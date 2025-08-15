ADVERTISEMENT

Most of us have hundreds (or thousands) of photos tucked away in our phone galleries, from random street sights to endless selfies. These days, capturing a moment is as easy as tapping a screen. But back in the day, snapping a photo wasn’t quite so simple. Still, our ancestors managed to capture some truly candid and surprisingly relatable moments.

One place that celebrates this beautifully is The Way We Were, an online group dedicated to sharing captivating vintage photos that offer a glimpse into the past. Most of today’s collection comes from personal family archives, filled with charm, quirks, and a delightful touch of chaos. So, scroll on to discover these captivating glimpses, and don’t forget to drop your thoughts in the comments.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

1920 Alaskan King Island Inuit Mom & Child

Indigenous woman carrying a child in fur clothing, a candid glimpse into the past capturing historical life and culture.

OtherwiseTackle5219 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    My Mom Linda — Then: The First Black Woman To Complete Delaware’s Army National Guard Ocs (1977). Now: Reading Your Reddit Comments, 46 Years Later. She Finally Feels Seen

    Historic candid glimpse showing a military woman’s oath ceremony, paired with a recent photo of her smiling in a hospital bed.

    Jim_Leggett89 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    Little Girl Loves Her New Puppy 1950

    Young girl holding and kissing a puppy in a candid glimpse into the past, captured in a black and white photo.

    OtherwiseTackle5219 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Did you know we take a staggering 5.3 billion photos every single day? That breaks down to about 61,400 every second! The average American alone snaps around 20 pictures a day. Whether it’s selfies, food pics, pets, or random sunsets, that’s a lot of digital memories. But let’s be honest…how many of those actually see the light of day again? Most get lost in our camera rolls, never to be seen or appreciated. It’s time we did something more meaningful with our snaps!

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Some photos make it to Instagram or get shared in group chats. Others might get a quick thumbs-up and disappear into the cloud forever. But what about the hundreds (or thousands) of photos just sitting on your phone? You probably have a dozen pictures from your last vacation or your cousin’s wedding that you’ve totally forgotten about. So what can you do with them instead of letting them gather digital dust?
    #4

    My Grandparents In 1983. Both Passed Within A Year Of Each Other. This Picture Always Felt Like A Sitcom Still

    Couple in vintage bedroom setting with dog resting, capturing a candid glimpse into the past not found in history books.

    AutumnXtravaganza Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    A Woman Showing Off Her Cat's Belly, C. 1910, From Ross J. Kelbaugh's "Catographics" Collection

    Woman smiling and posing with a cat seated on a vintage chair in an outdoor garden candid glimpse into the past.

    nipplequeefs Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    Young Lady Show Off Her Long Thick Hair By Letting It Lose, Circa 1880s-90s

    Vintage black and white photo of a woman with extremely long hair reading, a candid glimpse into the past.

    Electrical-Aspect-13 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    To help us reimagine how we use our photos, Bored Panda reached out to Maina Bhuna, a delightful arts and crafts teacher from India. Maina has helped hundreds of people turn their forgotten photo collections into heartwarming and artistic keepsakes. With a touch of creativity and love, she gives everyday pictures a new life. “People often don’t realize the beauty they’re capturing,” she says, “until they see it in a new form.”
    #7

    Young Girl & Her Ride In 1947 NYC

    Young child driving a vintage pedal car on a city street, a candid glimpse into the past not found in history books.

    OtherwiseTackle5219 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #8

    Photos From My Great-Grandmother’s 1920-1925 Scrapbook (Wisconsin And Minnesota)

    Vintage photo of a bear standing upright in a town, showcasing a candid glimpse into the past.

    jetpackblues_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Grandpa Made A Nice Haystack In 1929

    Three children standing beside a massive haystack in a rural field, a rare candid glimpse into the past.

    60andwaiting Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    “People come to me with photos of their grandparents, children, weddings, and we turn them into scrapbooks, photo boxes, and memory albums,” Maina explains. These handcrafted pieces often become treasured family heirlooms. “The best part is that it’s not just about the photos. It’s the little notes, the dates, the memories that make it extra special.” Imagine gifting someone a handmade book of their childhood memories, priceless, right?
    #10

    My Mother During Army Kitchen Duty, Late 1970s

    Child wearing boots and glasses playfully sitting inside a large pot in a kitchen, a candid glimpse into the past.

    whitesock Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    A Young Woman And Her Dog At A Park (C. 1950s)

    Black and white candid glimpse into the past showing a woman laughing joyfully with a dog outdoors on grass.

    animator1123 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #12

    Couple Of Ladies From Zanzibar, Tanzania Pose For A Portrait In Bright Smiles, 1900s

    Two smiling women in traditional African attire and headwraps share a candid moment in a vintage historical photograph.

    Electrical-Aspect-13 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    “If you're into DIY,” Maina adds, “try making a photo frame yourself!” Her tip? Use pistachio shells to decorate the edges; they look surprisingly chic when painted! For beach vacation pics, she recommends using real seashells for that coastal vibe. “People love it,” she smiles, “because instead of boring store-bought frames, it becomes a little piece of art.” It’s a fun weekend project, too.
    #13

    A Woman Working In The Rail Road Yard In The 1940s During The War Time. Marcella Hart, Mother Of 3 Working To Support Her Children, Clinton, Iowa, April 1943

    Woman worker in overalls with a red headscarf holding a coal bucket by large train wheels, candid glimpses into the past.

    Electrical-Aspect-13 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #14

    Summer In Amsterdam 1965, My Mother Sunbathing On A Balcony

    Vintage candid glimpse of a woman in a swimsuit on a balcony, capturing an intimate moment from the past not found in history books.

    Background_Citron801 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #15

    Ladies Enjoy The Atlantic City Beach, 1960s. Note: Apparently This Was The "Chicken Bone Beach"

    Four women in vintage swimsuits posing happily on a sunny beach, showcasing candid glimpses into the past.

    Electrical-Aspect-13 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    But wait, it gets even more creative. “We often use photos on practical, everyday items,” she says. Think pen holders, personalized clocks, or photo calendars. It’s a great way to keep your favorite moments close, literally. “Every time you check the time or grab a pen, you’re reminded of your loved ones,” Maina shares. 

    Feeling a little bold? “For people who are confident,” Maina says, “we paint their pictures on T-shirts, tote bags, or cushions!” It’s a unique way to wear your memories and definitely a conversation starter. “Sometimes it’s a portrait of a pet or a loved one who passed,” she explains, “and it becomes a deeply personal piece.” It’s art you can actually carry with you.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #16

    Dangerous Playground Of The 1970s - Photos That Prove Safety Wasn’t A Priority

    Children playing on a vintage playground climbing structure, showing candid glimpses into the past childhood activities.

    unl0veable Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #17

    Random Shot Of Spring Breakers In Florida During The Mid ‘80s

    Group of friends enjoying a candid moment on a Suzuki vehicle driving through water, capturing glimpses into the past.

    UrbanAchievers6371 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #18

    A Photo/Message My Grandma Sent To My Grandpa While He Was Overseas In WWII

    Vintage photo of a woman leaning on a tree with a handwritten note, offering candid glimpses into the past.

    He was stationed on a boat in the Philippines and kept this the whole time. Saved it until his death a few years ago.

    Ivantroffe Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Another brilliant idea? Paper collages. “It’s one of my favorite techniques,” Maina beams. You cut your photos into fun shapes and mix them with decorative papers, stickers, and even dried flowers. “It’s playful, therapeutic, and so beautiful to look at.” A collage can go on a canvas, in a notebook, or even framed as wall décor.

    #19

    Thanksgiving, 1958

    Couple in a vintage kitchen presenting a cooked turkey, a candid glimpse into the past not found in history books.

    Les_Turbangs Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #20

    My Grandma And Her Twin Next To My Grandpa And His Twin On Their Wedding Day. Early 1950s

    Vintage candid glimpse of a bride and groom with wedding party members in classic mid-20th century attire.

    50north14east Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #21

    My Grandpa Living His Best Life. Late 1960s I Believe

    Man sitting outside a vintage car holding a dog and a beverage, a candid glimpse into the past captured in a casual moment.

    zsepthenne Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    One of Maina’s most touching projects is helping families build photo-based family trees. “We go through old albums, scan faded photos, and trace lineage through pictures,” she says. “It’s especially beautiful for kids to see generations of faces before them.” With a bit of crafting magic, you can turn it into a decorative piece to hang at home. A true blend of ancestry and art.
    #22

    1900s, Little Girl Walking Her Cat In Cleveland

    Vintage candid glimpse of a young girl playing with a cat in a stroller and a dog on a wooden porch from the past.

    OtherwiseTackle5219 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #23

    Photos From My Great-Grandmother’s 1920-1925 Scrapbook (Wisconsin And Minnesota)

    Vintage candid glimpse of two men playfully lifting each other outdoors, capturing a rare moment from the past.

    jetpackblues_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #24

    My Great Great Grandmother In 1910

    Vintage portrait of a woman in an ornate frame, showcasing candid glimpses into the past with historical details.

    taviaevon Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    “Photos are more than just memories,” Maina says. “They connect us to people, stories, and emotions.” In a world of fast scrolling and filters, there’s something grounding about revisiting old photos and giving them new meaning. Whether it’s through crafts, gifts, or décor, your photos deserve a second life. And honestly, it’s the most heartwarming kind of DIY.
    #25

    My Parents, Siblings, And Me. 1973, 1975, And 1983. Time Flies

    Vintage family photo showing candid glimpses into the past with children and adults outdoors by a white fence.

    CaterpillarMission46 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #26

    More Of My Adorable Grandmother In The 1960s

    Two vintage photos showing candid glimpses into the past with a young girl in a dress and another holding a kitten.

    mais03_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #27

    A Kiss After The Chaos. Christmas Morning 1961. Love The Aluminum Tree

    Couple embracing near a white Christmas tree in a 1960s living room, a candid glimpse into the past holiday celebration.

    MyDogGoldi Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Well, these posts remind us that behind every photo lies a moment worth cherishing. Which one was your favorite? Did it inspire you to finally dig out that old family album? There’s something magical about old photos: they connect us to our roots, spark memories, and tell stories we may have forgotten.
    #28

    My Parents Encountering A Rice Barrage After Leaving Our Lady Of Mount Carmel Church On Their Wedding Day In 1949. Married 60 Years Until Dad Passed And Mom Will Be 100 In A Few Months

    Vintage candid wedding photo capturing joyful couple outside a brick building showing candid glimpses into the past.

    MyDogGoldi Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #29

    My Grandparents Moving Into Their First Apartment

    Black and white candid vintage photo of a smiling couple posing inside a hallway with stacked boxes, history glimpse

    stayyyfree Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #30

    My Great Grandparents’ Wedding, Rural Pennsylvania, 1943. She Was 15, He Was 19

    Vintage black and white photo showing a young man in military uniform with a woman in a formal gown, candid glimpses into the past.

    Cool-Most9910 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #31

    My Older Sister In 1970. She Was The Best Older Sister You Could Ask For. I Miss Her

    Black and white candid photograph of young children playing indoors, capturing genuine glimpses into the past moments.

    CaterpillarMission46 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #32

    2 Girls From Krakow, Polonia Smile For The Camera Dressed On Their Traditional Clothes, 1983. Kodachrome Shot

    Two smiling girls wearing traditional floral folk costumes and colorful beaded necklaces in a candid glimpse into the past

    Electrical-Aspect-13 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #33

    4 Gals Enjoy A Night At A Restaurant With Some Wine And Beer, 1960s. I Was Surprise When I Spooted The Bag Of Cheetos. Kodachrome Shot

    Four teenagers in vintage clothing enjoying drinks and snacks, capturing candid glimpses into the past.

    Electrical-Aspect-13 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #34

    Me, 1959, With Wagon And Duck

    Vintage candid glimpse of a toddler in diaper pulling a small red wagon on a sidewalk in a faded photo.

    DanDi58 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #35

    Photo From My Grandmother's Time Working At Continental Bank In Chicago In The Early 80's

    Woman sitting at a desk surrounded by vintage computers and wrapped gifts, a candid glimpse into the past office setting.

    OkAd1688 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #36

    My Great-Great-Grandmother, Early 1970s, Papua New Guinea

    Elderly woman in a polka dot dress seated outdoors, offering a candid glimpse into the past not found in history books.

    ladyweirwood Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #37

    Me On First Grade Picture Day, 1958

    Black and white portrait of a smiling young girl with dimples wearing a plaid dress, a candid glimpse into the past.

    dittidot Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #38

    My Grandmother Was Stunning

    Black and white candid glimpse into the past of a smiling woman with vintage hairstyle and scarf around her neck.

    Haveybabby Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #39

    Photos From My Great-Grandmother’s 1920-1925 Scrapbook (Wisconsin And Minnesota)

    Four women in vintage swimwear enjoying a candid moment on the beach in historical photographs.

    jetpackblues_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #40

    My Parents Up To Their Usual Shenanigans In 1983

    Two people balancing on rocks by a river in a candid glimpse into the past nature scene.

    CaterpillarMission46 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #41

    My Grandfather In The Early 1920s In Nephi, Utah

    Two young children in vintage clothing, captured in a candid glimpse into the past from historical photographs.

    im-just-meh Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #42

    Me 1981.. I Sure Enjoyed My Legs!!

    Young woman in vintage red checkered dress and leg warmers, a candid glimpse into the past fashion style.

    crazypaintinglady Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #43

    Photos From My 3rd Birthday Party In 1973. I'm The One In The Black And White Striped Outfit

    Children posing with a person in a vintage cartoon mascot costume, a candid glimpse into the past not found in history books

    ecobot Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #44

    1950s Alaska, Near Skwentna

    Man wearing fur hat and gloves kneeling in snow, affectionately holding a chained dog in candid glimpses into the past.

    wormmurmur Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #45

    Before And After, Circa 1905

    Group of women in early 1900s vintage clothing posing for candid glimpses into the past historical photos.

    Slow-moving-sloth Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #46

    African American Woman Poses For Her Solo Photo In The Late 1890s

    Young woman in a vintage white dress sitting in an ornate chair, holding a rolled document in candid glimpses into the past.

    Electrical-Aspect-13 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #47

    Grandma & Mom, 1972 (Burger King Birthday)

    Vintage candid glimpse of a mother and daughter celebrating a birthday, capturing a moment from the past not in history books

    karmicnegotiations Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #48

    Easter 1964.. I Would Always Get A New Outfit. That’s Me In Yellow,mom, Younger Brother, Older Brother And My Cousin

    Vintage family photo with children and woman dressed in mid-century attire standing by classic car, candid glimpses into past.

    crazypaintinglady Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #49

    My Boyfriend And I, NJ, 1983

    Vintage candid glimpse into the past showing two teenagers posing indoors with one wearing a Van Halen band shirt.

    Slow-moving-sloth Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #50

    My Dad In The Early Seventies

    Black and white candid portrait of a relaxed man with beard and curly hair, capturing a rare glimpse into the past.

    SelfSpangler Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #51

    Over A Thousand European Woman Traveled To America To Find Husbands In 1907

    Two women in early 20th century fashion wearing elaborate hats in a candid glimpse into the past photograph

    In the early 1900s, rumors had been circulating in Europe that American men couldn't find wives. With this in mind, just over 1000 maids booked passage on a New York bound ship that arrived on September 27, 1907.

    "When the White Star liner Baltic tied up at the foot of West Eleventh Street yesterday morning 1,002 young women tripped down the gangplank and looked about them for husbands,” wrote The New York Times. “Purser H.B. Palmer of the Baltic when asked about his cargo said: ‘They’re here all right. We took on a bunch of them at Liverpool and gathered in over 700 more when we reached Queenstown. You ought to have seen them come up the side of the ship. They did it just as if they expected to find husbands awaiting them on the steerage deck.’”

    The Washington Post covered the story too, noting that “each one of the fair consignment was handsome, and study and buxum. . , , They were all sizes and ages and complexions, but each knew her mind.” According to the Times, the girls were aiming higher than steerage. Some said they hoped to marry a railroad engineer, skyscraper builder, or “a Pittsburgh millionaire.”

    CryptographerKey2847 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #52

    1898-My Great Grandma (The Toddler Being Held) And Her Family

    Black and white photo of a family standing outside a rustic house, offering a candid glimpse into the past.

    0nesandzer0es Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #53

    Father And Me 1946. Upon His Return From WWII. He Left When I Was Six Weeks Old

    Vintage photo of a soldier standing behind a smiling child, one of the candid glimpses into the past moments

    Zealousideal-Row419 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #54

    My Mom Sr. Year Of High School. She Made Her Outfit

    Black and white portrait of a young woman with afro hairstyle, showcasing candid glimpses into the past in vintage style.

    WerkitMom Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #55

    My Brother Passed Away Yesterday Unexpectedly (Age 57). Here We Are With Our Dad When We Were Small (Brother Is On The Right). He Was The Best Brother!

    Vintage candid glimpse of a man in uniform with two young children outdoors next to a classic car in summer.

    peaceluvbooks Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #56

    Turning 104 This Year!

    Four candid glimpses into the past showing a woman’s vintage and modern portraits through the years.

    Efficient-Ticket-271 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #57

    I Can't Get Enough Of This Wonderful 1933 Portrait Of My Dad's Parents And Sisters

    Vintage black and white portrait of a family with parents and two children, candid glimpses into the past history photo.

    AerieSignal1001 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #58

    1984: My Mom As A Baby Being Held By Her Mom And Aunt. I Love How Happy And Full Of Life And Love This Moment Feels!

    Two women outdoors holding a baby, capturing a candid glimpse into the past with vintage casual clothing and hairstyles.

    Kovrenn Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #59

    Still Married Since 1966

    Vintage candid glimpse into the past showing a groom kissing a bride in a wedding dress during a historic ceremony.

    Nepenthaceae1 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #60

    Friends Celebrate The Birthday Party Of A Young Lady (Green Dress), Circa Mid 1950s, Kodachrome Shot

    Group of young people dressed in vintage clothing enjoying a social gathering in candid glimpses into the past.

    Electrical-Aspect-13 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #61

    Kirk B., 16, In His Bedroom In Seattle, 1984

    Teenager standing in a bedroom filled with classic rock band posters, showcasing candid glimpses into the past.

    Naurgul Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #62

    Smiling For Dad In Front Of The Grand Canyon, 1960

    Vintage family photo at Grand Canyon capturing candid glimpses into the past with natural smiles and retro clothing styles.

    dittidot Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #63

    My Grandparents Celebrating On Their Wedding Day, [1963]

    Vintage candid glimpse of a bride and groom cutting cake at a wedding, showing moments not found in history books.

    WitchPillow Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #64

    5 Friends Posing At The Park, Girls Dressed In What Today Looks Like Crop Tops, August Of 1948, Kodachrome Slide

    Group of five young adults posing outdoors in casual vintage clothes, offering a candid glimpse into the past.

    Electrical-Aspect-13 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #65

    My Great Grandma C. 1942

    Vintage photo of a smiling woman posing in front of a painted ship backdrop, showcasing candid glimpses into the past.

    Apprehensive_Sky5078 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #66

    This Young Lady Grew Up To Become My Lovely Wife. This Is She In 1957

    Black and white candid glimpse into the past showing a smiling young girl walking on a garden path near houses.

    Dhorlin Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #67

    My Mom Swinging On A Swing, With My Granddad In The Back Pushing Her, 1973

    Child in colorful jacket enjoying a swing while an adult watches nearby, capturing candid glimpses into the past.

    WorldofJedi727 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #68

    Mom Serving Homemade Appetizers At My Folks’ Annual Neighborhood Christmas Party, 1963

    Candid glimpse into the past showing three people enjoying a party with drinks and appetizers in vintage attire.

    dittidot Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #69

    Mom Cleans A Spill From The Coffe Maker While Baby Sits On The Counter, 1 Of September 1960, Kodachrome Shot

    Woman in a green top pouring coffee while a baby sits on the kitchen counter in a candid glimpse into the past.

    Electrical-Aspect-13 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #70

    Chicago 1941. Walking Down Michigan Ave Crossing Ontario Street. The Man Appears To Be Blind And Is Being Assisted By The Lady. A 35mm Negative By John Vachon Restored By Shorpy

    Couple walking on city street in vintage attire, capturing candid glimpses into the past with classic cars in background.

    MyDogGoldi Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #71

    Dec.1943. An Italian Family Sits Down To Dinner In Tarrytown, New York As Documented By Eliot Elisofon A Life Magazine Contributor. The Photo On The Wall Is Of A Son Kia During The Invasion Of Sicily

    Woman serving a large plate of spaghetti to children at a dining table, a candid glimpse into the past.

    CryptographerKey2847 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #72

    Photos From My Great-Grandmother’s 1920-1925 Scrapbook (Wisconsin And Minnesota)

    Couple sharing a tender moment on a rustic wooden porch in a candid glimpse into the past from vintage history photos.

    jetpackblues_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #73

    Inspired By Other Post - My Great Grandmother 1910 Or So, Early 20s

    Vintage portrait of a young woman in an ornate frame, showcasing candid glimpses into the past not found in history books.

    KnowOneHere Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #74

    My Grandma In The Late 1950s

    Young woman standing in a doorway, captured in a candid glimpse into the past showing everyday moments not in history books.

    Few-Long2567 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #75

    1940 Pic Of Everyone Enjoying A Moment In The Sun At A Boston Tenement

    Group of children and a man in front of an old house, candid glimpses into the past with historical atmosphere.

    OtherwiseTackle5219 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #76

    My Mom 1958. She Worked For A Company That Developed Film. They Asked Her If She Would Mind If They Took Her Picture

    Young woman posing by a vintage car in a candid glimpse into the past, capturing an authentic moment of history.

    crazypaintinglady Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #77

    My French Mom At The Beach In The Netherlands, 1959

    Vintage candid glimpse of a woman in a patterned swimsuit enjoying the ocean waves in a unique moment from the past.

    CaterpillarMission46 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #78

    My Grandmother, Approximately 1980-81

    Elderly woman wearing glasses and vintage jewelry, offering a candid glimpse into the past with a warm smile.

    Spx75 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #79

    Giving My Mom A Big Smile, 1954

    Black and white candid glimpse into the past showing a joyful baby in a vintage bassinet near a sewing machine and window.

    dittidot Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #80

    June 1944 In NYC

    Group of people in 1940s attire standing on city street, showcasing candid glimpses into the past with vintage fashion and expressions.

    TwilitMoods Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #81

    My Great Uncle With His First Wife, 1920’s Arkansas

    Vintage black and white photo of a man and woman standing formally, offering candid glimpses into the past history.

    Sir_Cartierrr Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #82

    Everyone Is Always In The Kitchen At Parties

    Women in vintage clothing enjoying a candid party moment in a kitchen, capturing glimpses into the past.

    Single_Neck_1757 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #83

    My Parents' Wedding Day - 1954

    Bride and groom posing outdoors in candid glimpses into the past, showcasing vintage wedding attire and joyful expressions

    Dork31 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #84

    Maternal Great Grandparents' Wedding Day, 1903. 13 Years Later, He Would Go Into Town On An Errand And Never Return

    Vintage black and white photo of a couple in formal attire, offering a candid glimpse into the past not found in history books

    OliverGunzitwuntz Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #85

    A Man On The Beach Is Fined For Indecent Clothing, Heemskerk, Netherlands, 1931

    Police officer writing a ticket for a man in a swimsuit on a beach, a horse standing nearby in a candid glimpse into the past.

    -_Redan_- Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #86

    Christmas Couple 1960's

    Couple in vintage clothing standing by a decorated Christmas tree, offering candid glimpses into the past.

    Single_Neck_1757 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #87

    Pvt. John D. Parmenter, Co G, 67th Pa Volunteers, Wounded April 6th 1865, He Had To Have His Foot Amputated. He Died In Shortly This Photo Was Taken

    Young man lying on a simple bed, captured in a candid glimpse into the past, showing authentic historical life moments.

    Ok_Being_2003 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!