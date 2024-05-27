The Victorian White Dress By Costume Design From The Short Film "13 Strokes..."

ADVERTISEMENT

The victorian white dress by costume designer Leo Theo from the multiple award-winning short film 13 Strokes… by author and director Ioulia Lymberopoulou.

How did this collaboration come about?

Leo Theo: The dress was actually intended for another film, or rather the title was different, because with Ioulia, with whom I have worked for almost 25 years now, it was certain that I would do the costume design for her short film.

How long did it take to complete the dress?

Leo Theo: This went relatively quickly because I knew her measurements and also knew what style she wanted. In any case, it should be white, all lace and Victorian.

The short film has won multiple awards, so will there be another collaboration?

Leo Theo: To be honest, the film pleasantly surprised us with so many awards. We have won almost all major film cities, from London to Montreal, Florence, Athens, and has been screened in many countries such as Mexico. I don’t want to give anything away yet, but we are working on a new film.

In short film there are very few to no awards for the costume design category, why is that?

Leo Theo: Well, on the one hand, because in short films you try to keep the budget very low, which means you’re just going for something. On the other hand, I regret this very much because such collaborations also give us a greater chance of pushing the film even further. Ultimately, it’s also a question for film critics: if you don’t open a costume design category, there won’t be any prizes for it.

actress/director: Ioulia Lymperopoulou

ADVERTISEMENT

costume design: Leonidas Theodoridis

photography: Katerina Cheiladaki

More info: imdb.com

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

13 Strokes… (official promo video)

ADVERTISEMENT