In Greece, an average of 53,896 weddings take place each year, each celebrating the age-old tradition of throwing rice—a symbolic gesture wishing prosperity and fertility to the newlyweds. Yet, this beautiful custom results in hundreds of tons of edible rice being wasted, even as local producers face growing challenges to meet demand.

Wikifarmer, in collaboration with the Primary Agricultural Cooperative of Chalastra, has introduced a purposeful solution: The Wedding Rice. Available through Wikifarmer’s platform, this special product is made from non-commercial rice–grains that would otherwise be discarded due to strict market standards, but are now given a second life.

This initiative transforms a cherished tradition into a sustainable practice. Farmers benefit. Food waste is reduced. A tradition becomes viable.

