revenge and allocate that seat to a random couple

The author of today’s tale knows exactly what it’s like to deal with seat-hopping folk. She works at a theater, and while on quiet days it’s not usually a problem, their unspoken rule is that theatergoers should wait until the interval to hunt for a better view, as the venue has a late seating policy, meaning that the potentially targeted seats could’ve been sold to someone else.

On the day of the so-called “petty revenge,” the theater was pretty full. The woman was supervising when suddenly her usher approached her and said that an audience member had moved a few rows ahead and was rather “argumentative” when asked to move back.

Whatever, right? Sometimes you’re bound to meet difficult people, especially when you’re working. But! The situation didn’t end there – as soon as the lights went out, the woman went straight back to that seat, and then when the OP approached her personally and explained the policy, she flat out refused to move, claiming that she’d do so if anyone arrived.

The theater supervisor, of course, took none of it, hence the revenge! There was a couple set to be seated on the highest level, so she offered the upgrade to them as she saw the woman had trouble walking. The usher then escorted the two to the seat that was occupied by the culprit and told her that she had to move. Allegedly, her husband had to grab her and guide her back, looking pretty embarrassed.

You know what they say, no one is more insufferable than a person who lacks basic courtesy – so, perhaps if the woman had been a bit more polite, she could’ve gotten the seat that she so desperately wanted.

