People are weird. But really. We tend to get some bizarre and random ideas in our heads, believing they are legit. The more imaginative we are, the stranger our thoughts are. And it starts with childhood. Kids are masters at coming up with something out of this world. Literally.

Thinking about that, I asked our pandas to share the scariest thing they believed when they were younger and received a lot of funny answers! What are your memories from your early years on this planet?

#1

30 Of The Scariest Things People Believed When They Were Younger, As Shared By The Bored Panda Community When I was younger I thought the rhythmical thumping under the bedroom floor was the ghost of a long-dead slave beating a drum. I later found a dirty, broken chain in the yard and freaked out, convinced that it had belonged to the aforementioned dead slave. My mother had to sit me down and tell me that the thumping was actually the heating pipes, and that the chain had come from an attempt to secure our trampoline to the ground during a wind storm. I had a very active imagination as a child.

My ordinary life
My ordinary life
9 months ago

Lol same, I would trick myself into believing scary things.

#2

30 Of The Scariest Things People Believed When They Were Younger, As Shared By The Bored Panda Community When I was a child, I was convinced that there were skeletons under my bed and was terrified that they'd come out at night and get me. I guess I must have seen something scary on TV involving skeletons or something. One night, I got so sick and tired of being scared of them that I decided to change the narrative. They didn't want to kill me at all. In fact, they were madly in love, and they just happened to live under my bed. They were so madly in love that they only had eyes for each other. To this day, they regularly go on cute dates, and they actually just got back from their 30th Honeymoon. I now have a deep fondness for skeletons. :)

Kitsune Nocturne
Judy Reynolds
Judy Reynolds
9 months ago

What a creative way to ease your fears!

#3

30 Of The Scariest Things People Believed When They Were Younger, As Shared By The Bored Panda Community When I was a first-grader I was told that there was a secret bunker near my school where they did all kinds of stuff to people. I obviously thought it was true and was afraid to walk alone around that area.

Gabrielė Malukaitė 🇺🇦
Jessica LanSpe
Jessica LanSpe
9 months ago

That's a HORRIBLE thing to tell a kid, regardless of it being true or not.

#4

30 Of The Scariest Things People Believed When They Were Younger, As Shared By The Bored Panda Community Also, I had a fear that mirrors might steal my soul. It was very unnerving to look at them at night.

Titas Burinskas
Kylie Leanne
Kylie Leanne
9 months ago

To this day, I won't look in a mirror at night!!! I'm scared my reflection will be doing something else 😬😬

#5

30 Of The Scariest Things People Believed When They Were Younger, As Shared By The Bored Panda Community I was misdiagnosed as bipolar and prescribed medication to treat it. The meds made me incredibly paranoid, to the point that I thought the people in magazines and movies were watching me.

Terilee Bruyere
Ellie
Ellie
9 months ago

As a child you were diagnosed? And medicated? That’s so scary

#6

30 Of The Scariest Things People Believed When They Were Younger, As Shared By The Bored Panda Community I'm 64 and in 7th grade we read 1984 in our English class and I was petrified for 1984 to come.

Zoe's Mom
Charlie Taube
Charlie Taube
9 months ago

That book was a masterpiece.

#7

30 Of The Scariest Things People Believed When They Were Younger, As Shared By The Bored Panda Community I was terrified I was going to fall into quicksand.

Jessica Bewsee
Rachknits
Rachknits
11 hours ago

Yup! Why was that a thing? I had the impression as a child that quicksand was a near and present danger that adults had to face regularly. I live in the UK hours from the sea but...

#8

30 Of The Scariest Things People Believed When They Were Younger, As Shared By The Bored Panda Community When I was 8 (until I was 12ish), whenever there was lightning without rain at night or the local radio station would go offline unexpectedly, I assumed it was a nuclear blast or EMP and that I only had 1 to 2 minutes to live before the blast wave would hit. This was in the early 70s.

Patrick Day
King Cheetah
King Cheetah
11 hours ago

Wait until you play "S.T.A.L.K.E.R." video game series :>

#9

30 Of The Scariest Things People Believed When They Were Younger, As Shared By The Bored Panda Community I was paranoid that if not in bed, a monster would get me in the dark, unless there was a light on.

Saxophone
My ordinary life
My ordinary life
9 months ago

Sameeee

#10

30 Of The Scariest Things People Believed When They Were Younger, As Shared By The Bored Panda Community I was scared that a watermelon tree would grow on top of my head because I swallowed watermelon seeds while eating it.

Johnnie Walker
Masha Aguer
Masha Aguer
1 day ago

I was told the would grow in my stomach.. 😭

#11

30 Of The Scariest Things People Believed When They Were Younger, As Shared By The Bored Panda Community When I was a little kid, I somehow got this idea that the toilet was a monster. I was scared it would eat me, so I always went pee super fast and was scared to poo because it took too long... To combat this fear I started randomly flushing toilet paper throughout the day thinking if I "fed" it enough TP snacks then I would be safe because it wouldn't eat me if it wasn't hungry!!

Catherine Patterson
Bettie-Jean Neal
Bettie-Jean Neal
9 months ago

TP snacks.

#12

30 Of The Scariest Things People Believed When They Were Younger, As Shared By The Bored Panda Community I'm terrified of demon possession. I'm 51 years old and I should know better!

AnnaBanana
Archaelus Joaquim Dugenia
Archaelus Joaquim Dugenia
16 hours ago

the picture scared me once i browsed

#13

30 Of The Scariest Things People Believed When They Were Younger, As Shared By The Bored Panda Community When I was young I had an abnormal fear of being abducted by aliens in the middle of the night. Also, after learning from a fireman in school that most house fires happen between 2-4 am, I became deathly afraid and paranoid that my house would catch on fire in the middle of the night while i was asleep.

TheDivineMsM
Your Neighborhood Alien
Your Neighborhood Alien
21 hours ago

I promise to never abduct you. 😊 Also, yeah, I'd always be terrified that my house would be robbed between those hours or I'd get a stroke or something and my parents wouldn't be able to hear me.

#14

30 Of The Scariest Things People Believed When They Were Younger, As Shared By The Bored Panda Community That hell was a real thing.

Rench
My ordinary life
My ordinary life
9 months ago

Who said it wasn’t?

#15

30 Of The Scariest Things People Believed When They Were Younger, As Shared By The Bored Panda Community I had a phase where I believed I had snakes under my bed.

Titas Burinskas
Yann Michel Landa
Yann Michel Landa
9 months ago

I use to think there were crocodiles under my bed, I could never sleep because of it

#16

30 Of The Scariest Things People Believed When They Were Younger, As Shared By The Bored Panda Community I believed that if you are stuck in a lift, you would either die or get trapped in there forever. I heard the lift beeping and I thought it would break down and I would be stuck there, but it was actually because the doors were open for too long. Our sensor thing was broken and I stuck out my hand, and my hand was stuck. There is still a scar from that time. I am 12 now, and that incident happened when I was 3. Still brings tears of joy to my sisters and parents when they recall the memory

Kasey Lee Bao Ting
Kasey Lee Bao Ting (Submission author)
Kasey Lee Bao Ting
8 months ago

now i am almost terrified to use the lift in my house

#17

30 Of The Scariest Things People Believed When They Were Younger, As Shared By The Bored Panda Community i used to think that i would get sucked up by a black hole

Bisexual_idiot
tHeBoRdEsTpAnDa
tHeBoRdEsTpAnDa
10 hours ago

Friendly reminder that downvotes do not equal dislikes. The downvote is designed for hate and people can get banned

#18

30 Of The Scariest Things People Believed When They Were Younger, As Shared By The Bored Panda Community Santa. Think about it, he slides down your chimney, techically committing a crime, and leaves you a "present"

Micheal Jordan
Sophie Fluckiger
Sophie Fluckiger
9 months ago

Never thought of it that way

#19

30 Of The Scariest Things People Believed When They Were Younger, As Shared By The Bored Panda Community I had a crippling fear of the upstairs of my house as a child. It started slowly, I was normally a very brave child, but I had read a Goosebumps book about a dummy that just got to me for some reasons. I became afraid of attics first. I would avoid going into the bathroom where the attic was at night by myself. Slowly I became more and more terrified. Eventually I would refuse to go upstairs alone at all. For three years every time I went to my father's house I would sleep on the couch. I showered only in the mornings since the only shower was upstairs. Sometimes I would sleep in the clothes I'd worn all day because I was to scared to go upstairs and change. So yeah, I guess the scariest thing would be that I thought a murderous dummy and a couple ghost lived in my attic and upstairs of my house.

The Catfish
Huddo's sister
Huddo's sister
12 hours ago

I never liked Goosebumps but I saw part of the episode with the ventriloquist's dummy when my siblings were watching and was very creeped out!

#20

30 Of The Scariest Things People Believed When They Were Younger, As Shared By The Bored Panda Community When I was about 3 my aunt tells me the story of how I had this belief that the vacuum cleaner was alive. (Probably because it made such a loud noise) One day I tripped over the vacuum and apologized profusely to it “Sorry Vacuum!” Still one of my family's favourite stories.

Sabs
CV Vir
CV Vir
9 months ago

We got a robot vacuum recently ... and now I keep talking to it. Don't talk to any other appliance.

#21

30 Of The Scariest Things People Believed When They Were Younger, As Shared By The Bored Panda Community I was told that if I were bad, a monkey would climb down from our back yard tree and attack me. Scared the heck out of me.

Honey Slime
Kasey Lee Bao Ting
Kasey Lee Bao Ting
9 months ago

lmao

#22

30 Of The Scariest Things People Believed When They Were Younger, As Shared By The Bored Panda Community When I was like 5 I watched the Thriller music video and for a good 4 years I would have to sleep with my legs tucked towards me in fear that all the creepy things I believed in would put a wart on my foot and turn me into one of them. I'm 12 right now and to this day I'm scared of so many things, I think I'll be scared for life. So a great tip is to never watch creepy movies and absolutely stay off TikTok and YouTube, that stuff is messed up.

Alexandra
Zena Marsh
Zena Marsh
9 months ago

You will not be scared for the rest of your life. You will find your inner strength, and become an independent you lady. I was the same at your age, I'm 67 now, and nobody dare rile me up.

#23

30 Of The Scariest Things People Believed When They Were Younger, As Shared By The Bored Panda Community when I was young I thought the gateway to Hell was under my sidewalk...I was terrified of it

Jose Jones
Onion Cutting Ninja
Onion Cutting Ninja
7 hours ago

Did you live in an LA record shop?

#24

30 Of The Scariest Things People Believed When They Were Younger, As Shared By The Bored Panda Community I believed that Earth was going to be hit with an asteroid and I used to stay up wondering if I was going to die by space rock

*me*
Zena Marsh
Zena Marsh
9 months ago

Lts of people still think that....

#25

30 Of The Scariest Things People Believed When They Were Younger, As Shared By The Bored Panda Community 1st grade, I learned that the sun was going to explode one day and on that day I swore I would never go outside again. Broke that promise in like 20 minutes.

RV
#26

When my brothers and I were little my father told us that the devil kissed our eyes when we slept. That’s why we have dry tears around our eyes when we woke up. Let’s just say we were always so scared to sleep and also rushed to wash our faces in the morning.

Nana
Kar Red Roses
Kar Red Roses
9 months ago

Eww and that’s so imaginative and crazy I love it 👹😹

#27

30 Of The Scariest Things People Believed When They Were Younger, As Shared By The Bored Panda Community I saw a Tales From the Darkside movie (I think?) when I was a little kid and there was a part about this monster that lived under the bed and would reach out and grab your ankle. So for a few years I would get a running jump onto my bed to avoid getting nabbed.

Thorfin Wolfsbane
VeninTheNonBinaryRogue
VeninTheNonBinaryRogue
9 months ago

Imma be totally honest, I think everyone did that as a kid

#28

30 Of The Scariest Things People Believed When They Were Younger, As Shared By The Bored Panda Community I believed when I was 3 or 4 that if I got hungry and didn't eat right away, I'd start to disappear. (Thanks, Dad and Uncle John!)

Madre_Dr4gnZFly
Eric Mac Fadden
Eric Mac Fadden
7 hours ago

...and now you're the size of a minivan afraid of disappearing

#29

30 Of The Scariest Things People Believed When They Were Younger, As Shared By The Bored Panda Community I was terrified of Yoda and if I faced the wall whilst in bed, he wouldn't attack me.

Fiona Shaw
Ann Womack
Ann Womack
9 months ago

Somebody had a dark experience with Star Wars

#30

Two things. The first was that when I looked into the mirror there would be something behind me that I couldn't see, sometimes a monster, and sometimes the creepy mom from Coraline. The other is that something was in the toilet or bathtub when I was using them, like a hand coming out of the drain, or a dead floating head in the toilet that would come to life if I looked at it.

Llama King
Mira Heiman
Mira Heiman
9 months ago

Lol I'm12 and I can still relate to the first one except for the coraline

Note: this post originally had 81 images. It’s been shortened to the top 30 images based on user votes.

