One place that celebrates this beautifully is The Way We Were, an online group dedicated to sharing captivating vintage photos that offer a glimpse into the past. Most of today’s collection comes from personal family archives, filled with charm, quirks, and a delightful touch of chaos. So, scroll on to discover these captivating glimpses, and don’t forget to drop your thoughts in the comments.

Most of us have hundreds (or thousands) of photos tucked away in our phone galleries, from random street sights to endless selfies . These days, capturing a moment is as easy as tapping a screen. But back in the day, snapping a photo wasn’t quite so simple. Still, our ancestors managed to capture some truly candid and surprisingly relatable moments.

#1 1920 Alaskan King Island Inuit Mom & Child Share icon

#2 My Mom Linda — Then: The First Black Woman To Complete Delaware’s Army National Guard Ocs (1977). Now: Reading Your Reddit Comments, 46 Years Later. She Finally Feels Seen Share icon

#3 Little Girl Loves Her New Puppy 1950 Share icon

Did you know we take a staggering 5.3 billion photos every single day? That breaks down to about 61,400 every second! The average American alone snaps around 20 pictures a day. Whether it’s selfies, food pics, pets, or random sunsets, that’s a lot of digital memories. But let’s be honest…how many of those actually see the light of day again? Most get lost in our camera rolls, never to be seen or appreciated. It’s time we did something more meaningful with our snaps! ADVERTISEMENT Some photos make it to Instagram or get shared in group chats. Others might get a quick thumbs-up and disappear into the cloud forever. But what about the hundreds (or thousands) of photos just sitting on your phone? You probably have a dozen pictures from your last vacation or your cousin’s wedding that you’ve totally forgotten about. So what can you do with them instead of letting them gather digital dust?

#4 My Grandparents In 1983. Both Passed Within A Year Of Each Other. This Picture Always Felt Like A Sitcom Still Share icon

#5 A Woman Showing Off Her Cat's Belly, C. 1910, From Ross J. Kelbaugh's "Catographics" Collection Share icon

#6 Young Lady Show Off Her Long Thick Hair By Letting It Lose, Circa 1880s-90s Share icon

To help us reimagine how we use our photos, Bored Panda reached out to Maina Bhuna, a delightful arts and crafts teacher from India. Maina has helped hundreds of people turn their forgotten photo collections into heartwarming and artistic keepsakes. With a touch of creativity and love, she gives everyday pictures a new life. “People often don’t realize the beauty they’re capturing,” she says, “until they see it in a new form.”

#7 Young Girl & Her Ride In 1947 NYC Share icon

#8 Photos From My Great-Grandmother’s 1920-1925 Scrapbook (Wisconsin And Minnesota) Share icon

#9 Grandpa Made A Nice Haystack In 1929 Share icon

“People come to me with photos of their grandparents, children, weddings, and we turn them into scrapbooks, photo boxes, and memory albums,” Maina explains. These handcrafted pieces often become treasured family heirlooms. “The best part is that it’s not just about the photos. It’s the little notes, the dates, the memories that make it extra special.” Imagine gifting someone a handmade book of their childhood memories, priceless, right?

#10 My Mother During Army Kitchen Duty, Late 1970s Share icon

#11 A Young Woman And Her Dog At A Park (C. 1950s) Share icon

#12 Couple Of Ladies From Zanzibar, Tanzania Pose For A Portrait In Bright Smiles, 1900s Share icon

“If you're into DIY,” Maina adds, “try making a photo frame yourself!” Her tip? Use pistachio shells to decorate the edges; they look surprisingly chic when painted! For beach vacation pics, she recommends using real seashells for that coastal vibe. “People love it,” she smiles, “because instead of boring store-bought frames, it becomes a little piece of art.” It’s a fun weekend project, too.

#13 A Woman Working In The Rail Road Yard In The 1940s During The War Time. Marcella Hart, Mother Of 3 Working To Support Her Children, Clinton, Iowa, April 1943 Share icon

#14 Summer In Amsterdam 1965, My Mother Sunbathing On A Balcony Share icon

#15 Ladies Enjoy The Atlantic City Beach, 1960s. Note: Apparently This Was The "Chicken Bone Beach" Share icon

But wait, it gets even more creative. "We often use photos on practical, everyday items," she says. Think pen holders, personalized clocks, or photo calendars. It's a great way to keep your favorite moments close, literally. "Every time you check the time or grab a pen, you're reminded of your loved ones," Maina shares. Feeling a little bold? "For people who are confident," Maina says, "we paint their pictures on T-shirts, tote bags, or cushions!" It's a unique way to wear your memories and definitely a conversation starter. "Sometimes it's a portrait of a pet or a loved one who passed," she explains, "and it becomes a deeply personal piece." It's art you can actually carry with you.

#16 Dangerous Playground Of The 1970s - Photos That Prove Safety Wasn’t A Priority Share icon

#17 Random Shot Of Spring Breakers In Florida During The Mid ‘80s Share icon

#18 A Photo/Message My Grandma Sent To My Grandpa While He Was Overseas In WWII Share icon He was stationed on a boat in the Philippines and kept this the whole time. Saved it until his death a few years ago.



Another brilliant idea? Paper collages. “It’s one of my favorite techniques,” Maina beams. You cut your photos into fun shapes and mix them with decorative papers, stickers, and even dried flowers. “It’s playful, therapeutic, and so beautiful to look at.” A collage can go on a canvas, in a notebook, or even framed as wall décor.

#19 Thanksgiving, 1958 Share icon

#20 My Grandma And Her Twin Next To My Grandpa And His Twin On Their Wedding Day. Early 1950s Share icon

#21 My Grandpa Living His Best Life. Late 1960s I Believe Share icon

One of Maina’s most touching projects is helping families build photo-based family trees. “We go through old albums, scan faded photos, and trace lineage through pictures,” she says. “It’s especially beautiful for kids to see generations of faces before them.” With a bit of crafting magic, you can turn it into a decorative piece to hang at home. A true blend of ancestry and art.

#22 1900s, Little Girl Walking Her Cat In Cleveland Share icon

#24 My Great Great Grandmother In 1910 Share icon

“Photos are more than just memories,” Maina says. “They connect us to people, stories, and emotions.” In a world of fast scrolling and filters, there’s something grounding about revisiting old photos and giving them new meaning. Whether it’s through crafts, gifts, or décor, your photos deserve a second life. And honestly, it’s the most heartwarming kind of DIY.

#25 My Parents, Siblings, And Me. 1973, 1975, And 1983. Time Flies Share icon

#26 More Of My Adorable Grandmother In The 1960s Share icon

#27 A Kiss After The Chaos. Christmas Morning 1961. Love The Aluminum Tree Share icon

Well, these posts remind us that behind every photo lies a moment worth cherishing. Which one was your favorite? Did it inspire you to finally dig out that old family album? There’s something magical about old photos: they connect us to our roots, spark memories, and tell stories we may have forgotten.

#28 My Parents Encountering A Rice Barrage After Leaving Our Lady Of Mount Carmel Church On Their Wedding Day In 1949. Married 60 Years Until Dad Passed And Mom Will Be 100 In A Few Months Share icon

#29 My Grandparents Moving Into Their First Apartment Share icon

#30 My Great Grandparents’ Wedding, Rural Pennsylvania, 1943. She Was 15, He Was 19 Share icon

#31 My Older Sister In 1970. She Was The Best Older Sister You Could Ask For. I Miss Her Share icon

#32 2 Girls From Krakow, Polonia Smile For The Camera Dressed On Their Traditional Clothes, 1983. Kodachrome Shot Share icon

#33 4 Gals Enjoy A Night At A Restaurant With Some Wine And Beer, 1960s. I Was Surprise When I Spooted The Bag Of Cheetos. Kodachrome Shot Share icon

#34 Me, 1959, With Wagon And Duck Share icon

#35 Photo From My Grandmother's Time Working At Continental Bank In Chicago In The Early 80's Share icon

#36 My Great-Great-Grandmother, Early 1970s, Papua New Guinea Share icon

#37 Me On First Grade Picture Day, 1958 Share icon

#38 My Grandmother Was Stunning Share icon

#40 My Parents Up To Their Usual Shenanigans In 1983 Share icon

#41 My Grandfather In The Early 1920s In Nephi, Utah Share icon

#42 Me 1981.. I Sure Enjoyed My Legs!! Share icon

#43 Photos From My 3rd Birthday Party In 1973. I'm The One In The Black And White Striped Outfit Share icon

#44 1950s Alaska, Near Skwentna Share icon

#45 Before And After, Circa 1905 Share icon

#46 African American Woman Poses For Her Solo Photo In The Late 1890s Share icon

#47 Grandma & Mom, 1972 (Burger King Birthday) Share icon

#48 Easter 1964.. I Would Always Get A New Outfit. That’s Me In Yellow,mom, Younger Brother, Older Brother And My Cousin Share icon

#49 My Boyfriend And I, NJ, 1983 Share icon

#50 My Dad In The Early Seventies Share icon

#51 Over A Thousand European Woman Traveled To America To Find Husbands In 1907 Share icon In the early 1900s, rumors had been circulating in Europe that American men couldn't find wives. With this in mind, just over 1000 maids booked passage on a New York bound ship that arrived on September 27, 1907.



"When the White Star liner Baltic tied up at the foot of West Eleventh Street yesterday morning 1,002 young women tripped down the gangplank and looked about them for husbands,” wrote The New York Times. “Purser H.B. Palmer of the Baltic when asked about his cargo said: ‘They’re here all right. We took on a bunch of them at Liverpool and gathered in over 700 more when we reached Queenstown. You ought to have seen them come up the side of the ship. They did it just as if they expected to find husbands awaiting them on the steerage deck.’”



The Washington Post covered the story too, noting that “each one of the fair consignment was handsome, and study and buxum. . , , They were all sizes and ages and complexions, but each knew her mind.” According to the Times, the girls were aiming higher than steerage. Some said they hoped to marry a railroad engineer, skyscraper builder, or “a Pittsburgh millionaire.”



#52 1898-My Great Grandma (The Toddler Being Held) And Her Family Share icon

#53 Father And Me 1946. Upon His Return From WWII. He Left When I Was Six Weeks Old Share icon

#54 My Mom Sr. Year Of High School. She Made Her Outfit Share icon

#55 My Brother Passed Away Yesterday Unexpectedly (Age 57). Here We Are With Our Dad When We Were Small (Brother Is On The Right). He Was The Best Brother! Share icon

#56 Turning 104 This Year! Share icon

#57 I Can't Get Enough Of This Wonderful 1933 Portrait Of My Dad's Parents And Sisters Share icon

#58 1984: My Mom As A Baby Being Held By Her Mom And Aunt. I Love How Happy And Full Of Life And Love This Moment Feels! Share icon

#59 Still Married Since 1966 Share icon

#60 Friends Celebrate The Birthday Party Of A Young Lady (Green Dress), Circa Mid 1950s, Kodachrome Shot Share icon

#61 Kirk B., 16, In His Bedroom In Seattle, 1984 Share icon

#62 Smiling For Dad In Front Of The Grand Canyon, 1960 Share icon

#63 My Grandparents Celebrating On Their Wedding Day, [1963] Share icon

#64 5 Friends Posing At The Park, Girls Dressed In What Today Looks Like Crop Tops, August Of 1948, Kodachrome Slide Share icon

#65 My Great Grandma C. 1942 Share icon

#66 This Young Lady Grew Up To Become My Lovely Wife. This Is She In 1957 Share icon

#67 My Mom Swinging On A Swing, With My Granddad In The Back Pushing Her, 1973 Share icon

#68 Mom Serving Homemade Appetizers At My Folks’ Annual Neighborhood Christmas Party, 1963 Share icon

#69 Mom Cleans A Spill From The Coffe Maker While Baby Sits On The Counter, 1 Of September 1960, Kodachrome Shot Share icon

#70 Chicago 1941. Walking Down Michigan Ave Crossing Ontario Street. The Man Appears To Be Blind And Is Being Assisted By The Lady. A 35mm Negative By John Vachon Restored By Shorpy Share icon

#71 Dec.1943. An Italian Family Sits Down To Dinner In Tarrytown, New York As Documented By Eliot Elisofon A Life Magazine Contributor. The Photo On The Wall Is Of A Son Kia During The Invasion Of Sicily Share icon

#73 Inspired By Other Post - My Great Grandmother 1910 Or So, Early 20s Share icon

#74 My Grandma In The Late 1950s Share icon

#75 1940 Pic Of Everyone Enjoying A Moment In The Sun At A Boston Tenement Share icon

#76 My Mom 1958. She Worked For A Company That Developed Film. They Asked Her If She Would Mind If They Took Her Picture Share icon

#77 My French Mom At The Beach In The Netherlands, 1959 Share icon

#78 My Grandmother, Approximately 1980-81 Share icon

#79 Giving My Mom A Big Smile, 1954 Share icon

#80 June 1944 In NYC Share icon

#81 My Great Uncle With His First Wife, 1920’s Arkansas Share icon

#82 Everyone Is Always In The Kitchen At Parties Share icon

#83 My Parents' Wedding Day - 1954 Share icon

#84 Maternal Great Grandparents' Wedding Day, 1903. 13 Years Later, He Would Go Into Town On An Errand And Never Return Share icon

#85 A Man On The Beach Is Fined For Indecent Clothing, Heemskerk, Netherlands, 1931 Share icon

#86 Christmas Couple 1960's Share icon

#87 Pvt. John D. Parmenter, Co G, 67th Pa Volunteers, Wounded April 6th 1865, He Had To Have His Foot Amputated. He Died In Shortly This Photo Was Taken Share icon

